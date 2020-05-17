Horse racing newsletter: Preakness set for Oct. 3

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Santa Anita has another strong day of good racing and strong betting.
The Triple Crown picture got slightly more clear on Saturday when it was announced that the Preakness Stakes will be held on Oct. 3, four weeks after the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. All that remains unknown is the date of the Belmont Stakes.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
The New York Racing Assn. got the go-ahead from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday that it can resume racing as early as June 1, but without spectators. The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6.
So, here’s where it gets interesting. It seems as if the Belmont is penned in to being before the Kentucky Derby. The Preakness didn’t leave enough time between its race and the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 5-6 to hold another race. And, even if the Preakness had gone two weeks after the Derby, it still wouldn’t have worked with the Belmont being three weeks later. Plus, it’s getting cold in New York around that time and Belmont Park doesn’t have, what’s that called, oh yeah, heat.
Now, the question comes up on how you can start a Triple Crown series with a 1 ½-mile race, especially since no horse would have gone more than 1 1/8 miles by then. The folks at NYRA are pretty smart. I have little doubt they will make the right decision for them and for racing. If I were to guess, it might be a Belmont Stakes in August at a shorter distance. We’ll see.
NYRA promises an announcement pretty soon, and here’s guessing it already knows what it is going to do.
Another big mutuel day at Santa Anita
Santa Anita had another huge day in mutuel handle mostly because of fewer tracks running and partly because of the huge field sizes. On Saturday, it did a handle of $14,342,635, which was a 132% increase over the Saturday before the shutdown, March 21. On that day, the track did $6,176,498. On Friday, the track had a 184% increase over the last Friday before the shutdown.
Santa Anita review
Before we get to the two stakes races on Saturday, here’s a little warning that our coverage may be a little thinner than usual. It’s no secret that most of the quotes we get, except on big days, are provided by Mike Willman of Santa Anita. He’s a grinder and is down there every feature race helping the media cover races they are not at. And, now even if the media wanted to be at the track, it is excluded.
Things are a little different with no winner’s circle. Willman has to talk to the jockey on the horse because they never get off until they are at the jockey’s room and only jockeys can go to that area.
So, forgive us if the quotes are shorter. On to the stakes.
$100,000 Echo Eddie Stakes. The race was restricted to Cal-bred 3-year-olds going six furlongs. Traditionally, these open races are filled by colts and geldings but trainer Mark Glatt decided to enter Big Sweep, a filly, in this race instead of the Evening Jewel, restricted to fillies. Seems as if Glatt knew what he as doing. And it didn’t hurt that Flavien Prat was the rider.
She stayed mid-pack into the stretch when she was third. Rookie Mistake looked as if he was going to win, but Big Sweep kept gaining ground and won at the wire by a head. Big Sweep paid $4.20, $3.40 and $2.60. Rookie Mistake was second and Club Aspen finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “The race unfolded totally different than we thought. We didn’t expect to be that far back, but she handled the dirt in her face very well. To be able to show a totally different dimension in only her second start is pretty amazing. We did nominate to both stakes (including the Evening Jewel against fillies) and it looks like we made a good decision. We’ll see where we go from here.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She ran really well. She settled nicely behind the speed and she handled the kick-back like a pro. She’s got a lot of heart.”
$100,000 Evening Jewel: This race has the same conditions as the Echo Eddie but for fillies. Bulletproof One was the big favorite but Smiling Shirlee delivered with a smart race, content to be near the back at the start but making a move on the far turn. She entered the stretch second and won by half a length.
Smiling Shirlee paid $9.60, $5.00 and $3.40. Bella Vita was second and Been Studying Her was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jeff Bonde (winning trainer): “We had the extra time off and she’d been training extremely well for this race. We were concerned with the rail, but Mike [Smith] fit this filly like a glove, he really did. Like I say, she’d been training well and she rewarded us [Saturday].”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “What a race she ran. I thought that if she ran back to her last race [2 3/4-length Cal-bred allowance win on March 6] she’d be hard to beat [Saturday]. The two [Bella Vita] ran a big race but my filly dug in and got the job done.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s a really good 10-race card, and I’m not making a joke about it this time. There are four allowance/optional claimers, four maiden special weights (including one for 2-year-olds) and a stakes race with some pretty good names. There is only one race just for claimers. First post is 12:30 p.m.
