Malik Monk gets a 'tap of endearment' from Michael Jordan after almost costing Hornets a victory

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan said Thursday that lightly smacking the back of second-year guard Malik Monk's head in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's win against the Detroit Pistons was a “tap of endearment.”
The incident began when Monk and teammate Bismack Biyombo ran from the bench onto the court to celebrate as Jeremy Lamb launched a 22-foot game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left.
Officials then gathered at the scorer's table and assessed the Hornets a one-shot technical foul for having six men on the floor.
Jordan told the Associated Press there was no malicious intent when he smacked Monk on the back of his head.
The Hornets owner said “it was like a big-brother-and-little-brother tap. No negative intent. Only love!”
The Pistons made the one technical-foul shot, but Lamb's basket was allowed to stand and the Hornets won 108-107.