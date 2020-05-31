Horse racing newsletter: Rob Henie back with a handicapping lesson

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 30. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.40 48.51 1:13.73 1:26.44 1:38.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 California Kook 120 7 7 7 7 6–hd 1–1 1–3¼ Prat 2.90 6 Nocherylikemychery 120 5 6 6–1 5–1 5–1 4–1 2–1½ Franco 19.30 1 Warrior's Moon 120 1 2 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–ns Rispoli 2.90 4 Hot On the Trail 124 3 4 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 4–¾ Pereira 16.30 7 Brahms Command 124 6 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 5–1¼ Gutierrez 23.80 5 Marjorie E 126 4 3 3–1 2–1 2–½ 6–hd 6–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 28.50 2 Oh Pretty Woman 126 2 1 2–½ 3–1 4–½ 5–hd 7 Cedillo 1.00

8 CALIFORNIA KOOK 7.80 4.80 3.40 6 NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY 9.80 5.80 1 WARRIOR'S MOON 3.00

$1 EXACTA (8-6) $32.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-4) $54.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-4-7) $3,681.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1) $60.05

Winner–California Kook Dbb.f.3 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $233,085 Exacta Pool $121,879 Superfecta Pool $43,201 Super High Five Pool $4,824 Trifecta Pool $78,534. Scratched–Swing Thoughts.

CALIFORNIA KOOK broke out a bit, settled three deep then just off the rail, went outside a rival into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to the front outside foes under an energetic hand ride nearing midstretch and drove clear. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY stalked outside a rival then between rivals on the second turn, waited off heels then split horses in midstretch and gained the place. WARRIOR'S MOON saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence with a bid in the drive and just held third. HOT ON THE TRAIL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room in tight off heels in midstretch, came out and just missed the show. BRAHMS COMMAND had speed three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and was outfinished late for third. MARJORIE E stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OH PRETTY WOMAN between horses early, had speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.88 48.16 1:00.69 1:07.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Shanghai Curly 120 2 3 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 1.80 1 Rossman 126 1 5 4–1 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2½ Cedillo 1.40 7 Calder Vale 126 6 1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–5 3–ns Lopez, Jr. 29.10 3 Sensuous 126 3 2 1–1 2–1 3–2½ 4–6¾ Espinoza 3.90 4 Four O'Five 113 4 4 5–12 5–10 5–10 5–7 Flores 7.20 5 Italian Fighter 120 5 6 6 6 6 6 Flores 12.50

2 SHANGHAI CURLY 5.60 2.80 2.40 1 ROSSMAN 3.00 2.40 7 CALDER VALE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $22.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3) $10.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $21.35

Winner–Shanghai Curly B.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Inanna, by Corinthian. Bred by Adrian Regan, Fergus Galvin,Tony Hegarty & John Wade (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $232,621 Daily Double Pool $41,504 Exacta Pool $125,642 Superfecta Pool $47,370 Trifecta Pool $78,030. Scratched–Seizetheday Rexy.

SHANGHAI CURLY sent along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail on the turn to take a short lead, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted out a bit and proved best under urging then steady handling late. ROSSMAN a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALDER VALE stalked three deep then outside a rival into the turn, continued off the rail and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and edged a foe for third late. SENSUOUS had speed outside the winner then edged away a half mile out, dueled outside that one on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for the show. FOUR O'FIVE close up stalking the pace between horses, fell back some just off the rail into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend and weakened in the drive. ITALIAN FIGHTER hopped slightly in a slow start, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.80 47.47 1:12.46 1:25.64 1:39.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Paige Runner 126 1 5 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–1 Figueroa 2.00 2 Destiny's Journey 120 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–3½ 2–1¼ Velez 5.30 5 Miss Bennet 126 5 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 3–3 3–5¼ Espinoza 3.80 6 Tick Tock 126 6 6 6 6 6 5–3 4–½ Fuentes 6.80 4 Samandah 126 4 4 5–3 5–3 4–1½ 4–1 5–4¼ Gutierrez 3.80 3 Mongolian Sunrise 126 3 3 3–½ 3–½ 5–hd 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 5.40

1 PAIGE RUNNER 6.00 3.20 2.40 2 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 4.80 3.20 5 MISS BENNET 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6) $18.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $24.45

Winner–Paige Runner B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Double JH Stable, Inc. and Roman, Jennifer Gayle. Mutuel Pool $209,539 Daily Double Pool $22,469 Exacta Pool $106,768 Superfecta Pool $29,844 Trifecta Pool $60,177. Claimed–Paige Runner by Boom Racing Stable, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-1) paid $20.45. Pick Three Pool $53,215.

