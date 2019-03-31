Racing! Congratulations to Victor Espinoza and his first win back

Van Dyke: “I thought I was in front at the wire. That is the worst head bob I’ve ever been involved in. I knew it was close by hearing all the crowd noise. I was hoping it wasn’t that close. After we finished Ruben turned to me and congratulated me on the win. He thought he lost.”

--"Being back again in the winner’s circle always encourages me to go forward in my career. I was happy to be back and ride horses and everything but it’s nothing like winning a race, especially a big one like today.”

--(On St. Joe’s Bay.) “He was feeling pretty happy. He built up more muscle and weight. His hair was really shiny the last week when I worked him. It was a combination of everything. He changed a lot.”

It has been a while because of no racing, but we are delighted to have our weekly handicapping lesson back from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is an optional claimer at 6 ½ furlongs down the hill on the turf. One of the dilemmas a handicapper can face during the Spring months, is what to do when a 3-year-old faces older horses? We would answer, every situation is different, but let’s look at our top pick in GALLOPING MISCHIEF (#1) . He broke his maiden in his debut, now facing winners and older horses for the first time, but let’s consider the fact he’s trained by Richard Mandella . If this guy wasn’t ready to face older horses, he wouldn’t be, plain and simple. Consider the connections, if competent, don’t doubt the placement. Also, notice this one got his final 2 ½ furlongs in 26.3 seconds, that’s absolutely flying, we can’t emphasize that enough. How quick? With turf races, our ‘bar” for getting the final 2 ½ furlongs, is, we like to see anything 30.1 (31.1 on the main track). With Flavien Prat gone this weekend, Drayden Van Dyke hops aboard, and we love the recent slow works, telling us they need little from this guy while awaiting this next start. If we’re looking for a closing effort from the top choice, we’ll look for a contrary style with our second selection in MR TWINERY (#11) . He can pop the gate quickly off the quick load, and remember, speed from the outside posts coming down the hill, is advantageous, as the course takes a right-handed turn shortly into the race, shifting favor to those showing early pace from the outside gates, and here’s apprentice Assael Espinoza for Jerry Hollendorfer , already teaming for a win this week together, with a runner with natural speed, likely accentuated ever further in this spot with the draw and lack of early speed next to him.

-- Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes . Ohio won by a nose over Catapult and paid $21.20, $5.80 and $3.80. Desert Stone was third. “I thought the race was void of pace and we found a great spot on the backside,” said winning trainer McCarthy. “I can’t thank Ruben [Fuentes] enough for a wonderful ride. He’s very patient, obviously today was his first mount in a Grade 1 and his first win in a Grade 1.”

-- Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes: The seven-furlong race was won by St. Joe Bay by three lengths over Dr. Dorr. Kanthaka finished third. St. Joe Bay paid $33.60, $14.20 and $7.40. “No, this doesn’t make up for the last one,” said trainer John Sadler about losing by a nose to Ohio in the previous race. “It’s a good distance for him. He got out, got rolling and the rest is history.”

-- Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ana Stakes : Elysea’s World won this race for fillies and mares going 1 ¼ miles on the turf. It was the first of two stakes wins for trainer Richard Baltas . Elysea’s World paid $6.20, $3.60 and $3.00. Zaffinah was second and Lynne’s Legacy was third. “This filly settled for me very nicely,” said winning jockey Van Dyke. “This is the first time I have rode her, but I could tell she is a very classy filly. We had a very nice pace to chase, so I was bidding my time before I asked her to run. This race set up for us perfect on paper for me. She did the rest when we turned for home.” The winning margin was ½-length.

-- Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile : Secret Spice, running her first graded stakes, upset Marley’s Freedom, Paradise Woods, Selcourt and Mopotism, all who have run in Breeders’ Cup races. Secret Spice, trained by Baltas and ridden by Geovanni Franco , paid $24.40, $6.00 and $4.20. “It was our day today and we’ll take it,” Baltas said. “She put it all together. I told her owners if you want to win a Grade 1 you are going to have to be patient and wait. It was our day today.”

Based on the recent past, it’s about as good of a Sunday card as you’re going to see at Santa Anita, even if they had been racing for the past month. There are nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are three stakes worth $100,000, all down the hill on the turf. Two of them are restricted to Cal-breds. The fields are pretty full.

