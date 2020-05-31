Horse racing newsletter: Rob Henie back with a handicapping lesson

Hello, my name is John Cherwa. and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready to put another racing week in the books.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You’ve heard of horses and jockeys mailing it in. Well, that’s what I’m doing in this newsletter. (No jokes on how that’s always what the newsletter seems like.) Actually, my wife and I did a 12-hour car drive Saturday to visit her mom. Wouldn’t trade it. But I didn’t see any of the races, so if I’ve missed anything, I’ll try and catch up later. Thank goodness we’ve got Rob Henie’s handicapping lesson to carry us today. So, let’s get to it.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the sixth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. As with all maiden races, intentions are so important and deciphering the likely mindset of connections is so useful. For example, the 2-1 morning-line favorite RAKASSAH. Typically Phil D’Amato likes to sprint his horses before moving to two turns. So, when he didn’t stretch him out in his second U.S. start, it became a bit more apparent the sprint game is where this guy would likely be best. The point was furthered by the fact that despite the recent rest while racing’s been suspended, they’re back going 5 ½ despite many spots in the recent condition book where she could have gone longer. If there is a belief in her own camp that she’s limited in distance, it likely translates to them believing she’s quick but doesn’t settle well enough to go longer, and that’s not the type of versatility, or lack of, that we like to back. If she beats us at a short price, so be it, but we’ll try and defeat. There are though some well-meant first-timers present here. Top selection is SWEET AND CHEEKY (#6). She debuts for Peter Eurton, working super, by Candy Ride out of She’s Cheeky whom Eurton also trained, thus they’re well aware of any nuances this filly might have similar to her mother. There are some hints of speed, always a good sign for Peter, and the presence of Edwin Maldonado confirms they’ll be looking for speed from the outset. SANDAL (#5) Is interesting. Over the short distances, jockey choices can be so telling. Michael McCarthy turns to Victor Espinoza, a guy who doesn’t typically ride horses who’ll need a race or two, but rather, they call upon him when wanting to get away from the gate in quick fashion while settling her on the front end. The drills are solid by McCarthy standards, and a well-meant first try seems likely.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Since racing returned, 10 of the 13 turf sprints have been won by horses on the lead or within two lengths of the lead at the half-mile pole.
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-5-7-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 7
“Negative Notes:
“4 Va Va Voom - Very one paced, would rather see her go a bit longer against slightly weaker.
First Timers:
“1 Ballet de Cour – Dan Blacker using red hot Abel Cedillo with a horse who likely wants to sprint, certainly has a legitimate look.
“2 Into Victory – Dean Pederson is excellent in the longer sprints, 6 ½ to 7, so the fact he goes here 5 ½, likely will have this one flying late, not to mention this one’s owner, Harris Farms, likes their runners ready to roll first time out.
“8 Win the Game - This is a prep for longer, we’ll give the race.
“TOP PICK: SWEET AND CHEEKY (#6 4-1 Maldonado) Debut
“SECOND CHOICE: SANDAL (#5 7-2 V Espinoza) Debut”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Saturday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Under a near perfect ride by Abel Cedillo, Laura’s Light caught front-running Parkour early in the stretch and held off late comers to win the race by a neck.
Laura’s Light paid $6.80, $3.20 and $2.80. Stela Star was second and Croughavouke finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “She’s a gutty little filly and I can’t say enough about the ride Abel gave her. It was a world-class ride. Great judge of pace and knowing when to push the button, that was Abel today. Like I say, this filly is all heart. I’m happy for [owner Gary] Barber, this has been a very difficult period for all of us and it’s great to be back racing. We’ve got a lot of options with her. Del Mar’s all about turf racing for 3-year-olds and we’re looking forward to it.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “My instructions were to have her break well and Peter told me that if [jockey] Mike Smith decides to take the lead, let him take the lead and try to relax. That worked. I broke sharp and I saw Mike [breaking from] the outside, so I just let him go. I knew we were going pretty fast, but I just sat and gave her time to relax.”
Santa Anita preview
Remember the great cards filled with plenty of allowance races? Well, the horse population has a whole bunch of claiming horses and they need to run, too. So, welcome Sunday’s eight-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. Half the races are on the turf and three-quarters are claiming races. And, three of the races have only five starters.
There is a pretty nice stakes race, the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles.
