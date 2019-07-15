Racing! The latest on Jerry Hollendorfer and Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we say goodbye to another Los Alamitos meeting and congratulations on a fatality-free meeting.

We would like to give you a resolution to the situation involving trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and his ability to run horses at Del Mar. But, we don’t know anything because there is no resolution.

When opening day arrives on Wednesday he has no horses entered. But, in the eighth race, the Oceanside Stakes, you’ll find More Ice and in the ninth race you’ll see King Jack. Both list Dan Ward as the trainer, who as you know, was Hollendorfer’s chief assistant. And, the horses’ previous trainer of record? Well, why ask a question to which you already know the answer.

Tom Robbins , who along with David Jerkens , runs the smartest and best racing office in California, if not beyond, did go on Mike Willman’s Thoroughbred Los Angeles radio show on Sunday morning.

“We’ve been having a lot of communication, our group along with Jerry and his lawyers and Dan [Ward]. We hope there is some resolution. It’s not just a Del Mar issue, it’s a Santa Anita issue, of course. Naturally, that’s where it all started.

“Jerry is a wonderful guy and he’s been supportive of California for a lot of years. Hopefully things will work out down the road. Other than that, I can’t really say anything.”

According to Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune, who spoke by phone with Hollendorfer and his attorney Drew Couto , Hollendorfer has had to sell about 60 of his horses and lay off about 25 employees.

And, speaking of Del Mar, if I’m going to make it to the opener from Los Angeles, better gas up the car and get going because you know how easy it is to get to the track on opening day, or any big day for that matter. Wave if we’re both parked on I-5 in Oceanside.

--Jockey Edwin Maldonado was fined $100 for using the riding crop more than three times without letting his mount, Boru, respond during the ninth race on June 16. Boru finished second.

--Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. was suspended for three days (June 29, 30 and July 4) for careless riding in the first race on June 21. According to the stewards’ minutes, Arroyo’s mount, Street Image, interfered with two horses on the backstretch. Arroyo and his mount were trying to cross over to the rail when he caused Mercy Rule to check and Lincoln City to steady. Arroyo thought the riders should have taken their mounts back, which the stewards disagreed with. Lincoln City finished third, Street Image was fourth and Mercy Rule was ninth in the nine-horse race.

--Owner and pony rider Jose Diaz Romero was suspended and had his license privileges revoked after failing to appear at a hearing to answer charges of violating licenses and fees provisions and conduct detrimental to horse racing. There were no additional details given.

--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was fined $100 for use of the riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Ollie’s Candy, a chance to respond. Ollie’s Candy finished second in the Wilshire Stakes. Desormeaux accepted responsibility.

--Trainer William Morey was suspended 45 days under than “trainer’s insurer” rule, which says a trainer is responsible for anything that happens or is done to their horses, after the stewards’ presented evidence that Tick Tock and Gate Speed had ingested a “blood buffer” or “milkshake” on race day, March 29. The suspension is from June 30 to August 13.

--Jockey Alonso Quinonez was suspended three days (July 7, 11 and 12) for careless riding in the third race at Los Alamitos on June 29. St. Reno, with Quinonez riding in deep stretch, came out twice under a left-handed whip causing interference with the horse on the outside. St. Reno was disqualified from second to third.

--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $500 for using his riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Queen Bee to You, to respond. The mare won the Bertrando Stakes by a nose. It was Fuentes fourth violation in the past 60 days.

As we mentioned up top, Los Alamitos ran a fatality-free meeting. Granted it was only nine days, but can you come up with a better outcome for a short meet? I can’t.

The feature on the final day was a maiden special as Los Al runs its big races on Saturday. And, on the last Saturday of the meet, it had Eclipse Award and Breeders’ Cup winner Game Winner romp to an easy five-length win.

