Minnesota Timberwolves fire Tom Thibodeau as coach and president of basketball operations

Thibodeau, a former NBA coach of the year in Chicago, didn’t last much longer in Minnesota than his former star player Butler, who was shipped out after less than 18 months. Thibodeaux had a losing record in almost 2½ seasons, going 97-107. He’ll be replaced by 32-year-old assistant Ryan Saunders, the son of former Timberwolves coach and executive Flip Saunders, on an interim basis.