Draymond Green and depleted Warriors still believe they can beat the Raptors

“It just feels like business as usual, honestly,” Kerr said. “I hope that doesn’t sound arrogant, but the benefit of having been through five years of this is we have literally seen everything. We have lost a 3-1 lead in a heartbreaking fashion. We have come back from 3-1 down. We have had to win a Game 7 on the road. We have been without Steph Curry for a series. We have been without Kevin Durant. We were without Klay last night. Our opponents have been without key players. So you can name it and we have seen it.”