PAIGE RUNNER came off the rail on the first turn and bid between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead in upper stretch, came in under right handed urging to bump with that one in midstretch and edged away late. DESTINY'S JOURNEY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, was bumped by the winner in midstretch and could not quite match that one late. MISS BENNET stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out some and bested the others. TICK TOCK broke out a bit, settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SAMANDAH stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the first turn and on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping between the top pair in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the incident minor and that it did not alter the original order of finish.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.08 45.77 57.95 1:04.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Antithetical 120 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ Pereira 4.70 7 Poise to Strike 126 7 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–2¾ Roman 2.40 1 Beaumont Beaux 126 1 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–4½ 3–8¾ Valdivia, Jr. 1.70 6 U. S. Danger 120 6 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Gutierrez 9.50 4 Prince Ricky 120 4 6 6–1 6–1½ 6–½ 5–ns Figueroa 6.40 2 Geocas Street 120 2 2 5–2 5–3½ 5–4 6–hd Franco 40.30 3 St. Geezy 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 Fuentes 9.40

5 ANTITHETICAL 11.40 5.20 3.40 7 POISE TO STRIKE 3.80 2.40 1 BEAUMONT BEAUX 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $53.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-6) $20.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-1-6-4) $306.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $23.75

Winner–Antithetical Grr.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Wild Marini, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steven and Winkler, Mark. Mutuel Pool $278,487 Daily Double Pool $21,161 Exacta Pool $143,228 Superfecta Pool $44,011 Super High Five Pool $4,417 Trifecta Pool $85,041. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $31.65. Pick Three Pool $33,461.

ANTITHETICAL had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. POISE TO STRIKE sped to the early lead off the rail then dueled outside the winner, fought back into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. BEAUMONT BEAUX saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. U. S. DANGER bobbled some at the start, was five wide early then pulled hard three deep and was in tight off heels a half mile out, stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened in the drive. PRINCE RICKY cased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. GEOCAS STREET close up stalking the pace between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. ST. GEEZY between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.94 57.92 1:04.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Brix 126 7 1 7–½ 7–hd 3–hd 1–hd Prat 1.40 6 Count Alexei 120 5 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 2–2¼ Rispoli 3.60 4 Rawhide Rawlins 120 3 9 9–1 9–½ 9–4 3–½ Pereira 39.10 2 Utalknboutpractice 120 1 10 10 10 5–hd 4–1½ Figueroa 21.60 3 Malakai Moxie 120 2 7 8–1½ 8–2 8–½ 5–nk Fuentes 11.90 9 Zero Down 120 8 6 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ 6–3¾ Gutierrez 7.80 7 Desert Swarm 120 6 4 5–hd 5–½ 6–1 7–nk Gryder 34.80 10 Stir the Pot 120 9 3 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1½ 8–5¾ Maldonado 4.30 5 Endless Tale 126 4 5 4–hd 4–hd 7–hd 9–5¼ Lopez, Jr. 71.20 11 Irreproachable 126 10 8 6–2 6–1 10 10 Cedillo 12.20

8 BRIX 4.80 2.80 2.40 6 COUNT ALEXEI 4.40 3.60 4 RAWHIDE RAWLINS 10.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $39.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-2) $118.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-2-3) $1,489.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $91.95

Winner–Brix Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $426,092 Daily Double Pool $30,298 Exacta Pool $205,297 Superfecta Pool $66,050 Super High Five Pool $1,952 Trifecta Pool $109,244. Scratched–Arimony, Kingofjesters. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $44.85. Pick Three Pool $54,562. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-5-8/12) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $141.40. Pick Four Pool $216,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-1-5-8/12) 903 tickets with 5 correct paid $442.90. Pick Five Pool $465,170.

