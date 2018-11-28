NBA roundup: Lowry, VanVleet lead Raptors to 122-114 win over Grizzlies

Josh Richardson led Miami with 22 points, but his potential winning 3-pointer with 3 seconds left — a wide-open look — bounced off the rim. Dwyane Wade scored 18 and Wayne Ellington added 15 for the Heat, who have lost six straight at home. It's only the 10th time in the 31 years of Heat basketball that Miami has lost so many consecutive games at home. Bam Adebayo scored 12 for Miami, which got 11 apiece from Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside.