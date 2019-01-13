NBA roundup: Thunder defeat the Spurs in rematch

Dennis Schroder scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.
Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which bounced back from a 154-147 loss in double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Thursday in San Antonio.
Schroder, a reserve point guard, went 0 for 4 from the field in the first half before going 8 for 13 after the break.
Oklahoma City's reserves scored 48 points to help snap a three-game losing streak. The Thunder had seven players score in double figures.
DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points. LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, finished this one with 17.
The Spurs led 60-51 at halftime behind 12 points from DeRozan and 11 from Marco Belinelli.
at Minnesota 110, New Orleans 106: Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and a career-high 27 rebounds to help the Timberwolves hold off Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Towns swished a three-pointer to make it 106-103 with 2:55 left, giving the Timberwolves the lead for good. Then he blocked a three-point try by Davis on the other end, triggering a fast break that Tyus Jones finished with a layup.
Davis had 30 points and 14 rebounds for his 13th consecutive double-double. Jrue Holiday added 25 points and seven assists for the Pelicans.
at Orlando 105, Boston 103: Aaron Gordon had 28 points and 12 rebounds to help the Magic hold off the Celtics.
Jayson Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied it for the Celtics. They charged back from a nine-point deficit in the final 1:43 before losing to the Magic for the second time this season.
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for the Celtics, 10 of them from the foul line in the final 4:31.
Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.
at Miami 112, Memphis 108: Justise Winslow scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade had a huge blocked shot in the final seconds and Miami beat Memphis.
Wade blocked a potential tying layup by Shelvin Mack, then won a jump ball to help the Heat escape. Wade scored 10 points to help Miami reached the midpoint of the season at 21-20.
JaMychal Green had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies.