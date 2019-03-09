Pac-12 basketball roundup: Remy Martin leads Arizona State to 72-64 win over Arizona

Remy Martin had 27 points and eight rebounds, helping Arizona State beat rival Arizona 72-64 on Saturday to sweep the season series for the first time in a decade.
The Sun Devils (21-9, 12-6 Pac-12) played without forward Taeshon Cherry, had multiple players in foul trouble and watched guard Rob Edwards fight through a difficult shooting game.
Martin and Luguentz Dort carried the load.
Martin added seven assists after having a career-high 31 points and eight assists the first game against Arizona. Dort finished with 15 points, helping Arizona State end an eight-game losing streak at Arizona's McKale Center.
Arizona (17-14, 8-10) kept up with the Sun Devils well into the second half, but also was plagued with foul trouble to lose for the ninth time in 11 games.
Oregon State 85, at Washington State 77: Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 on Saturday afternoon.
Stephen Thompson Jr. added 26 points for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8, Pac-12 Conference). Ethan Thompson scored 17 points with 11 assists and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 10 points.
Robert Franks scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-20, 4-14), which has lost five straight. Jeff Pollard added 13 points and CJ Elleby grabbed 12 rebounds.