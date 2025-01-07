‘Do we need to throw hands?’ Shaquille O’Neal-Dwight Howard beef still going strong in 2025

O’Neal took notice of Howard’s words and responded on X.
“@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke,” O’Neal wrote. “Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day.”
Howard shot back an angry reply: “I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking s— for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. ... It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on.”
On Tuesday morning, however, Howard seemed to have cooled off and offered an olive branch of sorts in a new X post.
“Btw I don’t want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff,” Howard wrote. “I don’t want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time ! Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this out.”
It is unclear whether Howard wants O’Neal to join him as guests on “The Gauds Show” — something host Ray Daniels was pushing for during this week’s episode — or on his own podcast, “Above The Rim with DH 12.”
Either way, O’Neal wasn’t having it.
“Nice move I see what you doing, your legacy is your new podcast that’s how u will be remembered and u need views,” O’Neal wrote. “Dam I taught you well,great job hall of fame podcaster. But still don’t care. You need the sit down, u need my validation,I don’t need yours, how will you be remembered, think about that podcast boy. I have a empire to run Now leave me son I been talking twenty years but u wanna squabble at 50 Well I decline I’m to old Again nice move Love u son.”