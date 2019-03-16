Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal win quarterfinal matches at Indian Wells, set up semis showdown

It is difficult to preview Saturday’s epic without using lots of numbers. Tennis, like baseball, is becoming best understood with a calculator in hand. Of the 38 matches they have played, Nadal has won 23. Twenty-four of those have been in finals, Nadal winning 14. But the record holder for most major titles is Federer, with 20, three more than Nadal. Federer has won at Indian Wells five times, Nadal three. Federer’s career tennis winnings are about $120 million, Nadal’s about $103 million. Federer started for real on tour in 1999, and by 2003, when Nadal was becoming a force, Federer was already flirting with being No. 1.