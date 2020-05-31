Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Horse racing newsletter: Rob Henie back with a handicapping lesson

A race takes place at Santa Anita Park on March 14, 2020.
( Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
May 31, 2020
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa. and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready to put another racing week in the books.

You’ve heard of horses and jockeys mailing it in. Well, that’s what I’m doing in this newsletter. (No jokes on how that’s always what the newsletter seems like.) Actually, my wife and I did a 12-hour car drive Saturday to visit her mom. Wouldn’t trade it. But I didn’t see any of the races, so if I’ve missed anything, I’ll try and catch up later. Thank goodness we’ve got Rob Henie’s handicapping lesson to carry us today. So, let’s get to it.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the sixth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

This is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. As with all maiden races, intentions are so important and deciphering the likely mindset of connections is so useful. For example, the 2-1 morning-line favorite RAKASSAH. Typically Phil D’Amato likes to sprint his horses before moving to two turns. So, when he didn’t stretch him out in his second U.S. start, it became a bit more apparent the sprint game is where this guy would likely be best. The point was furthered by the fact that despite the recent rest while racing’s been suspended, they’re back going 5 ½ despite many spots in the recent condition book where she could have gone longer. If there is a belief in her own camp that she’s limited in distance, it likely translates to them believing she’s quick but doesn’t settle well enough to go longer, and that’s not the type of versatility, or lack of, that we like to back. If she beats us at a short price, so be it, but we’ll try and defeat. There are though some well-meant first-timers present here. Top selection is SWEET AND CHEEKY (#6). She debuts for Peter Eurton, working super, by Candy Ride out of She’s Cheeky whom Eurton also trained, thus they’re well aware of any nuances this filly might have similar to her mother. There are some hints of speed, always a good sign for Peter, and the presence of Edwin Maldonado confirms they’ll be looking for speed from the outset. SANDAL (#5) Is interesting. Over the short distances, jockey choices can be so telling. Michael McCarthy turns to Victor Espinoza, a guy who doesn’t typically ride horses who’ll need a race or two, but rather, they call upon him when wanting to get away from the gate in quick fashion while settling her on the front end. The drills are solid by McCarthy standards, and a well-meant first try seems likely.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Since racing returned, 10 of the 13 turf sprints have been won by horses on the lead or within two lengths of the lead at the half-mile pole.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-5-7-2

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 7

“Negative Notes:

“4 Va Va Voom - Very one paced, would rather see her go a bit longer against slightly weaker.

First Timers:

“1 Ballet de CourDan Blacker using red hot Abel Cedillo with a horse who likely wants to sprint, certainly has a legitimate look.

“2 Into Victory Dean Pederson is excellent in the longer sprints, 6 ½ to 7, so the fact he goes here 5 ½, likely will have this one flying late, not to mention this one’s owner, Harris Farms, likes their runners ready to roll first time out.

“8 Win the Game - This is a prep for longer, we’ll give the race.

“TOP PICK: SWEET AND CHEEKY (#6 4-1 Maldonado) Debut

“SECOND CHOICE: SANDAL (#5 7-2 V Espinoza) Debut”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Under a near perfect ride by Abel Cedillo, Laura’s Light caught front-running Parkour early in the stretch and held off late comers to win the race by a neck.

Laura’s Light paid $6.80, $3.20 and $2.80. Stela Star was second and Croughavouke finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “She’s a gutty little filly and I can’t say enough about the ride Abel gave her. It was a world-class ride. Great judge of pace and knowing when to push the button, that was Abel today. Like I say, this filly is all heart. I’m happy for [owner Gary] Barber, this has been a very difficult period for all of us and it’s great to be back racing. We’ve got a lot of options with her. Del Mar’s all about turf racing for 3-year-olds and we’re looking forward to it.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): My instructions were to have her break well and Peter told me that if [jockey] Mike Smith decides to take the lead, let him take the lead and try to relax. That worked. I broke sharp and I saw Mike [breaking from] the outside, so I just let him go. I knew we were going pretty fast, but I just sat and gave her time to relax.”

Santa Anita preview

Remember the great cards filled with plenty of allowance races? Well, the horse population has a whole bunch of claiming horses and they need to run, too. So, welcome Sunday’s eight-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. Half the races are on the turf and three-quarters are claiming races. And, three of the races have only five starters.

There is a pretty nice stakes race, the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles.

The heavy favorite, at 3-5, is Ce Ce for trainer Mike McCarthy and jockey Victor Espinoza. This filly is coming off two Grade 1 wins, in the Apple Blossom at Oaklawn and the Beholder Mile at Santa Anita. Doesn’t get a lot better than that. She has won four of her six races.

The second favorite is Hard Not to Love, the one-eyed horse for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith. Now she also has a Grade 1 win in the La Brea and a Grade 2 in the Santa Monica. She was second to Ce Ce in the Beholder Mile. There are only five horses in the race, which is scheduled to go off at 3:42 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 8, 5, 9, 9, 9 (1 also eligible), 5, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 5 Spanish Hombre (8-1)

Spanish Hombre makes the second start off a layoff and Sunday gets gate-to-wire jockey Edwin Maldonado to ride. Hombre has three wins from eight at Santa Anita and Sunday trainer Craig Dollase cuts the horse back from a diet of turf routes to this turf sprint, a very logical move given the horses early speed. This horse won second start off the layoff in March when Flavien Prat saw fit to ride. Sunday we are getting a very nice 8-1 value for a horse dropping in class.

Saturday’s result: Croughavouke was set up perfect for us to score but was no match for the other horses down the stretch. I know I say it a lot but this is another horse to make a stable-note of for the next couple of races, especially if dropped and protected.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Churchill (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Winning Colors Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bell’s the One ($28.20)

Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Secret Message ($53.40)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Laura’s Light ($8.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

3:42 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ce Ce (3-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 6 Speedy Ride (3-1)

He just crushed a solid cast of rivals 58 nights ago despite another less-than-stellar journey while earning a solid figure that is best in this event right back. In his last out on April 3, this runner broke slowly to give away a couple of lengths to the front runners before unleashing a big run through the turn, leveling out strongly inside the 1/16th pole and easily moving past his rivals for the win. With at least three speedsters in here Sunday, we’ll push the chances of this late threat at a medium price for a super jockey/trainer combo that’s winning at a 46% clip.

A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 30.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.40 48.51 1:13.73 1:26.44 1:38.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 California Kook 120 7 7 7 7 6–hd 1–1 1–3¼ Prat 2.90
6 Nocherylikemychery 120 5 6 6–1 5–1 5–1 4–1 2–1½ Franco 19.30
1 Warrior's Moon 120 1 2 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–ns Rispoli 2.90
4 Hot On the Trail 124 3 4 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 4–¾ Pereira 16.30
7 Brahms Command 124 6 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 5–1¼ Gutierrez 23.80
5 Marjorie E 126 4 3 3–1 2–1 2–½ 6–hd 6–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 28.50
2 Oh Pretty Woman 126 2 1 2–½ 3–1 4–½ 5–hd 7 Cedillo 1.00
8 CALIFORNIA KOOK 7.80 4.80 3.40
6 NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY 9.80 5.80
1 WARRIOR'S MOON 3.00
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $32.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-4)  $54.41
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-4-7)  $3,681.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)  $60.05

Winner–California Kook Dbb.f.3 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $233,085 Exacta Pool $121,879 Superfecta Pool $43,201 Super High Five Pool $4,824 Trifecta Pool $78,534. Scratched–Swing Thoughts.

CALIFORNIA KOOK broke out a bit, settled three deep then just off the rail, went outside a rival into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to the front outside foes under an energetic hand ride nearing midstretch and drove clear. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY stalked outside a rival then between rivals on the second turn, waited off heels then split horses in midstretch and gained the place. WARRIOR'S MOON saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence with a bid in the drive and just held third. HOT ON THE TRAIL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room in tight off heels in midstretch, came out and just missed the show. BRAHMS COMMAND had speed three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and was outfinished late for third. MARJORIE E stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OH PRETTY WOMAN between horses early, had speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.88 48.16 1:00.69 1:07.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Shanghai Curly 120 2 3 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ Pereira 1.80
1 Rossman 126 1 5 4–1 3–1½ 2–½ 2–2½ Cedillo 1.40
7 Calder Vale 126 6 1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–5 3–ns Lopez, Jr. 29.10
3 Sensuous 126 3 2 1–1 2–1 3–2½ 4–6¾ Espinoza 3.90
4 Four O'Five 113 4 4 5–12 5–10 5–10 5–7 Flores 7.20
5 Italian Fighter 120 5 6 6 6 6 6 Flores 12.50
2 SHANGHAI CURLY 5.60 2.80 2.40
1 ROSSMAN 3.00 2.40
7 CALDER VALE 4.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)  $22.00
$1 EXACTA (2-1)  $6.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3)  $10.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7)  $21.35

Winner–Shanghai Curly B.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Inanna, by Corinthian. Bred by Adrian Regan, Fergus Galvin,Tony Hegarty & John Wade (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $232,621 Daily Double Pool $41,504 Exacta Pool $125,642 Superfecta Pool $47,370 Trifecta Pool $78,030. Scratched–Seizetheday Rexy.

SHANGHAI CURLY sent along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail on the turn to take a short lead, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted out a bit and proved best under urging then steady handling late. ROSSMAN a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALDER VALE stalked three deep then outside a rival into the turn, continued off the rail and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and edged a foe for third late. SENSUOUS had speed outside the winner then edged away a half mile out, dueled outside that one on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for the show. FOUR O'FIVE close up stalking the pace between horses, fell back some just off the rail into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend and weakened in the drive. ITALIAN FIGHTER hopped slightly in a slow start, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.80 47.47 1:12.46 1:25.64 1:39.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Paige Runner 126 1 5 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–1 Figueroa 2.00
2 Destiny's Journey 120 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–3½ 2–1¼ Velez 5.30
5 Miss Bennet 126 5 2 4–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 3–3 3–5¼ Espinoza 3.80
6 Tick Tock 126 6 6 6 6 6 5–3 4–½ Fuentes 6.80
4 Samandah 126 4 4 5–3 5–3 4–1½ 4–1 5–4¼ Gutierrez 3.80
3 Mongolian Sunrise 126 3 3 3–½ 3–½ 5–hd 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 5.40
1 PAIGE RUNNER 6.00 3.20 2.40
2 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 4.80 3.20
5 MISS BENNET 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)  $21.80
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $12.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6)  $18.19
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)  $24.45

Winner–Paige Runner B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Double JH Stable, Inc. and Roman, Jennifer Gayle. Mutuel Pool $209,539 Daily Double Pool $22,469 Exacta Pool $106,768 Superfecta Pool $29,844 Trifecta Pool $60,177. Claimed–Paige Runner by Boom Racing Stable, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-1) paid $20.45. Pick Three Pool $53,215.

PAIGE RUNNER came off the rail on the first turn and bid between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead in upper stretch, came in under right handed urging to bump with that one in midstretch and edged away late. DESTINY'S JOURNEY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, was bumped by the winner in midstretch and could not quite match that one late. MISS BENNET stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out some and bested the others. TICK TOCK broke out a bit, settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SAMANDAH stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the first turn and on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping between the top pair in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the incident minor and that it did not alter the original order of finish.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.08 45.77 57.95 1:04.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Antithetical 120 5 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ Pereira 4.70
7 Poise to Strike 126 7 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–2¾ Roman 2.40
1 Beaumont Beaux 126 1 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–4½ 3–8¾ Valdivia, Jr. 1.70
6 U. S. Danger 120 6 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Gutierrez 9.50
4 Prince Ricky 120 4 6 6–1 6–1½ 6–½ 5–ns Figueroa 6.40
2 Geocas Street 120 2 2 5–2 5–3½ 5–4 6–hd Franco 40.30
3 St. Geezy 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 Fuentes 9.40
5 ANTITHETICAL 11.40 5.20 3.40
7 POISE TO STRIKE 3.80 2.40
1 BEAUMONT BEAUX 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)  $53.20
$1 EXACTA (5-7)  $18.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-6)  $20.60
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-1-6-4)  $306.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1)  $23.75

Winner–Antithetical Grr.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Wild Marini, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steven and Winkler, Mark. Mutuel Pool $278,487 Daily Double Pool $21,161 Exacta Pool $143,228 Superfecta Pool $44,011 Super High Five Pool $4,417 Trifecta Pool $85,041. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $31.65. Pick Three Pool $33,461.