“Even though we had hoped to run more days, it turned out to be a struggle to run three days a week,’’ Liebau told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos’ publicity department. “Obviously, the Southern California horse population has shrunk and some categories of horses have just disappeared.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, July 14. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 9th day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.68 46.89 59.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 A Royal Ace 122 4 1 2–2 1–½ 1–2 1–½ Cedillo 0.80 1 Sharp Turn 122 1 2 3–½ 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–6 Pena 3.50 2 Shez a Grinder 115 2 4 4 4 3–½ 3–5 Diaz, Jr. 5.30 4 Sweet Poison 122 3 3 1–hd 2–1½ 4 4 Flores 2.70

5 A ROYAL ACE 3.60 2.40 1 SHARP TURN 3.00 2 SHEZ A GRINDER

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $5.00 $1 TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $9.30

Winner–A Royal Ace B.f.2 by Tenga Cat out of Foxy Faith, by A. P Jet. Bred by Grant Truman (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Monte Turner. Mutuel Pool $45,641 Exacta Pool $17,104 Trifecta Pool $13,182. Scratched–Coil and Strike.

A ROYAL ACE had good early speed off the rail, angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched clear in the stretch, drifted in some and held under urging. SHARP TURN saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and closed willingly late. SHEZ A GRINDER broke in a bit, chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and gained the show. SWEET POISON had speed outside a rival then angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, then weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.88 45.31 57.29 1:03.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 An Ocala Ten 122 5 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–½ 1–ns Roman 2.40 3 Dramatic Ride 124 3 4 4–hd 4–½ 5 2–¾ Cedillo 1.20 4 Zapana's Game 124 4 5 5 5 3–½ 3–4 Pena 12.20 2 Ps Bettin On You 122 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–7 Guce 4.80 1 Champagne Honey 118 1 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–hd 5 Delgadillo 4.00

5 AN OCALA TEN 6.80 4.00 3.00 3 DRAMATIC RIDE 3.00 2.10 4 ZAPANA'S GAME 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $20.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $7.90 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $37.20

Winner–An Ocala Ten B.g.4 by Prospective out of Expect Nothing, by A. P Jet. Bred by Best A Luck Farm LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, STD Stables, Littlefield, Chad and Miller, Andy. Mutuel Pool $67,128 Daily Double Pool $13,407 Exacta Pool $30,232 Trifecta Pool $28,684. Scratched–none.

AN OCALA TEN stalked outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in upper stretch to gain the lead and held on gamely under urging. DRAMATIC RIDE chased off the rail, split horses in deep stretch and surged between foes late. ZAPANA'S GAME chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. PS BETTIN ON YOU angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and in the drive and weakened late then drifted out nearing the wire. CHAMPAGNE HONEY bobbled at the start but broke on top, sped to the early lead and came off the rail, dueled outside a rival, fought back on the turn and between horses in upper stretch, then weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 45.60 57.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Monceros 124 5 4 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Payeras 4.60 7 Alfonso C 113 7 6 3–1½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–2½ Velez 0.30 3 Contratto 120 3 7 4–hd 3–2 3–6 3–5 Pena 7.50 4 L'Aquila 121 4 3 7 7 5–hd 4–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 26.50 2 Impeachment Ace 124 2 1 5–1 5–1½ 4–1 5–¾ Dominguez 19.40 6 Dixie Doo Run Run 124 6 5 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd 6–1 E Garcia 20.20 1 Baja Warrior 121 1 2 2–½ 4–1½ 7 7 Iniguez 27.00

5 MONCEROS 11.20 3.40 2.60 7 ALFONSO C 2.20 2.10 3 CONTRATTO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $60.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-4) $16.60 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $34.80

Winner–Monceros Dbb.g.4 by Astrology out of Glamorous Lady, by Kingdom of Spain. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert J. Lucas. Owner: Robert J. Lucas. Mutuel Pool $97,835 Daily Double Pool $5,712 Exacta Pool $53,595 Superfecta Pool $34,590 Trifecta Pool $45,259. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $36.30. Pick Three Pool $20,353.

MONCEROS sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between horses then off the rail on the turn, inched away three deep into the stretch and won clear under urging. ALFONSO C stalked early then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside the winner on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was second best. CONTRATTO stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside in upper stretch and bested the others. L'AQUILA chased between horses then outside a rival and a bit off the rail into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, continued along the fence in the stretch and did not rally. IMPEACHMENT ACE stalked between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN chased outside then three deep nearing the turn, continued outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BAJA WARRIOR pressed the pace inside then stalked on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.68 44.83 56.75 1:03.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Edelman 122 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Maldonado 25.10 4 We're Still Here 122 4 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–4 2–1½ Van Dyke 0.90 3 Silent Fury 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–11 Talamo 2.90 2 Ginobili 122 2 5 4–8 4–10 4–10 4–¾ Prat 2.30 1 Old Trafford 122 1 3 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–2 5–14 Mn Garcia 13.20 5 Stay Legendary 122 5 6 6 6 6 6 Payeras 65.80

