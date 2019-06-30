Racing! Congrats to Queen Bee to You for winning Bertrando Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we hear from the CHRB on some things it believes are worth more discussion.

Saturday was not as quiet as you might think it would be. First up is the opening of Los Alamitos’ summer meeting, which seemed from the outside to go off without a hitch racing wise.

Here’s how our own Jack Harris captured the sights and sounds of Los Alamitos’ opening day. Just click here.

Now it seems as if Ed Allred’s comments in the Los Angeles Times (just click here) drew some consternation from the California Horse Racing Board.

They wanted to add some context to what Allred said. Here’s its understanding.

It wanted to point out that it is not a CHRB review panel that reviews if a horse is qualified to run. It says that the panel was formed at the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

(My note: OK, but it is administered by the CHRB, which answers to a department that is run by the governor, as is every state body. Seems like the same thing.)

In the Los Angeles Times, Allred talked about two horses being excluded for opening day and 12 being on a “maybe list.”

The CHRB says: “Out of the 178 horses entered the first two days at Los Alamitos Race Course thoroughbred meet, the panel recommended only five be denied entry, including two that were ineligible due to veterinary treatments per LARC’s own policies.

Allred referred to a “maybe list,” which the CHRB says is another way of describing the “watch list.”

“The stewards, official veterinarian, equine medical director and others always have identified horses entered to run that warrant extra scrutiny by the veterinarians who examine them the morning of the race, at the receiving barn, in the paddock, and in warmups. Granted, there are more horses on the watch list nowadays, but that is because the program has been refined and expanded over the last few years, including examinations between entry day and race day.

“As long as they don’t demonstrate a problem to the veterinarians examining and watching them or the jockeys warming them up, they will be allowed to race.”

And finally, the CHRB wanted everyone to know that: “The review panel is not at Los Alamitos due to LARC’s fatality record, which is below the national average. The panel is there as part of a continuing protocol established in response to fatalities at Santa Anita, and will be continuing its work through Del Mar.”

We’ve never hinted that the track had problems on gthe fatatlity numbers with thoroughbreds. But, glad to clear things up from one of the sides.

New York reversal

New York did a 180 on the banishment of Jerry Hollendorfer .

Hollendorfer, up until Saturday, was allowed to race at Belmont and Saratoga. Then, Friday, without taking questions, NYRA announced he reversal without comment.

Hollendorfer’s attorney, Drew Couto, talked to the Daily Racing Form and confirmed the reversal. The horses will likely be transferred to the name of Don Chatlos, Jr., Hollendorfer’s assistant in New York.

“They’ll be in Don’s name, he is now the trainer, he has his own insurance, everything,” Hollendorfer told the Daily Racing Form. “I’m going to be forced to do that because my counsel told me that he understood if we entered horses that we could enter them but they would be scratched. How they would do that I don’t know.”

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

There were a lot of possible story lines to Saturday’s opening day and none of them came through. There was Hollendorfer winning his first race since being banished from Stronach tracks and Soi Phet, an 11-year-old, winning his last race. Neither happened.

Instead we got Queen Be to You, picked by our own handicapper Ciaran Thornton, winning the $100,000 Bertrando Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile.

He grabbed the lead on the backstretch, held on through the stretch, and held on to win by a nose over Tule Fog. Queen Bee to You paid $23.80, $10.60 and $4.00. Favorite Grecian Fire was third. Soi Phet, ran 11-year-old running his last race, finished last in the six-horse race.

“I was a little nervous coming to the wire,” winning trainer Andrew Lerner told Bob Mieserski of Los Alamitos. I was screaming. It’s very exciting to get that first stakes win. This is fantastic. We decided to take a shot running her here and it worked out.’’

Jockey Ruben Fuentes talked about the ease of the win, despite the close finish.

“She was doing it all on her own early, so I just let her do her thing,” Fuentes said. “When [Tule Fog] came to her in the stretch, she kicked back in again.’’

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

Remember Saturday when I was talking about how great all the field sizes were, well, Sunday’s nine-race card isn’t looking so good. There are two allowance races and four involving maidens. So, congratulations to four horses for winning their first race.

