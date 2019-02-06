MLB and players union discuss eliminating one-batter relievers and making the DH universal

In Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium, Brewers pitcher Wade Miley faced precisely one batter before being removed for reliever Brandon Woodruff. Milwaukee lost, but Miley came back to start Game 6 two days later. The Brewers made the move to lure the Dodgers into loading their lineup with right-handed batters to face the left-handed Miley, with the intention all along of inserting a right-handed pitcher in Woodruff early.