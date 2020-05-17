Horse racing newsletter: Preakness set for Oct. 3

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 16. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 44th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.85 58.96 1:12.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 14 Lil Sydney 126 12 7 6–2½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Rispoli 2.60 7 Street Image 126 6 1 2–1 1–½ 2–3 2–4 Pereira 3.60 5 Brickbat 120 4 9 9–1½ 9–1 8–1 3–¾ Velez 22.70 11 Git On Your Pulpit 126 10 11 8–3 7–2 7–2 4–ns Flores 8.40 8 Poise to Strike 126 7 4 3–hd 5–1 5–hd 5–½ Roman 37.10 12 Ultimate Mystery 126 11 10 11–3 10–4 9–3 6–nk Fuentes 5.70 1 Moana Luna 126 1 6 7–1½ 6–2 3–½ 7–1¼ Maldonado 31.10 10 Royally Big 122 9 12 12 11–2 10–½ 8–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 32.10 9 Sensuous 126 8 2 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 9–9¼ Espinoza 13.10 3 Royal Aspirations 126 2 3 1–½ 2–1 6–hd 10–3¾ Delgadillo 6.70 4 John's Intuition 126 3 8 5–½ 8–1½ 11–8 11–12¾ Figueroa 11.30 6 Calder Vale 126 5 5 10–½ 12 12 12 Diaz, Jr. 35.60

14 LIL SYDNEY 7.20 4.00 3.00 7 STREET IMAGE 5.00 4.20 5 BRICKBAT 9.20

$1 EXACTA (14-7) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-7-5-11) $236.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-7-5) $184.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 14-7-5-11-8) Carryover $1,377

Winner–Lil Sydney Dbb.g.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $357,297 Exacta Pool $197,958 Superfecta Pool $64,179 Trifecta Pool $108,993 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,804. Scratched–J C's Henrietta, Rossman.

LIL SYDNEY stalked off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued just off the inside, swung three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched clear late under urging. STREET IMAGE had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, took the advantage leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. BRICKBAT chased inside, went around a rival into the stretch, angled back to the fence in midstretch and gained the show. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. POISE TO STRIKE had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished for a minor share. ULTIMATE MYSTERY settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally between foes late. MOANA LUNA chased inside, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROYALLY BIG broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and could not offer the needed late kick. SENSUOUS had speed five wide then stalked four wide to the stretch and weakened. ROYAL ASPIRATIONS hopped slightly at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. JOHN'S INTUITION saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. CALDER VALE settled off the inside then angled in and saved ground off the pace and failed to menace.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.76 57.99 1:04.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Songofthedesert 124 2 3 3–1 1–2 1–5 1–4¼ Cedillo 5.90 1 Time for Ebby 126 1 5 7–3 6–1½ 4–1½ 2–2¾ Espinoza 4.30 8 Silk From Heaven 126 8 6 5–2 5–2 2–1 3–1¾ Flores 8.00 7 Wishful 126 7 4 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–1¾ Prat 1.60 5 Donut Girl 126 5 8 8 8 7–3½ 5–2¼ Gryder 6.40 6 Tinsel Town Queen 126 6 1 1–hd 3–½ 5–2 6–6¼ Velez 7.40 4 Stormin Ranger 126 4 7 6–hd 7–3 8 7–1¼ Blanc 10.60 3 I Want One 120 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 6–1 8 Fuentes 38.20

2 SONGOFTHEDESERT 13.80 6.00 4.60 1 TIME FOR EBBY 5.00 3.40 8 SILK FROM HEAVEN 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (14-2) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $34.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-7) $66.04 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-8-7-5) $1,831.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-8) $104.35

Winner–Songofthedesert Ch.m.5 by Desert Code out of Unchanged Melody, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $396,879 Daily Double Pool $51,187 Exacta Pool $229,358 Superfecta Pool $74,388 Super High Five Pool $7,797 Trifecta Pool $136,535. Claimed–Donut Girl by Cunningham Stables. Trainer: Brian Cunningham. Scratched–none.

