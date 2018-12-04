College basketball: Michigan State cruises past Iowa

at No. 4 Virginia 83, Morgan State 45: De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy each scored 15 points for the Cavaliers (8-0). Nine Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn’t make their third basket of the second half until 1 minute 57 seconds remained. Malik Miller and Victor Curry led the Bears (2-5) with seven points apiece.