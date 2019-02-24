Pac-12 basketball: Utah hangs on to beat Washington State

Sedrick Barefield scored 33 points to lead Utah to a 92-79 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.
Donnie Tillman added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (15-12, 9-6 Pac-12). Parker Van Dyke had 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
Robert Franks scored 29 points with seven rebounds for Washington State (11-16, 4-10). CJ Elleby added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Utah led 45-43 at halftime but broke things open early in the second half with a 6-0 run after Van Dyke knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers within 40 seconds of each other, giving Utah a 64-50 advantage with 13:04 remaining.
Utah led by double digits for most of the second half. The Cougars were able to get within eight points in the last two minutes but were denied by clutch free-throw shooting from the Utes.
Barefield, Van Dyke and Both Gach made 10 of 12 free throws for the Utes in the last 2:35. Gach caught a long pass down court from Charles Jones, and finished with a big dunk to seal the victory with 52 seconds remaining.
SOUTHLAND
Loyola Marymount 63, at Pacific 56: James Batemon had 19 points as Loyola Marymount got past Pacific on Saturday.
Dameane Douglas had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (18-10, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Eli Scott added seven assists.
Roberto Gallinat scored a season-high 31 points for the Tigers (13-16, 3-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Jahlil Tripp added eight rebounds and six steals.
The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Loyola Marymount defeated Pacific 60-42 on Jan. 31. Loyola Marymount matches up against Santa Clara at home on Thursday. Pacific plays Gonzaga at home on Thursday.
at Pepperdine 86, Portland 80: Colbey Ross had 23 points and 10 assists as Pepperdine defeated Portland on Saturday.
Ross made 14 of 16 free throws.
Darnell Dunn had 18 points for Pepperdine (13-16, 6-9 West Coast Conference). Kessler Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Smith had 11 points for the hosts.
Josh McSwiggan had 20 points for the Pilots (7-22, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points. JoJo Walker had 10 points.
The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Pepperdine defeated Portland 83-58 on Jan. 31. Pepperdine finishes out the regular season against Pacific at home next Saturday. Portland matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Thursday.
Long Beach St. 71, at UC Riverside 67 OT: Deishuan Booker and Jordan Roberts scored 18 points apiece and Long Beach State beat UC Riverside on Saturday night in overtime.
Booker made a pair of free throws with 3:17 left in overtime and Long Beach State never trailed again.
Jordan Gilliam's 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 59-all and both teams missed their final shot attempts to send it into overtime.
Booker missed 11 of 14-shot attempts from the field but was perfect from the foul line and made 10 of the 49ers' (11-18, 5-8 Big West Conference) 18 free throws. Bryan Alberts added 16 points for Long Beach State. Callum McRae led the Highlanders (9-19, 3-9) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Gilliam scored 15 and Dikymbe Martin scored 14. The Highlanders made just 1 of 2 from the foul line and settled instead for 26 3-point attempts in which they converted eight.