Raptors president is being investigated for allegedly hitting a deputy after Game 6

By Associated Press
Jun 14, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is interviewed after his team's victory over the Golden State Warriors to clinch the NBA title Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for his credential.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and “struck our deputy in the face.”

He says several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

A video of the altercation obtained by KNTV-TV News shows Ujiri and a deputy being held back courtside by bystanders.

Raptors spokeswoman Jennifer Quinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Friday, the Raptors said the team was reviewing the incident and cooperating with authorities, the Chronicle reported.