The feature is the five furlong eighth race for horses 3 and up going for a purse of $55,000, Calexman is the 2-1 favorite for trainer Vladimir Cerin and jockey Geovanni Franco. He is three-of-17 lifetime. He was second, second and third in his last three races, all allowance races. He was sixth in the Malibu Stakes.

The second favorite is Adens Dream at 5-2 for John Sadler and Eswan Flores. He is six-for-30 lifetime and won an allowance last out at Santa Anita.

Here are the field sizes, in order, 6, 6, 5, 6, 8, 6, 8, 5, 10 (1 also eligible).

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (2): $100,000 Charlie Barley Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: The Black Album ($8.60)

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Zadracarta Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Desert Isle ($8.30)

Woodbine (6): Grade 2 $175,000 King Edward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Synchrony ($4.20)

Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Holy Helena ($4.70)

Churchill (8): $120,000 Overnight Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Line Judge ($26.00)

Belmont (7): $100,000 Perfect Sting Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Uni ($2.90)

Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Highlander Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Wet Your Whistle ($9.30)

Churchill (9): $104,000 allowance, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Om ($4.80)

Belmont (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Mother Goose Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Dunbar Road ($2.60)

Churchill (10): $100,000 Debutante Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Magic Dace ($2.60)

Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $250,000 Princess Rooney Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Stormy Embrace ($2.60)

Woodbine (10): $1 million Queen’s Plate Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Avie’s Flatter ($9.70)

Churchill (11): Grade 3 $125,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Phantom Boss ($5.00)

Gulfstream (13): Grade 3 $250,000 Smile Sprint Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Diamond Oops ($15.20)

Arlington (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Chicago Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: My Mertie ($69.40)

Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Bertrando Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Queen Bee to You ($23.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

1:45 Belmont (7): $100,000 Saginaw Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (7-5)

1:55 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Dominion Day Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Souper Tapit (2-1)

3:01 Woodbine (10): $225,000 Bison City Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Bold Script (8-5)

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 4 Soul Owner (5-1)

Soul Owner has a 1-1 record from three starts at the distance. Tried turf last out at 5 furlongs and looked full-of-run into the turn but was boxed in. Each time he looked ready to move the lane was blocked and midway down the stretch he threw in the towel. Won by nine lengths in the race prior at this distance under this jockey. We are getting 5-1 today for a horse dropping in class, an excellent value in a wide-open race. Best late pace in the race and has much speed as the top choices.

Saturday’s result: Queen Bee to You gave us another big winner at 10-1 winning the Betrando with a fantastic effort. She broke great and looked full of run taking the lead into the stretch to hang on and win the photo finish. What a nice way to start the Los Alamitos meet.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 3 Mommas Dynasty (5-2)

If she runs to her strong 12.1 gate drill for 220 yards on June 4, she will be tough to deny. In working alone, she stumbled inward while breaking fast, switched leads nicely past the 1/16-pole and was well in hand at the wire. Filly showed ability when winning the Tolltac Handicap here last September and can upset Purty Fancy Dude, the 6-5 morning-line favorite who may regress off a career best 96 Trackmaster speed figure when hard urged in his last victory.

Final thoughts

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, June 29. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.50 47.12 1:11.93 1:24.53 1:37.86 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Scrappy Deville 113 1 3 3–hd 2–1 2–4 1–3 1–2½ Diaz, Jr. 2.10 5 Union Station 120 5 6 7–1 7–4 5–1½ 3–2½ 2–3 Pereira 3.00 7 Don'tteasethetiger 120 7 5 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–3½ 3–½ Maldonado 1.60 4 Fort Dodge 120 4 4 6–5 5–1 6–6 4–3 4–9 Figueroa 28.30 6 Bull Fighter 120 6 7 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–2½ 5–5 Flores 13.50 2 Silent Musketier 120 2 2 2–1 3–hd 3–1 6–10 6–16 Quinonez 7.30 8 Independence Creed 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 7–3½ Pena 75.40 3 Groucho 120 3 1 5–hd 6–1 7–4 7–1 8 Allen 98.00 1 SCRAPPY DEVILLE 6.20 3.40 2.40 5 UNION STATION 3.80 2.80 7 DON'TTEASETHETIGER 2.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-4) $11.03 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-7) $20.30 Winner–Scrappy Deville B.g.3 by Lakerville out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred Pais (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $112,050 Exacta Pool $50,237 Superfecta Pool $36,889 Trifecta Pool $41,609. Scratched–none. SCRAPPY DEVILLE stalked inside then off the rail, bid outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch and won clear under left handed urging and steady handling. UNION STATION bobbled at the start, settled inside then off the rail, went outside on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. DON'TTEASETHETIGER four wide into the first turn, bid outside a rival into the backstretch to gain the lead, angled in, dueled inside on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. FORT DODGE had speed between foes then stalked between rivals or off the rail, angled in on the second turn and was edged for third. BULL FIGHTER stalked between foes then outside, went three deep into the stretch and weakened. SILENT MUSKETIER had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail and had little left for the drive. INDEPENDENCE CREED broke slowly, angled in outside a rival early, found the rail on the second turn and gave way. GROUCHO had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, angled in on the second turn and also gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.45 45.49 58.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Powerfulattraction 122 4 3 5–5 3–1½ 3–3 1–1¼ Talamo 3.20 5 Musically 122 5 6 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–nk Maldonado 6.70 2 Bella Renella 115 2 5 6 6 6 3–3 Diaz, Jr. 8.00 6 Lucky Daughter 122 6 4 1–1 2–2 2–2 4–2½ Payeras 14.40 1 Golden Star Lady 122 1 1 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 5–2 Roman 0.70 3 Keepinmypromise 122 3 2 3–½ 5–5 5–hd 6 Mn Garcia 16.50 4 POWERFULATTRACTION 8.40 4.00 5 MUSICALLY 5.80 2 BELLA RENELLA $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $23.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $20.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-6) $21.60 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $76.90 Winner–Powerfulattraction B.f.2 by Commissioner out of Magnet, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by McDowell Farm (AR). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Exline-Border Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin, Dorfman, Steve, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna. Mutuel Pool $75,704 Daily Double Pool $23,000 Exacta Pool $44,073 Superfecta Pool $20,793 Trifecta Pool $28,837. Scratched–none. POWERFULATTRACTION stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. MUSICALLY a bit slow to begin, stalked then bid outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead, was fanned out into the stretch, inched away past the eighth pole but was caught late. BELLA RENELLA settled inside, came out into the stretch, went around rivals in deep stretch and finished well inside. LUCKY DAUGHTER had speed four wide then inched away, angled in and dueled inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened late. GOLDEN STAR LADY saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. KEEPINMYPROMISE stalked between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.57 44.96 57.50 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Boy Howdy 124 5 6 5–2 4–1 3–½ 1–1 Pedroza 3.00 7 DQ–St. Reno 124 6 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd Quinonez 3.40 8 Rocky's Show 124 7 3 2–1 2–1 2–2 3–½ Iniguez 8.40 5 Candy Zip 124 4 7 4–hd 5–2 5–3 4–3 Guce 2.30 2 Older Brother 124 1 1 3–1½ 3–2½ 4–1½ 5–8 Pena 19.10 4 Knust 124 3 4 7 7 6–½ 6–3 Gryder 3.10 3 Ladies Man 124 2 2 6–hd 6–hd 7 7 Payeras 43.90 6 BOY HOWDY 8.00 4.00 2.80 8 ROCKY'S SHOW 7.40 5.80 7 DQ–ST. RENO 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $26.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-7-5) $17.93 $1 TRIFECTA (6-8-7) $78.50 Winner–Boy Howdy B.g.6 by Southern Image out of Sophisticated Sis, by Millennium Allstar. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Crews, Jim, Lavine, Dan, Lovett, John and Noren, Irv. Mutuel Pool $101,130 Daily Double Pool $7,530 Exacta Pool $53,999 Superfecta Pool $32,395 Trifecta Pool $37,867. Scratched–Westmont. DQ–#7 St. Reno–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd. $1 Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $56.10. Pick Three Pool $32,413. BOY HOWDY stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep nearing the wire. ST. RENO had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back and drifted inward in midstretch then drifted out under left handed urging to bump a rival in deep stretch and edged that one for second. ROCKY'S SHOW three wide early, dueled outside a rival, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, fought back alongside that foe in the stretch, was bumped late and edged for second. CANDY ZIP a step slow into stride, went up between horses then stalked just off the rail, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. OLDER BROTHER saved ground stalking the pace, came out some past midstretch and lacked a rally. KNUST chased between rivals then outside a foe to the stretch and lacked a further response. LADIES MAN angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, ST. RENO was disqualified and placed third for interference in late stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.12 46.48 1:12.43 1:26.35 1:38.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Dieci 113 1 1 6–1 7–1 5–1½ 4–2½ 1–2½ Diaz, Jr. 7.80 4 Blue Skye Jade 113 4 5 4–1 3–1 2–hd 1–½ 2–¾ Velez 6.00 7 Spectator's Dream 120 7 3 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 3–1½ 3–1½ Quinonez 1.10 8 Derby Storm 120 8 8 5–2½ 4–1½ 3–4 2–1 4–½ Payeras 9.90 3 Temple View 120 3 6 8 8 6–2 5–5 5–13 Roman 7.20 2 Rightful 115 2 7 7–1½ 6–1½ 7–7 6–3 6–18 Leon 3.50 6 Ultimate Shilo 120 6 4 2–1 2–2 4–hd 7–12 7–14 Orduna-Rojas 65.20 5 Dixie Doo Run Run 124 5 2 3–1 5–1½ 8 8 8 E Garcia 35.50 1 DIECI 17.60 8.60 3.40 4 BLUE SKYE JADE 6.40 3.80 7 SPECTATOR'S DREAM 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $52.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-8) $68.25 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-7) $145.50 Winner–Dieci Ch.g.3 by Decarchy out of My Brite Caroline, by High Brite. Bred by BMS Stable, LMJ Investments, LLC, DeMaioRacing Venture, Tonia Piccioni (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Gem, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $110,545 Daily Double Pool $7,688 Exacta Pool $62,546 Superfecta Pool $41,462 Trifecta Pool $49,069. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $130.70. Pick Three Pool $12,118. DIECI came off the rail on the first turn to chase the pace, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. BLUE SKYE JADE stalked a bit off the rail, split horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, bid between rivals in the stretch then outside a foe and held second. SPECTATOR'S DREAM dueled three deep then outside a rival, kicked clear and angled in on the backstretch, fought back inside in the stretch and was edged for the place. DERBY STORM broke slowly, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEMPLE VIEW chased outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. RIGHTFUL stumbled at the start, settled inside, went around a rival into the second turn then angled in and lacked a response in the stretch. ULTIMATE SHILO dueled between horses then inside a rival, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and weakened. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN had speed inside to force then stalked the pace, dropped leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and gave way. Six furlong, seven furlong and final hand timed.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.23 45.35 57.21 1:09.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Giddymeister 124 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–4 Maldonado 1.30 2 Desert General 124 2 5 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ Pedroza 5.70 6 For the Hustle 115 6 2 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–2 3–hd Diaz, Jr. 4.80 4 Royal Seeker 122 4 7 6–2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–3 Pena 46.20 7 Johnny Runner 120 7 3 4–hd 6–2 5–2 5–2 Delgadillo 11.20 5 Finallygotabentley 122 5 8 8 7–1 7–1½ 6–nk Flores 44.70 8 Jimmy the Juice 124 8 1 7–1½ 8 8 7–1¾ Bednar 2.80 3 A Salute to Lt Dan 120 3 6 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd 8 Puglisi 19.20 1 GIDDYMEISTER 4.60 2.80 2.60 2 DESERT GENERAL 4.40 3.80 6 FOR THE HUSTLE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $19.45 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $34.20 Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: De Krester, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Moonesinghe, Udeni Naresh. Mutuel Pool $135,676 Daily Double Pool $11,608 Exacta Pool $73,609 Superfecta Pool $56,418 Trifecta Pool $60,737. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $88.10. Pick Three Pool $25,248. $1 Pick Four (4-6-1-1) 4 correct paid $399.00. Pick Four Pool $64,715. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-6-1-1) 5 correct paid $848.40. Pick Five Pool $246,711. GIDDYMEISTER had good early speed and dueled inside, came out into the stretch, inched away and drifted out in the drive despite right handed urging and drew clear. DESERT GENERAL dueled between horses, fought back outside the winner in midstretch and held second. FOR THE HUSTLE had speed outside then pressed the pace three deep, was fanned four wide into the stretch and just held third. ROYAL SEEKER stalked between horses, angled to the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. JOHNNY RUNNER stalked outside then three wide to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and did not rally. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. JIMMY THE JUICE settled outside then alongside a rival, chased off the inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. A SALUTE TO LT DAN stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.54 46.43 1:11.34 1:24.11 1:36.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Platinum Equity 124 7 6 4–2 5–3 3–2½ 1–1 1–½ Pereira 0.90 5 Sunset Seven 117 5 5 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 4–1½ 2–3½ Diaz, Jr. 21.70 6 Muchos Besos 124 6 3 2–2½ 2–4 1–hd 2–hd 3–2 Figueroa 24.10 3 Hey Sequoia 124 3 4 7 7 7 5–hd 4–¾ Delgadillo 8.80 2 Van Cortlandt 124 2 2 3–1 4–hd 4–hd 6–2 5–¾ Quinonez 10.70 1 Fast Cotton 121 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1 6–7 Flores 7.40 4 Camino de Estrella 124 4 7 5–½ 3–1 5–1 7 7 Talamo 2.50 7 PLATINUM EQUITY 3.80 2.80 2.60 5 SUNSET SEVEN 14.60 7.20 6 MUCHOS BESOS 6.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-3) $80.68 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $207.70 Winner–Platinum Equity Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Side Venture, by Touch Gold. Bred by Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $153,787 Daily Double Pool $11,183 Exacta Pool $69,632 Superfecta Pool $44,821 Trifecta Pool $53,864. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-1-7) paid $61.00. Pick Three Pool $25,987. PLATINUM EQUITY lugged out four wide into the first turn, chased outside or off the rail, went up three wide on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the lead in midstretch, drifted in from the whip a furlong out and just held. SUNSET SEVEN chased off the rail or outside, came three wide into the stretch, also drifted in some past midstretch and finished well. MUCHOS BESOS had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, battled between horses nearing midstretch and bested the others. HEY SEQUOIA saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VAN CORTLANDT stalked a bit off the rail then between foes into the second turn, continued outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FAST COTTON dueled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, fought back along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and gave way in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.32 46.82 1:11.34 1:35.90 1:42.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Implicitly 114 4 3 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–4½ 1–8 Diaz, Jr. 1.80 3 Hootie 124 3 2 6–3½ 6–5 6–2 3–hd 2–1¾ Puglisi 5.50 5 Pleasant d'Oro 121 5 5 3–3 3–1 2–1 2–½ 3–ns Pedroza 3.60 6 Hard Arch 119 6 7 7 7 7 6–4 4–hd Flores 13.70 7 Bird Is the Word 124 7 6 5–2 5–2 4–2 4–2 5–4 Espinoza 6.50 1 Gray Admiral 119 1 1 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 5–hd 6–7 Roman 30.70 2 Georgie Hyphen 121 2 4 2–½ 2–½ 5–hd 7 7 Franco 3.20 4 IMPLICITLY 5.60 3.40 2.80 3 HOOTIE 5.20 4.00 5 PLEASANT D'ORO 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-6) $22.26 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $66.10 Winner–Implicitly B.c.4 by Artie Schiller out of Ruminate, by Vindication. Bred by Emily Wygod (KY). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $121,139 Daily Double Pool $11,933 Exacta Pool $55,465 Superfecta Pool $28,308 Trifecta Pool $34,979. Claimed–Implicitly by CM Racing and Miyadi, Steve. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Bird Is the Word by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $36,798. IMPLICITLY had speed between horses then inched away, set the pace off the rail, drew off under urging in the drive then steady handling and a hold late. HOOTIE settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. PLEASANT D'ORO stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in then out some in the drive and just held third between foes late. HARD ARCH angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in again past midstretch and was edged for the show. BIRD IS THE WORD stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three wide on the line. GRAY ADMIRAL stalked inside then off the rail on the backstretch, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GEORGIE HYPHEN (IRE) close up stalking the pace inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bertrando Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.42 46.04 1:10.28 1:23.00 1:35.