High school football top performers in state bowl games

More to Read

• Jeremiah Tuiileila, Sacramento Grant: Made three sacks against Pacifica.

• Nick Lavizzo, Oxnard Pacifica: Had 12 tackles against Grant.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown against Grant.

• Luke Alexander, Sacramento Grant: Passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns against Pacifica.

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 23 of 35 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns against Grant.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 85 yards in loss to Sacramento Grant.

A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.

Isaiah Dillon of Oxnard Pacifica is airborne after catching a pass against Sacramento Grant. He caught six for 60 yards on Friday night.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.