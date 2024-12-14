High school football top performers in state bowl games
A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.
RUSHING
• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 85 yards in loss to Sacramento Grant.
PASSING
• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 23 of 35 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns against Grant.
• Luke Alexander, Sacramento Grant: Passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns against Pacifica.
RECEIVING
• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown against Grant.
DEFENSE
• Nick Lavizzo, Oxnard Pacifica: Had 12 tackles against Grant.
• Jeremiah Tuiileila, Sacramento Grant: Made three sacks against Pacifica.