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Queen Bee to You 117 6 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–½ 1–ns Fuentes 10.90 5 Tule Fog 119 5 4 1–hd 3–2 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4 Blanc 16.20 2 Grecian Fire 124 2 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–8 4–1½ 3–½ Antongeorgi III 2.80 4 He Will 119 4 1 5–2 5–3½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–6 Figueroa 12.60 3 King Abner 119 3 5 3–2½ 2–1 3–1½ 5–10 5–14 Mn Garcia 0.80 1 Soi Phet 120 1 6 6 6 6 6 6 Desormeaux 5.30 6 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 23.80 10.60 4.00 5 TULE FOG 13.60 4.60 2 GRECIAN FIRE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $80.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $114.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-4) $184.82 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $544.20 Winner–Queen Bee to You B.m.5 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $198,816 Daily Double Pool $16,852 Exacta Pool $76,260 Superfecta Pool $47,930 Trifecta Pool $59,763. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $71.20. Pick Three Pool $20,786. QUEEN BEE TO YOU drifted out into the first turn, dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, kicked clear off the rail and just held under urging. TULE FOG dueled between horses then stalked off the rail, entered the stretch outside a rival, came out and re-bid alongside the winner in the final furlong and went gamely to the end. GRECIAN FIRE bobbled slightly at the start, chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch, drifted in some late and edged a rival for the show. HE WILL stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some late and was edged for third. KING ABNER angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the second turn and weakened. SOI PHET saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.82 46.20 57.84 1:04.18 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 D's Lovely Sophia 123 3 8 5–hd 4–½ 3–2½ 1–½ Flores 17.70 9 Appolina 123 9 4 3–½ 3–2 2–hd 2–4 Espinoza 1.20 7 Crazy Sexy Munny 123 7 5 8–1 6–hd 6–1½ 3–1¼ Mn Garcia 5.20 2 Gas Can 123 2 6 1–3 1–2½ 1–½ 4–1¼ Maldonado 19.90 1 Ma Bella 123 1 1 2–1 2–½ 4–2 5–ns Delgadillo 2.70 5 Rolinga 123 5 7 6–2 5–2 5–hd 6–1½ Cedillo 6.10 11 Truth Prevails 123 10 10 10 8–hd 7–2½ 7–1¾ Figueroa 22.80 4 Acadia Fleet 123 4 2 7–hd 9–1 8–½ 8–¾ Linares 134.60 6 Curryforthree Bang 123 6 9 9–hd 10 9–4 9–8 Puglisi 43.40 8 Chocolatita for Me 123 8 3 4–1½ 7–1½ 10 10 De La Torre 155.80 3 D'S LOVELY SOPHIA 37.40 11.20 4.80 9 APPOLINA 3.00 2.40 7 CRAZY SEXY MUNNY 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $280.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $51.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-7-2) $132.83 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-7-2-1) $11,150.40 $1 TRIFECTA (3-9-7) $229.20 Winner–D's Lovely Sophia B.f.3 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Craftyasafox, by Crafty Prospector. Bred by Nu Wave Stables LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Robert Joe Riggio. Mutuel Pool $248,170 Daily Double Pool $66,176 Exacta Pool $125,410 Superfecta Pool $90,993 Super High Five Pool $14,610 Trifecta Pool $92,395. Claimed–Ma Bella by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller . Scratched–Buyback, Stop Analyzing. $1 Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $473.40. Pick Three Pool $65,086. $1 Pick Four (7-4-6-3) 4 correct paid $1,275.00. Pick Four Pool $318,308. $2 Pick Six (1-1-7-4-6-3) 6 correct paid $19,635.80. Pick Six Pool $36,755. $2 Pick Six (1-1-7-4-6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $701.20. D'S LOVELY SOPHIA stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep a furlong out, ducked out despite right handed urging a sixteenth out but gamely prevailed. APPOLINA stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses, drifted in and gained the advantage in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. CRAZY SEXY MUNNY chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and gained the show. GAS CAN sent to the early lead outside a rival, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside foes a furlong out and weakened late. MA BELLA stalked inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. ROLINGA chased between foes then outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TRUTH PREVAILS broke out and a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and could not offer the necessary response. ACADIA FLEET chased between horses then off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. CURRYFORTHREE BANG broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. CHOCOLATITA FOR ME stalked between horses, steadied into the turn, continued a bit off the rail and had little left for the drive.