Toronto Raptors dethrone the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors stood tallest the longest, winning their first NBA title after beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to capture the Finals in six games.
Kyle Lowry had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had 22 points and Fred VanVleet came off the bench to score 22 against the Warriors, who were without Kevin Durant and who lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the second half.
The two teams were near deadlocked for most of the game, with a key Raptors’ basket coming on a Siakam floater to make it 111-108 Toronto with 26.5 seconds remaining.
After a turnover by Danny Green, the Warriors had one final chance to extend the Finals, but Stephen Curry’s potential game-winner didn’t fall.
It was the final game for the Warriors at Oracle Arena before they move San Francisco next season.
Thompson finished with 30 points while Curry added 21.
Thompson, who has a history of Game 6 heroics, scored 10 points early, helping the Warriors weather Toronto’s hot start fueled by Lowry and Siakam. Those two scored Toronto’s first 19 points of the game, with Lowry finishing with 15 points in the first.
The second quarter was more a testament to the teams as units, the passing and decision-making going to another level, with Lowry touching the game with his passing and rebounding as much as he did with his scoring.
The Raptors led by three at the half despite a really bad half from Marc Gasol and a relatively quiet one from Leonard.
But the third quarter, the Warriors’ staple during their title runs, gave them a lift one more time. Thompson and Curry both got hot from deep and Andre Iguodala hit huge shots.
But late in the quarter, Thompson tried to stuff home a two-handed dunk and landed awkwardly. He immediately grabbed at his right knee and needed to be helped off the court. Somehow, he hobbled back onto the floor and made a pair of free throws before heading back to the locker room.
Thompson wouldn’t return, later leaving the arena on crutches.