ANTITHETICAL had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. POISE TO STRIKE sped to the early lead off the rail then dueled outside the winner, fought back into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. BEAUMONT BEAUX saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. U. S. DANGER bobbled some at the start, was five wide early then pulled hard three deep and was in tight off heels a half mile out, stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened in the drive. PRINCE RICKY cased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. GEOCAS STREET close up stalking the pace between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. ST. GEEZY between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.94 57.92 1:04.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Brix 126 7 1 7–½ 7–hd 3–hd 1–hd Prat 1.40
6 Count Alexei 120 5 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 2–2¼ Rispoli 3.60
4 Rawhide Rawlins 120 3 9 9–1 9–½ 9–4 3–½ Pereira 39.10
2 Utalknboutpractice 120 1 10 10 10 5–hd 4–1½ Figueroa 21.60
3 Malakai Moxie 120 2 7 8–1½ 8–2 8–½ 5–nk Fuentes 11.90
9 Zero Down 120 8 6 3–1 2–hd 2–1½ 6–3¾ Gutierrez 7.80
7 Desert Swarm 120 6 4 5–hd 5–½ 6–1 7–nk Gryder 34.80
10 Stir the Pot 120 9 3 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1½ 8–5¾ Maldonado 4.30
5 Endless Tale 126 4 5 4–hd 4–hd 7–hd 9–5¼ Lopez, Jr. 71.20
11 Irreproachable 126 10 8 6–2 6–1 10 10 Cedillo 12.20
8 BRIX 4.80 2.80 2.40
6 COUNT ALEXEI 4.40 3.60
4 RAWHIDE RAWLINS 10.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)  $39.00
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $10.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-2)  $118.16
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-2-3)  $1,489.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4)  $91.95

Winner–Brix Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $426,092 Daily Double Pool $30,298 Exacta Pool $205,297 Superfecta Pool $66,050 Super High Five Pool $1,952 Trifecta Pool $109,244. Scratched–Arimony, Kingofjesters.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $44.85. Pick Three Pool $54,562. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-5-8/12) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $141.40. Pick Four Pool $216,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-1-5-8/12) 903 tickets with 5 correct paid $442.90. Pick Five Pool $465,170.

BRIX chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, came out again and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. COUNT ALEXEI angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught on the line. RAWHIDE RAWLINS broke a bit slowly, tugged his way along off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE broke inward and behind the field, drifted out early then was angled to the inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well to be edged for thrird. MALAKAI MOXIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZERO DOWN angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. DESERT SWARM was in a good position stalking the pace between foes on the backstretch and turn and also weakened. STIR THE POT hopped slightly at the start, angled in and dueled three deep, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. ENDLESS TALE saved g round stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the final furlong. IRREPROACHABLE chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.71 45.09 1:09.99 1:22.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Road Rager 126 1 4 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Rispoli 7.60
2 Rather Nosy 124 2 5 1–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Cedillo 1.80
5 Eternal Endeavour 124 5 1 4–hd 3–1 3–7 3–11½ Diaz, Jr. 2.00
4 She's a Dime 124 4 3 5 5 4–3 4–6¾ Prat 2.30
3 Pink Scatillac 126 3 2 3–2½ 4–½ 5 5 Maldonado 9.30
1 ROAD RAGER 17.20 6.20 3.20
2 RATHER NOSY 3.40 2.40
5 ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)  $50.80
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $23.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)  $27.70

Winner–Road Rager B.f.4 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $237,509 Daily Double Pool $23,520 Exacta Pool $96,130 Trifecta Pool $56,289. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $69.95. Pick Three Pool $49,121.

