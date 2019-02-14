Advertisement

Pac-12 basketball: Tyler Bey, McKinley Wright drive Colorado past Arizona State 77-73

By Associated Press
Feb 13, 2019 | 10:20 PM
| Boulder, Colo.
Pac-12 basketball: Tyler Bey, McKinley Wright drive Colorado past Arizona State 77-73
Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort, left, defends as Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV looks to pass the ball in the first half on Wednesday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

McKinley Wright IV scored 24 points with six rebounds and eight assists, Tyler Bey had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Colorado got past Arizona State 77-73 on Wednesday night.

The duo dominated inside as Colorado (15-9, 6-6 in Pac-12) scored 38 points in the paint.

Advertisement

The Sun Devils (16-8, 7-5) were led by Luguentz Dort's 21 points on 13 shots. Taeshon Cherry, who returned from a concussion, was limited to eight points due to foul trouble.

The game featured nine ties and seven lead changes. An extended Colorado run of 29-16 in the second half finally created separation. The run was capped by a 3-pointer by Wright with a little less than three minutes left.

Wright also had eight assists while shooting effectively from the field at 9 of 13. Bey set his career high in rebounds.

Advertisement
Advertisement