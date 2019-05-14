Tiger Woods is impressed with Peyton Manning

“So just because someone doesn't have the strength to do something, he's going to figure out a different way,” Woods said. “And that's what we were talking about when we played, is that I don't have a fastball, he can't zip the ball into those tight little windows or in — he has to anticipate more. He has to do more work in the film room. I had to do more work on managing my game, my body, understanding it, what I can and cannot do, shots that I see I could pull off or better save it for another day. And more than anything, trying to figure out how to be explosive day in and day out.