BRIX chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, came out again and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. COUNT ALEXEI angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught on the line. RAWHIDE RAWLINS broke a bit slowly, tugged his way along off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE broke inward and behind the field, drifted out early then was angled to the inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well to be edged for thrird. MALAKAI MOXIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZERO DOWN angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. DESERT SWARM was in a good position stalking the pace between foes on the backstretch and turn and also weakened. STIR THE POT hopped slightly at the start, angled in and dueled three deep, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. ENDLESS TALE saved g round stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the final furlong. IRREPROACHABLE chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.71 45.09 1:09.99 1:22.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Road Rager 126 1 4 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Rispoli 7.60 2 Rather Nosy 124 2 5 1–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Cedillo 1.80 5 Eternal Endeavour 124 5 1 4–hd 3–1 3–7 3–11½ Diaz, Jr. 2.00 4 She's a Dime 124 4 3 5 5 4–3 4–6¾ Prat 2.30 3 Pink Scatillac 126 3 2 3–2½ 4–½ 5 5 Maldonado 9.30

1 ROAD RAGER 17.20 6.20 3.20 2 RATHER NOSY 3.40 2.40 5 ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $50.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $23.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $27.70

Winner–Road Rager B.f.4 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $237,509 Daily Double Pool $23,520 Exacta Pool $96,130 Trifecta Pool $56,289. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $69.95. Pick Three Pool $49,121.

ROAD RAGER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and held on gamely under urging. RATHER NOSY bobbled some at the break, dueled outside the winner throughout, also fought back in the stretch and continued gamely between foes late. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked outside a rival then angled in a bit off the rail into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly outside the top pair on the wire. SHE'S A DIME chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and weakened. PINK SCATILLAC settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued alongside that one on the turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 46.98 1:11.66 1:36.96 1:49.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Laura's Light 122 5 1 2–3 2–2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–nk Cedillo 2.30 9 Stela Star 120 8 8 5–½ 5–1½ 6–hd 4–hd 2–nk Prat 1.90 4 Croughavouke 120 4 7 7–½ 7–1 7–1 5–½ 3–2½ Rispoli 11.70 7 Red Lark 120 6 2 3–½ 4–2 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ Van Dyke 16.70 1 Guitty 120 1 6 8 8 4–1 6–4½ 5–2¼ Blanc 21.60 2 K P Dreamin 120 2 3 6–1 6–½ 8 7–5 6–1¼ Espinoza 15.90 8 Parkour 120 7 5 1–4½ 1–10 1–8 2–½ 7–10¾ Smith 2.30 3 Fashion Royalty 122 3 4 4–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 82.20

5 LAURA'S LIGHT 6.60 3.20 2.80 9 STELA STAR (IRE) 3.40 2.80 4 CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $94.20 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-7) $23.07 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-4-7-1) $567.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4) $26.35

Winner–Laura's Light B.f.3 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $589,048 Daily Double Pool $35,380 Exacta Pool $304,559 Superfecta Pool $100,953 Super High Five Pool $9,272 Trifecta Pool $175,326. Scratched–Little Bird (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $45.60. Pick Three Pool $60,369.

LAURA'S LIGHT angled in and tugged inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in upper stretch, inched clear in midstretch, drifted in some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. STELA STAR (IRE) broke out a bit, chased outside a rival then inside leaving the second turn, split horses in midstretch and finished gamely between foes to just miss. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) settled outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and again in deep stretch and also finished willingly three deep on the line. RED LARK (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled out past the eighth pole then was in tight in deep stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GUITTY (FR) settled inside then moved up three deep on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight past the eighth pole and could not summon the necessary late response. K P DREAMIN allowed to settle inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARKOUR pulled her way to the lead wide, angled in and opened up a bit off the rail, widened on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted a pair of inquiries into the stretch run before ruling the trouble to GUITTY and RED LARK did not alter the original order of finish.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 46.17 58.14 1:04.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Rain Diva 120 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–6¾ Roman 1.70 2 Queensbeccaandjane 120 1 8 5–hd 4–hd 2–½ 2–1½ Pereira 9.50 13 Capital Heat 120 9 9 8–5 7–1 3–hd 3–3 Espinoza 7.60 4 Awesome Alessandra 120 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 4–4 4–4¼ Maldonado 4.80 8 Casillalater 126 5 6 3–hd 3–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 Diaz, Jr. 31.00 12 Keep It Classy 120 8 2 9 9 7–½ 6–1¼ Gryder 23.00 6 Tiz a Unicorn 120 3 7 6–hd 8–6 6–3 7–4¼ Prat 2.40 10 Sweet Honor 120 6 5 4–hd 5–½ 8–2½ 8–5½ Franco 15.80 11 La Sabalera 126 7 4 7–2½ 6–hd 9 9 Lopez, Jr. 66.70