The heavy favorite, at 3-5, is Ce Ce for trainer Mike McCarthy and jockey Victor Espinoza. This filly is coming off two Grade 1 wins, in the Apple Blossom at Oaklawn and the Beholder Mile at Santa Anita. Doesn’t get a lot better than that. She has won four of her six races.
The second favorite is Hard Not to Love, the one-eyed horse for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith. Now she also has a Grade 1 win in the La Brea and a Grade 2 in the Santa Monica. She was second to Ce Ce in the Beholder Mile. There are only five horses in the race, which is scheduled to go off at 3:42 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 8, 5, 9, 9, 9 (1 also eligible), 5, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 5 Spanish Hombre (8-1)
Spanish Hombre makes the second start off a layoff and Sunday gets gate-to-wire jockey Edwin Maldonado to ride. Hombre has three wins from eight at Santa Anita and Sunday trainer Craig Dollase cuts the horse back from a diet of turf routes to this turf sprint, a very logical move given the horses early speed. This horse won second start off the layoff in March when Flavien Prat saw fit to ride. Sunday we are getting a very nice 8-1 value for a horse dropping in class.
Saturday’s result: Croughavouke was set up perfect for us to score but was no match for the other horses down the stretch. I know I say it a lot but this is another horse to make a stable-note of for the next couple of races, especially if dropped and protected.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Churchill (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Winning Colors Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bell’s the One ($28.20)
Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Old Forester Mint Julep Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Secret Message ($53.40)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Honeymoon Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Laura’s Light ($8.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
3:42 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ce Ce (3-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 6 Speedy Ride (3-1)
He just crushed a solid cast of rivals 58 nights ago despite another less-than-stellar journey while earning a solid figure that is best in this event right back. In his last out on April 3, this runner broke slowly to give away a couple of lengths to the front runners before unleashing a big run through the turn, leveling out strongly inside the 1/16th pole and easily moving past his rivals for the win. With at least three speedsters in here Sunday, we’ll push the chances of this late threat at a medium price for a super jockey/trainer combo that’s winning at a 46% clip.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 30.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.40 48.51 1:13.73 1:26.44 1:38.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|California Kook
|120
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Prat
|2.90
|6
|Nocherylikemychery
|120
|5
|6
|6–1
|5–1
|5–1
|4–1
|2–1½
|Franco
|19.30
|1
|Warrior's Moon
|120
|1
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–ns
|Rispoli
|2.90
|4
|Hot On the Trail
|124
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–½
|7
|7
|4–¾
|Pereira
|16.30
|7
|Brahms Command
|124
|6
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–hd
|5–1¼
|Gutierrez
|23.80
|5
|Marjorie E
|126
|4
|3
|3–1
|2–1
|2–½
|6–hd
|6–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|28.50
|2
|Oh Pretty Woman
|126
|2
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|7
|Cedillo
|1.00
|8
|CALIFORNIA KOOK
|7.80
|4.80
|3.40
|6
|NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY
|9.80
|5.80
|1
|WARRIOR'S MOON
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$32.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-4)
|$54.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-4-7)
|$3,681.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$60.05
Winner–California Kook Dbb.f.3 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $233,085 Exacta Pool $121,879 Superfecta Pool $43,201 Super High Five Pool $4,824 Trifecta Pool $78,534. Scratched–Swing Thoughts.
CALIFORNIA KOOK broke out a bit, settled three deep then just off the rail, went outside a rival into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied to the front outside foes under an energetic hand ride nearing midstretch and drove clear. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY stalked outside a rival then between rivals on the second turn, waited off heels then split horses in midstretch and gained the place. WARRIOR'S MOON saved ground stalking the pace, slipped through along the fence with a bid in the drive and just held third. HOT ON THE TRAIL angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, lacked room in tight off heels in midstretch, came out and just missed the show. BRAHMS COMMAND had speed three deep then outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and was outfinished late for third. MARJORIE E stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. OH PRETTY WOMAN between horses early, had speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.88 48.16 1:00.69 1:07.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Shanghai Curly
|120
|2
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Pereira
|1.80
|1
|Rossman
|126
|1
|5
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–2½
|Cedillo
|1.40
|7
|Calder Vale
|126
|6
|1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–5
|3–ns
|Lopez, Jr.
|29.10
|3
|Sensuous
|126
|3
|2
|1–1
|2–1
|3–2½
|4–6¾
|Espinoza
|3.90
|4
|Four O'Five
|113
|4
|4
|5–12
|5–10
|5–10
|5–7
|Flores
|7.20
|5
|Italian Fighter
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|12.50
|2
|SHANGHAI CURLY
|5.60
|2.80
|2.40
|1
|ROSSMAN
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|CALDER VALE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$22.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3)
|$10.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7)
|$21.35
Winner–Shanghai Curly B.c.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Inanna, by Corinthian. Bred by Adrian Regan, Fergus Galvin,Tony Hegarty & John Wade (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $232,621 Daily Double Pool $41,504 Exacta Pool $125,642 Superfecta Pool $47,370 Trifecta Pool $78,030. Scratched–Seizetheday Rexy.
SHANGHAI CURLY sent along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail on the turn to take a short lead, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted out a bit and proved best under urging then steady handling late. ROSSMAN a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CALDER VALE stalked three deep then outside a rival into the turn, continued off the rail and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and edged a foe for third late. SENSUOUS had speed outside the winner then edged away a half mile out, dueled outside that one on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for the show. FOUR O'FIVE close up stalking the pace between horses, fell back some just off the rail into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend and weakened in the drive. ITALIAN FIGHTER hopped slightly in a slow start, dropped back off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.80 47.47 1:12.46 1:25.64 1:39.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Paige Runner
|126
|1
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|1–1
|Figueroa
|2.00
|2
|Destiny's Journey
|120
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–1¼
|Velez
|5.30
|5
|Miss Bennet
|126
|5
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–1½
|3–3
|3–5¼
|Espinoza
|3.80
|6
|Tick Tock
|126
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–3
|4–½
|Fuentes
|6.80
|4
|Samandah
|126
|4
|4
|5–3
|5–3
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–4¼
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|3
|Mongolian Sunrise
|126
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.40
|1
|PAIGE RUNNER
|6.00
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|4.80
|3.20
|5
|MISS BENNET
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$21.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-6)
|$18.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$24.45
Winner–Paige Runner B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Double JH Stable, Inc. and Roman, Jennifer Gayle. Mutuel Pool $209,539 Daily Double Pool $22,469 Exacta Pool $106,768 Superfecta Pool $29,844 Trifecta Pool $60,177. Claimed–Paige Runner by Boom Racing Stable, Westside Racing Stable and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-1) paid $20.45. Pick Three Pool $53,215.
PAIGE RUNNER came off the rail on the first turn and bid between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead in upper stretch, came in under right handed urging to bump with that one in midstretch and edged away late. DESTINY'S JOURNEY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, was bumped by the winner in midstretch and could not quite match that one late. MISS BENNET stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out some and bested the others. TICK TOCK broke out a bit, settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SAMANDAH stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the first turn and on the backstretch and second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN SUNRISE had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping between the top pair in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the incident minor and that it did not alter the original order of finish.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.08 45.77 57.95 1:04.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Antithetical
|120
|5
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|Pereira
|4.70
|7
|Poise to Strike
|126
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2¾
|Roman
|2.40
|1
|Beaumont Beaux
|126
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–4½
|3–8¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.70
|6
|U. S. Danger
|120
|6
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–2½
|Gutierrez
|9.50
|4
|Prince Ricky
|120
|4
|6
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–ns
|Figueroa
|6.40
|2
|Geocas Street
|120
|2
|2
|5–2
|5–3½
|5–4
|6–hd
|Franco
|40.30
|3
|St. Geezy
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|9.40
|5
|ANTITHETICAL
|11.40
|5.20
|3.40
|7
|POISE TO STRIKE
|3.80
|2.40
|1
|BEAUMONT BEAUX
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$53.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$18.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-6)
|$20.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-1-6-4)
|$306.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1)
|$23.75
Winner–Antithetical Grr.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Wild Marini, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steven and Winkler, Mark. Mutuel Pool $278,487 Daily Double Pool $21,161 Exacta Pool $143,228 Superfecta Pool $44,011 Super High Five Pool $4,417 Trifecta Pool $85,041. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $31.65. Pick Three Pool $33,461.
