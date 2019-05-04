MLB notes: Reds release outfielder Matt Kemp

The Cincinnati Reds have released injured outfielder Matt Kemp just over four months after acquiring the 2018 All-Star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cincinnati announced the move Saturday.
Kemp hit .200 with one homer and five RBIs before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured colliding with an outfield wall in San Diego.
The 34-year-old was among four players acquired from Los Angeles in a seven-player trade in December along with outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Kyle Farmer and left-hander Alex Wood. Kemp is in the final season of a $160 million, eight-year contract.
The Reds also optioned OF Scott Schebler to triple-A Louisville and recalled left-handed pitcher Cody Reed from Louisville. Schebler was hitting .123 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games and had lost his starting job to top prospect Nick Senzel, who made his major league debut Friday.
Miguel Andujar was activated by Yankees and New York lost pitcher James Paxton to the 10-day injury list. Andujar, who missed 28 games because of a small labrum tear in his right shoulder, was batting fourth and playing third base against the Minnesota Twins. …
The St. Louis Cardinals have activated veteran reliever Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list after he missed the first five weeks because of a right shoulder impingement. The 34-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a major league game since July 25. He missed the start of last season because of a hamstring injury and struggled through 17 appearances, posting a 7.11 ERA, before being shut down because of the shoulder problem. …
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jameson Taillon will be shut down for at least a month because of a strained right elbow. The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list after he complained of lingering pain following a victory over Texas. Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts. Taillon is the second Pittsburgh starter to hit the injured list in the past week. Chris Archer is dealing with inflammation in his right thumb.