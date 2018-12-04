College basketball: Michigan State cruises past Iowa

Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 victory over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night.
“There’s not a lot I can yell at him about,” coach Tom Izzo said. “He did miss some free throws.”
The host Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as many as six points before Ward led a surge to give them a 43-33 lead at halftime.
The Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) missed 19 of 20 shots to open the second half.
at No. 4 Virginia 83, Morgan State 45: De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy each scored 15 points for the Cavaliers (8-0). Nine Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn’t make their third basket of the second half until 1 minute 57 seconds remained. Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece.
at No. 11 Florida State 83, Troy 67: Leading 42-40, the Seminoles (7-1) went on a 13-2 run in the second half and led comfortably afterward. P.J. Savoy had 16 points for Florida State, which committed 16 turnovers. The Trojans (3-5) had only 10 assists and committed 22 turnovers
at No. 12 Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64: Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice had 14 as the Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) avoided an upset. Happ, who scored 12 points in the second half, shot 10 of 17 from the field as the Badgers closed out the victory by making five of their last six shots.