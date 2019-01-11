College basketball roundup: No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.
Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and easily held off the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).
Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.
at No. 5 Gonzaga 67, Pacific 36: Josh Perkins had 14 points and six assists, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat Pacific 67-36, the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 11 points for Gonzaga (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which has beaten the Tigers 13 consecutive times. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each scored 10 points, and Clarke had five blocks.
Roberto Gallinat scored nine points to lead Pacific (10-8, 0-3).
SOUTHLAND
MEN
at Missouri Kansas 84, Cal Baptist 68: Jordan Giles scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as the Kangaroos (7-10, 2-0 WAC) pulled away for the win. Missouri Kansas shot 52.8% (28 of 53) for the game and scored 31 points off 18 turnovers. Jordan Heading led the Lancers (9-7, 1-2) with 23 points.
at UC Irvine 71, UC Davis 69 (OT): Evan Leonard scored five of his 22 points in the final 1:42 and Max Hazzard finished with 15 points to help Anteaters (13-4, 1-0 Big West) win in overtime. Tommy Rutherford fouled out with 11 points on five-of-seven shooting in 22 minutes for the Aggies (13-4).
at Santa Clara 67, Pepperdine 64: Tahj Eaddy scored a game-high 28 points, including key free throws in the final seconds, to lift the Broncos (10-7, 2-1 WCC). Colbey Ross and Kessler Edwards each had 13 points for the Waves (8-9, 1-2). Ross had 10 assists while Edwards grabbed 11 rebounds.
WOMEN THURSDAY
Oregon State at UCLA 7 p.m.
Oregon at USC 8 p.m.