ROAD RAGER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and held on gamely under urging. RATHER NOSY bobbled some at the break, dueled outside the winner throughout, also fought back in the stretch and continued gamely between foes late. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked outside a rival then angled in a bit off the rail into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly outside the top pair on the wire. SHE'S A DIME chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and weakened. PINK SCATILLAC settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued alongside that one on the turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 46.98 1:11.66 1:36.96 1:49.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Laura's Light 122 5 1 2–3 2–2 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–nk Cedillo 2.30
9 Stela Star 120 8 8 5–½ 5–1½ 6–hd 4–hd 2–nk Prat 1.90
4 Croughavouke 120 4 7 7–½ 7–1 7–1 5–½ 3–2½ Rispoli 11.70
7 Red Lark 120 6 2 3–½ 4–2 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ Van Dyke 16.70
1 Guitty 120 1 6 8 8 4–1 6–4½ 5–2¼ Blanc 21.60
2 K P Dreamin 120 2 3 6–1 6–½ 8 7–5 6–1¼ Espinoza 15.90
8 Parkour 120 7 5 1–4½ 1–10 1–8 2–½ 7–10¾ Smith 2.30
3 Fashion Royalty 122 3 4 4–1½ 3–hd 5–hd 8 8 Valdivia, Jr. 82.20
5 LAURA'S LIGHT 6.60 3.20 2.80
9 STELA STAR (IRE) 3.40 2.80
4 CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) 4.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)  $94.20
$1 EXACTA (5-9)  $10.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-7)  $23.07
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-4-7-1)  $567.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4)  $26.35

Winner–Laura's Light B.f.3 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $589,048 Daily Double Pool $35,380 Exacta Pool $304,559 Superfecta Pool $100,953 Super High Five Pool $9,272 Trifecta Pool $175,326. Scratched–Little Bird (IRE).

50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $45.60. Pick Three Pool $60,369.

LAURA'S LIGHT angled in and tugged inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in upper stretch, inched clear in midstretch, drifted in some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. STELA STAR (IRE) broke out a bit, chased outside a rival then inside leaving the second turn, split horses in midstretch and finished gamely between foes to just miss. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) settled outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and again in deep stretch and also finished willingly three deep on the line. RED LARK (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled out past the eighth pole then was in tight in deep stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GUITTY (FR) settled inside then moved up three deep on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight past the eighth pole and could not summon the necessary late response. K P DREAMIN allowed to settle inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARKOUR pulled her way to the lead wide, angled in and opened up a bit off the rail, widened on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted a pair of inquiries into the stretch run before ruling the trouble to GUITTY and RED LARK did not alter the original order of finish.

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 46.17 58.14 1:04.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Rain Diva 120 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–6¾ Roman 1.70
2 Queensbeccaandjane 120 1 8 5–hd 4–hd 2–½ 2–1½ Pereira 9.50
13 Capital Heat 120 9 9 8–5 7–1 3–hd 3–3 Espinoza 7.60
4 Awesome Alessandra 120 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 4–4 4–4¼ Maldonado 4.80
8 Casillalater 126 5 6 3–hd 3–1½ 5–1½ 5–1 Diaz, Jr. 31.00
12 Keep It Classy 120 8 2 9 9 7–½ 6–1¼ Gryder 23.00
6 Tiz a Unicorn 120 3 7 6–hd 8–6 6–3 7–4¼ Prat 2.40
10 Sweet Honor 120 6 5 4–hd 5–½ 8–2½ 8–5½ Franco 15.80
11 La Sabalera 126 7 4 7–2½ 6–hd 9 9 Lopez, Jr. 66.70
7 RAIN DIVA 5.40 3.60 3.00
2 QUEENSBECCAANDJANE 7.60 4.80
13 CAPITAL HEAT 4.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)  $25.00
$1 EXACTA (7-2)  $24.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-13-4)  $78.56
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-13-4-8)  $3,129.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-13)  $95.45
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3)  $9.20
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-9)  $7.00

Winner–Rain Diva Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Tappingintherain, by Tapit. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $438,833 Daily Double Pool $45,298 Exacta Pool $211,025 Superfecta Pool $76,624 Super High Five Pool $4,101 Trifecta Pool $130,470. Scratched–Apache Pass, Lucky Daughter, Rational, Traffic Stopper.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $53.75. Pick Three Pool $41,952. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-3/9) paid $17.60.

RAIN DIVA had speed between horses then inched away on the backstretch and turn and drew off in the stretch under some urging and good handling. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued along he rail and gained the place. CAPITAL HEAT also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in and split horses on the turn and bested the others. AWESOME ALESSANDRA stalked inside, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CASILLALATER close up stalking the pace between foes then outside a rival on the turn, continued between horses into the stretch and also weakened. KEEP IT CLASSY dropped back outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a rally. TIZ A UNICORN tugged between horses to stalk the pace and was in a bit tight into the turn, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SWEET HONOR had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LA SABALERA stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.99 49.20 1:14.49 1:38.07 1:50.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Reprobate 120 4 11 11 11 9–½ 4–1 1–1¼ Espinoza 7.40
1 Frasard 120 1 3 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd 1–1 2–¾ Van Dyke 6.40
2 Capital Call 120 2 8 10–½ 10–hd 11 7–1½ 3–½ Smith 6.00
6 Tallien 126 6 9 7–hd 6–hd 7–1 5–½ 4–½ Gutierrez 28.40
8 Rio Ocho 120 8 10 9–1½ 9–2 8–1 8–½ 5–nk Prat 5.50
10 Unusually Handsome 126 10 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 6–1 6–hd 6–2¼ Rispoli 10.10
11 Canadian Luck 126 11 1 2–2 2–2½ 2–hd 2–hd 7–½ Pereira 27.90
3 Whirl Candy 120 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–hd 8–½ Cedillo 3.00
7 Cosmo 120 7 6 8–1 7–1 5–hd 9–3 9–4½ Franco 9.00
9 Infatuate 120 9 7 6–1 8–1 10–hd 10–2½ 10–10½ Maldonado 64.50
5 Premier League 126 5 4 3–1 3–½ 3–1 11 11 Blanc 7.70
4 REPROBATE 16.80 9.80 6.20
1 FRASARD (GB) 7.40 5.00
2 CAPITAL CALL 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)  $44.60
$1 EXACTA (4-1)  $64.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6)  $416.15
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-2-6-8)  Carryover $9,293
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)  $151.35

Winner–Reprobate B.c.3 by Blame out of Sky Garden (GB), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $584,839 Daily Double Pool $165,534 Exacta Pool $391,250 Superfecta Pool $150,426 Super High Five Pool $12,177 Trifecta Pool $239,588. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $54.60. Pick Three Pool $285,601. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3/9-4) paid $19.30. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 1030 tickets with 4 correct paid $389.90. Pick Four Pool $526,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 312 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,219.05. Pick Five Pool $498,365. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 38 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,887.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $205,386. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $544,919.

REPROBATE settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in some to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. FRASARD (GB) stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, went up three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the advantage and drifted in nearing midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and held second. CAPITAL CALL settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and edged rivals late for the show. TALLIEN (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and waited off heels in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. RIO OCHO (IRE) pulled three deep early then angled in and chased inside, steadied in tight between and behind rivals in midstretch, came out and put in a late bid at a minor award. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME angled in and chased a bit off the rail, was in tight between foes into the second turn, continued between rivals, was in tight again in close quarters in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. CANADIAN LUCK also angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, steadied off heels when boxed in passing midstretch and was outfinished. WHIRL CANDY had speed inside then inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. COSMO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room briefly in midstretch, came out and lacked the needed rally. INFATUATE chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. PREMIER LEAGUE angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 31.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 52nd day of a 60-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Mongolian LegendRuben Fuentes126Enebish Ganbat2-150,000
2Master RecoveryEswan Flores120Hector O. Palma2-150,000
3Fay DanAbel Cedillo126Bob Baffert9-550,000
4InvictatatusVictor Flores119Vladimir Cerin9-250,000
5Twirling DerbyGeovanni Franco120Ruben Gomez12-150,000

