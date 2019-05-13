Racing! One more thought on the Kentucky Derby DQ

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get caught up with some steward’s rulings.

I know I said I was tired about talking about the Kentucky Derby ruling. But, a high-ranking racing executive, who doesn’t want their name tied to this controversy, posed this theory about Maximum Security .

If Maximum Security were really that good, why wouldn’t you run him back in the Preakness and if he wins, the Belmont? Can you imagine the notoriety of being the first ever “unofficial” Triple Crown winner?

Wow, that’s a pretty smart strategy. Instead, Gary and Mary West are playing a game of “I’ll take my ball and go home” and then litigating an outcome. I’ve got to say that very few journalists have gotten close to the Wests. My colleague and friend, Bryce Miller, from our sister paper the San Diego Union-Tribune, is one of the few. Before the Derby, he told me how classy, friendly and good people the Wests were. Plus, they have a chandelier in one of their guest bathrooms.

I’m disappointed how Gary West has come off on television and his media releases. Hope he’s listening to all the right people, even though I might have given him some different crisis management advice.

--Trainer Anna Meah was fined $800 for failure to register two horses as running on Lasix in time for the races on April 21. Both horses were first-time starters. California Comet finished third in the first race and Malibu Moonlight was second in the fifth race.

--Trainer Charles Treece was fined $5,000 when his horse, Sea Glass, tested positive for Dexamethasone, a drug commonly used to treat rashes and allergies. Sea Glass won second race on Jan. 11, which is where the violation occurred. Treece was “adamant” that didn’t even have the drug in his barn and suggested the horse could have gotten the drug while being transported from Los Alamitos to Santa Anita. On Aug. 17, Treece was fined $4,000, which was stayed, and put on one year’s probation for a drug violation at Los Alamitos. The Santa Anita violation was referred back to Los Alamitos stewards for any additional penalty. Santa Anita steward Grant Baker dissented, wanting a $2,500 fine and 15-day suspension. It was Treece’s fourth violation in the last 365 days.

--Exercise rider Cesar Salcedo was fined $50 for failure to leave to race track when ordered to by outrider Enrique Alferez on April 21. The incident occurred prior to a renovation break and caused a 10-minute delay. Salcedo admitted he did not follow Alferez’s instructions.

--Jockey Geovanni Franco was fined $400 for missing four mounts on April 21. Franco was riding in the $100,000 Chares Town Classic in West Virginia the previous day. He missed a flight from Washington-Dulles to LAX. Two of his four mounts were winners.

On Sunday, our Santa Anita handicapper Ciaran Thornton offered up his picks for free but for reasons unexplained it was available to some, partially available to others and unavailable to others. We’ll try a different system the next time Ciaran is so generous with his picks.

Never forget what you pay for this newsletter. It’s a product of the generosity of the Los Angeles Times, because we think it’s a service to horse racing fans and well worth doing. But putting out a newsletter is not free. We use vendors and platforms that we pay for and sometimes have issues. And, at times, things don’t work. We don’t like it any better than you do.

I know you think the newsletter can appear sloppy as far as editing sometimes. But the fact is, when it’s converted to html and then into a delivery platform, things just pop up. Extra letters. Words that had been deleted. Can’t explain it. Just the way things happen.

So, we apologize to those who couldn’t get the report. And, we’re glad for those who could. Please indulge us as these things crop up. Your alternative is to unsubscribe and put in for a full refund. Oh, yeah, that’s right.

“Through the first 95 races of the Spring meet here are the tracks where the winners made their last start: Keeneland (27 or 28.4%), Oaklawn Park (24 or 25.3%), Fair Grounds (15 or 15.8%), Gulfstream Park (7 or 7.4%), first-time starters (5 or 5.3%), Churchill Downs (2 or 2.1%), Del Mar (2 or 2.1%), Laurel (2 or 2.1%), Santa Anita (2 or 2.1%), Tampa Bay Downs (2 or 2.1%), Aqueduct (1 or 1.1%), Ellis Park (1 or 1.1%), Hawthorne (1 or 1.1%), Indiana Grand (1 or 1.1%), Mahoning Valley (1 or 1.1%), Prairie Meadows (1 or 1.1%) and Woodbine (1 or 1.1%).”

Under a masterful ride from Joe Talamo , Cordiality won the $100,000 Fran Valentine’s Stakes over a mile on the turf course. The race was restricted for Cal-bred fillies and mares. Talamo took the 6-year-old mare to the lead, steadied her down enough around the backside and far turn so that when he took the sharp corner from the one spot, he had plenty of horse left to win by 1 ¼ lengths.

“When I got back, I was surprised to see those fast fractions,” Talamo said. “Her ears were up and she was doing it so easy. The plan going in was to sit second, third or fourth, but when nobody went, we inherited the lead by accident. When [Queen Bee to You] came to her, I got a little concerned, but when I asked her turning for home, she kicked on and was very impressive.”

“We had a plan for her when we claimed her [two starts back for $62,500], we just didn’t have a prep race,” said winning trainer Tim Yakteen . “So, that’s why we had to run against those tough mares in her last race, but it worked out well for us.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 12. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.00 45.34 1:11.70 1:18.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Best Two Minutes 123 3 3 4–5 3–1½ 1–½ 1–5¼ Desormeaux 0.90 4 Big Shanty 123 4 1 2–½ 2–1½ 3–5 2–1 Roman 1.50 2 Baby Bear's Soup 125 2 5 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–¾ Espinoza 6.40 1 Point Guard 125 1 4 5 5 4–1 4–23½ Fuentes 14.90 5 For the Hustle 125 5 2 3–hd 4–5 5 5 Maldonado 11.40

3 BEST TWO MINUTES 3.80 2.10 2.10 4 BIG SHANTY 3.00 2.20 2 BABY BEAR'S SOUP 2.40

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $3.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $4.60

Winner–Best Two Minutes B.g.7 by Successful Appeal out of Special One, by Point Given. Bred by Hinkle Farms & Ben Kessinger (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $127,960 Exacta Pool $53,904 Trifecta Pool $44,774. Claimed–Best Two Minutes by Johnny Taboada. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Big Shanty by Frank Reynoso, Jr. Trainer: Javier Sierra. Scratched–none.

BEST TWO MINUTES between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter under urging in midstretch and pulled clear. BIG SHANTY stalked the pace between horses then off the rail, continued outside the winner leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and outfinished the pacesetter for the place. BABY BEAR'S SOUP sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside leaving the turn, fought back when challenged in the stretch then was no match for the winner and outfinished for second but saved the show. POINT GUARD saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. FOR THE HUSTLE four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back off the rail on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.60 47.76 1:11.56 1:23.45 1:35.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Silver Summer 123 5 1 1–2 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ Figueroa 18.70 6 Crown the Kitten 123 6 3 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 2–1 2–3½ Fuentes 3.40 4 Play Hard to Get 123 4 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 4–hd 3–2¼ Van Dyke 3.60 3 Kristi's Copilot 123 3 5 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1 3–1½ 4–¾ Talamo 1.50 8 Bird Is the Word 123 7 2 2–½ 3–hd 4–hd 5–1 5–¾ Flores 5.90 2 Jimmy the Juice 123 2 6 7 7 7 7 6–1¼ Bednar 20.50 1 Conquest Sabre Cat 123 1 4 4–1 4–½ 5–1 6–hd 7 Pereira 7.40

5 SILVER SUMMER 39.40 18.00 6.80 6 CROWN THE KITTEN 5.40 3.00 4 PLAY HARD TO GET 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $85.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $71.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-3) $70.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-4-3-8) $1,573.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $132.75

Winner–Silver Summer Grr.g.7 by Siberian Summer out of All Night Long (IRE), by Night Shift. Bred by Goda & Huttinger (CA). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Pike, Stewart and Saavedra, Richard. Mutuel Pool $174,697 Roulette Pool $391 Daily Double Pool $38,171 Exacta Pool $93,458 Superfecta Pool $38,758 Super High Five Pool $4,123 Trifecta Pool $64,330. Claimed–Kristi's Copilot by Hollendorfer , LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Tribal Roar.