6 EDELMAN 52.20 10.60 4 WE'RE STILL HERE 2.60 3 SILENT FURY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $229.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $73.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $52.20 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $253.10

Winner–Edelman Dbb.g.2 by Uncaptured out of Wagner's Music, by Concerto. Bred by Mary A. Hohensee (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $136,990 Daily Double Pool $13,323 Exacta Pool $69,734 Superfecta Pool $38,751 Trifecta Pool $51,602. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $474.30. Pick Three Pool $10,565.

EDELMAN had speed wide early then angled in and dueled outside a rival, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, drifted in some past midstretch, came out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and inched clear late. WE'RE STILL HERE three deep early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch, was in a bit close off the heels of the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not catch that one. SILENT FURY had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in the drive, could not match the top pair late but clearly bested the others. GINOBILI stalked between horses then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and weakened along the rail in the stretch. OLD TRAFFORD had brief speed along the inside then dropped back along the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. STAY LEGENDARY briefly loose behind the gate before the start, broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail and was always outrun.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.14 46.00 58.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Caprivi Strip 113 5 7 4–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 1–hd Velez 2.60 3 White Russian 120 3 6 3–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–4 Roman 23.60 8 Sky Glory 120 8 5 8 7–1½ 7–3 3–hd Pena 13.20 7 Muscle Head 120 7 4 5–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 Delgadillo 12.40 2 Gas Can 120 2 8 6–1½ 6–hd 5–hd 5–¾ Maldonado 1.20 1 E Bradley Cooper 124 1 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1 6–2½ Bednar 8.60 4 Unchanged 119 4 3 2–1 3–1 6–hd 7–5 Payeras 19.70 6 Love and Hold 120 6 2 7–hd 8 8 8 Allen 6.90

5 CAPRIVI STRIP 7.20 4.80 3.80 3 WHITE RUSSIAN 15.80 7.20 8 SKY GLORY 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $249.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $44.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-8-7) $167.75 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-8) $239.90

Winner–Caprivi Strip Ch.g.3 by Stormberg out of Exotic Charm, by Bertrando. Bred by Jack Sims (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Platts, Joey and Sims, Jack. Mutuel Pool $103,043 Daily Double Pool $12,082 Exacta Pool $51,413 Superfecta Pool $34,745 Trifecta Pool $41,782. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-5) paid $535.90. Pick Three Pool $26,349. $1 Pick Four (5-5-6-5) 4 correct paid $1,748.60. Pick Four Pool $56,224. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5-5-5-6-5) 5 correct paid $2,939.45. Pick Five Pool $256,092.

CAPRIVI STRIP stalked three deep between foes and was in tight into the turn, continued just off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and rallied under urging to bid outside the runner-up in deep stretch and narrowly prevailed. WHITE RUSSIAN stalked between horses, bid between rivals leaving the turn, took the lead outside a foe in upper stretch, fought back in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. SKY GLORY chased off the rail then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, came out some in the drive and edged a rival late for the show. MUSCLE HEAD stalked five wide then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. GAS CAN bobbled some and bumped the runner-up at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied sharply into the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. E BRADLEY COOPER had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in the drive and weakened late. UNCHANGED dueled between horses then outside a rival, was three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. LOVE AND HOLD pulled and stalked four wide between foes, steadied sharply in tight nearing the turn, angled in on the turn, came out again into the lane and had little left for the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.49 46.48 1:11.39 1:24.44 1:37.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Zip the Monkey 124 3 6 6 3–½ 3–5 1–hd 1–1¾ Pereira 0.40 5 Stay Golden 121 5 4 2–2½ 2–2 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ Allen 62.40 4 War Union 121 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–6 3–4 Pena 4.10 2 I'm Amore 119 2 2 4–hd 6 5–½ 4–1 4–6 Cedillo 8.70 6 Saltarin 118 6 5 5–1 5–2½ 4–hd 5–1½ 5–2½ Fuentes 6.00 1 Lead Star 113 1 3 3–½ 4–hd 6 6 6 Velez 27.70