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Raul RosasTiago Pereira126Dean Pederson5-232,000
2WhatwasithinkingAbel Cedillo124Steve Knapp4-132,000
3Blackout Flavien Prat126Peter Miller3-132,000
4Mystery MessengerUmberto Rispoli126Doug F. O'Neill4-132,000
5Spanish HombreEdwin Maldonado124Craig Dollase8-132,000
6Tina's ExchangeRuben Fuentes124Philip D'Amato8-132,000
7JugglesMario Gutierrez124Doug F. O'Neill15-132,000
8PortandoEvin Roman126Jack Carava12-132,000

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Atina Abel Cedillo126Jeff Mullins9-516,000
2She CherieEdwin Maldonado126Mark Glatt3-116,000
3Discrete Stevie BTiago Pereira126Marcelo Polanco4-116,000
4EncountressAaron Gryder126Brian T. Cunningham8-116,000
5Reds Sacred AppealFlavien Prat126Lisa Bernard2-116,000

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Seven ScentsJorge Velez126Craig Anthony Lewis6-135,000
2Via EgnatiaEdwin Maldonado126Richard Baltas10-135,000
3More HonorEvin Roman126Mark Glatt10-135,000
4Quick FinishTiago Pereira126Dan Blacker6-135,000
5Emerald MagicGeovanni Franco126Bill McLean15-135,000
6Little No WayFlavien Prat126Alfredo Marquez3-135,000
7Unbridled's SkyeUmberto Rispoli126Mike Puype6-135,000
8Morgan S.Abel Cedillo126Jeff Mullins5-235,000
9FactorialRuben Fuentes126Ryan Hanson10-135,000

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1My Super MarioAbel Cedillo126Richard Baltas6-150,000
2Mr Show OffVictor Flores113Robert A. Bean20-150,000
3KingofjestersFlavien Prat126Patrick Gallagher4-150,000
4El ChapinGeovanni Franco120Edwin Alvarez50-150,000
5MobjackEdwin Maldonado120Art Sherman10-150,000
6Hot SocksTiago Pereira120Steven Miyadi3-150,000
7Pack TwelveRuben Fuentes120Jeff Bonde8-150,000
8Scary Fast SmileAaron Gryder120Sean McCarthy7-250,000
9AgamemnonJose Valdivia, Jr.120Ronald L. McAnally7-250,000

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ballet de CourAbel Cedillo120Dan Blacker10-1
2Into VictoryTiago Pereira120Dean Pederson15-1
3Fabiolla Umberto Rispoli126Jack Carava6-1
4Va Va VoomRuben Fuentes126Antonio Garcia5-1
5SandalVictor Espinoza120Michael W. McCarthy7-2
6Sweet and CheekyEdwin Maldonado120Peter Eurton4-1
7Enchanting MoonEswan Flores120Hector O. Palma20-1
8Win the GameMario Gutierrez120George Papaprodromou20-1
9Rakassah Flavien Prat120Philip D'Amato2-1
Also Eligible
10ViazarJose Valdivia, Jr.126Patrick Gallagher6-1

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Maria Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Hard Not to LoveMike Smith122John A. Shirreffs9-5
2Ce CeVictor Espinoza126Michael W. McCarthy3-5
3Fighting MadAbel Cedillo124Bob Baffert6-1
4HorologistFlavien Prat124Richard Baltas8-1
5KaydetreBrice Blanc122David A. Randall20-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Seaside DancerAbel Cedillo124Peter Miller7-232,000
2MesoJorge Velez124John W. Sadler15-132,000
3ClockstrikestwelveJose Valdivia, Jr.124Patrick Gallagher20-132,000
4Avalon RideHeriberto Figueroa126Craig Anthony Lewis12-132,000
5Miss Flawless Flavien Prat124Peter Eurton7-232,000
6Tammy's WindowAssael Espinoza124Peter Miller6-132,000
7SugaryMike Smith126Martin F. Jones5-232,000
8Tonahutu Umberto Rispoli124Dan Blacker3-132,000

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
