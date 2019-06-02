Raptors coach Nick Nurse knows to never celebrate a title too soon

“We were kind of depleted, our team. We lost our best handful of guys to NBA call-ups. We had the best record in the league and then we lost all our guys,” Nurse said. “We kind of limped through the playoffs to make it to the finals. And Rio Grande was going to kick our ass. We went down there and won Game 1 by 17. And then everyone was like 'Holy …. We're going to win the title.’ And everyone got a little ahead of themselves. And we did too. And we got our ass kicked.”