College Football Playoff board of managers says it's 'much too soon' to expand to eight teams

Just hours before Alabama and Clemson were scheduled to kick off in the national championship, the university presidents who form the College Football Playoff board of managers issued a statement quashing any speculation about expanding the four-team bracket.
“It’s way too soon – much too soon – to know if that is even a possibility,” chairman Mark Keenum said in a statement, adding: “If a decision were to be made down the road, the presidents would be the ones to make it and we are not there.”
The last few weeks have seen widespread debate among the media, coaches, players and fans about switching from the current format to an eight-team bracket that could include champions from each of the Power Five conferences, a Group of Six representative and two at-large teams.
But Keenum said the board’s 11 college presidents and chancellors were in “unanimous agreement that the playoff has been a tremendous success for students, fans, and universities.”