7 RAIN DIVA 5.40 3.60 3.00 2 QUEENSBECCAANDJANE 7.60 4.80 13 CAPITAL HEAT 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-13-4) $78.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-13-4-8) $3,129.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-13) $95.45 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3) $9.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-9) $7.00

Winner–Rain Diva Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Tappingintherain, by Tapit. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $438,833 Daily Double Pool $45,298 Exacta Pool $211,025 Superfecta Pool $76,624 Super High Five Pool $4,101 Trifecta Pool $130,470. Scratched–Apache Pass, Lucky Daughter, Rational, Traffic Stopper. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $53.75. Pick Three Pool $41,952. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-3/9) paid $17.60.

RAIN DIVA had speed between horses then inched away on the backstretch and turn and drew off in the stretch under some urging and good handling. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued along he rail and gained the place. CAPITAL HEAT also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in and split horses on the turn and bested the others. AWESOME ALESSANDRA stalked inside, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CASILLALATER close up stalking the pace between foes then outside a rival on the turn, continued between horses into the stretch and also weakened. KEEP IT CLASSY dropped back outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a rally. TIZ A UNICORN tugged between horses to stalk the pace and was in a bit tight into the turn, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SWEET HONOR had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LA SABALERA stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.99 49.20 1:14.49 1:38.07 1:50.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Reprobate 120 4 11 11 11 9–½ 4–1 1–1¼ Espinoza 7.40 1 Frasard 120 1 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 1–1 2–¾ Van Dyke 6.40 2 Capital Call 120 2 8 10–½ 10–hd 11 7–1½ 3–½ Smith 6.00 6 Tallien 126 6 9 7–hd 6–hd 7–1 5–½ 4–½ Gutierrez 28.40 8 Rio Ocho 120 8 10 9–1½ 9–2 8–1 8–½ 5–nk Prat 5.50 10 Unusually Handsome 126 10 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 6–1 6–hd 6–2¼ Rispoli 10.10 11 Canadian Luck 126 11 1 2–2 2–2½ 2–hd 2–hd 7–½ Pereira 27.90 3 Whirl Candy 120 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–hd 8–½ Cedillo 3.00 7 Cosmo 120 7 6 8–1 7–1 5–hd 9–3 9–4½ Franco 9.00 9 Infatuate 120 9 7 6–1 8–1 10–hd 10–2½ 10–10½ Maldonado 64.50 5 Premier League 126 5 4 3–1 3–½ 3–1 11 11 Blanc 7.70

4 REPROBATE 16.80 9.80 6.20 1 FRASARD (GB) 7.40 5.00 2 CAPITAL CALL 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $44.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $64.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6) $416.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-2-6-8) Carryover $9,293 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $151.35

Winner–Reprobate B.c.3 by Blame out of Sky Garden (GB), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $584,839 Daily Double Pool $165,534 Exacta Pool $391,250 Superfecta Pool $150,426 Super High Five Pool $12,177 Trifecta Pool $239,588. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $54.60. Pick Three Pool $285,601. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3/9-4) paid $19.30. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 1030 tickets with 4 correct paid $389.90. Pick Four Pool $526,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 312 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,219.05. Pick Five Pool $498,365. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 38 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,887.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $205,386. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $544,919.

REPROBATE settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in some to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. FRASARD (GB) stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, went up three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the advantage and drifted in nearing midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and held second. CAPITAL CALL settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and edged rivals late for the show. TALLIEN (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and waited off heels in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. RIO OCHO (IRE) pulled three deep early then angled in and chased inside, steadied in tight between and behind rivals in midstretch, came out and put in a late bid at a minor award. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME angled in and chased a bit off the rail, was in tight between foes into the second turn, continued between rivals, was in tight again in close quarters in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. CANADIAN LUCK also angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, steadied off heels when boxed in passing midstretch and was outfinished. WHIRL CANDY had speed inside then inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. COSMO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room briefly in midstretch, came out and lacked the needed rally. INFATUATE chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. PREMIER LEAGUE angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.