The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes for fillies and mares going six furlongs. The favorite, at 6-5, is Bellafina for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. She has won six of 14 races including three Grade 1s. She was a top of the ticket stakes horses as a 2-year-old but finished fourth as the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in 2018. She was the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks the next year but finished fifth.
Last year’s Santa Anita Oaks, was the last race she has won. Along the way she has won $1,452,975. In her last race, she was a well-beaten fourth in the ungraded Carousel at Oaklawn Park. So, how will she do returning to Santa Anita remains the big question.
At 5-2, the second favorite is the familiar Mother Mother for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. She has also been a big-ticket filly but doesn’t have a Grade 1 win. She has won three of her 11 races and has four seconds and two thirds to go with the wins. Her last win came two back in the ungraded Kalookan Queen at Santa Anita on Jan. 12. This will be the first time that Smith has ridden the filly. She has had her share of riders including Prat, Joel Rosario, Florent Geroux and Drayden Van Dyke. But, Van Dyke is on Baffert’s other entry, Fighting Mad (4-1). Don’t know what to read into that. Post is listed at 4:08 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10 (1 also eligible), 6, 7,11, 11 (2 ae), 7, 9, 8, 11 (2 ae), 10 (4 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 2 Loud Mouth (30-1).
Loud Mouth is 30-1 morning line and may look like a crazy play but trainer Steve Knapp is having a great year from his small stable, winning 21%. His in-the-money percentages hover around the 30-50% zone on multiple categories including 42% dirt to turf and 49% on the year. Van Dyke is enticed to ride after they did an exercise run under the lights last month. If you watch the last race replay, Loud Mouth was finito, done, no chance but after the finish line surged from 10 back to pass an easy winner. The form lines look to be incorrect for that last race so it could give us a big value angle here. This 30-1 price screams value! Maybe I should keep this one to myself, John?
Saturday’s result: Speakerofthehouse did absolutely nothing we thought the horse would do. For some reason the horse was placed in Del Mar but into the turn never had a chance.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Musical Romance Stakes, Florida-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Lady’s Island ($8.80).
Santa Anita (6): $150,000 Echo Eddie Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Big Sweep ($4.20).
Santa Anita (8): $150,000 Evening Jewel Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. Winner: Smiling Shirlee ($9.60).
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
4:08 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bellafina (6-5).
Chris Wade’s L.A. pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 3 Roses for a Princess (5-1).
She comes from a barn with excellent stats with 2-year-olds (19%) and the filly went a lot better than looked when running fifth in her career debut 22 nights ago. She bobbled and veered outward at the gate before regaining her turn of foot past the gap and finishing well even when drifting in steadily in the late going. The jockey/trainer combo of Ruben Lozano and Valentin Zamudio do well together with a 24% win ratio.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 16.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 44th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.85 58.96 1:12.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|14
|Lil Sydney
|126
|12
|7
|6–2½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|2.60
|7
|Street Image
|126
|6
|1
|2–1
|1–½
|2–3
|2–4
|Pereira
|3.60
|5
|Brickbat
|120
|4
|9
|9–1½
|9–1
|8–1
|3–¾
|Velez
|22.70
|11
|Git On Your Pulpit
|126
|10
|11
|8–3
|7–2
|7–2
|4–ns
|Flores
|8.40
|8
|Poise to Strike
|126
|7
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|Roman
|37.10
|12
|Ultimate Mystery
|126
|11
|10
|11–3
|10–4
|9–3
|6–nk
|Fuentes
|5.70
|1
|Moana Luna
|126
|1
|6
|7–1½
|6–2
|3–½
|7–1¼
|Maldonado
|31.10
|10
|Royally Big
|122
|9
|12
|12
|11–2
|10–½
|8–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|32.10
|9
|Sensuous
|126
|8
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|9–9¼
|Espinoza
|13.10
|3
|Royal Aspirations
|126
|2
|3
|1–½
|2–1
|6–hd
|10–3¾
|Delgadillo
|6.70
|4
|John's Intuition
|126
|3
|8
|5–½
|8–1½
|11–8
|11–12¾
|Figueroa
|11.30
|6
|Calder Vale
|126
|5
|5
|10–½
|12
|12
|12
|Diaz, Jr.
|35.60
|14
|LIL SYDNEY
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|7
|STREET IMAGE
|5.00
|4.20
|5
|BRICKBAT
|9.20
|$1 EXACTA (14-7)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-7-5-11)
|$236.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-7-5)
|$184.95
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 14-7-5-11-8)
|Carryover $1,377
Winner–Lil Sydney Dbb.g.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. Bred by William A. Branch & Arnold R. Hill (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Hill, Arnold. Mutuel Pool $357,297 Exacta Pool $197,958 Superfecta Pool $64,179 Trifecta Pool $108,993 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,804. Scratched–J C's Henrietta, Rossman.
