NBA roundup: Celtics end Thunder's seven-game winning streak

Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 11 assists, Marcus Morris added 19 points, and the Boston Celtics snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's league-best seven-game winning streak with a 134-129 victory Sunday at TD Garden.
Marcus Smart added 18 points and seven assists, Al Horford scored 17 points and Daniel Theis had 14 off the Celtics bench.
Boston has won four in a row since falling short against Golden State on Jan. 26, and nine of its last 10 games overall.
Paul George scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook notched his 19th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for the Thunder.
Steven Adams and Dennis Schroeder each had 16 points for Oklahoma City, and Jerami Grant added 15.
Oklahoma City suffered its first loss since a 138-128 overtime setback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17.
Westbrook made two free throws to pull Oklahoma City within 127-125 with 45.9 seconds left after Boston had led by six with 1:27 to go.
Irving's driving finger-roll with 23.3 seconds left put Boston up by four, but Grant answered with a 3-pointer to bring the Thunder within 129-128.
Oklahoma City squandered a chance to take the lead after Jayson Tatum missed one of two free throws. Irving stripped Westbrook with 8.1 seconds on the clock and got the ball back to Tatum, who sealed the win at the line.
The Thunder opened the second half on an 18-7 run to pull ahead 76-73 with 7:53 left in the third quarter.
Morris tied it at 76 with a three-pointer and Smart hit back-to-back 3s to spark an 18-6 run that put Boston back up by double figures. The Celtics led 99-93 going into the fourth.
Memphis 96, at New York 84: Mike Conley scored 25 points, Marc Gasol added 24 and the Grizzlies snapped a nine-game road losing streak by beating the Knicks.
Conley added eight rebounds and seven assists in a strong return to the lineup after missing a game with left knee soreness. Gasol chipped in nine rebounds in what could have been the longtime teammates' final road game with the Grizzlies.
The team has fallen from playoff contention after a strong start and told the players it will listen to offers for both ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Conley and Gasol both acknowledged it's been hard not to think about their futures in recent days.
The Grizzlies have one more game before the deadline, at home Tuesday against Minnesota.
Justin Holiday added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 in the Grizzlies' first road victory since Dec. 23 at the Lakers. Memphis had lost three in a row and 17 of its last 19 overall.
Kevin Knox scored 17 points and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their 13th straight overall and 14th in a row at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks started Dennis Smith Jr. and Jordan in their first game in uniform since coming to New York from Dallas along with Wesley Matthews on Thursday in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Smith made the first basket of the game, but the Knicks shot just 38 percent against one of the league's best defensive teams.
Smith finished with eight points and six assists.