Horse racing newsletter: A big day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as regular contributors Ron Flatter and Rob Henie give you betting suggestions.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some advice about the next round of Kentucky Derby Future Wagers. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Despite having only 23 horses listed eight weeks before the race, could this weekend’s Kentucky Derby Future Wager actually yield some overlays?
“Dare to dream, but if the morning line holds any sway, 11 of the 23 individual horses listed in Pool 3 of the Churchill Downs pari-mutuels are projected to have longer odds than they carry right now in the fixed-odds futures at William Hill Nevada.
“At 8-1, even the consensus favorite Tiz The Law carries a longer morning line than his 6-1 live odds at William Hill.
“Saturday’s Derby preps will go a long way to determining the closing odds when the pool closes at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday. But if the morning line this month is as accurate as it was for last month’s second pool, there may be some genuine value available to bettors who have access to the KDFW.
“This is especially true of Saturday’s field for the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. There may not be a Derby overlay on the race’s 6-5 morning-line favorite Authentic (12-1 KDFW, 12-1 William Hill). But the price might be right for Thousand Words (15-1, 10-1), Honor A.P. (20-1, 12-1) and Storm The Court (30-1, 25-1). Making the rash presumption that there will not be a four-way dead heat, there may be a likelihood of favorable odds for the horses that lose, especially since public bettors tend to fade the also-rans as if preps were quarterfinal eliminators.
“The trend does not follow, though, in Saturday’s other two points preps. In the Tampa Bay Derby, 2-1 morning-line favorite Sole Volante (12-1, 12-1) bears no real value in the KDFW, 5-2 second choice Chance It (30-1, 20-1) does, and 10-1 long shot Spa City (50-1, 100-1) already looks like a pari-mutuel underlay. The Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct does not have any horses among the individual choices in the KDFW.
“The situation is murkier for the Kentucky Oaks, which gets the futures treatment from Churchill Downs only this weekend. Since no Nevada book currently offers fixed-odds Oaks prices, the value comparison is with off-shore and overseas pools that offer a scant 23 choices – and not the same 23 as Churchill. By contrast, William Hill and foreign books list a combined 188 Derby hopefuls.
“After Bast was retired and Taraz was euthanized, Richard Baltas’ Las Virgenes winner Venetian Harbor (8-1 Kentucky Oaks Future Wager morning line, 11-2 global) became the consensus Oaks favorite. She is not expected to race again before the Santa Anita Oaks on April 4, so the futures needle may not move much on her this weekend.
“Six of the 23 individual KOFW options will race in Saturday’s points preps – the Busher Invitational at Aqueduct and the Honeybee at Oaklawn Park – but the attractiveness of their odds is not clear. Lake Avenue (15-1, 15-1), the even-money favorite in the Busher, and Maedean (30-1, 25-1), the 5-2 second choice, are this weekend’s only two fillies that are available for a price comparison between the Churchill and global markets.
“Since William Hill’s racing oddsmakers seldom tip their hand in public, it is not clear whether they will add Oaks futures to their menu before May. To the contrary, rival bookmakers say that William Hill’s Derby futures may have to be shut down if Churchill Downs ever ends its contractual impasse with Nevada racebooks. That dispute is keeping horseplayers in the state from betting on this weekend’s KDFW and KOFW.
“The landscapes of the roads to the Oaks and Derby will change a great deal between now and the final preps next month, so now may be the last time to find genuinely attractive prices before the races are run May 1 and 2. Overlays may be easier to identify with the Derby futures than the Oaks, but with no guarantee that any horse gets to the gate for either race at Churchill Downs, early-betting decisions are difficult.
“Oh, one more thing. I frequently post charts comparing the futures between Churchill, William Hill and the global markets. You may find them on my Twitter timeline @ronflatter.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. The current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod includes a preview of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby preps at Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs and Santa Anita. Trainer Linda Rice talks about her Derby hopes with First Deputy and Montauk Traffic in the Gotham Stakes and her Wood Memorial horse Max Player. Sports writer Mark Whicker of the Southern California News Group discusses racing’s place on the southern California sports landscape and Santa Anita’s response to last year’s equine-death crisis. To listen to the RFRP, just click here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the ninth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is an optional claimer at a mile on the turf. Optional claimers are interesting. Those putting their runners up for sale in an optional claimer, are either looking to get claimed, simply wanting to get off the horse, either losing money and calling it a day, or in personal need of the cash. Either way, we rarely back runners who are up for the claim price. This particular heat is different, none of the runners are eligible to be claimed, so all connections are happy and/or still holding out hope that their runners are worthy of stringing along. Top selection here would be ABSOLUTELY PERFECT (#11). She strings races together off the brief layoff, usually a good thing with regard to Dan Blacker, who prefers to give his runners a race before asking for more. Notice last time out, she raced close up before fading, getting her own personal half mile split in :46.2, but always remember, horses are a bit more high strung when returning off a layoff. We’ll expect Drayden Van Dyke will be able to ration out her speed in a more effective matter early, leaving a bit more in the tank late, with two strong drills the past few weeks, aiding her cause. SHE’S OUR CHARM (#1) is also stringing races together, only the second time in her career she’s done so, trained by hall of fame trainer Ron McAnally (along with his wife), and he’s another one who throughout his career, likes to have a horse ready in their second start off a layoff, and that included the great Bayakoa who lost by double digits in her first U.S. start at Hollywood Park, before returning just weeks later to crush a field at Del Mar. This filly has some ability, and though he doesn’t have many horses anymore, you can bet he’s super in tune with this one’s needs. We also love the work pattern, with the recent slow drill actually a good sign telling us they needed nothing from her while awaiting this next start.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 11-1-12
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 4,7
“Positive Notes:
“12 Peter’s Kitten - Rosario riding first call for Sadler right now, and this one fits well class wise, also liking this distance despite her 0 for 6 record going a mile (four seconds).
“Negative Notes:
“4 Heathers Grey - Gryder going long on the sod does nothing for us.
“7 Silken Sky - Placement is silly, and the fact Smith rides, is even more puzzling?
“TOP PICK: ABSOLUTELY PERFECT (#11 12-1 Van Dyke) $ Selected Win Wager
“SECOND CHOICE: SHE’S OUR CHARM (#1 12-1 Sanchez) $ Selected Win Wager”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was one of three allowance/optional claimers, but this one was not restricted to Cal-breds. It was 1 1/16 miles on the dirt and finished with a blanket finish as Synthesis won by a nose.
Synthesis, who ran in last year’s Santa Anita Derby, paid $13.60, $6.00 and $3.60 for trainer George Papaprodromou and jockey Rafael Bejarano, who announced he is moving his tack to Kentucky next month. Lambeau was second and Dreams of Valor finished third.
“We bought this horse wit the idea to try and run him in the [Kentucky] Derby,” Papaprodromou told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Maybe we did too much with him. I don’t know but maybe he needed time off [after a seventh in an allowance at Del Mar on Aug. 18]. He came back refreshed and he’s put on some weight. He’s a big striding horse and I told Rafael, ‘You can’t take too much hold of him. Let him do his thing.’”
Santa Anita preview
Before we get to previewing Santa Anita’s blockbuster Saturday card, it should be noted that Condition Book No. 5 is out for racing between March 20 and April 5 and there is no Thursday racing. So, by my count, that’s 10 days that have been canceled. The track is required to cancel at least 12. As we’ve said before, we’ll take the Over on that number.
OK, on to Saturday’s card. There are 11 ½ races starting at a very early 11:30 a.m. Yes, technically, there are 12 but amid a card of full robust fields, the sixth race has four 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. Not sure where that one came from but it wasn’t in the condition book.
Still, the racing office seems to have really picked things up since Chris Merz came in from Maryland to be the Racing Director. This weekend has had some of the old Santa Anita-size races. Let’s get on to the stakes races.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes. This is a seven-furlong race for horses 3 and up. The favorite, at 8-5, is Flagstaff, a lightly raced 6-year-old gelding for trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoza. Flagstaff has won four of his 10 races, finished second three times and third on two occasions. He was second in the Grade 2 Palos Verdes last out, but has mostly been running at the allowance level.
The second favorite is Roadster for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith at 5-2. Roadster was one on the “A” Kentucky Derby list for Baffert after winning the Santa Anita Derby but then finished 16th (placed 15th) in the Kentucky Derby. He hasn’t won since the Santa Anita Derby and was seventh last out in San Pasqual. Post is around 1 p.m.
Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile. Shipper Got Stormy is the 5-2 favorite in this one mile turf race. She has won eight-of-19 lifetime and won the Grade 1 Matriarch at Del Mar two back. Tyler Gaffalione is coming in to ride this Mark Casse-trained mare. She was second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile to Uni.
River Boyne is the second choice for Jeff Mullins and Abel Cedillo. She won last out in the Grade 3 Thunder Road at Santa Anita. He has won eight-of-23 lifetime. Post is around 1:30 p.m. for the 10-horse field.
$75,000 China Doll Stakes: This is an ungraded stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Won’t spend much time on this. Stela Star is the 7-2 favorite for John Sadler and Joel Rosario. Warren’s Showtime is the second choice at 4-1 for Craig Lewis and Jorge Velez. Post is around 2:30 p.m.
Grade 2 $400,000 San Felipe Stakes: This 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-olds wasn’t held last year because Santa Anita had closed down after a spike in horse fatalities. It forced trainers to go to the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn, where they had two divisions of the race. The top two horses are trained by Baffert. Authentic, at 6-5, will be ridden by Drayden Van Dyke and Thousand Words, at 9-5, will have Flavien Prat aboard.
Both are undefeated and on many Top 10 Derby lists. Also in the field, at 5-1, is Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner and Eclipse Award 2-year-old male champion. Prat got off Storm the Court to ride Thousand Words. For more on this race, and especially what Baffert is thinking, check out this story I did for web and print. Just click here. Post is around 3 p.m.
Grade 1 $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap: Once the premier race of this meeting, this 1 ¼-mile contest has suffered as races in Dubai, and now Saudi Arabia, have taken all the older horse for a lot more purse money.
The favorite, at 6-5, is last year’s winner Gift Box for Sadler and Rosario. He’s coming off a win in the San Antonio, a race he also won the previous year. He has three wins in five starts since moving to the Sadler barn. If Gift Box wins it will be the third straight Big ‘Cap win for Sadler. He won with Accelerate two years ago.
Midcourt is the 2-1 second choice for John Shirreffs and Victor Espinoza. He’s coming off a win in the Grade 2 San Pasqual. He has spent his entire nine-race career in Southern California. Post is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 9, 12 (2 also eligible), 6, 10, 4, 14, 7, 12 (2 ae), 8, 12, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 9 Sash (30-1)
Sash makes the third start off the layoff and off shipping to the ‘States for trainer Mark Glatt. In the U.S. debut the horse weakened in a Grace 2 in December, the first start in two months. In January we saw what the horse could do winning after stalking the pace. Although Saturday is a jump in class, Sash actually raced very well at the top tracks in the UK so despite the 30-1 morning line this horse has a big chance. Glatt is 23% third off the layoff, 20% winner last race and 18% in stakes races. His in the money percentages are off the charts at 50% across multiple categories. Two sharp works in a row and this giant price is too good of a value to ignore. Spread for prices in this race and be sure to include Next Shares in your bets too. This race tends to be a value players dream with horses over 5-1 winning 54%, with 19% of those over 10-1.
Friday’s result: Jen Go Unchained broke nicely and tracked in third into the stretch. She looked ready to rumble down the inside but had nothing.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:55 Tampa Bay (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Challenger Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: King for a Day (2-1)
1:00 Santa Anita (4): Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (8-5)
1:18 Aqueduct (7): $125,000 Stymie Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Wicked Trick (5-2)
1:25 Tampa Bay (9): Grade 2 $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (2-1)
1:30 Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (5-2)
1:46 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Tom Fool Handicap, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mind Control (7-5)
1:55 Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Florida Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Walk In Marrakesh (3-1)
2:14 Aqueduct (9): $250,000 Busher Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Lake Avenue (1-1)
2:32 Tampa Bay (11): Grade 2 $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sole Volante (2-1)
2:38 Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Hot Springs Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Whitmore (9-5)
2:42 Aqueduct (10): Grade 3 $300,000 Gotham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Mischevious Alex (3-1)
3:01 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $400,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Authentic (6-5)
3:09 Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Honeybee Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Motu (3-1)
4:03 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Gift Box (6-5)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
RACE TWO: No. 5 Mr Bingley (9-2)
He is a very consistent runner who has many a figure on his docket that are encouraging when compared to others in this field. The recently claimed runner will also make his first start for a trainer with strong figures with a first-time starter after a claim (25%). In his most recent effort seven nights ago, the 4-year-old broke a tad slow and had a lot to do from the get-go. After the less than stellar getaway, this gelding lacked room around the turn and down the lane when behind two dueling leaders and had nowhere to go. The hard-knocking runner did finish fairly well late once some room opened up inside the 1/16th pole along the rail. With my top charting in tow along with an expected better journey tonight, we’ll push this bay to be close up early and in the mix throughout at a medium mutual price.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 6.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 34th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.96 45.05 56.56 1:02.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rookie Mistake
|118
|3
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|1–ns
|Gutierrez
|1.60
|4
|Preaching Trainer
|126
|4
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|4.30
|8
|Jetovator
|126
|8
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1
|3–nk
|Prat
|3.40
|1
|Summer Fire
|118
|1
|7
|7–1½
|7–2½
|6–½
|4–1¼
|Rosario
|7.20
|6
|Rinse and Repeat
|126
|6
|3
|6–2
|6–1½
|7–3½
|5–1
|Gryder
|10.10
|5
|Rosey Sky
|121
|5
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|7.00
|2
|Jen Go Unchained
|124
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|4–½
|7–1½
|Delgadillo
|24.10
|7
|Lucky Ms Jones
|121
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Cedillo
|39.30
|3
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|5.20
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|PREACHING TRAINER
|5.80
|3.80
|8
|JETOVATOR
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-1)
|$14.96
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-8-1-6)
|$682.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8)
|$22.15
Winner–Rookie Mistake Ch.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $158,458 Exacta Pool $75,308 Superfecta Pool $28,544 Super High Five Pool $1,564 Trifecta Pool $45,575. Scratched–Rick's Dream, Shades of Victory.
ROOKIE MISTAKE between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit then rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. PREACHING TRAINER had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival or just off the rail bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in deep stretch and was caught in the final stride. JETOVATOR close up stalking the pace outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and rallied between foes in deep stretch. SUMMER FIRE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch, split foes twice in the final furlong and finished well inside. RINSE AND REPEAT chased outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and was outfinished. ROSEY SKY had speed three deep then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. JEN GO UNCHAINED saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LUCKY MS JONES squeezed a bit at the start, angled in and chased inside, came out a bit leaving the turn and into the stretch, angled in again and could not offer the necessary response.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.73 45.82 59.13 1:12.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|King Parker
|121
|7
|3
|6–1½
|5–½
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Velez
|3.20
|13
|Rossman
|126
|13
|10
|5–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–¾
|Puglisi
|19.60
|10
|Unmasked
|111
|10
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|3–hd
|3–3¼
|Flores
|51.10
|12
|Equipo A
|118
|12
|4
|1–2
|1–2
|1–hd
|4–1½
|Franco
|18.50
|5
|Lil Sydney
|126
|5
|12
|11–½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|5–½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|4
|Calder Vale
|126
|4
|7
|8–hd
|11–½
|8–½
|6–nk
|Hernandez
|30.20
|9
|See Through It
|118
|9
|14
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–4
|7–2½
|Bednar
|41.70
|8
|Royal Ranger
|117
|8
|8
|4–1
|6–3½
|6–2½
|8–1½
|Donoe
|7.60
|1
|Moana Luna
|126
|1
|13
|12–hd
|9–½
|9–1
|9–nk
|Pereira
|16.10
|2
|Alibi for Mischief
|118
|2
|9
|13–hd
|12–hd
|11–hd
|10–3½
|Delgadillo
|9.50
|6
|Git On Your Pulpit
|126
|6
|11
|14
|13–hd
|13–6
|11–¾
|Espinoza
|3.60
|3
|Shared
|126
|3
|5
|7–½
|7–2
|10–1
|12–8½
|Payeras
|24.70
|11
|Wicked Blue
|118
|11
|1
|10–1
|10–1
|12–½
|13–8¼
|Flores
|145.00
|14
|Bobs Blues Man
|120
|14
|6
|9–hd
|14
|14
|14
|Maldonado
|14.20
|7
|KING PARKER
|8.40
|5.20
|4.00
|13
|ROSSMAN
|17.00
|10.80
|10
|UNMASKED
|17.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$32.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-13)
|$76.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-13-10-12)
|$6,343.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-13-10)
|$968.25
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-13-10-12-5)
|Carryover $875
Winner–King Parker Ch.g.4 by Bluegrass Cat out of Bella Roja, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Craig Lewis & Elliot Lewis (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Anapenny Racing and Lewis, Craig A.. Mutuel Pool $265,444 Daily Double Pool $35,007 Exacta Pool $168,289 Superfecta Pool $83,249 Trifecta Pool $97,956 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,146. Scratched–none.
KING PARKER angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, bid inside in midstretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole, inched away under urging in deep stretch and held. ROSSMAN stalked outside then five wide into the turn, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. UNMASKED angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished for second. EQUIPO A sped to the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch, fought back outside the winner in midstretch, continued just off the inside and weakened late. LIL SYDNEY chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CALDER VALE settled between horses then chased outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, went around a foe in the stretch and improved position. SEE THROUGH IT stalked three deep between horses to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROYAL RANGER stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in nearing the stretch, continued inside and weakened. MOANA LUNA sent inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside and lacked a rally. ALIBI FOR MISCHIEF chased between horses, also steadied in tight into the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and did not rally. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT settled off the pace outside or between horses, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SHARED stalked just off the rail, angled out into the stretch and weakened. WICKED BLUE chased between horses then outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. BOBS BLUES MAN chased outside, dropped back four wide on the turn and into the stretch, angled in some and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.36 45.78 58.57 1:11.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Elite Motion
|124
|7
|5
|6–½
|6–½
|6–1
|1–½
|Franco
|9.90
|1
|Norski
|124
|1
|6
|5–4½
|5–3½
|5–1
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|4.20
|4
|Tromador
|124
|4
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|1–1
|3–nk
|Gryder
|2.80
|5
|Kidmon
|124
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|15.60
|3
|Lucky Romano
|124
|3
|4
|4–1½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|5–3½
|Prat
|2.00
|2
|Blue Skye Jade
|124
|2
|1
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6–2¾
|Fuentes
|22.70
|6
|Red Valor
|119
|6
|3
|3–½
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7
|Velez
|3.50
|7
|ELITE MOTION
|21.80
|11.00
|5.20
|1
|NORSKI
|5.40
|3.20
|4
|TROMADOR
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$104.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$59.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-5)
|$128.43
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-5-3)
|$3,836.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4)
|$109.20
Winner–Elite Motion B.g.5 by Take Charge Indy out of Wild Idle, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Mike G. Rutherford (KY). Trainer: Kathy Walsh. Owner: Mark DeDomenico LLC, Gonzalez, Judy A., Halsey, Linda and Walsh, Kathy. Mutuel Pool $155,681 Daily Double Pool $18,022 Exacta Pool $83,109 Superfecta Pool $37,223 Super High Five Pool $3,880 Trifecta Pool $54,781. Claimed–Tromador by Henson, Michael R. and Meah, David. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Claimed–Lucky Romano by Gonzaz, Albert E. and Mojarro, Antonio. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-7) paid $60.90. Pick Three Pool $49,944.
ELITE MOTION settled outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch, bid five wide under urging past midstretch an got up four wide late. NORSKI chased inside then came off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled out four wide into the stretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole and continued gamely between horses to edge rivals for the place. TROMADOR stalked between horses then bid between foes a half mile out to duel for the lead took the advantage in the stretch, inched away briefly in middstretch, fought back just off the rail in deep stretch and edged rivals for the show. KIDMON settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the stretch, angled out when in close off heels in deep stretch and continued willingly. LUCKY ROMANO stalked inside then came off the rail leaving the turn, was three deep into the stretch, bid between horses past the eighth pole and was edged for a minor award. BLUE SKYE JADE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn and until nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. RED VALOR stalked three deep then bid three wide a half mile out, took a short lead on the turn, fought back three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, was between foes past the eighth pole and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.39 47.28 1:13.01 1:26.11 1:39.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Smiling Shirlee
|118
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–2¾
|Rosario
|0.40
|4
|Time for Ebby
|126
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|1–1
|2–5
|2–7½
|Espinoza
|4.30
|5
|Shanghai Barbie
|124
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–3
|3–9¼
|Fuentes
|16.30
|3
|Baby Boo
|118
|3
|3
|5–3
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–3¼
|Gryder
|24.50
|6
|Whoa Nessie
|121
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–2
|5–7
|5–15
|Velez
|15.20
|1
|Desert Smoke
|126
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|6.40
|2
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|2.80
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|TIME FOR EBBY
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$38.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$2.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3)
|$4.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$5.10
Winner–Smiling Shirlee Dbb.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $159,856 Daily Double Pool $15,550 Exacta Pool $74,518 Superfecta Pool $36,573 Trifecta Pool $53,834. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Thomsen Racing LLC and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-2) paid $31.00. Pick Three Pool $34,435.
SMILING SHIRLEE off a step slowly, stalked inside, went around a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up under urging in the drive, drifted inward in the final sixteenth and pulled clear. TIME FOR EBBY chased off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep into the second turn, took the lead alongside a foe leaving that turn and inched away, fought back inside the winner in the drive, drifted in late and clearly bested the others. SHANGHAI BARBIE a step slow to begin, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch, continued off the inside then alongside a foe into the stretch and clearly took the show. BABY BOO stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. WHOA NESSIE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took the advantage between horses into the turn, angled in and battled inside the runner-up on the bend and had little left for the stretch. DESERT SMOKE had good early speed then dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.70 47.88 1:12.87 1:25.09 1:37.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Big City Bane
|126
|8
|2
|5–½
|6–½
|7–1½
|5–1½
|1–¾
|Rosario
|2.70
|5
|Tropical Terror
|118
|5
|8
|7–1½
|7–2
|4–hd
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.00
|9
|Burnin Turf
|126
|9
|6
|6–2½
|5–1
|3–1
|2–1
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|27.90
|7
|Brace for Impact
|126
|7
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Pereira
|5.30
|4
|Squared Straight
|118
|4
|3
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–½
|5–1
|Franco
|12.10
|6
|Racetrackers
|122
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–2
|6–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|24.30
|3
|Audace
|118
|3
|4
|4–2
|3–1
|6–1
|6–½
|7–1¼
|Rispoli
|5.80
|2
|Zero Down
|118
|2
|5
|3–½
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–1
|8–1¼
|Gutierrez
|7.50
|1
|Saturday Johnny
|113
|1
|7
|8–3
|8–2½
|9
|9
|9
|Velez
|49.70
|8
|BIG CITY BANE
|7.40
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|TROPICAL TERROR
|3.40
|2.80
|9
|BURNIN TURF
|11.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$7.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$8.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-9-7)
|$63.66
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-9)
|$71.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-9-7-4)
|Carryover $2,002
Winner–Big City Bane B.g.4 by Temple City out of Shebane, by Alysheba. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $264,210 Daily Double Pool $20,860 Exacta Pool $146,585 Superfecta Pool $65,041 Trifecta Pool $87,765 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,623. Scratched–Bud Knight, Fravel, Unusually Handsome.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $32.30. Pick Three Pool $43,563. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-7-2-8) 1047 tickets with 4 correct paid $124.00. Pick Four Pool $170,169. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/10-7-7-2-8) 921 tickets with 5 correct paid $394.15. Pick Five Pool $421,906.
BIG CITY BANE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TROPICAL TERROR bumped at the start, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, gained the lead and drifted out nearing midsretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BURNIN TURF stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, bid three wide a quarter mile out, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. BRACE FOR IMPACT had speed three wide then dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened late. SQUARED STRAIGHT broke out and bumped a rival, between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RACETRACKERS bumped at the start, settled outside a rival then inside, went around a foe on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and could not summon the needed late response. AUDACE stalked outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, angled out into the stretch and weakened. ZERO DOWN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and also weakened. SATURDAY JOHNNY dropped back inside, saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail in late stretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.23 47.03 1:12.28 1:25.09 1:37.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Kylemore
|122
|3
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|Franco
|4.70
|4
|Fabozzi
|122
|4
|6
|6–1½
|5–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Cedillo
|10.40
|8
|Conquest Cobra
|122
|8
|5
|7–hd
|6–2
|5–hd
|3–4
|3–3¾
|Prat
|3.90
|6
|Captivate
|122
|6
|7
|4–½
|4–hd
|6–3
|4–1½
|4–8¾
|Gryder
|4.90
|2
|Uno Dancer
|122
|2
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.00
|5
|Impression
|122
|5
|8
|5–1
|7–½
|7–hd
|8
|6–hd
|Pereira
|2.90
|7
|Cabin John
|122
|7
|4
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–14
|Bejarano
|7.40
|1
|Concur
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1
|6–1
|8
|Maldonado
|7.30
|3
|KYLEMORE
|11.40
|6.80
|4.20
|4
|FABOZZI
|10.00
|5.40
|8
|CONQUEST COBRA
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$64.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$43.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-8-6)
|$88.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-8)
|$94.85
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-8-6-2)
|Carryover $5,098
Winner–Kylemore B.g.5 by Tiz Wonderful out of Paraskevoulla, by Thunder Gulch. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: SJK Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $215,203 Daily Double Pool $22,926 Exacta Pool $121,669 Superfecta Pool $53,175 Trifecta Pool $80,245 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,057. Claimed–Captivate by A and J Racing Stable LLC and Cahill, James. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Impression by Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $33,424.
KYLEMORE stalked three deep, took the lead three wide and inched away leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in and fought back off the rail in the stretch to regain the advantage under urging past the eighth pole and inched away late. FABOZZI four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, came five wide into the stretch, also drifted in and put a head in front outside the winner in midstretch but could not quite match that one late. CONQUEST COBRA also four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between foes then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and bested the others. CAPTIVATE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, steadied off heels into the stretch then got through inside and did not rally. UNO DANCER stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second urn, fell back between foes leaving that turn and weakened. IMPRESSION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and also weakened. CABIN JOHN settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. CONCUR sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on most of the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, came out a bit in upper stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.42 46.51 1:11.59 1:36.53 1:48.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kynance
|122
|2
|9
|9
|8–½
|7–½
|4–2½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|10.20
|6
|So Much Happy
|122
|6
|1
|1–4
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|7.90
|1
|Red Bunting
|122
|1
|8
|8–hd
|9
|8–hd
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|11.40
|3
|Tig Tog
|122
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Rosario
|1.30
|7
|Flying to the Line
|124
|7
|2
|2–2½
|2–3
|2–1
|2–1
|5–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|20.10
|5
|Mongolian Window
|122
|5
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|9
|9
|6–1½
|Espinoza
|37.40
|8
|Wind Tartare
|122
|8
|5
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1½
|7–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|18.90
|4
|Take a Leap
|122
|4
|4
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–hd
|8–1¾
|Gryder
|24.60
|9
|Sugary
|124
|9
|6
|7–1½
|7–1½
|5–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|2
|KYNANCE (IRE)
|22.40
|8.40
|6.20
|6
|SO MUCH HAPPY
|11.00
|7.40
|1
|RED BUNTING (IRE)
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$147.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$90.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-3)
|$186.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$341.10
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-1-3-7)
|Carryover $13,432
Winner–Kynance (IRE) B.m.5 by Canford Cliffs (IRE) out of Janoubi (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Asterra Holdings Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Jose B. Arellano. Mutuel Pool $257,298 Daily Double Pool $27,917 Exacta Pool $135,545 Superfecta Pool $71,601 Trifecta Pool $98,299 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,919. Claimed–Tig Tog (IRE) by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Senoradiablo.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-2) paid $161.15. Pick Three Pool $32,126.
KYNANCE (IRE) settled outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear. SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, regained the advantage in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. RED BUNTING (IRE) tugged along the inside early, split horses into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest for the show. TIG TOG (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FLYING TO THE LINE stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, put a head in front into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN WINDOW between horses early, chased inside, was shuffled back some on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and found her best stride late. WIND TARTARE (FR) chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. TAKE A LEAP stalked inside, split horses into the second turn, angled back to the rail and weakened in the drive. SUGARY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.01 48.54 1:12.81 1:38.23 1:45.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Synthesis
|124
|5
|9
|4–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|5.80
|8
|Lambeau
|124
|8
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|2.70
|6
|Dreams of Valor
|124
|6
|2
|5–½
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|Maldonado
|20.50
|7
|Street Class
|124
|7
|6
|7–1
|8–2½
|9
|7–½
|4–hd
|Rosario
|3.40
|10
|Dark Hedges
|117
|9
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–3
|5–1
|Velez
|22.50
|3
|Boogalute
|124
|3
|4
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|9.00
|2
|Hoffa's Union
|124
|2
|7
|8–hd
|9
|8–hd
|6–hd
|7–1¼
|Prat
|3.90
|1
|Tartini
|124
|1
|8
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|8–1
|8–5¾
|Cedillo
|13.60
|4
|Justin's Quest
|124
|4
|5
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|9
|9
|Rispoli
|10.70
|5
|SYNTHESIS
|13.60
|6.00
|3.60
|8
|LAMBEAU
|4.60
|3.40
|6
|DREAMS OF VALOR
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$141.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$28.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-7)
|$127.18
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-6-7-10)
|$19,331.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-6)
|$149.20
Winner–Synthesis Dbb.g.4 by First Samurai out of Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing, Kretz Racing, LLC and Selby, Jay. Mutuel Pool $292,139 Daily Double Pool $88,827 Exacta Pool $162,953 Superfecta Pool $85,980 Super High Five Pool $33,060 Trifecta Pool $111,284. Scratched–Sash (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $248.15. Pick Three Pool $113,264. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-3-2-5) 199 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,245.60. Pick Four Pool $323,901. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-8-3-2-5) 176 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,281.60. Pick Five Pool $295,046. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-2-8-3-2-5) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $7,244.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $130,053. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $170,492.
