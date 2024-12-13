Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: CIF state bowl game scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

CIF STATE BOWL GAMES

Friday’s results

At Saddleback College

Division 1-AA

San Diego Lincoln vs. Pittsburg, late

DIVISION 2-AA

Sacramento Grant 35, Oxnard Pacifica 28

At Veterans Stadium

DIVISION 3-AA

Bakersfield Frontier vs. Amador Valley, late

DIVISION 4-AA

St. Vincent de Paul 25, Palmdale Highland 23

At Fullerton High

DIVISION 5-AA

Lakeside El Capitan vs. Carmel, late

DIVISION 7-AA

Moreau Catholic 42, Lindsay 8

Saturday’s schedule

At Saddleback College

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) vs. Concord De La Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.

DIVISION 1-A

Huntington Beach Edison (11-4) vs. Fresno Central (12-2), 3 p.m.

DIVISION 2-A

Palos Verdes (10-5) vs. Twelve Bridges (14-0), 11:30 a.m.

At Veterans Stadium

DIVISION 3A

Rio Hondo Prep (13-1) vs. Fairfield Vanden (12-2), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4-A

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (6-9) vs. Sonora (12-2), 3 p.m.

DIVISION 5-A

Palmdale (10-5) vs. American Canyon (12-2), 11 a.m.

At Fullerton High

DIVISION 6-AA

Irvine Portola (9-6) vs. Arcata (13-1), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6-A

Spring Valley Monte Vista (9-5) vs. Summerville (13-1), 3 p.m.

DIVISION 7-A

Whittier Pioneer (10-5) vs. Balboa (8-5), 11 a.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement