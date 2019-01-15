NBA: James Harden surpasses Kobe Bryant for most consecutive 30-point games since merger as Rockets top Grizzlies

The reigning MVP extended his streak of 30-point games to 17 by halftime, pouring in 36 points over the first two quarters to put Houston on top. It's the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had 20 straight games of at least 30 points in 1964, and the most since the NBA/ABA merger. Harden surpassed Kobe Bryant’s record of 16 consecutive games with 30 or more points.