Rick Hammerle has been fired from his racing secretary job at Santa Anita

Rick Hammerle, who has run the racing office at Santa Anita since 2003, has been dismissed, according to several sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Neither Hammerle nor Tim Ritvo, chief operating of the Stronach Group, which owns the track, could be reached for comment.
Hammerle’s departure comes less than a week after race caller Michael Wrona’s contract was not renewed and Frank Mirahmadi was named the new announcer.
Hammerle, whose official title was vice president of racing, is the second senior executive dismissed since Ritvo came to Santa Anita a little more than a year ago in an effort to turn around the track. Joe Morris, vice president of West Coast operations for the Stronach Group, was let go months after Ritvo arrived.
Daniel Eidson, Santa Anita’s racing director, will run day-to-day operations during the search for a replacement for Hammerle.