The first stakes is the Sensational Star, 6 ½ furlongs down the hill for older Cal-breds. Pee Wee Reese is making his first start since Aug. 17 when he finished fourth in the Green Flash Handicap at Del Mar. After the race he was vanned off but, obviously, it wasn’t a career ending injury. He returned to work on Dec. 30 and has had 11 works since his last race. Van Dyke picked up the mount from Joe Talamo , who is returning from Dubai. The Phil D’Amato trained horse is 8-5.

Eddie Haskell, a winner of seven of 18 lifetime starts, is the 2-1 second choice for Mark Glatt and Joel Rosario . He won last out in an allowance and has won three of his last four. Post is around 1:30 p.m. as the second race.

What is probably viewed as the best stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes for horses 3 and up going down the hillside turf course. Conquest Tsunami, for Peter Miller and Van Dyke, is the 4-5 favorite. He won last out in the Clocker’s Corner Stakes and his connections thought enough of him to run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, where he finished 11 th . He’s won nine-of-30 lifetime.

The final stakes worth $100,000 is the Irish O’Brien Stakes, also down the hill. It’s restricted to older Cal-bred fillies and mares. S Y Sky, for D’Amato and Franco, is the 5-2 favorite. Talamo is the regular rider. She is five-of-10 lifetime. Gypsy Blue, at 4-1 for Glatt and Rosario, is the second favorite. Post is around 4:45 p.m.

Gelding from the Doug O'Neill barn comes off back-to-back wins over the downhill course (both over "good" surfaces) but should be able to continue up the ladder and win again. His romping victory from the rail was visually strong and he is tactical enough to ensure a good trip. Make it the hat trick for this guy.

He never had a chance when finished ninth in the Los Alamitos Maiden Stakes six weeks ago when bumped off stride repeatedly from between horses for the first 50 yards before checking back solidly. He then leveled off with good interest past the wire. Two outs ago, he broke sharp in trial runnerup outing and meets easier in this spot. I suggest a win wager on Magic Prize and a 2-8 exacta box with Mr Captain America, who was loaded with run past the wire after altering course to the inside when losing his path early in last out.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 30. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 56th day of a 61-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.53 44.70 1:07.34 1:13.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ficanas 124 5 12 8–hd 7–½ 1–hd 1–2¾ Pedroza 4.40 11 Nice Ice 124 11 9 3–1 2–½ 2–1 2–¾ Quinonez 12.70 9 Catoca 124 9 5 7–hd 4–hd 5–1 3–¾ Van Dyke 10.30 1 Don't Blame Judy 124 1 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 4–½ 4–ns Franco 3.50 10 Merger Arbitrage 124 10 2 10–2½ 10–2½ 8–2 5–1¼ Gryder 6.00 12 Querelle 113 12 6 11–3½ 11–8 10–3 6–½ Espinoza 49.00 3 Princess Roi 124 3 1 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–½ Gutierrez 3.30 2 Mischief Miss 124 2 4 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd 8–1¼ Blanc 100.60 6 Aunt Lubie 124 6 10 9–hd 8–hd 9–1½ 9–2¾ Roman 39.40 8 Thousand Oaks 124 8 7 1–1 3–1½ 7–½ 10–1¼ Espinoza 8.10 7 Nomizar 118 7 8 4–hd 9–2 11–5 11–1¾ T Baze 19.80 4 Heart of the Nile 124 4 11 12 12 12 12 Desormeaux 27.90

5 FICANAS (GB) 10.80 6.60 4.80 11 NICE ICE 10.60 7.20 9 CATOCA 8.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $81.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-9-1) $449.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-9) $508.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-9-1-10) Carryover $27,173

Winner–Ficanas (GB) B.f.4 by Sepoy (AUS) out of Windermere Island (GB), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). Bred by Glebe Stud (GB). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $393,902 Roulette Pool $376 Exacta Pool $249,408 Superfecta Pool $97,537 Trifecta Pool $144,682 X-5 Super High Five Pool $13,234. Scratched–The Craic.