SILVER SUMMER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch, inched away on the second turn, kicked clear again and held under left handed urging. CROWN THE KITTEN forced out a bit on the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and finished well. PLAY HARD TO GET pulled alongside a rival then between foes, was in a bit tight early on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and bested the others. KRISTI'S COPILOT came out on the first turn, bid alongside the winner on the backstretch, stalked off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted in despite a left handed crack of the whip in midstretch and weakened. BIRD IS THE WORD pulled some and stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, was outside a rival into the stretch, steadied briefly in a bit tight and came in slightly in midstretch and lacked a rally. JIMMY THE JUICE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. CONQUEST SABRE CAT stalked the winner along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels in midstretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.48 48.39 55.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Acai 122 2 2 1–hd 2–3½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 5.30 3 Go Big Blue Nation 122 3 5 2–2 1–hd 2–2¼ Fuentes 0.80 5 A Thousand Dreams 122 5 3 3–hd 3–2½ 3–7¼ Prat 2.10 1 Billy K 122 1 1 4–1 4–1 4–2¼ Figueroa 13.50 4 Gracie's Girl 122 4 4 5 5 5 E Garcia 11.00

2 ACAI 12.60 3.20 2.20 3 GO BIG BLUE NATION 2.20 2.10 5 A THOUSAND DREAMS 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $193.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $11.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $8.50

Winner–Acai B.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Smoove, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $157,571 Daily Double Pool $12,064 Exacta Pool $67,851 Trifecta Pool $58,365. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $102.30. Pick Three Pool $50,784.

ACAI had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back to a short lead under urging past the eighth pole, inched away a sixteenth out and proved best. GO BIG BLUE NATION hopped slightly at the start, split horses three deep into the turn then dueled outside the winner, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back in midstretch then could not match that one in the final sixteenth while clearly second best. A THOUSAND DREAMS went five wide into the turn then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BILLY K had speed inside to duel for the lead then was shuffled back some in a bit tight into the turn, came off the rail in upper stretch and weakened. GRACIE'S GIRL four wide between horses early, stalked off the rail, angled to the inside entering the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.62 49.29 1:15.06 1:28.42 1:42.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Sturdy One 123 3 1 3–1 2–hd 1–2½ 1–4 1–hd Fuentes 0.90 5 Road Test 116 5 3 2–hd 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ 2–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 6.40 4 Empress of Lov 123 4 2 1–1 1–hd 2–hd 3–8 3–12½ Talamo 13.30 1 Scathing 123 1 4 6 5–½ 6 4–hd 4–2¼ Pereira 6.40 6 Dahlia Azul 123 6 6 5–½ 6 5–1½ 5 5 Quinonez 11.00 2 Dannie Joe 123 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–2½ dnf Gryder 3.10

3 STURDY ONE 3.80 2.60 2.40 5 ROAD TEST 4.40 3.00 4 EMPRESS OF LOV 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1) $10.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $21.60

Winner–Sturdy One Ch.m.7 by Langfuhr out of Summer Ally Cat, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $238,941 Roulette Pool $424 Daily Double Pool $17,292 Exacta Pool $119,932 Superfecta Pool $44,246 Trifecta Pool $76,736. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $170.90. Pick Three Pool $18,242.

