‘Do we need to throw hands?’ Shaquille O’Neal-Dwight Howard beef still going strong in 2025

Both O’Neal and Howard are former No. 1 overall picks by the Orlando Magic (O’Neal in 1992, Howard in 2004) and NBA champions with the Lakers (O’Neal in the 1999-2000, 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons; Howard in 2019-20), although they never overlapped on any team’s roster. O’Neil has been an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” since 2011 and at times has used that platform, and others, to diss Howard.

Why? Many feel it’s because Howard took over O’Neal’s Superman moniker early in his career, donning a cape and sporting the superhero’s logo while competing in — and winning — the NBA’s slam dunk contest in 2008.

“There can only be 1 Superman !!! #ME,” O’Neal wrote in a 2016 Facebook post that included a doctored photo that showed O’Neal dunking on Howard.

Howard addressed that theory during his appearance on “The Gauds Show” podcast this week.

“I don’t even think it could be about the logo because he wasn’t the first Superman in the league,” said Howard, 39. “So what are you tripping about for real? I didn’t call myself Superman because of you.”

Howard said that his Magic teammates gave him that nickname after seeing him jump over another player’s head while dunking and perform other tremendous athletic feats.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t a knock on Shaq,” Howard said. “And that was the thing that I hated the most is the fact that he always thought I was trying to be him or be like him. But again, if I wanted to be you or be like you, shouldn’t you take that as a compliment and to show how great you are as a player and a person?”