FICANAS (GB) broke a bit slowly, moved up between foes then chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, rallied to the lead in midstretch and won clear under some urging. NICE ICE stalked outside then bid three deep to duel for the lead, put a head in front in upper stretch, drifted in late and held second. CATOCA stalked four wide then three deep leaving the hill, came out in upper stretch and outfinished foes for the show. DON'T BLAME JUDY saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch, was in a bit tight nearing the wire and was outfinished for a minor award. MERGER ARBITRAGE chased outside then angled in leaving the hill, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and put in a late bid at a minor share. QUERELLE settled off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and improved position. PRINCESS ROI stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes to duel for the lead to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MISCHIEF MISS stalked between horses down the hill and into the stretch and weakened. AUNT LUBIE between rivals early, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THOUSAND OAKS (FR) sped between foes to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside, was between horses again in upper stretch and weakened. NOMIZAR stalked the pace between horses, drifted in some in the stretch and also weakened. HEART OF THE NILE broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the hill and did not rally. Rail on hill at zero.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.58 45.41 1:11.29 1:24.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Facts Matter 124 5 6 3–1½ 3–3 1–½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 4.40 6 Hey Sequoia 124 6 4 4–1 4–3½ 3–3 2–¾ Fuentes 2.60 1 For the Hustle 124 1 7 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2 3–4¼ Maldonado 10.60 2 Ayacara 117 2 8 8 6–hd 6–½ 4–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 10.00 4 Spend It 124 4 3 7–hd 8 7–2 5–1½ Figueroa 42.30 8 Neighborhood Bully 124 7 2 5–2½ 5–3 5–1 6–1¼ Van Dyke 20.60 3 Zippy Groom 124 3 1 6–1 7–½ 8 7–11 Franco 12.80 9 Ferguson 124 8 5 1–hd 2–1½ 4–½ 8 Gryder 1.40

5 FACTS MATTER 10.80 5.00 3.40 6 HEY SEQUOIA 3.60 2.60 1 FOR THE HUSTLE 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $76.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-2) $53.36 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-2-4) $4,378.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $64.20

Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.g.4 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $283,213 Roulette Pool $269 Daily Double Pool $58,695 Exacta Pool $167,600 Superfecta Pool $79,534 Super High Five Pool $56,180 Trifecta Pool $124,072. Scratched–Smuggler Union.

FACTS MATTER stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead under urging nearing midstretch and inched away. HEY SEQUOIA chased off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, swung three deep into the stretch and gained the place. FOR THE HUSTLE had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out in the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and lost second late. AYACARA (GB) broke a bit slowly, came out early and chased three deep to the stretch then improved position. SPEND IT settled outside a rival then chased between horses to the stretch, angled inward in deep stretch and lacked a rally. NEIGHBORHOOD BULLY chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. ZIPPY GROOM saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. FERGUSON angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 45.68 1:11.80 1:18.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 True Validity 124 6 4 6–1 4–1½ 2–hd 1–1¼ Pereira 1.80 5 Rather Nosy 124 5 2 4–2 3–1 1–hd 2–2 T Baze 3.30 9 Super Klaus 124 8 1 7–10 7–8 4–1½ 3–1 Bejarano 6.60 3 Queen of the Track 124 3 5 1–½ 1–2 3–2½ 4–5 Fuentes 7.70 7 Boolicious 117 7 8 8 8 8 5–½ Velez 45.20 2 Blew by You 122 2 7 5–hd 6–hd 6–1 6–4½ Payeras 60.50 4 Portal Creek 124 4 3 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 7–1¼ Desormeaux 3.20 1 Perfect Ice Storm 124 1 6 3–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 8 Maldonado 12.30

6 TRUE VALIDITY 5.60 3.00 2.40 5 RATHER NOSY 3.80 2.80 9 SUPER KLAUS 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $38.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-9-3) $10.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-9-3-7) $642.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-9) $13.40

Winner–True Validity Ch.f.3 by Yes It's True out of Valid A. J., by Ocean Terrace. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Jacobsen, Gordan. Mutuel Pool $345,617 Roulette Pool $411 Daily Double Pool $21,193 Exacta Pool $185,235 Superfecta Pool $78,810 Super High Five Pool $9,257 Trifecta Pool $125,029. Scratched–Tiz a Master. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $66.85. Pick Three Pool $73,794.

TRUE VALIDITY chased outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch, bid three wide to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away under some left handed urging and proved best. RATHER NOSY pressed the pace four wide then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, re-bid between foes to put a head in front in the stretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. SUPER KLAUS settled outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and gained the show. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, kicked clear inside, drifted out from the whip in the stretch but fought back in midstretch, drifted in under right handed urging in deep stretch and lost third. BOOLICIOUS broke slowly, dropped back off the rail then angled in some leaving the backstretch, came out in the stretch and was not a threat. BLEW BY YOU tugged her way along a bit off the rail on the backstretch, split rivals then chased outside a foe on the turn and weakened in the drive. PORTAL CREEK prompted the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail into and on the turn, found the inside in the drive and also weakened. PERFECT ICE STORM sent along inside early, saved ground stalking the pace and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.87 45.59 58.32 1:11.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Miss My Rose 124 4 9 5–hd 3–2½ 3–5 1–2 Gryder 21.40 2 Flat Out Joy 124 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1¼ Franco 6.40 5 Honeyfromthesouth 124 5 6 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 3–3½ Van Dyke 0.80 3 Zest 124 3 8 8–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–4¼ Roman 9.40 8 Miss Ava's Union 124 8 4 6–½ 6–hd 6–3 5–2½ Figueroa 3.40 10 Carressa 124 9 5 7–hd 7–1½ 5–1 6–5½ Pereira 42.60 7 Sybil's Kitty 124 7 1 4–hd 8–3 8–1½ 7–1¼ Bejarano 31.20 6 Ellie Arroway 124 6 10 9–2½ 9–4 9–4 8–2¾ T Baze 32.60 11 She Rocks the Look 124 10 3 10 10 10 9–2 Pedroza 33.50 1 Vangogo 124 1 2 2–½ 5–1 7–½ 10 Maldonado 49.30

4 MISS MY ROSE 44.80 17.40 6.20 2 FLAT OUT JOY 6.20 3.40 5 HONEYFROMTHESOUTH 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $71.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $109.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-3) $161.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-5-3-8) $562.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $219.45

Winner–Miss My Rose Dbb.f.3 by Magician (IRE) out of Ava G, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by Venneri Racing, Inc. &Flintridge Stables (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $473,357 Roulette Pool $385 Daily Double Pool $30,422 Exacta Pool $248,213 Superfecta Pool $117,756 Super High Five Pool $4,236 Trifecta Pool $176,209. Scratched–Laureana. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $232.45. Pick Three Pool $29,109.

MISS MY ROSE broke a bit slowly, moved up between horses then chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the backstretch, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging a sixteenth out and drove clear. FLAT OUT JOY stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, fought back inside on the turn and in the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH went up to duel three deep on the backstretch, battled outside the runner-up on the turn, gained the advantage in the stretch, was between foes a sixteenth from home and was outfinished for second. ZEST broke a bit slowly, chased inside then between horses on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MISS AVA'S UNION stalked between horses then three deep between foes on the turn and into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and weakened. CARRESSA chased outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. SYBIL'S KITTY chased off the rail then between horses, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked a further response. ELLIE ARROWAY broke a bit slowly, was three deep early then just off the rail chasing the pace, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. SHE ROCKS THE LOOK settled outside then dropped back off the rail and failed to menace. VANGOGO went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked on the turn, drifted out in the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.98 47.39 1:10.47 1:21.99 1:33.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ohio 120 2 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–ns Fuentes 9.60 4 Catapult 122 4 4 4–hd 5–½ 5–1 3–½ 2–1¾ Van Dyke 0.80 3 Desert Stone 120 3 6 5–½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 3–ns Franco 27.30 6 River Boyne 122 6 5 6 6 6 6 4–1¼ Bejarano 2.90 1 Hunt 120 1 1 1–hd 1–1½ 2–1 2–½ 5–nk Blanc 15.80 5 Next Shares 124 5 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–hd 6 Desormeaux 3.80

2 OHIO (BRZ) 21.20 5.80 3.80 4 CATAPULT 2.80 2.20 3 DESERT STONE (IRE) 6.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $9.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $279.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-6) $46.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $85.00

Winner–Ohio (BRZ) B.g.8 by Elusive Quality out of Etoile Blanc (BRZ), by Nedawi (GB). Bred by Fazenda Mondesir (BRZ). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Treitman, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $373,608 Roulette Pool $1,559 Daily Double Pool $38,487 Exacta Pool $148,497 Superfecta Pool $61,671 Trifecta Pool $103,270. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $300.25. Pick Three Pool $64,695. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-6/8-4-2) 67 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,010.10. Pick Four Pool $175,952. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-6/8-4-2) 31 tickets with 5 correct paid $13,655.95. Pick Five Pool $492,345.

OHIO (BRZ) had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, bid again alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away in midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip late and held on gamely. CATAPULT pulled his way between horses, stalked between rivals to the stretch then finished determinedly alongside the winner in the final sixteenth to just miss. DESERT STONE (IRE) broke slowly, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, waited off heels in midstretch then came out for room, split horses in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and continued willingly but was edged for third. HUNT (IRE) had speed inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished in the final furlong. NEXT SHARES bobbled at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued three wide approaching and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.45 45.22 1:10.41 1:24.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 St. Joe Bay 121 4 1 1–2 1–2 1–4½ 1–3 Espinoza 15.80 6 Dr. Dorr 123 6 3 6–½ 6–1½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ T Baze 6.40 1 Kanthaka 123 1 5 5–1 5–hd 3–1 3–3¼ Bejarano 2.70 7 Solid Wager 121 7 4 7 7 7 4–2½ Pedroza 5.90 2 Ax Man 121 2 6 2–hd 2–½ 4–½ 5–2¼ Van Dyke 1.30 5 Zatter 121 5 2 3–hd 4–4 5–½ 6–1¼ Franco 18.80 3 Touching Rainbows 121 3 7 4–3 3–hd 6–1 7 Pereira 9.20

4 ST. JOE BAY 33.60 14.20 7.40 6 DR. DORR 8.60 5.60 1 KANTHAKA 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $367.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $85.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-7) $176.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-1-7-2) $1,771.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $201.15

Winner–St. Joe Bay Dbb.g.7 by Saint Anddan out of Dream Ride, by Honor Glide. Bred by Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $455,530 Roulette Pool $592 Daily Double Pool $31,232 Exacta Pool $186,073 Superfecta Pool $78,018 Super High Five Pool $4,644 Trifecta Pool $120,431. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $1,670.35. Pick Three Pool $72,095.

ST. JOE BAY bobbled in the second step but quickly recovered, sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, widened under urging in midstretch, drifted in some late and held on gamely. DR. DORR chased off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, came out a bit nearing midstretch and held for the place. KANTHAKA settled inside then was taken off the rail nearing midway on the backstretch to chase the pace, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and bested the others. SOLID WAGER chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AX MAN stalked inside then a bit off the fence to the stretch, was outside the runner-up in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ZATTER was in a good position stalking the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TOUCHING RAINBOWS stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, was three wide between foes into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ana Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.96 47.01 1:10.85 1:34.95 1:59.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Elysea's World 124 6 6–1 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–hd 3–1 1–½ Van Dyke 2.10 7 Zaffinah 120 7 4–½ 5–1 4–½ 4–hd 1–½ 2–½ Bejarano 2.60 3 Lynne's Legacy 122 3 7 7 7 7 5–2 3–½ Quinonez 18.20 2 Streak of Luck 122 2 5–1 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 4–¾ T Baze 3.90 1 Stradella Road 120 1 1–1 2–1 2–hd 1–1 2–hd 5–6 Franco 7.60 4 Poster Girl 120 4 3–2 3–2 3–2 3–hd 6–2 6–11 Roman 9.30 5 India Mantuana 124 5 2–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 7 7 Desormeaux 6.90

6 ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) 6.20 3.60 3.00 7 ZAFFINAH (IRE) 3.60 2.80 3 LYNNE'S LEGACY 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $157.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-2) $20.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-2-1) $317.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $43.85

Winner–Elysea's World (IRE) B.m.6 by Champs Elysees (GB) out of Ideal World (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Haras D'Haspel (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Dunn, Christopher T. and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $448,509 Roulette Pool $391 Daily Double Pool $35,402 Exacta Pool $191,570 Superfecta Pool $80,562 Super High Five Pool $5,719 Trifecta Pool $133,416. Scratched–Tell Me More. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $438.20. Pick Three Pool $55,097.

ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ZAFFINAH (IRE) settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went up four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead nearing midstretch, fought back between horses in the final furlong and continued willingly. LYNNE'S LEGACY saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well. STREAK OF LUCK stalked inside, split horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch, continued with a bid along the rail in the final furlong and also went on willingly but was outfinished. STRADELLA ROAD sped to the early lead inside, set then stalked the pace along the rail, re-bid between horses leaving the backstretch, regained the advantage, inched away a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, was between foes past midstretch and also was outkicked late. POSTER GIRL (GB) stalked just off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three wide between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. INDIA MANTUANA drifted wide into the stretch the first time, stalked then took the lead nearing the first turn and inched away, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, tracked the leader leaving that turn, dropped back in the stretch, was taken out in midstretch then drifted out and gave way and was eased.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.92 46.76 1:11.97 1:25.04 1:38.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Nero 122 8 2 3–1½ 3–1 1–½ 1–2 1–1¼ Van Dyke 0.90 5 El Huerfano 122 5 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–2 T Baze 19.60 1 Pepe Tono 124 1 6 7–hd 6–hd 3–3 3–4 3–1¾ Delgadillo 12.80 7 Air Strike 124 7 4 6–3 9 6–½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Franco 3.30 3 Popular Kid 124 3 7 8–½ 7–hd 7–1 7–4½ 5–½ Desormeaux 4.40 9 Morse Code 117 9 9 5–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 6–11 Velez 46.80 2 Top of the Game 124 2 5 4–1 5–1 5–1 6–½ 7–3¼ Gryder 32.50 4 Sheer Flattery 119 4 8 9 8–hd 8–4 8–12 8–22 Espinoza 29.90 6 Kenjisstorm 124 6 1 2–2½ 2–hd 9 9 9 Figueroa 18.90

8 NERO 3.80 2.80 2.40 5 EL HUERFANO 11.60 6.40 1 PEPE TONO 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-1-7) $34.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-1-7-3) $1,807.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-1) $53.55

Winner–Nero B.c.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Ocean Goddess, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, M., Magnier, M., Smith, D. and Stonestreet Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $369,844 Roulette Pool $369 Daily Double Pool $40,663 Exacta Pool $194,969 Superfecta Pool $108,419 Super High Five Pool $4,739 Trifecta Pool $145,567. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-8) paid $87.30. Pick Three Pool $56,651.

NERO stalked outside, bid three deep leaving the backstretch, took the lead outside the runner-up leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging, drifted in and held. EL HUERFANO angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and continued willingly. PEPE TONO saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. AIR STRIKE chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POPULAR KID settled between foes chasing the pace, angled in some on the second turn and did not rally. MORSE CODE chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TOP OF THE GAME saved ground stalking the pace, went between horses leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, continued just off the inside leaving that turn and weakened. SHEER FLATTERY settled three deep chasing the pace, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. KENJISSTORM angled in and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back between horses then inside on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Beholder Mile Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.26 48.04 1:12.75 1:25.32 1:38.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Secret Spice 121 1 2 3–1 4–1 2–½ 1–2 1–2¼ Franco 11.20 5 Marley's Freedom 121 5 4 4–1 5–2 6–4 3–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 0.50 3 Paradise Woods 121 3 3 2–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1 3–¾ Roman 14.40 2 Selcourt 121 2 1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 2–2 4–1¼ T Baze 4.00 7 Mopotism 121 7 5 6–5 6–8 5–hd 5–3 5–9 Gutierrez 5.70 4 Exuberance 121 4 6 7 7 7 6–hd 6–4 Espinoza 31.90 6 Just a Smidge 121 6 7 5–hd 2–1 3–½ 7 7 Espinoza 38.30

1 SECRET SPICE 24.40 6.00 4.20 5 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 2.20 2.10 3 PARADISE WOODS 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $55.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $26.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-2) $53.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-3-2-7) $1,352.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $82.85

Winner–Secret Spice B.f.4 by Discreet Cat out of Chimayo, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $390,000 Roulette Pool $557 Daily Double Pool $47,495 Exacta Pool $187,201 Superfecta Pool $97,525 Super High Five Pool $14,178 Trifecta Pool $134,330. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-1) paid $69.55. Pick Three Pool $57,721.