STURDY ONE had speed a bit off the rail then stalked toward the inside, bid between horses on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, kicked clear under urging, drifted out a bit late and just held. ROAD TEST four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and came back on at the winner late. EMPRESS OF LOV had speed three deep between foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued inside on that turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SCATHING steadied along the inside on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened. DAHLIA AZUL tugged her way along five wide into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened. DANNIE JOE pulled outside a rival then between horses and was in a bit tight early on the backstretch, continued outside a rival a half mile out, split horses leaving the second turn then was pulled up into the stretch and vanned off.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.23 44.67 56.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Don't Sell 120 2 4 3–2 3–3 1–½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 3.10 3 Sunrise Royale 125 3 8 6–hd 2–1 2–2½ 2–1¾ Franco 33.50 9 Wishful 125 9 6 5–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ Prat 2.70 6 Moonshine Annie 125 6 5 9 9 7–2 4–nk Van Dyke 4.10 7 Christy Jackson 116 7 3 7–1 8–½ 6–hd 5–nk Diaz, Jr. 13.40 8 Shylock Eddie 125 8 2 8–1½ 6–½ 5–1½ 6–4¾ Gryder 2.80 5 Princess Pearl 120 5 7 4–hd 7–hd 8–10 7–½ Delgadillo 12.60 1 Ron's Cat 120 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 8 Guce 35.70 4 Heaven Squared 125 4 9 2–1 5–1 9 dnf Payeras 37.20

2 DON'T SELL 8.20 5.40 4.20 3 SUNRISE ROYALE 27.60 12.40 9 WISHFUL 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $77.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-9-6) $119.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-9) $186.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-9-6-7) Carryover $2,183

Winner–Don't Sell Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Too Much Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $300,531 Roulette Pool $281 Daily Double Pool $35,374 Exacta Pool $170,731 Superfecta Pool $78,827 Trifecta Pool $125,506 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,860. Scratched–Emmy and I, Wandering Patrol. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $25.55. Pick Three Pool $73,359. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-3-2) 144 tickets with 4 correct paid $659.75. Pick Four Pool $124,490. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-3-2) 282 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,412.00. Pick Five Pool $462,070.

DON'T SELL stalked a bit off the rail then outside the runner-up, came three deep into the stretch, gained the lead, battled outside that one under urging in the stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth. SUNRISE ROYALE hopped some at the start, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner but could not quite match that one late. WISHFUL stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, angled in leaving the turn and edged rivals three deep for the show. MOONSHINE ANNIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. CHRISTY JACKSON chased three deep between foes then angled in a bit off the rail, found the inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and was edged for a minor award. SHYLOCK EDDIE chased outside then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. PRINCESS PEARL stalked between horses then chased outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. RON'S CAT fractious in the gate, had speed inside then set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, got clear on the turn, was outside the runner-up leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. HEAVEN SQUARED a half step slow to begin, pulled between horses then bid outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bore out badly on the turn and was pulled up in the stretch but walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.22 45.88 1:12.00 1:18.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Bouncing Around 125 10 8 5–hd 4–1 1–1 1–4¼ Puglisi 9.50 6 Wicken Fen 125 6 1 3–hd 1–1 2–2 2–3¼ Delgadillo 2.90 8 Victor's Show 125 8 4 4–1 2–hd 3–hd 3–½ Prat 14.00 3 Mavericks 125 3 5 6–½ 5–1½ 4–4 4–1 Maldonado 7.20 1 Scrambled 125 1 9 10 9–1 5–1½ 5–6½ Pereira 2.70 7 Drink 120 7 7 1–hd 3–½ 7–½ 6–nk Pedroza 9.50 4 Temple Knights 125 4 2 7–1½ 7–hd 6–hd 7–2½ Talamo 41.20 2 Mr Classical 125 2 3 9–½ 8–1½ 8–2½ 8–2¼ Mn Garcia 5.00 5 Elite Motion 125 5 10 8–hd 10 9–4 9–10 Flores 12.10 9 Irish Ballad 125 9 6 2–hd 6–hd 10 10 Figueroa 65.10

10 BOUNCING AROUND 21.00 8.60 5.00 6 WICKEN FEN 4.60 3.20 8 VICTOR'S SHOW 7.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $9.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $102.60 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $45.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3) $314.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-8) $221.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-8-3-1) Carryover $4,367

Winner–Bouncing Around Dbb.g.4 by Suances (GB) out of Miss Rebound, by Speightstown. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $348,832 Roulette Pool $799 Daily Double Pool $31,539 Exacta Pool $193,678 Superfecta Pool $93,919 Trifecta Pool $136,611 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,862. Claimed–Wicken Fen by Drummond, Lee, Schwartz, Paul and Xitco, John V. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Scrambled by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-10) paid $69.10. Pick Three Pool $67,156.

