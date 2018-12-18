A look at Wednesday's Frisco Bowl between San Diego State and Ohio

The buzz: Ohio enters the game having won two in a row and five of its last six. San Diego State has lost three in a row and four of five since a six-game winning streak. The Aztecs have never had a four-game losing streak in the same season in their eight years with coach Rocky Long. Bobcats running back A.J. Ouellette has averaged 178 yards rushing over his last three games. San Diego State is fourth among FBS teams giving up only 94.5 yards rushing per game. The Aztecs are 13-0-1 against teams from the Mid-American Conference.