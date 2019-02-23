Dustin Johnson leads and Tiger Woods stays in contention at Mexico Championship

McIlroy (70) appeared to be the one to chase when he started with two straight birdies. He lost one shot when he went for the green on the par-5 sixth and his shot caromed off the hill and into the water. The real trouble came at No. 9 when he had a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe. He ran it by the hole, caught the lip on his par putt and saw it roll just under 5 feet away, and he missed again. Four putts from 15 feet led to double bogey, and McIlroy's momentum was gone.