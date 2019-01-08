Clemson scores 30 unanswered points in dominant 44-16 win over Alabama in CFP national championship

Cornerback A.J. Terrell got it rolling with a 44-yard pick six on Tua Tagovailoa's third pass of the game, Justyn Ross had a stunning display of acrobatic catches and Clemson's defense shut down hopes of a Crimson Tide rally with three unlikely stops on downs in the second half of a 44-16 victory Monday night to win its second national title in three seasons — both over powerhouse Alabama.