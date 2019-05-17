Raptors’ defense ran out of steam against the Bucks at the finish of Game 1

“No, it's not easy at all. He and the rest of their team make it as hard probably as it is in this league,” Nurse said before Game 1, a 108-101 Bucks victory. “But you've got to protect the rim, you've got to protect the free-throw line, don't send him to the line, and you've got to contest the shots somehow. … And we've got to help. And when you do help, they try to kick it out, and you've got to either rotate, right, to contest, or you've got to forget the rotation, just hustle. Sometimes it's not very perfect, the rotations, and you've just got to bust your butt and get out there.”