High school football top performers in state bowl games

Isaiah Dillon of Oxnard Pacifica is airborne after catching a pass against Sacramento Grant.
Isaiah Dillon of Oxnard Pacifica is airborne after catching a pass against Sacramento Grant. He caught six for 60 yards on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.

RUSHING

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Rushed for 85 yards in loss to Sacramento Grant.

PASSING

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 23 of 35 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns against Grant.

• Luke Alexander, Sacramento Grant: Passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns against Pacifica.

RECEIVING

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught eight passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown against Grant.

DEFENSE

• Nick Lavizzo, Oxnard Pacifica: Had 12 tackles against Grant.

• Jeremiah Tuiileila, Sacramento Grant: Made three sacks against Pacifica.

