Sam Farmer’s final 2025 NFL mock draft

Potential top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, clockwise from top: University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Welcome to the first round of the NFL draft — and for once, everyone is invited.

Each NFL team still has its original first-round pick — no trades at the top so far — which means for the first time in the 32-team era, every franchise could be making a selection in the opening round.

But in this, the first-ever draft in Green Bay, it’s a good bet that clubs will be working the phones to package picks, especially if some of the top-tier quarterbacks have yet to hear their names called.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders isn’t attending the draft, nor is Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart, a quarterback who has generated a lot of interest of late. But Alabama’s Jalen Milroe will be in the Green Bay green room, praying his stay there won’t be overly long.

This mock draft contemplates a couple of trades that could facilitate a quarterback exodus: Buffalo trading the 29th pick and Philadelphia bailing on the 32nd.

That’s layering speculation on speculation, as it’s hard enough to predict which player is going where, let alone forecasting trades. Yet it’s hard to believe a scenario in which Miami’s Cam Ward is the only quarterback to go in the first round.

1. Tennessee | QB Cam Ward (Miami)

Ward was the answer at three college programs. Now, the Titans will rest their franchise on his shoulders.

2. Cleveland | WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

The Browns will have a hard time passing on the do-everything Hunter, even though they still need a quarterback.

3. New York Giants | Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State)

In this mock, Giants grab the dominant pass rusher then trade back in to get a quarterback.

4. New England | T Will Campbell (Louisiana State)

Patriots need to protect their investment in quarterback Drake Maye so they pick up the best tackle.

5. Jacksonville | RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty will likely be the first running back taken in the draft Thursday. (Steve Conner / Associated Press)

This guy conjures memories of Maurice Jones-Drew, and that’s gold in Jacksonville.

6. Las Vegas | Edge Jalon Walker (Georgia)

Pete Carroll has a quarterback in the near term but is always looking for players who can chase down quarterbacks.

7. New York Jets | TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)

This gives the Jets a stud at tight end. Now, all they need is someone to throw to him.

8. Carolina | DT Mason Graham (Michigan)

Panthers need help all along their defensive line. If Graham slips to them, they would be delighted.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, a graduate of Servite High in Anaheim, is expected to be a top-10 pick on Thursday. (Al Goldis / Associated Press)

9. New Orleans | Edge Mykel Williams (Georgia)

With the top tight end off the board, the Saints take someone who can turn up the heat on quarterbacks.

10. Chicago | G Armand Membou (Missouri)

Not an exciting pick, but a valuable one. They would love another tight end, but Bears have Cole Kmet.

11. San Francisco |DT Walter Nolen (Mississippi)

The 49ers need to rebuild their defensive line, which is basically Nick Bosa and a bunch of untested players.

12. Dallas | CB Will Johnson (Michigan)

Johnson has good size, and is physical and fast. He would make an immediate impact for the Cowboys.

13. Miami |S Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina)

The Dolphins need help all over their secondary, including securing two new safeties.

14. Indianapolis | G Kelvin Banks (Texas)

Banks is versatile and can play in various spots along the line. Tempting to take a tight end here.

15. Atlanta | Edge Mike Green (Marshall)

The Falcons need help on both offensive and defensive lines. Green made a big splash in a small pond.

16. Arizona | DT Kenneth Grant (Michigan)

The Cardinals have made a lot of changes to their defense but they still have work to do in that department.

17. Cincinnati | CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Vanderbilt. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

The fastest player in this draft class is turning a lot of heads. Bengals are dazzled by speed (see: John Ross).

18. Seattle | G Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)

The Seahawks need help in the interior of their offensive line and Zabel looks to be a small-school gem.

19. Tampa Bay | S Malaki Starks (Georgia)

The Buccaneers had just seven interceptions last season and had a hard time with receivers catching balls over the middle.

20. Denver | RB Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)

In his two years as coach of the Broncos, Sean Payton has not had someone run for 100 yards in a game.

21. Pittsburgh | DT Derrick Harmon (Oregon)

The Steelers need help along their defensive line and Harmon would be a good fit for them.

22. Chargers | TE Colston Loveland (Michigan)

This would reunite Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines tight end, and give Justin Herbert another sure-handed target.

23. Green Bay | CB Jahdae Barron (Texas)

This draft is deep in edge rushers, and the Packers need one. But cornerback is a glaring need as well, and they’re more rare.

24. Minnesota | G Tyler Booker (Alabama)

Remember when the Vikings gave up nine sacks to the Rams in the playoffs? Minnesota needs help up front.

25. Houston | WR Matthew Golden (Texas)

Offensive line is tempting here, but the Texans also need to get C.J. Stroud more players to target.

26. Rams | T Josh Simmons (Ohio State)

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons participates in a drill during the school’s pro day. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

The Rams need to protect Matthew Stafford, and getting him bodyguards is more important in the near term than finding a future QB.

27. Baltimore | Edge Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)

Three Ravens pass rushers are in the final years of their deals. Baltimore needs to look to the future.

28. Detroit | Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)

He isn’t overwhelmingly big, but Ezeiruaku can get around (or through) blockers to the quarterback.

29. Washington | LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama)

The Commanders grab an old-school middle linebacker to help solidify the interior of their defense.

30. New York Giants (proposed trade by Buffalo) | QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

There’s a good chance Sanders won’t last this long, but this move could fit the Giants.

31. Kansas City | WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

McMillan could go earlier, but he would be a good fit for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs if he’s still around.

32. Cleveland (proposed trade by Philadelphia) | QB Jaxson Dart (Mississippi)

Lots of teams really like Dart, who stands a decent chance of going in the first round.