LIL SYDNEY stalked off the rail, split horses into the turn, continued just off the inside, swung three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched clear late under urging. STREET IMAGE had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, took the advantage leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. BRICKBAT chased inside, went around a rival into the stretch, angled back to the fence in midstretch and gained the show. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. POISE TO STRIKE had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished for a minor share. ULTIMATE MYSTERY settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally between foes late. MOANA LUNA chased inside, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROYALLY BIG broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and could not offer the needed late kick. SENSUOUS had speed five wide then stalked four wide to the stretch and weakened. ROYAL ASPIRATIONS hopped slightly at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. JOHN'S INTUITION saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. CALDER VALE settled off the inside then angled in and saved ground off the pace and failed to menace.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.01 45.76 57.99 1:04.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Songofthedesert
|124
|2
|3
|3–1
|1–2
|1–5
|1–4¼
|Cedillo
|5.90
|1
|Time for Ebby
|126
|1
|5
|7–3
|6–1½
|4–1½
|2–2¾
|Espinoza
|4.30
|8
|Silk From Heaven
|126
|8
|6
|5–2
|5–2
|2–1
|3–1¾
|Flores
|8.00
|7
|Wishful
|126
|7
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–1¾
|Prat
|1.60
|5
|Donut Girl
|126
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–3½
|5–2¼
|Gryder
|6.40
|6
|Tinsel Town Queen
|126
|6
|1
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–2
|6–6¼
|Velez
|7.40
|4
|Stormin Ranger
|126
|4
|7
|6–hd
|7–3
|8
|7–1¼
|Blanc
|10.60
|3
|I Want One
|120
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|6–1
|8
|Fuentes
|38.20
|2
|SONGOFTHEDESERT
|13.80
|6.00
|4.60
|1
|TIME FOR EBBY
|5.00
|3.40
|8
|SILK FROM HEAVEN
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (14-2)
|$44.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$34.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-7)
|$66.04
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-8-7-5)
|$1,831.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-8)
|$104.35
Winner–Songofthedesert Ch.m.5 by Desert Code out of Unchanged Melody, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Johnny Taboada. Mutuel Pool $396,879 Daily Double Pool $51,187 Exacta Pool $229,358 Superfecta Pool $74,388 Super High Five Pool $7,797 Trifecta Pool $136,535. Claimed–Donut Girl by Cunningham Stables. Trainer: Brian Cunningham. Scratched–none.
SONGOFTHEDESERT went up inside to press the pace then took the lead early on the turn, kicked clear, came off the fence into the stretch and drew off under a crack of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling then a long hold late. TIME FOR EBBY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SILK FROM HEAVEN stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. WISHFUL close up stalking the pace off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and lacked a rally. DONUT GIRL squeezed back at the start, settled off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn, came out in upper stretch and improved position. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN had speed between foes then dueled three deep, stalked between horses on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. STORMIN RANGER broke out a bit, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. I WANT ONE had speed a bit off the rail then dueled between foes, stalked inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.11 56.79 1:02.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Affianced
|120
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.30
|10
|Vegas Palm
|126
|9
|2
|8–1
|7–3
|4–1
|2–½
|Figueroa
|43.50
|9
|Moonhall Milly
|120
|8
|5
|7–½
|6–½
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|4.40
|1
|Predictable Tully
|120
|1
|8
|4–1
|3–½
|2–½
|4–¾
|Delgadillo
|8.60
|8
|Del Mar Drama
|120
|7
|11
|11
|11
|7–hd
|5–1¼
|Pereira
|78.40
|13
|Constantia
|120
|11
|3
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|Velez
|11.80
|2
|Sweet Sonny
|122
|2
|10
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|7–1½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|50.90
|5
|Himiko
|120
|4
|7
|5–½
|8–1½
|9–2
|8–2¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.20
|6
|Quiet Secretary
|120
|5
|9
|2–1
|2–1
|8–4
|9–2½
|Smith
|49.90
|7
|M Fast
|120
|6
|6
|10–1
|10–½
|10–2
|10–hd
|Van Dyke
|74.60
|11
|Scarlet Lips
|120
|10
|1
|9–1
|9–hd
|11
|11
|Cedillo
|12.20
|3
|AFFIANCED
|4.60
|3.40
|2.60
|10
|VEGAS PALM
|21.00
|9.40
|9
|MOONHALL MILLY (IRE)
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$32.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$53.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-1)
|$96.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9)
|$121.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-10-9-1-8)
|Carryover $2,139
Winner–Affianced Dbb.f.3 by More Than Ready out of All Star Heart, by Arch. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass, Ramona, Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele. Mutuel Pool $441,402 Daily Double Pool $37,259 Exacta Pool $245,643 Superfecta Pool $83,044 Trifecta Pool $142,596 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,802. Scratched–Fierce for Sul, Hola Chica, Navetta.
50-Cent Pick Three (14-2-3) paid $37.95. Pick Three Pool $100,942.
AFFIANCED went up inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away past midway on the turn and held gamely under some late urging. VEGAS PALM chased off the rail then between foes into the turn, came out some in midstretch and gained the place late. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) steadied when squeezed at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for second. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) stalked inside, came out some into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was outfnished for a minor award. DEL MAR DRAMA broke outward, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished. CONSTANTIA chased outside and four wide into the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SWEET SONNY a step slow to begin, stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. HIMIKO stalked three deep then was in tight between foes into the turn, angled in some and weakened. QUIET SECRETARY pressed the pace outside the winner, drifted out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. M FAST settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out some on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally. SCARLET LIPS chased between horses then off the rail, was in a bit tight leaving the backstretch, lugged out some into the turn, angled in leaving the turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.27 46.62 1:11.09 1:23.82 1:36.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Ax Man
|126
|2
|1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–3
|1–hd
|Smith
|5.10
|1
|Law Abidin Citizen
|126
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.80
|6
|Multiplier
|126
|6
|4
|5–hd
|6
|5–2½
|3–½
|3–7
|Prat
|2.10
|4
|Kershaw
|124
|4
|5
|6
|5–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|6.90
|5
|Route Six Six
|124
|5
|3
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–2
|5–12
|5–21¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.00
|3
|Justinian
|124
|3
|6
|3–1
|4–1
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|2
|AX MAN
|12.20
|5.00
|3.20
|1
|LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|MULTIPLIER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$30.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-4)
|$17.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6)
|$33.05
Winner–Ax Man B.g.5 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $463,735 Daily Double Pool $35,377 Exacta Pool $230,220 Superfecta Pool $61,143 Trifecta Pool $123,940. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $51.80. Pick Three Pool $53,602.
AX MAN dueled outside the runner-up, had that one slip away in the stretch then gamely came back on under left handed urging to get the nod. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away in the drive but could not hold off the winner late. MULTIPLIER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. KERSHAW chased outside a rival, was three deep into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch under urging then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ROUTE SIX SIX fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch and also weakened. JUSTINIAN bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside then came out three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, was between foes into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.96 46.28 1:10.38 1:22.96 1:34.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Liberal
|126
|8
|7
|7–3
|6–hd
|6–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|1
|Worthy Turk
|126
|1
|5
|5–½
|5–1
|4–1
|2–1
|2–4½
|Cedillo
|1.60
|2
|Kris' Wild Kat
|126
|2
|1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|3–2¼
|Prat
|4.60
|3
|Spectator's Dream
|126
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–1
|4–2
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|76.60
|5
|Speakerofthehouse
|126
|5
|9
|8–½
|8–1
|7–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|5.00
|6
|Taco Waco
|120
|6
|8
|9
|9
|8–½
|6–1
|6–4½
|Fuentes
|20.70
|4
|Go for a Ride
|126
|4
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|5–½
|8–3
|7–4¼
|Gryder
|3.60
|9
|Bob's Sniper
|126
|9
|3
|6–1½
|7–4
|9
|9
|8–1¾
|Velez
|82.80
|7
|Tizalwaves
|126
|7
|2
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|7–hd
|9
|Blanc
|108.80
|8
|LIBERAL (IRE)
|11.80
|5.20
|3.80
|1
|WORTHY TURK
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|KRIS' WILD KAT
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$73.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$18.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-3)
|$133.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-3-5)
|$3,965.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2)
|$35.50
Winner–Liberal (IRE) B.g.4 by Lope de Vega (IRE) out of Liberating (GB), by Iffraaj (GB). Bred by Airlie Stud & Mrs S. M. Rogers (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $510,693 Daily Double Pool $35,045 Exacta Pool $257,035 Superfecta Pool $96,909 Super High Five Pool $7,590 Trifecta Pool $165,603. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $43.15. Pick Three Pool $96,989. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3/4/12/14-2-8) 685 tickets with 4 correct paid $317.15. Pick Four Pool $284,630. 50-Cent Pick Five (13/14-2-3/4/12/14-2-8) 323 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,741.55. Pick Five Pool $654,029.
