Opening of Los Alamitos thoroughbred meeting brings unwanted scrutiny

“These are five people, any one of whom can say this horse shouldn’t run,” Allred said. “None of them have seen the horse. On opening day, they have two on the disqualified list and 12 on the ‘maybe’ list.… When they put them on the ‘maybe’ list, the pressure is on the veterinarians if the horse breaks down. So, it makes it difficult for the attending veterinarians. No one wants to be blamed.”