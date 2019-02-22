Southland basketball roundup: Rui Hachimura leads No. 2 Gonzaga over Pepperdine 92-64

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 92-64 on Thursday night, keeping the door open to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.
Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 and Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Gonzaga (26-2, 13-0), which won its 17th consecutive game, longest streak in the nation.
Darnell Dunn scored 16 and Jade Smith had 13 for Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9), which lost to the Zags for the 36th consecutive time dating to 2002.
Gonzaga shot 63 percent while holding Pepperdine to 39 percent to coast to victory. The Zags jumped out to a 21-11 lead midway through the first, using a pressure defense to disrupt the Waves.
Hachmiura sank consecutive baskets as Gonzaga built a 28-15 lead. Norvell scored 10 consecutive Gonzaga points as the Bulldogs took a 41-26 lead.
Hachmiura's 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Gonzaga to a 53-33 lead at halftime. He had 21 points in the first, Norvell had 17, and Gonzaga shot 65.6 percent.
Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-2 run to go up 68-35.
Pepperdine went on a 21-3 run to cut Gonzaga's lead to 71-56.
But the Zags replied with a 12-2 run to push the lead back to 25 at 83-58 with five minutes left.
at Grand Canyon 91, Cal Baptist 58: Damari Milstead and Oscar Frayer scored 18 points apiece as Grand Canyon easily defeated California Baptist 91-58 on Thursday night. Carlos Johnson added 16 points for the Antelopes. Frayer also had seven rebounds for the Antelopes.
Trey Drechsel had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (16-10, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference).
California Baptist scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Jordan Heading had 15 points for the Lancers (14-11, 5-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. De'jon Davis added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Milan Acquaah, the Lancers' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21 points per game, scored only 7 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists.
The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Lancers this season. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 90-73 on Jan. 26. Grand Canyon faces Eastern New Mexico at home on Wednesday. California Baptist matches up against Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Saturday.
