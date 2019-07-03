Kawhi Leonard sets Toronto abuzz with reported airport arrival

— The Dallas Mavericks and Boban Marjanovic have agreed on a contract that will likely make him their backup center. The addition of Marjanovic gives the Mavericks two 7-foot-3 European players. The Serbian joins Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian forward who has agreed to a $158-million, five-year max contract. Dallas will be the fifth team in five seasons for Marjanovic. The 30-year-old went to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with Philadelphia last season. He has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.