BOUNCING AROUND stalked four wide then moved up three deep on the turn to bid three wide into the stretch, took the lead, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. WICKEN FEN had speed to duel a bit off the rail then angled in for the turn, inched away on the bend, fought back into the stretch but could not match the winner in the final furlong while clearly second best. VICTOR'S SHOW dueled between horses then stalked between foes or outside a rival on the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and held third. MAVERICKS stalked the pace inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. SCRAMBLED came off the rail at the gap, chased between horses then just off the inside, went three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DRINK dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and weakened. TEMPLE KNIGHTS chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued just off the inside into the stretch and also weakened. MR CLASSICAL stalked inside then came off the rail into the turn, entered the stretch four wide and lacked the needed response. ELITE MOTION broke slowly, settled off the rail then outside, came three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. IRISH BALLAD pressed the pace four wide, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Fran's Valentine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.62 46.16 1:10.35 1:22.38 1:34.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cordiality 125 1 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1¼ Talamo 2.50 4 Queen Bee to You 121 4 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1¼ Fuentes 14.10 3 Pulpit Rider 125 3 6 8–hd 6–hd 5–hd 5–2½ 3–1½ Gryder 5.60 9 Gypsy Blu 121 9 5 4–1 3–hd 4–1½ 3–1 4–1 Prat 1.80 8 Algorhythmic 121 8 4 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–2½ Pereira 38.20 2 Sapphire Kid 121 2 7 6–hd 7–½ 7–½ 7–1½ 6–ns Roman 20.00 7 Bella Luma 125 7 9 9 9 6–1½ 6–hd 7–½ Van Dyke 18.10 5 Halo Darlin 121 5 8 7–hd 8–hd 9 8–6 8–20 Franco 43.30 6 Fiery Lady 123 6 3 5–hd 5–1 8–hd 9 9 Smith 4.40

1 CORDIALITY 7.00 4.40 3.20 4 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 10.20 5.40 3 PULPIT RIDER 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $72.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $35.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-9) $50.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-3-9-8) $4,485.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $66.70

Winner–Cordiality Dbb.m.6 by Papa Clem out of Warmth, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Dr. Edward C. Allred (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Donnie Crevier. Mutuel Pool $328,130 Roulette Pool $675 Daily Double Pool $34,753 Exacta Pool $145,154 Superfecta Pool $72,781 Super High Five Pool $11,910 Trifecta Pool $104,916. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-10-1) paid $106.05. Pick Three Pool $55,413.

CORDIALITY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, inched away under urging in midstretch and held on gamely. QUEEN BEE TO YOU drifted out into the first turn, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but held second. PULPIT RIDER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and bested the rest. GYPSY BLU pulled outside early then stalked outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALGORHYTHMIC stalked just off the rail then angled in and saved ground tracking the pace to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. SAPPHIRE KID bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. BELLA LUMA five wide into the first turn, chased three deep then between horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HALO DARLIN hopped some at the start, chased between horses to the stretch and lacked a further response. FIERY LADY four wide into and on the first turn, stalked four wide then three deep, dropped back leaving the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.07 46.23 59.13 1:12.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Chay Up and Away 125 5 2 2–2½ 1–hd 1–4 1–ns Maldonado 2.90 6 Heloise 125 6 5 6–6 5–1½ 3–1½ 2–8¾ Fuentes 2.20 2 Caracortada 125 2 6 4–2½ 3–1 4–5 3–nk Pedroza 4.30 3 Purdue 118 3 1 1–hd 2–3½ 2–½ 4–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 9.40 1 Crackling Bread 125 1 7 5–1½ 6–8 5–½ 5–9¾ Franco 5.10 7 Songofthedesert 125 7 4 3–1 4–hd 6 6 Blanc 16.50 4 Lucky Val 125 4 3 7 7 dnf Flores 7.40