LIBERAL (IRE) tugged early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes under urging a sixteenth out to gain the lead and gamely prevailed. WORTHY TURK saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch then three wide in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner late. KRIS' WILD KAT stalked inside, bid between horses to gain a slim lead on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and bested the others. SPECTATOR'S DREAM between horses early, bid three deep between foes on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE squeezed some at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TACO WACO hopped at the start, chased outside a rival to the stretch, came out some and did not rally. GO FOR A RIDE stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch, fell back outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BOB'S SNIPER stalked three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TIZALWAVES hopped slightly at the start, had speed outside then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail, fell back leaving the second turn and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.56 45.21 57.58 1:10.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Big Sweep
|115
|7
|4
|6–1
|4–2
|3–2
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.10
|2
|Rookie Mistake
|122
|2
|6
|4–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|2–2½
|Gutierrez
|13.40
|5
|Club Aspen
|124
|4
|8
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–4
|3–2¼
|Velez
|5.00
|7
|Bettor Trip Nick
|124
|6
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–5¼
|Rispoli
|3.70
|9
|Phantom Boss
|124
|8
|1
|5–1
|6–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|3
|Audace
|120
|3
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–6¼
|Cedillo
|47.20
|6
|Project Leader
|122
|5
|2
|3–1
|7–4
|7–½
|7–15¼
|Roman
|104.00
|1
|Stir the Pot
|120
|1
|7
|1–hd
|3–½
|6–hd
|8
|Maldonado
|78.80
|8
|BIG SWEEP
|4.20
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|7.00
|4.80
|5
|CLUB ASPEN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$27.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-5-7)
|$19.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-5-7-9)
|$185.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-5)
|$28.35
Winner–Big Sweep B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Misszippityslewda, by City Zip. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $501,096 Daily Double Pool $35,742 Exacta Pool $237,679 Superfecta Pool $87,098 Super High Five Pool $6,285 Trifecta Pool $149,353. Scratched–Summer Fire.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-8) paid $35.05. Pick Three Pool $91,798.
BIG SWEEP stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ROOKIE MISTAKE saved ground stalking the pace then a bit off the rail, bid three deep then outside a foe on the turn to gain the advantage nearing the stretch, inched away in the drive and held on well but was caught on the wire. CLUB ASPEN bobbled at the start, angled in and chased inside, split horses leaving the turn and gained the show. BETTOR TRIP NICK had speed to duel three deep then outside a rival, took the lead and angled in on the turn, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PHANTOM BOSS chased outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. AUDACE settled off the pace inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and did not rally. PROJECT LEADER sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then stalked just of the inside, dropped back and angled in on the turn and had little left for the stretch. STIR THE POT went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.47 45.96 1:09.89 1:21.84 1:34.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Dogtag
|126
|7
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Rispoli
|2.70
|5
|Desert Oasis
|124
|5
|4
|5–2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|2–ns
|Prat
|3.10
|1
|Don't Blame Judy
|124
|1
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–1
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|7.60
|4
|Sold It
|124
|4
|2
|4–2½
|4–1½
|4–1
|2–½
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|16.90
|3
|Strike At Dawn
|124
|3
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–2¾
|Velez
|9.20
|6
|Out of Balance
|124
|6
|6
|6–hd
|6–2
|6–1
|7
|6–ns
|Van Dyke
|18.60
|2
|She's Our Charm
|124
|2
|7
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1½
|4–1½
|7
|Blanc
|1.80
|7
|DOGTAG
|7.40
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|DESERT OASIS (GB)
|4.00
|3.40
|1
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$13.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-4)
|$30.96
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-4-3)
|$997.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$35.80
Winner–Dogtag Grr.f.4 by War Front out of Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $595,435 Daily Double Pool $40,799 Exacta Pool $319,612 Superfecta Pool $106,439 Super High Five Pool $10,457 Trifecta Pool $194,991. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $27.85. Pick Three Pool $88,989.
DOGTAG three deep early, stalked outside rival then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the advantage nearing the quarter pole, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. DESERT OASIS (GB) angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place between foes on the line. DON'T BLAME JUDY a bit fractious in the gate, settled inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and got up for the show four wide on the wire. SOLD IT close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for third between foes. STRIKE AT DAWN broke through the gate before the start, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and also was edged for a minor share. OUT OF BALANCE chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SHE'S OUR CHARM fractious in the gate, bobbled in a slow start, went between horses early then pulled her way to the front and set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.53 45.08 57.88 1:10.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Smiling Shirlee
|122
|1
|9
|7–½
|7–2½
|2–½
|1–½
|Smith
|3.80
|2
|Bella Vita
|120
|2
|8
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|Rispoli
|7.70
|3
|Been Studying Her
|124
|3
|4
|9–6
|9–12
|6–1
|3–1¾
|Prat
|4.70
|9
|Warren's Showtime
|124
|9
|3
|6–3
|4–1
|5–hd
|4–3½
|Velez
|4.30
|10
|Homehome
|122
|10
|1
|5–½
|6–½
|4–hd
|5–1¾
|Gutierrez
|52.20
|5
|Bulletproof One
|124
|5
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–2
|6–½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|7
|Warrior's Moon
|120
|7
|6
|8–3½
|8–1
|8–2½
|7–7
|Van Dyke
|29.80
|4
|Dim Lights
|120
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|7–2
|8–4¼
|Espinoza
|18.20
|6
|Speedy Gigi
|122
|6
|7
|4–2
|5–hd
|9–12
|9–2¼
|Maldonado
|25.20
|8
|Florentine Diamond
|120
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|100.40
|1
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|9.60
|5.00
|3.40
|2
|BELLA VITA
|7.60
|5.20
|3
|BEEN STUDYING HER
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$57.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$37.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-9)
|$74.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-3-9-10)
|$3,832.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$81.55
Winner–Smiling Shirlee Dbb.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $631,434 Daily Double Pool $54,852 Exacta Pool $329,859 Superfecta Pool $99,361 Super High Five Pool $5,022 Trifecta Pool $176,068. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-1) paid $30.50. Pick Three Pool $88,315.
SMILING SHIRLEE chased inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside rivals under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BELLA VITA stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses to put a head in front in midstretch, fought back off the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. BEEN STUDYING HER saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and gained the show. WARREN'S SHOWTIME chased off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, steadied briefly while lacking room into the stretch, got through inside and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HOMEHOME chased outside, swung five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BULLETPROOF ONE had speed between rivals then dueled outside a foe, inched away into the stretch, battled just off the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. WARRIOR'S MOON settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, split horses into the stretch and did not rally. DIM LIGHTS had speed inside to duel for the lead, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened. SPEEDY GIGI stalked the pace outside a rival, came out leaving the turn, steadied off heels three deep into the stretch and weakened. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stumbled badly at the start and dropped back off the rail and failed to menace.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.59 45.97 1:10.47 1:22.88 1:35.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Heywoods Beach
|120
|1
|9
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|2.30
|2
|Eastern Ocean
|120
|2
|8
|6–1½
|6–½
|6–½
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|14.20
|8
|Capital Call
|120
|8
|4
|11–3
|11–3
|9–½
|7–hd
|3–1
|Smith
|8.50
|9
|Dominant Soul
|120
|9
|1
|2–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|21.30
|3
|No Slo Mo
|120
|3
|10
|10–½
|10–1
|10–hd
|9–1½
|5–¾
|Roman
|54.50
|5
|Port Saint Joe
|120
|5
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–1
|6–hd
|Delgadillo
|12.90
|7
|Perseverance
|120
|7
|7
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–1¼
|Maldonado
|72.10
|4
|Leprino
|120
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|8–1¾
|Velez
|8.80
|6
|Lemonade Stand
|120
|6
|2
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–1
|9–2¾
|Prat
|3.90
|11
|Fire Polish
|120
|11
|12
|9–1½
|9–hd
|11–4½
|11–8
|10–3½
|Van Dyke
|12.60
|10
|Istanbul
|126
|10
|6
|8–3
|8–3½
|8–1½
|10–1
|11–9¾
|Espinoza
|4.60
|12
|Summer Invasion
|120
|12
|11
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Espinoza
|68.30
|1
|HEYWOODS BEACH
|6.60
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|EASTERN OCEAN
|11.40
|8.40
|8
|CAPITAL CALL
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$34.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-9)
|$164.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-8)
|$103.90
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-8-9-3)
|Carryover $3,543
Winner–Heywoods Beach Dbb.c.3 by Speightstown out of Unfold the Rose, by Catienus. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $549,500 Daily Double Pool $41,812 Exacta Pool $331,159 Superfecta Pool $118,010 Trifecta Pool $196,326 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,642. Scratched–Frasard (GB), I'm Leaving You.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-1) paid $54.00. Pick Three Pool $88,532.
HEYWOODS BEACH hopped at the start but quickly recovered. stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, gained a slim advantage on the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. EASTERN OCEAN in a bit tight between foes early, stalked inside, steadied in close into the second turn, bid along the rail in a bit tight past midstretch and continued willingly to the wire. CAPITAL CALL angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive but gained the show. DOMINANT SOUL dueled four wide then stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed late response.a. NO SLO MO saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position in the drive. PORT SAINT JOE dueled between horses then three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PERSEVERANCE pulled and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEPRINO dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. LEMONADE STAND stalked outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. FIRE POLISH angled in and settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn and did not rally. ISTANBUL chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. SUMMER INVASION dropped back and angled in outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. A claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 46.00 58.43 1:04.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Sorriso
|126
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|Cedillo
|1.20
|4
|Handsome Cat
|122
|4
|7
|8–1
|5–hd
|3–1½
|2–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.90
|10
|With Due Cause
|120
|10
|5
|5–hd
|6–½
|4–1
|3–2¼
|Prat
|9.30
|12
|Jungle Roar
|120
|12
|11
|9–2
|8–½
|6–1½
|4–3¼
|Delgadillo
|19.80
|1
|Hoop Dream
|126
|1
|3
|10–1
|9–hd
|7–hd
|5–ns
|Fuentes
|13.10
|2
|Bodega
|120
|2
|12
|12
|12
|11–2½
|6–ns
|Figueroa
|61.50
|11
|Desert Swarm
|120
|11
|10
|3–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|4.10
|3
|Street Demand
|126
|3
|4
|11–8
|11–6
|10–3
|8–nk
|Maldonado
|26.90
|6
|War Maker
|120
|6
|8
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–hd
|9–2¼
|Espinoza
|13.10
|8
|Hapi Hapi
|120
|8
|6
|6–1
|7–2
|9–hd
|10–2¼
|Velez
|28.80
|9
|U. S. Danger
|120
|9
|9
|2–hd
|3–1½
|8–2
|11–9½
|Gutierrez
|14.80
|7
|El Chapin
|120
|7
|2
|7–½
|10–3
|12
|12
|Lopez, Jr.
|80.70
|5
|SORRISO
|4.40
|3.40
|2.60
|4
|HANDSOME CAT
|6.00
|4.20
|10
|WITH DUE CAUSE
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-10-12)
|$155.95
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-10-12-1)
|$4,962.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-10)
|$75.75
Winner–Sorriso B.g.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Purplengold, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Bannasch, Linear, Freeman, Dan and Freeman, Tanya. Mutuel Pool $501,133 Daily Double Pool $145,684 Exacta Pool $340,676 Superfecta Pool $160,698 Super High Five Pool $14,866 Trifecta Pool $242,107. Scratched–Endless Tale, Mobjack.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $27.45. Pick Three Pool $164,937. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 4032 tickets with 4 correct paid $153.70. Pick Four Pool $812,155. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/8-7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 1545 tickets with 5 correct paid $321.20. Pick Five Pool $650,381. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-4/8-7-1-1/13/14-5/13/14) 253 tickets with 6 correct paid $527.36. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,281. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $166,278.