SYNTHESIS bobbled in a bit of a slow start, stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and outside the runner-up on the second turn, continued gamely under urging outside that one through the drive and got up between horses in the final stride. LAMBEAU sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged on the line. DREAMS OF VALOR pulled between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly alongside the top pair late. STREET CLASS chased three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. DARK HEDGES stalked three deep then a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and weakened. BOOGALUTE fractious in the gate, tugged along the inside chasing the pace then a bit off the rail into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HOFFA'S UNION settled off the pace and angled in, saved ground, came out into the stretch, split horses nearing midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. TARTINI broke a bit slowly, came off the rail into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. JUSTIN'S QUEST between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,398
|$596,464
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,406,163
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,810,464
|TOTAL
|3,398
|$6,813,091
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, March 7.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 35th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wine At Sunset
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|62,500
|2
|Olive You More
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|62,500
|3
|I Give Up
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|62,500
|4
|Awesome Drive
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|62,500
|5
|Journal Entry
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|62,500
|6
|Colombian Gold
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|62,500
|7
|Diva in Charge
|Rafael Bejarano
|126
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|62,500
|8
|Sunriser
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|62,500
|9
|Flamigo Bay
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Anna Meah
|12-1
|62,500
|10
|Danceformunny
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|62,500
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Still in the Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|8-1
|2
|American Code
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|3
|Candy Fury
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|4
|Believe Now
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|5
|Polar Wind
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|10-1
|6
|Arch Ability
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|7
|Beachcombing
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|8
|Moon Mischief
|Jorge Velez
|113
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|9
|Drop the Chalupa
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nurse Goodbody
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|2
|Bristol Bayou
|Mike Smith
|118
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|3
|New Drama
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|4
|Sapphire Silk
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|5
|Lil Miss Moppet
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|6
|Stopped Raining
|Fernandez Rojas
|126
|Ricardo S. Guillen
|20-1
|7
|Majestic Gigi
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|8
|Rocking Redhead
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|9
|Affianced
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|10
|Woke Up to Aces
|Tyler Gaffalione
|118
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|11
|Constantia
|Jorge Velez
|113
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|12
|Navetta
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Moonhall Milly
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|14
|Happy Tune
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Manhattan Up
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Philip A. Oviedo
|6-1
|2
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|3
|Roadster
|Mike Smith
|123
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|St. Joe Bay
|Flavien Prat
|123
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|Law Abidin Citizen
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|McKale
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|True Valour
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|2
|River Boyne
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|3
|Got Stormy
|Tyler Gaffalione
|119
|Mark E. Casse
|5-2
|4
|Next Shares
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|5
|Sellwood
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|6
|Ohio
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Kingly
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|8
|Frontier Market
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|9
|Sash
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mark Glatt
|30-1
|10
|Desert Stone
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Majestic Blend
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|2
|Reem
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Gamine
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Bob Baffert
|3-5
|4
|Miss Addie Pray
|Joel Rosario
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'China Doll Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Triana
|Tyler Gaffalione
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|2
|Little Bird
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Bella Vita
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|4
|Stela Star
|Joel Rosario
|120
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|5
|Sherilinda
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|50-1
|6
|Red Lark
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|7
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|8
|Carpe Vinum
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|9
|Croughavouke
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|10
|Beguiled
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|10-1
|11
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|12
|Abby Hatcher
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Anna Meah
|20-1
|13
|Guitty
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|14
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'San Felipe Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fort McHenry
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|2
|Honor A. P.
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Wrecking Crew
|Tyler Gaffalione
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|4
|Authentic
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|5
|Thousand Words
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|6
|Storm the Court
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|7
|Swagsational
|Kassie Guglielmino
|122
|Heath Lawrence
|50-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|She's Our Charm
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|2
|Prima Valentina
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|3
|Courteous
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|4
|Heathers Grey
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|5
|Kalliniki
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|6
|Muchly
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|7
|Silken Spy
|Mike Smith
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|30-1
|8
|Lavender
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|9
|Dupioni
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|10
|Magical Gray
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|10-1
|11
|Absolutely Perfect
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Dan Blacker
|12-1
|12
|Peter's Kitten
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Arctic Roll
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|14
|Legend Emma
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
TENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $600,000. 'Santa Anita Handicap'. Handicap. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Multiplier
|Tyler Gaffalione
|113
|Peter Miller
|20-1
|2
|Two Thirty Five
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|3
|Brown Storm
|Hector Berrios
|114
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|4
|Gift Box
|Joel Rosario
|126
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|5
|Midcourt
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|2-1
|6
|Combatant
|Umberto Rispoli
|116
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|7
|Hofburg
|Flavien Prat
|115
|William I. Mott
|6-1
|8
|Endorsed
|Drayden Van Dyke
|115
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shanghai Truffles
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|2
|Thriving
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Quick
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|4
|Tijori
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|5
|Grinningeartoear
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|6
|Querelle
|Tyler Gaffalione
|124
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|7
|Anonymously
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|8
|Drift Away
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|40,000
|9
|Mariah Girl
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|30-1
|10
|Queen of the Track
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|11
|Posit
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|40,000
|12
|Ellie Arroway
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Speakerofthehouse
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Nil Phet
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Gary Stute
|30-1
|20,000
|3
|Ziyanair
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Javier Jose Sierra
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Constitutionaffair
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|The Easy Way
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Time N Money
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Rough Ride
|Evin Roman
|126
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|My Journey
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Big Headed Baby
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|20,000