SONGOFTHEDESERT went up inside to press the pace then took the lead early on the turn, kicked clear, came off the fence into the stretch and drew off under a crack of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling then a long hold late. TIME FOR EBBY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SILK FROM HEAVEN stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. WISHFUL close up stalking the pace off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and lacked a rally. DONUT GIRL squeezed back at the start, settled off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn, came out in upper stretch and improved position. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN had speed between foes then dueled three deep, stalked between horses on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. STORMIN RANGER broke out a bit, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. I WANT ONE had speed a bit off the rail then dueled between foes, stalked inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.11 56.79 1:02.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Affianced 120 3 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Prat 1.30 10 Vegas Palm 126 9 2 8–1 7–3 4–1 2–½ Figueroa 43.50 9 Moonhall Milly 120 8 5 7–½ 6–½ 3–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 4.40 1 Predictable Tully 120 1 8 4–1 3–½ 2–½ 4–¾ Delgadillo 8.60 8 Del Mar Drama 120 7 11 11 11 7–hd 5–1¼ Pereira 78.40 13 Constantia 120 11 3 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 6–1½ Velez 11.80 2 Sweet Sonny 122 2 10 3–hd 4–1 5–1 7–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 50.90 5 Himiko 120 4 7 5–½ 8–1½ 9–2 8–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 3.20 6 Quiet Secretary 120 5 9 2–1 2–1 8–4 9–2½ Smith 49.90 7 M Fast 120 6 6 10–1 10–½ 10–2 10–hd Van Dyke 74.60 11 Scarlet Lips 120 10 1 9–1 9–hd 11 11 Cedillo 12.20

3 AFFIANCED 4.60 3.40 2.60 10 VEGAS PALM 21.00 9.40 9 MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $32.40 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-1) $96.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $121.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-9-1-8) Carryover $2,139

Winner–Affianced Dbb.f.3 by More Than Ready out of All Star Heart, by Arch. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass, Ramona, Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele. Mutuel Pool $441,402 Daily Double Pool $37,259 Exacta Pool $245,643 Superfecta Pool $83,044 Trifecta Pool $142,596 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,802. Scratched–Fierce for Sul, Hola Chica, Navetta. 50-Cent Pick Three (14-2-3) paid $37.95. Pick Three Pool $100,942.

AFFIANCED went up inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away past midway on the turn and held gamely under some late urging. VEGAS PALM chased off the rail then between foes into the turn, came out some in midstretch and gained the place late. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) steadied when squeezed at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for second. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stalked inside, came out some into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was outfnished for a minor award. DEL MAR DRAMA broke outward, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished. CONSTANTIA chased outside and four wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SWEET SONNY a step slow to begin, stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. HIMIKO stalked three deep then was in tight between foes into the turn, angled in some and weakened. QUIET SECRETARY pressed the pace outside the winner, drifted out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. M FAST settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out some on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SCARLET LIPS chased between horses then off the rail, was in a bit tight leaving the backstretch, lugged out some into the turn, angled in leaving the turn and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.27 46.62 1:11.09 1:23.82 1:36.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ax Man 126 2 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–3 1–hd Smith 5.10 1 Law Abidin Citizen 126 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ Rispoli 2.80 6 Multiplier 126 6 4 5–hd 6 5–2½ 3–½ 3–7 Prat 2.10 4 Kershaw 124 4 5 6 5–hd 3–hd 4–½ 4–1¾ Cedillo 6.90 5 Route Six Six 124 5 3 4–1½ 3–½ 4–2 5–12 5–21¼ Valdivia, Jr. 16.00 3 Justinian 124 3 6 3–1 4–1 6 6 6 Van Dyke 2.80

2 AX MAN 12.20 5.00 3.20 1 LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN 3.80 2.60 6 MULTIPLIER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $30.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $23.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-4) $17.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6) $33.05

Winner–Ax Man B.g.5 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $463,735 Daily Double Pool $35,377 Exacta Pool $230,220 Superfecta Pool $61,143 Trifecta Pool $123,940. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $51.80. Pick Three Pool $53,602.

AX MAN dueled outside the runner-up, had that one slip away in the stretch then gamely came back on under left handed urging to get the nod. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away in the drive but could not hold off the winner late. MULTIPLIER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. KERSHAW chased outside a rival, was three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch under urging then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROUTE SIX SIX fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. JUSTINIAN bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside then came out three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, was between foes into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.96 46.28 1:10.38 1:22.96 1:34.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Liberal 126 8 7 7–3 6–hd 6–1½ 3–1½ 1–½ Van Dyke 4.90 1 Worthy Turk 126 1 5 5–½ 5–1 4–1 2–1 2–4½ Cedillo 1.60 2 Kris' Wild Kat 126 2 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 3–2¼ Prat 4.60 3 Spectator's Dream 126 3 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 4–2 4–¾ Figueroa 76.60 5 Speakerofthehouse 126 5 9 8–½ 8–1 7–hd 5–hd 5–hd Rispoli 5.00 6 Taco Waco 120 6 8 9 9 8–½ 6–1 6–4½ Fuentes 20.70 4 Go for a Ride 126 4 6 4–1 4–1 5–½ 8–3 7–4¼ Gryder 3.60 9 Bob's Sniper 126 9 3 6–1½ 7–4 9 9 8–1¾ Velez 82.80 7 Tizalwaves 126 7 2 1–1 2–hd 3–hd 7–hd 9 Blanc 108.80

8 LIBERAL (IRE) 11.80 5.20 3.80 1 WORTHY TURK 3.40 2.60 2 KRIS' WILD KAT 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $73.40 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $18.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-3) $133.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-3-5) $3,965.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2) $35.50

Winner–Liberal (IRE) B.g.4 by Lope de Vega (IRE) out of Liberating (GB), by Iffraaj (GB). Bred by Airlie Stud & Mrs S. M. Rogers (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $510,693 Daily Double Pool $35,045 Exacta Pool $257,035 Superfecta Pool $96,909 Super High Five Pool $7,590 Trifecta Pool $165,603. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $43.15. Pick Three Pool $96,989. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3/4/12/14-2-8) 685 tickets with 4 correct paid $317.15. Pick Four Pool $284,630. 50-Cent Pick Five (13/14-2-3/4/12/14-2-8) 323 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,741.55. Pick Five Pool $654,029.

LIBERAL (IRE) tugged early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead and gamely prevailed. WORTHY TURK saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch then three wide in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner late. KRIS' WILD KAT stalked inside, bid between horses to gain a slim lead on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and bested the others. SPECTATOR'S DREAM between horses early, bid three deep between foes on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE squeezed some at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TACO WACO hopped at the start, chased outside a rival to the stretch, came out some and did not rally. GO FOR A RIDE stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch, fell back outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BOB'S SNIPER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TIZALWAVES hopped slightly at the start, had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail, fell back leaving the second turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.56 45.21 57.58 1:10.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Big Sweep 115 7 4 6–1 4–2 3–2 1–hd Prat 1.10 2 Rookie Mistake 122 2 6 4–1 2–1 1–1½ 2–2½ Gutierrez 13.40 5 Club Aspen 124 4 8 7–1½ 5–hd 4–4 3–2¼ Velez 5.00 7 Bettor Trip Nick 124 6 3 2–1 1–hd 2–½ 4–5¼ Rispoli 3.70 9 Phantom Boss 124 8 1 5–1 6–hd 5–1½ 5–hd Van Dyke 3.50 3 Audace 120 3 5 8 8 8 6–6¼ Cedillo 47.20 6 Project Leader 122 5 2 3–1 7–4 7–½ 7–15¼ Roman 104.00 1 Stir the Pot 120 1 7 1–hd 3–½ 6–hd 8 Maldonado 78.80

8 BIG SWEEP 4.20 3.40 2.60 2 ROOKIE MISTAKE 7.00 4.80 5 CLUB ASPEN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $27.60 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-5-7) $19.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-5-7-9) $185.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-5) $28.35

Winner–Big Sweep B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $501,096 Daily Double Pool $35,742 Exacta Pool $237,679 Superfecta Pool $87,098 Super High Five Pool $6,285 Trifecta Pool $149,353. Scratched–Summer Fire. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-8) paid $35.05. Pick Three Pool $91,798.

BIG SWEEP stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ROOKIE MISTAKE saved ground stalking the pace then a bit off the rail, bid three deep then outside a foe on the turn to gain the advantage nearing the stretch, inched away in the drive and held on well but was caught on the wire. CLUB ASPEN bobbled at the start, angled in and chased inside, split horses leaving the turn and gained the show. BETTOR TRIP NICK had speed to duel three deep then outside a rival, took the lead and angled in on the turn, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PHANTOM BOSS chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. AUDACE settled off the pace inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and did not rally. PROJECT LEADER sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then stalked just of the inside, dropped back and angled in on the turn and had little left for the stretch. STIR THE POT went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.47 45.96 1:09.89 1:21.84 1:34.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Dogtag 126 7 3 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1½ Rispoli 2.70 5 Desert Oasis 124 5 4 5–2 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 2–ns Prat 3.10 1 Don't Blame Judy 124 1 5 7 7 7 6–1 3–nk Cedillo 7.60 4 Sold It 124 4 2 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–1 2–½ 4–½ Gutierrez 16.90 3 Strike At Dawn 124 3 1 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–2¾ Velez 9.20 6 Out of Balance 124 6 6 6–hd 6–2 6–1 7 6–ns Van Dyke 18.60 2 She's Our Charm 124 2 7 1–1½ 1–1 2–1½ 4–1½ 7 Blanc 1.80