3 ZIP THE MONKEY 2.80 2.40 2.10 5 STAY GOLDEN 20.20 5.60 4 WAR UNION 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $56.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-2) $96.86 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $196.60

Winner–Zip the Monkey Ch.g.7 by City Zip out of Monkey Face, by Bertrando. Bred by Donald Valpredo & Martin Jones (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Hicker, G., Jones, M. and Valpredo, D.. Mutuel Pool $93,943 Daily Double Pool $11,075 Exacta Pool $44,332 Superfecta Pool $28,736 Trifecta Pool $38,333. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-3) paid $210.80. Pick Three Pool $35,586.

ZIP THE MONKEY chased off the rail went up four wide then three deep on the backstretch and off the inside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the stretch, gained a slim lead while drifting in nearing the eighth pole, fought back under left handed urging and inched away late. STAY GOLDEN angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch then inside the winner, could not quite match that one late but held second. WAR UNION had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. I'M AMORE between horses early, chased off the rail then split horses on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SALTARIN stalked outside then between horses on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. LEAD STAR saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.86 45.06 57.10 1:09.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ruby Trust 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2 Roman 3.60 6 Tiz Toffee 124 6 3 2–2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–2 Cedillo 1.80 3 Gia Lula 124 3 2 3–hd 3–2 3–2 3–nk Prat 6.90 1 Princess Dorian 124 1 6 5–1 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1¼ Franco 2.20 2 Baby Ice 124 2 4 6 5–1 5–1½ 5–5 Espinoza 7.60 4 Meso 120 4 5 4–2½ 6 6 6 Pedroza 16.50

5 RUBY TRUST 9.20 3.80 2.60 6 TIZ TOFFEE 3.20 2.60 3 GIA LULA 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-1) $11.54 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $44.40

Winner–Ruby Trust Ch.m.5 by Smart Strike out of Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by C. T. Grether, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $154,609 Daily Double Pool $11,228 Exacta Pool $67,100 Superfecta Pool $32,192 Trifecta Pool $42,461. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $24.60. Pick Three Pool $27,802.

RUBY TRUST had good early speed off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, fought back to a short lead in midstretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and proved best. TIZ TOFFEE wide early, angled in and dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in upper stretch, fought back in midstretch and to deep stretch and was clearly second best. GIA LULA stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and just held third. PRINCESS DORIAN saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. BABY ICE settled a bit off the rail then came out on the backstretch, chased off the inside or outside a rival, entered the stretch three wide and lacked the needed rally. MESO stalked outside a rival, came under urging leaving the turn then had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch, drifted in and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 21.56 44.51 57.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Executive Cat 124 6 3 2–½ 2–3 1–2½ 1–1½ Cedillo 4.80 4 Rick's Dream 124 4 4 4–½ 5–3 5–3 2–hd Flores 1.20 1 Chatterman 124 1 1 3–2 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ Payeras 9.30 5 Denman's Call 124 5 5 5–2½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–1¼ Pena 2.80 2 Fast Cotton 124 2 6 6 6 6 5–5 Espinoza 4.80 3 Competing 124 3 2 1–1 1–½ 2–1 6 De La Torre 21.30

6 EXECUTIVE CAT 11.60 5.00 3.80 4 RICK'S DREAM 3.40 2.20 1 CHATTERMAN 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $43.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-5) $22.82 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $117.40

Winner–Executive Cat Ch.g.5 by Peppered Cat out of Edamame, by Bold Executive. Bred by Neale Jensen & Harold May (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Mark Cohen. Mutuel Pool $121,673 Daily Double Pool $14,001 Exacta Pool $65,106 Superfecta Pool $37,780 Trifecta Pool $42,897. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $29.00. Pick Three Pool $28,155.

EXECUTIVE CAT had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and held. RICK'S DREAM stalked the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, was between horses through the final furlong and edged rivals for the place. CHATTERMAN had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses past the eighth pole and was edged for second. DENMAN'S CALL stalked the pace outside, came four wide into the stretch, was three deep in the final furlong and was edged for the show. FAST COTTON tossed his head and hopped in a slow start, came well off the rail on the backstretch, entered the stretch four wide and made up some ground in the stretch but lacked the needed rally. COMPETING had speed between foes then inched away into the turn, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.84 44.88 56.15 1:02.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Magic At Midnight 123 2 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–5 1–13 Flores 3.40 5 Appolina 123 4 3 4–1 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–1 Espinoza 1.30 9 Miss Maybell 123 8 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–5 Delgadillo 5.10 1 Runaway Luck 123 1 1 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 4–1¾ Maldonado 2.90 7 Flying Flirt 123 6 7 7–2 7–2 6–1½ 5–1½ Vergara, Jr. 40.90 4 Clochard Street 123 3 5 5–hd 5–1½ 5–2 6–3 Pena 17.20 6 Tip Tap Time 123 5 6 6–½ 6–hd 7–6 7–11 Fuentes 43.90 8 Bernardini's Girl 123 7 8 8 8 8 8 Payeras 62.60

3 MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT 8.80 3.40 2.80 5 APPOLINA 2.60 2.10 9 MISS MAYBELL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $49.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-9-1) $9.54 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-9) $42.00

Winner–Magic At Midnight Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Magical Band, by Dixie Union. Bred by BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $173,795 Daily Double Pool $21,082 Exacta Pool $80,216 Superfecta Pool $65,134 Trifecta Pool $64,513. Claimed–Magic At Midnight by Joe Moran. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–So Gucci. $1 Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $199.00. Pick Three Pool $26,434.

MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT had speed between foes then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear in the stretch and drew off under some left handed urging and a strong hand ride. APPOLINA stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was under some urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch, drifted in some and outfinished a foe for the place. MISS MAYBELL had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, drifted in a bit late and was outkicked for second. RUNAWAY LUCK saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled inward in upper stretch and weakened. FLYING FLIRT chased off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and did not rally. CLOCHARD STREET stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and weakened. TIP TAP TIME chased outside a rival then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. BERNARDINI'S GIRL broke in and bumped a rival, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.66 44.79 56.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sokudo 122 4 3 1–hd 2–1½ 1–1 1–2 Guce 3.20 6 Love Your Life 117 6 5 5–3 5–1½ 3–1½ 2–2 Velez 3.80 7 Simply Charming 115 7 4 2–1 1–hd 2–2 3–2 Peterson 33.60 2 Older Brother 122 2 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–2½ 4–1 Payeras 7.60 5 Handsome John 120 5 6 7–½ 7–2 6–hd 5–2½ Roman 5.20 3 Party Hostess 112 3 8 6–hd 6–½ 5–hd 6–6 Diaz, Jr. 2.10 8 Cash Encounter 120 8 7 8 8 8 7–1½ Sanchez 33.50 1 B S Cyclotron 124 1 2 3–hd 3–hd 7–2½ 8 Hernandez 10.00

4 SOKUDO 8.40 4.20 3.60 6 LOVE YOUR LIFE 5.00 4.00 7 SIMPLY CHARMING 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $43.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2) $100.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-7-2-5) $7,504.60 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $250.20

Winner–Sokudo B.g.6 by Salute the Sarge out of Beauallis, by Barbeau. Bred by Ponder Hill, Inc. & FarFar Away Fam (LA). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $175,433 Daily Double Pool $57,084 Exacta Pool $99,048 Superfecta Pool $62,871 Super High Five Pool $19,666 Trifecta Pool $70,465. Claimed–Love Your Life by Antonio Mojarro. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Handsome John by Dennis Gilligan. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–B S Cyclotron by Sean Perry. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–Dutt Bart. $1 Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $159.70. Pick Three Pool $77,270. $1 Pick Four (5-6-3-4) 4 correct paid $982.80. Pick Four Pool $412,094. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-6-3-4) 5 out of 6 paid $115.40. $2 Pick Six (5-3-5-6-3-4) 6 correct paid $6,152.40. Pick Six Pool $103,646.

SOKUDO had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back to a short lead in midstretch, inched away under urging a furlong out and won clear. LOVE YOUR LIFE chased between horses then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. SIMPLY CHARMING stalked three deep then bid outside the winner nearing the turn to duel for the lead, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and held third. OLDER BROTHER stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival then between foes into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and did not rally. HANDSOME JOHN chased between horses, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. PARTY HOSTESS bobbled at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and weakened. CASH ENCOUNTER wide early, chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. B S CYCLOTRON had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened.