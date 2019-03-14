Miomir Kecmanovic, Bianca Andreescu lean on good fortune and skill to advance at Indian Wells

No. 20 seed Muguruza has struggled lately and got a break when Williams retired from their third-round match because of a viral illness, but Muguruza managed to upset No. 7 Kiki Bertens in the fourth round. She was helpless against Andreescu. “I was trying to disturb her somehow, take the lead, try to command,” Muguruza said. “I felt like every time I was trying something different she was coming up with better shots. She didn’t let me come close enough in the score.”