7 DOGTAG 7.40 4.00 2.80 5 DESERT OASIS (GB) 4.00 3.40 1 DON'T BLAME JUDY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4) $30.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3) $997.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1) $35.80

Winner–Dogtag Grr.f.4 by War Front out of Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $595,435 Daily Double Pool $40,799 Exacta Pool $319,612 Superfecta Pool $106,439 Super High Five Pool $10,457 Trifecta Pool $194,991. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $27.85. Pick Three Pool $88,989.

DOGTAG three deep early, stalked outside rival then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the advantage nearing the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. DESERT OASIS (GB) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place between foes on the line. DON'T BLAME JUDY a bit fractious in the gate, settled inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and got up for the show four wide on the wire. SOLD IT close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. STRIKE AT DAWN broke through the gate before the start, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and also was edged for a minor share. OUT OF BALANCE chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHE'S OUR CHARM fractious in the gate, bobbled in a slow start, went between horses early then pulled her way to the front and set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.53 45.08 57.88 1:10.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Smiling Shirlee 122 1 9 7–½ 7–2½ 2–½ 1–½ Smith 3.80 2 Bella Vita 120 2 8 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 2–1 Rispoli 7.70 3 Been Studying Her 124 3 4 9–6 9–12 6–1 3–1¾ Prat 4.70 9 Warren's Showtime 124 9 3 6–3 4–1 5–hd 4–3½ Velez 4.30 10 Homehome 122 10 1 5–½ 6–½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Gutierrez 52.20 5 Bulletproof One 124 5 5 1–½ 1–hd 3–2 6–½ Cedillo 1.80 7 Warrior's Moon 120 7 6 8–3½ 8–1 8–2½ 7–7 Van Dyke 29.80 4 Dim Lights 120 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 7–2 8–4¼ Espinoza 18.20 6 Speedy Gigi 122 6 7 4–2 5–hd 9–12 9–2¼ Maldonado 25.20 8 Florentine Diamond 120 8 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 100.40

1 SMILING SHIRLEE 9.60 5.00 3.40 2 BELLA VITA 7.60 5.20 3 BEEN STUDYING HER 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $57.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $37.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-9) $74.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-9-10) $3,832.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $81.55

Winner–Smiling Shirlee Dbb.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $631,434 Daily Double Pool $54,852 Exacta Pool $329,859 Superfecta Pool $99,361 Super High Five Pool $5,022 Trifecta Pool $176,068. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $30.50. Pick Three Pool $88,315.

SMILING SHIRLEE chased inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside rivals under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BELLA VITA stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses to put a head in front in midstretch, fought back off the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. BEEN STUDYING HER saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and gained the show. WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, steadied briefly while lacking room into the stretch, got through inside and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HOMEHOME chased outside, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BULLETPROOF ONE had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, inched away into the stretch, battled just off the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. WARRIOR'S MOON settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, split horses into the stretch and did not rally. DIM LIGHTS had speed inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. SPEEDY GIGI stalked the pace outside a rival, came out leaving the turn, steadied off heels three deep into the stretch and weakened. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stumbled badly at the start and dropped back off the rail and failed to menace.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.97 1:10.47 1:22.88 1:35.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Heywoods Beach 120 1 9 4–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Rispoli 2.30 2 Eastern Ocean 120 2 8 6–1½ 6–½ 6–½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Cedillo 14.20 8 Capital Call 120 8 4 11–3 11–3 9–½ 7–hd 3–1 Smith 8.50 9 Dominant Soul 120 9 1 2–hd 5–hd 4–1 5–2 4–1¼ Pereira 21.30 3 No Slo Mo 120 3 10 10–½ 10–1 10–hd 9–1½ 5–¾ Roman 54.50 5 Port Saint Joe 120 5 5 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 6–hd Delgadillo 12.90 7 Perseverance 120 7 7 7–hd 7–2 7–hd 6–hd 7–1¼ Maldonado 72.10 4 Leprino 120 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–hd 8–1¾ Velez 8.80 6 Lemonade Stand 120 6 2 5–½ 4–hd 5–hd 8–1 9–2¾ Prat 3.90 11 Fire Polish 120 11 12 9–1½ 9–hd 11–4½ 11–8 10–3½ Van Dyke 12.60 10 Istanbul 126 10 6 8–3 8–3½ 8–1½ 10–1 11–9¾ Espinoza 4.60 12 Summer Invasion 120 12 11 12 12 12 12 12 Espinoza 68.30

1 HEYWOODS BEACH 6.60 3.80 2.80 2 EASTERN OCEAN 11.40 8.40 8 CAPITAL CALL 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $34.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-9) $164.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8) $103.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-8-9-3) Carryover $3,543

Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.3 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $549,500 Daily Double Pool $41,812 Exacta Pool $331,159 Superfecta Pool $118,010 Trifecta Pool $196,326 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,642. Scratched–Frasard (GB), I'm Leaving You. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-1) paid $54.00. Pick Three Pool $88,532.

HEYWOODS BEACH hopped at the start but quickly recovered. stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, gained a slim advantage on the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. EASTERN OCEAN in a bit tight between foes early, stalked inside, steadied in close into the second turn, bid along the rail in a bit tight past midstretch and continued willingly to the wire. CAPITAL CALL angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive but gained the show. DOMINANT SOUL dueled four wide then stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed late response.a. NO SLO MO saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position in the drive. PORT SAINT JOE dueled between horses then three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PERSEVERANCE pulled and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEPRINO dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. LEMONADE STAND stalked outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. FIRE POLISH angled in and settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn and did not rally. ISTANBUL chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. SUMMER INVASION dropped back and angled in outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 46.00 58.43 1:04.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sorriso 126 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 Cedillo 1.20 4 Handsome Cat 122 4 7 8–1 5–hd 3–1½ 2–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 8.90 10 With Due Cause 120 10 5 5–hd 6–½ 4–1 3–2¼ Prat 9.30 12 Jungle Roar 120 12 11 9–2 8–½ 6–1½ 4–3¼ Delgadillo 19.80 1 Hoop Dream 126 1 3 10–1 9–hd 7–hd 5–ns Fuentes 13.10 2 Bodega 120 2 12 12 12 11–2½ 6–ns Figueroa 61.50 11 Desert Swarm 120 11 10 3–1 2–½ 2–1½ 7–1¼ Pereira 4.10 3 Street Demand 126 3 4 11–8 11–6 10–3 8–nk Maldonado 26.90 6 War Maker 120 6 8 4–hd 4–1 5–hd 9–2¼ Espinoza 13.10 8 Hapi Hapi 120 8 6 6–1 7–2 9–hd 10–2¼ Velez 28.80 9 U. S. Danger 120 9 9 2–hd 3–1½ 8–2 11–9½ Gutierrez 14.80 7 El Chapin 120 7 2 7–½ 10–3 12 12 Lopez, Jr. 80.70

5 SORRISO 4.40 3.40 2.60 4 HANDSOME CAT 6.00 4.20 10 WITH DUE CAUSE 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-10-12) $155.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-10-12-1) $4,962.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-10) $75.75

Winner–Sorriso B.g.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Purplengold, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Bannasch, Linear, Freeman, Dan and Freeman, Tanya. Mutuel Pool $501,133 Daily Double Pool $145,684 Exacta Pool $340,676 Superfecta Pool $160,698 Super High Five Pool $14,866 Trifecta Pool $242,107. Scratched–Endless Tale, Mobjack. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $27.45. Pick Three Pool $164,937. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 4032 tickets with 4 correct paid $153.70. Pick Four Pool $812,155. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/8-7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 1545 tickets with 5 correct paid $321.20. Pick Five Pool $650,381. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-4/8-7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 253 tickets with 6 correct paid $527.36. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,281. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $166,278.

SORRISO sped to the early lead off the inside, set the pace a bit off the rail and held on gamely under some urging. HANDSOME CAT stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch and edged a foe for the place. WITH DUE CAUSE stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for secoond. JUNGLE ROAR chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. HOOP DREAM saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BODEGA hopped some in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail to the stretch and improved position three deep on the line. DESERT SWARM six wide early, stalked outside foes or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and weakened late. STREET DEMAND chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally. WAR MAKER stalked between horses then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HAPI HAPI was in a good position stalking the pace between foes, continued between rivals on the turn and weakened in the drive. U. S. DANGER had speed between horses then stalked three wide, continued off the rail on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. EL CHAPIN attended the pace between horses, dropped back on the turn and gave way.