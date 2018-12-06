Racing! Los Alamitos gets going for eight days

“There is an eight-race card on Thursday and a nine-race program on Friday, with two legs of the Stronach 5, races three and four. Race three is the third leg of the wager and is an 11-horse sprint for maiden claimers. It looks like it could be a pretty formful race, though you could make a strong case for the top three choices on the morning line. Plenty of people will single #7 Preacher’s Bluff (in the fourth race, the last leg) of the wager. Preacher’s Bluff’s best race will make him awfully tough to beat, but #9 You Play The Bench is a possible upsetter to consider from the Rene Amescua barn. This horse has done good work over this track in the past and comes off a layoff for Amescua, who wins at 20% with runners making their first start off a layoff longer than 180 days. He has enough works in the mornings so he should be fit enough. Maybe take a stab with this guy if you’re looking for a price.