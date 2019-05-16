Brook Lopez has no complaints about his post-Lakers life with Bucks

It’s a promising sign for the Bucks, who have relied so heavily on Antetokounmpo with the primary support coming from Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. Neither of those two was particularly sharp on offense, but guard Malcolm Brogdon more than made up for it. In only his second game back after missing the last 21 because of a foot injury, Brogdon scored 15 points, and with him on the floor, the Bucks were 18 points better than Toronto.