Jones, Duke offense roll past Temple in Independence Bowl

Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke blew past Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.
Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives, flipping a 27-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 56-27 lead by midway through the fourth.
Jones' five touchdown passes and 423 yards passing both set Independence Bowl records. So did Duke's 56 points.
Coach David Cutcliffe won his fourth Independence Bowl. He led Ole Miss to victories in Shreveport in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and is already enshrined in the bowl's Hall of Honor.
Temple (8-5) lost for just the second time in its past eight games.
The Owls took a 13-7 lead in the first half after Delvon Randall's 52-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was the 10th game this season in which they scored a non-offensive touchdown.
Temple pushed ahead 27-14 late in the second quarter, but Duke responded with 22-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Rahming to pull within 27-21 by halftime.
Temple's Anthony Russo completed 25 of 46 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception.