Pac-12 basketball: Tyler Bey, McKinley Wright drive Colorado past Arizona State 77-73

McKinley Wright IV scored 24 points with six rebounds and eight assists, Tyler Bey had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Colorado got past Arizona State 77-73 on Wednesday night.
The duo dominated inside as Colorado (15-9, 6-6 in Pac-12) scored 38 points in the paint.
The Sun Devils (16-8, 7-5) were led by Luguentz Dort's 21 points on 13 shots. Taeshon Cherry, who returned from a concussion, was limited to eight points due to foul trouble.
The game featured nine ties and seven lead changes. An extended Colorado run of 29-16 in the second half finally created separation. The run was capped by a 3-pointer by Wright with a little less than three minutes left.
Wright also had eight assists while shooting effectively from the field at 9 of 13. Bey set his career high in rebounds.