5 CHAY UP AND AWAY 7.80 4.00 3.00 6 HELOISE 3.00 2.40 2 CARACORTADA 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-3) $33.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-3-1) $783.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $31.60

Winner–Chay Up and Away Ch.m.5 by Sway Away out of My Little Cokie, by Posse. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, RichardMeister & Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Hemaidan, Akram, Homeidan, Abe Malek, Pagano, Ray and Poppert, John J.. Mutuel Pool $220,846 Roulette Pool $593 Daily Double Pool $25,356 Exacta Pool $111,636 Superfecta Pool $63,315 Super High Five Pool $6,673 Trifecta Pool $86,444. Claimed–Heloise by John Tipton. Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-1-5) paid $93.70. Pick Three Pool $41,579.

CHAY UP AND AWAY had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and just lasted under left handed urging. HELOISE settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside and moved up some into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and closed willingly late to just miss. CARACORTADA stalked a bit off the rail, continued outside the runner-up into the stretch and just edged a rival for the show. PURDUE angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, fell back in the stretch and was edged for third. CRACKLING BREAD chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. SONGOFTHEDESERT stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. LUCKY VAL dropped back off the rail then saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the turn, came out while being pulled up into the stretch but walked off.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.67 45.36 1:10.61 1:23.40 1:36.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Opus Won 120 2 3 2–1½ 2–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ Prat 3.30 4 Goodtingscominpink 120 4 6 5–½ 5–½ 3–1 2–3 2–3¾ Fuentes 11.00 5 Y Not Sizzle 120 5 8 8–4 8–2½ 5–2 3–1½ 3–7¾ Gryder 5.00 10 Lucky Lately 120 10 1 3–2½ 3–2 2–½ 4–1 4–¾ Van Dyke 1.90 3 Unusual Stuff 113 3 9 10 9–½ 9–1½ 8–hd 5–¾ Diaz, Jr. 15.10 6 La La Land 125 6 2 4–2 4–½ 4–1½ 5–4½ 6–½ Talamo 11.00 7 Sidepocket Charger 125 7 10 9–1 10 10 7–hd 7–nk Sanchez 62.60 8 Peace Pipe 125 8 4 6–1 6–1 7–hd 6–1½ 8–10¾ Figueroa 24.40 9 Radish 125 9 5 7–½ 7–1 8–1 9–5 9–7½ Gutierrez 14.80 1 Virginia Hall 120 1 7 1–hd 1–½ 6–hd 10 10 Franco 9.40

2 OPUS WON 8.60 5.00 3.60 4 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 10.20 5.20 5 Y NOT SIZZLE 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $47.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $37.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-10) $68.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-10-3) $4,705.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $93.45

Winner–Opus Won B.f.3 by Eddington out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $355,688 Roulette Pool $465 Daily Double Pool $94,634 Exacta Pool $195,713 Superfecta Pool $109,536 Super High Five Pool $12,332 Trifecta Pool $152,982. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $53.50. Pick Three Pool $145,128. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-1-5-2) 667 tickets with 4 correct paid $682.80. Pick Four Pool $596,984. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-10-1-5-2) 71 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,929.05. Pick Five Pool $365,521. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-2-10-1-5-2) 26 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,276.14. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $254,311. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $523,445.

OPUS WON had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear under urging and just held. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK stalked the pace inside, split horses on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and finished well to just miss. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival on the second turn, angled back in entering the stretch and bested the others. LUCKY LATELY pulled three deep then drifted out into the first turn, stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. UNUSUAL STUFF saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and improved position. LA LA LAND stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. SIDEPOCKET CHARGER broke out and bumped a rival, drifted out into the first turn, settled off the rail or outside a rival, also came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. PEACE PIPE bumped at the start, was between foes early then drifted out into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, split horses leaving the second turn and weakened. RADISH three deep early, was forced out some into the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. VIRGINIA HALL had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and had nothing left for the drive.