SECRET SPICE stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in upper stretch and won clear under urging and steady handling late. MARLEY'S FREEDOM three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch, came in a bit in midstretch and gained the place. PARADISE WOODS close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SELCOURT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, inched away again leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and was outfinished for third. MOPOTISM settled off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. EXUBERANCE unhurried and angled in early, settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, drifted in from the whip in midstretch and did not rally. JUST A SMIDGE broke slowly, pulled her way along three deep then moved up and bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn, found the inside in the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.93 44.25 1:07.44 1:13.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Hello Bubbles 124 5 6 5–4 5–4 3–1½ 1–nk Bejarano 2.40 1 Claudelle 119 1 2 2–1½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ Espinoza 12.00 9 Confidently 124 7 7 8–6 7–3 5–hd 3–ns Van Dyke 9.90 13 Holly Hundy 124 10 3 1–hd 2–2 1–hd 4–2 Franco 3.70 10 Enamored 124 8 5 6–1½ 6–1 7–2½ 5–ns Espinoza 10.10 3 Harmless 124 3 1 3–½ 4–½ 4–2 6–1¾ Desormeaux 5.50 12 Clochard Street 124 9 4 7–hd 8–6 8–2½ 7–nk Quinonez 44.40 8 Shanghai Truffles 124 6 10 10 9–hd 9–hd 8–½ Fuentes 50.40 6 Cairo Kiss 124 4 9 9–2½ 10 10 9–¾ Pereira 7.30 2 La Shirimp 124 2 8 4–2 3–1 6–½ 10 Delgadillo 8.00

7 HELLO BUBBLES 6.80 4.00 2.80 1 CLAUDELLE 9.60 6.00 9 CONFIDENTLY 7.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $103.60 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-9-13) $116.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-9-13-10) Carryover $4,806 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-9) $123.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-4) $25.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-5) $18.40

Winner–Hello Bubbles B.f.3 by Munnings out of Laura's Pleasure, by Cactus Ridge. Bred by Brian Kahn (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Bacharach, Burt, Bacharach, Jane and Caroom, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $408,321 Roulette Pool $481 Daily Double Pool $93,059 Exacta Pool $217,120 Superfecta Pool $86,074 Super High Five Pool $6,296 Trifecta Pool $128,316. Scratched–Ameerah B, Crazy Sexy Munny, Heathers Grey, Posit. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-7) paid $64.45. Pick Three Pool $134,034. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-1-4/5) paid $15.70. 50-Cent Pick Four (6/8-8-1-4/5/7/11/14) 2550 tickets with 4 correct paid $185.40. Pick Four Pool $619,465. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6/8-8-1-4/5/7/11/14) 108 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,884.45. Pick Five Pool $408,179. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-6/8-8-1-4/5/7/11/14) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $9,397.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $193,507. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $675,799.

HELLO BUBBLES chased off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside leaving the hill, came out in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep late. CLAUDELLE went up inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back to a short advantage in deep stretch and held second between foes late. CONFIDENTLY angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill and into the stretch, bid along the fence in deep stretch and continued willingly. HOLLY HUNDY angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, came out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front again in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. ENAMORED chased a bit off the inside then angled in leaving the hill, continued inside and lacked the needed late lick. HARMLESS stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CLOCHARD STREET chased off the rail then a bit off the inside leaving the hill and could not offer the necessary response. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES broke slowly, settled off the rail then inside, came out in the stretch then angled back in and made up some ground but was not a threat. CAIRO KISS broke slowly, dropped back a bit off the rail then inside, came out in the stretch and also made up some ground but failed to threaten. LA SHIRIMP broke a bit slowly, stalked toward the inside then a bit off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.