MLB notes: Reds release outfielder Matt Kemp

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jameson Taillon will be shut down for at least a month because of a strained right elbow. The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list after he complained of lingering pain following a victory over Texas. Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts. Taillon is the second Pittsburgh starter to hit the injured list in the past week. Chris Archer is dealing with inflammation in his right thumb.