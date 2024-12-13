High school football: CIF state bowl game scores
CIF STATE BOWL GAMES
Friday’s results
At Saddleback College
Division 1-AA
San Diego Lincoln vs. Pittsburg, late
DIVISION 2-AA
Sacramento Grant 35, Oxnard Pacifica 28
At Veterans Stadium
DIVISION 3-AA
Bakersfield Frontier vs. Amador Valley, late
DIVISION 4-AA
St. Vincent de Paul 25, Palmdale Highland 23
At Fullerton High
DIVISION 5-AA
Lakeside El Capitan vs. Carmel, late
DIVISION 7-AA
Moreau Catholic 42, Lindsay 8
Saturday’s schedule
At Saddleback College
OPEN DIVISION
Santa Ana Mater Dei (12-0) vs. Concord De La Salle (12-0), 8 p.m.
DIVISION 1-A
Huntington Beach Edison (11-4) vs. Fresno Central (12-2), 3 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Palos Verdes (10-5) vs. Twelve Bridges (14-0), 11:30 a.m.
At Veterans Stadium
DIVISION 3A
Rio Hondo Prep (13-1) vs. Fairfield Vanden (12-2), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (6-9) vs. Sonora (12-2), 3 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
Palmdale (10-5) vs. American Canyon (12-2), 11 a.m.
At Fullerton High
DIVISION 6-AA
Irvine Portola (9-6) vs. Arcata (13-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
Spring Valley Monte Vista (9-5) vs. Summerville (13-1), 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
Whittier Pioneer (10-5) vs. Balboa (8-5), 11 a.m.
