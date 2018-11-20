NBA: Kemba Walker stays hot for Hornets, scores 43

Kemba Walker scored 43 points, giving him 103 in his last two games, and the Charlotte Hornets battled back to beat the Boston Celtics 117-112 Monday night.
Walker followed up his NBA season-best, 60-point effort in an overtime loss to the 76ers on Saturday night with another spectacular performance, scoring 21 in the fourth quarter and making 14 of 25 shots, including seven more three-pointers.
Walker outdueled Boston’s Kyrie Irving, who finished with 27 points and 11 assists.
Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 as the Hornets beat the Celtics for the first time in eight tries.
at Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114: Joel Embiid scored 19 of his 33 points after halftime and added 17 rebounds to help the 76ers win their third straight while improving to 9-0 at home. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
at Detroit 113, Cleveland 102: Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Pistons cruised. The Cavaliers are now an NBA-worst 2-13.
at Indianapolis 121, Utah 94: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Pacers won their third straight.
at Memphis 98, Dallas 88: Mike Conley scored 28 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points and Garrett Temple added 12 as Memphis won its fourth straight.
at Milwaukee 104, Denver 98: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Eric Bledsoe added 22, including two late three-pointers, as the Bucks overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit. Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds for Milwaukee.
at New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126: Anthony Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Julius Randle added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes, and the Pelicans won their third straight. Randle had six of New Orleans’ 14 offensive rebounds.
at Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 113: Buddy Hield made three consecutive three-pointers late in the fourth quarter and scored 25 points, Marvin Bagley III had his first career double-double and the Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return.
Clippers 127, at Atlanta 119