College basketball roundup: No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

at Missouri Kansas 84, Cal Baptist 68: Jordan Giles scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as the Kangaroos (7-10, 2-0 WAC) pulled away for the win. Missouri Kansas shot 52.8% (28 of 53) for the game and scored 31 points off 18 turnovers. Jordan Heading led the Lancers (9-7, 1-2) with 23 points.