SORRISO sped to the early lead off the inside, set the pace a bit off the rail and held on gamely under some urging. HANDSOME CAT stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the turn and in the stretch and edged a foe for the place. WITH DUE CAUSE stalked outside then four wide, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for secoond. JUNGLE ROAR chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. HOOP DREAM saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BODEGA hopped some in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail to the stretch and improved position three deep on the line. DESERT SWARM six wide early, stalked outside foes or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and weakened late. STREET DEMAND chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally. WAR MAKER stalked between horses then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HAPI HAPI was in a good position stalking the pace between foes, continued between rivals on the turn and weakened in the drive. U. S. DANGER had speed between horses then stalked three wide, continued off the rail on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. EL CHAPIN attended the pace between horses, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 17.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 45th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Clearly Gone
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
|2
|Thriving
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Nice Ice
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|4
|Queen of the Track
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|5
|Shines Her Light
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|A Thousand Dreams
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|7
|Stopped Raining
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Jose Antonio Flores
|50-1
|8
|Lofty
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
|9
|Mo Me Mo My
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|10
|Querelle
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Hello Bubbles
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Glorious
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|2
|Koko's Mom
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|3
|Love Wins
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|9-5
|4
|Judy With Grace
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|5
|Self Isolation
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|6
|Miz Lola La Dare
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Patricia Harrington
|5-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Afternoon Heat
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|2
|Shuster
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|3
|Conte Cavour
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|4
|Whooping Jay
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|William Spawr
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Quick Finish
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Dan Blacker
|3-1
|7
|Mr Paytience
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Elgofranco
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
|2
|Ole Silver
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|3
|Christmas Gold
|Victor Flores
|126
|Jesus Nunez
|50-1
|4
|Lovely Finish
|Mauro Donoe
|116
|Joe Herrick
|7-2
|5
|Noor Khan
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|6
|Thick Smoke
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|7
|Mountain Pass
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|30-1
|8
|Gemma Royal
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|9
|Sweet Regards
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|6-1
|10
|Liberalism
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|11
|Va Va Voom
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pour On the Cole
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|2
|Brix
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Manuel F. Marques
|6-1
|3
|Foothill
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|4
|Inesperado
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|20-1
|5
|Mr. Clutch
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jorge Gutierrez
|15-1
|6
|Fravel
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|7
|I Am Innocent
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
|8
|Tropical Terror
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|9
|Bud Knight
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|10
|Cali Caliente
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|11
|Gambini
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Unusually Handsome
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|13
|Hammering Lemon
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hot Sean
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|126
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|62,500
|2
|Loud Mouth
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Steve Knapp
|30-1
|3
|St. Joe Bay
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|62,500
|4
|Rowayton
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Don Chatlos
|3-1
|5
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|6
|Pepe Tono
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|7
|Collusion Illusion
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sweet Devil
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|2
|Last First Kiss
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|3
|Crystal Ball
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|4
|Regal Beauty
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|5
|Madison Parc
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Don Chatlos
|7-2
|6
|Classy Ruler
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|7
|Full Eclipse
|Victor Flores
|119
|John E. Cortez
|30-1
|8
|Saving Sophie
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|9
|Midnight Jamboree
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|William Spawr
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desert Stormer Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fighting Mad
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|2
|First Star
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|3
|Mother Mother
|Mike Smith
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|4
|Amuse
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|5
|Bellafina
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Simon Callaghan
|6-5
|6
|Artistic Diva
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|7
|Tomlin
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steven Specht
|12-1
|8
|Hang a Star
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|Smiling Rose
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|25,000
|3
|Zucchera
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Manuel F. Marques
|12-1
|25,000
|4
|Invincibella
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|25,000
|5
|Establish Justice
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|25,000
|6
|Social Graces
|Brice Blanc
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|25,000
|7
|Harper's Gallop
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|8
|Sabinos Pride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|Kleen Karma
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|30-1
|25,000
|10
|Sutro
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
|25,000
|11
|Pasito
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Destiny's Journey
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|25,000
|13
|Diamond of Value
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Alfredo Marquez
|12-1
|25,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lambeau
|Mike Smith
|126
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|2
|Winning Element
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|5-2
|3
|Unbroken Star
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|4
|Sash
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|5
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|6
|Soldier Boy
|Jorge Velez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|7
|Justin's Quest
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Manuel F. Marques
|20-1
|8
|Swamp Souffle
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|9
|Striking a Pose
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|10
|Truth Seeker
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Take the One O One
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|12
|Canyon Crest
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|13
|Tizamagician
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|14
|Heartfullofstars
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Edwin Alvarez
|20-1