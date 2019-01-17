James Harden scores 58 points against the Nets but the Rockets lose

The Rockets, a team so short-handed that they finished an overtime game Wednesday night with a player who hadn’t been on the team for 24 hours, got another superhuman performance from James Harden in 145-142 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Harden scored a season-high 58 points, but the Rockets came up short thanks to a strong performance from Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
For Harden, it’s his second-straight game with at least 57 points and his 18th straight with at least 32.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Harden had averaged 40 points a night over his last 19 games.