ANTITHETICAL had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. POISE TO STRIKE sped to the early lead off the rail then dueled outside the winner, fought back into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. BEAUMONT BEAUX saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. U. S. DANGER bobbled some at the start, was five wide early then pulled hard three deep and was in tight off heels a half mile out, stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened in the drive. PRINCE RICKY cased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. GEOCAS STREET close up stalking the pace between horses, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. ST. GEEZY between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 45.94 57.92 1:04.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Brix
|126
|7
|1
|7–½
|7–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|Prat
|1.40
|6
|Count Alexei
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2½
|2–2¼
|Rispoli
|3.60
|4
|Rawhide Rawlins
|120
|3
|9
|9–1
|9–½
|9–4
|3–½
|Pereira
|39.10
|2
|Utalknboutpractice
|120
|1
|10
|10
|10
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Figueroa
|21.60
|3
|Malakai Moxie
|120
|2
|7
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–½
|5–nk
|Fuentes
|11.90
|9
|Zero Down
|120
|8
|6
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|6–3¾
|Gutierrez
|7.80
|7
|Desert Swarm
|120
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–1
|7–nk
|Gryder
|34.80
|10
|Stir the Pot
|120
|9
|3
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–1½
|8–5¾
|Maldonado
|4.30
|5
|Endless Tale
|126
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–hd
|9–5¼
|Lopez, Jr.
|71.20
|11
|Irreproachable
|126
|10
|8
|6–2
|6–1
|10
|10
|Cedillo
|12.20
|8
|BRIX
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|COUNT ALEXEI
|4.40
|3.60
|4
|RAWHIDE RAWLINS
|10.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$39.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$10.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-2)
|$118.16
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-4-2-3)
|$1,489.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4)
|$91.95
Winner–Brix Dbb.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Koukla, by Northern Afleet. Bred by Hronis Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $426,092 Daily Double Pool $30,298 Exacta Pool $205,297 Superfecta Pool $66,050 Super High Five Pool $1,952 Trifecta Pool $109,244. Scratched–Arimony, Kingofjesters.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $44.85. Pick Three Pool $54,562. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-5-8/12) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $141.40. Pick Four Pool $216,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-1-5-8/12) 903 tickets with 5 correct paid $442.90. Pick Five Pool $465,170.
BRIX chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, came out again and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. COUNT ALEXEI angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught on the line. RAWHIDE RAWLINS broke a bit slowly, tugged his way along off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE broke inward and behind the field, drifted out early then was angled to the inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and finished well to be edged for thrird. MALAKAI MOXIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ZERO DOWN angled in and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. DESERT SWARM was in a good position stalking the pace between foes on the backstretch and turn and also weakened. STIR THE POT hopped slightly at the start, angled in and dueled three deep, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. ENDLESS TALE saved g round stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the final furlong. IRREPROACHABLE chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.71 45.09 1:09.99 1:22.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Road Rager
|126
|1
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|7.60
|2
|Rather Nosy
|124
|2
|5
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|5
|Eternal Endeavour
|124
|5
|1
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–7
|3–11½
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.00
|4
|She's a Dime
|124
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4–3
|4–6¾
|Prat
|2.30
|3
|Pink Scatillac
|126
|3
|2
|3–2½
|4–½
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|9.30
|1
|ROAD RAGER
|17.20
|6.20
|3.20
|2
|RATHER NOSY
|3.40
|2.40
|5
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$50.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$23.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$27.70
Winner–Road Rager B.f.4 by Quality Road out of She Is Raging, by Aggressive Chief. Bred by Martha Jane Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $237,509 Daily Double Pool $23,520 Exacta Pool $96,130 Trifecta Pool $56,289. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $69.95. Pick Three Pool $49,121.
ROAD RAGER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and held on gamely under urging. RATHER NOSY bobbled some at the break, dueled outside the winner throughout, also fought back in the stretch and continued gamely between foes late. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) stalked outside a rival then angled in a bit off the rail into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly outside the top pair on the wire. SHE'S A DIME chased a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and weakened. PINK SCATILLAC settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued alongside that one on the turn and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.26 46.98 1:11.66 1:36.96 1:49.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Laura's Light
|122
|5
|1
|2–3
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|2.30
|9
|Stela Star
|120
|8
|8
|5–½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|4–hd
|2–nk
|Prat
|1.90
|4
|Croughavouke
|120
|4
|7
|7–½
|7–1
|7–1
|5–½
|3–2½
|Rispoli
|11.70
|7
|Red Lark
|120
|6
|2
|3–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Van Dyke
|16.70
|1
|Guitty
|120
|1
|6
|8
|8
|4–1
|6–4½
|5–2¼
|Blanc
|21.60
|2
|K P Dreamin
|120
|2
|3
|6–1
|6–½
|8
|7–5
|6–1¼
|Espinoza
|15.90
|8
|Parkour
|120
|7
|5
|1–4½
|1–10
|1–8
|2–½
|7–10¾
|Smith
|2.30
|3
|Fashion Royalty
|122
|3
|4
|4–1½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Valdivia, Jr.
|82.20
|5
|LAURA'S LIGHT
|6.60
|3.20
|2.80
|9
|STELA STAR (IRE)
|3.40
|2.80
|4
|CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE)
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$94.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-7)
|$23.07
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-4-7-1)
|$567.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4)
|$26.35
Winner–Laura's Light B.f.3 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $589,048 Daily Double Pool $35,380 Exacta Pool $304,559 Superfecta Pool $100,953 Super High Five Pool $9,272 Trifecta Pool $175,326. Scratched–Little Bird (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-5) paid $45.60. Pick Three Pool $60,369.
LAURA'S LIGHT angled in and tugged inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in upper stretch, inched clear in midstretch, drifted in some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. STELA STAR (IRE) broke out a bit, chased outside a rival then inside leaving the second turn, split horses in midstretch and finished gamely between foes to just miss. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) settled outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and again in deep stretch and also finished willingly three deep on the line. RED LARK (IRE) chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled out past the eighth pole then was in tight in deep stretch and lacked the needed late kick. GUITTY (FR) settled inside then moved up three deep on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight past the eighth pole and could not summon the necessary late response. K P DREAMIN allowed to settle inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PARKOUR pulled her way to the lead wide, angled in and opened up a bit off the rail, widened on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FASHION ROYALTY (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted a pair of inquiries into the stretch run before ruling the trouble to GUITTY and RED LARK did not alter the original order of finish.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 46.17 58.14 1:04.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Rain Diva
|120
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–6¾
|Roman
|1.70
|2
|Queensbeccaandjane
|120
|1
|8
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|Pereira
|9.50
|13
|Capital Heat
|120
|9
|9
|8–5
|7–1
|3–hd
|3–3
|Espinoza
|7.60
|4
|Awesome Alessandra
|120
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–4
|4–4¼
|Maldonado
|4.80
|8
|Casillalater
|126
|5
|6
|3–hd
|3–1½
|5–1½
|5–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|31.00
|12
|Keep It Classy
|120
|8
|2
|9
|9
|7–½
|6–1¼
|Gryder
|23.00
|6
|Tiz a Unicorn
|120
|3
|7
|6–hd
|8–6
|6–3
|7–4¼
|Prat
|2.40
|10
|Sweet Honor
|120
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–2½
|8–5½
|Franco
|15.80
|11
|La Sabalera
|126
|7
|4
|7–2½
|6–hd
|9
|9
|Lopez, Jr.
|66.70
|7
|RAIN DIVA
|5.40
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|QUEENSBECCAANDJANE
|7.60
|4.80
|13
|CAPITAL HEAT
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$24.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-13-4)
|$78.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-13-4-8)
|$3,129.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-13)
|$95.45
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3)
|$9.20
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-9)
|$7.00
Winner–Rain Diva Dbb.f.3 by Temple City out of Tappingintherain, by Tapit. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $438,833 Daily Double Pool $45,298 Exacta Pool $211,025 Superfecta Pool $76,624 Super High Five Pool $4,101 Trifecta Pool $130,470. Scratched–Apache Pass, Lucky Daughter, Rational, Traffic Stopper.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $53.75. Pick Three Pool $41,952. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-5-3/9) paid $17.60.
RAIN DIVA had speed between horses then inched away on the backstretch and turn and drew off in the stretch under some urging and good handling. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE broke a bit slowly, stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, continued along he rail and gained the place. CAPITAL HEAT also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in and split horses on the turn and bested the others. AWESOME ALESSANDRA stalked inside, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. CASILLALATER close up stalking the pace between foes then outside a rival on the turn, continued between horses into the stretch and also weakened. KEEP IT CLASSY dropped back outside then off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked a rally. TIZ A UNICORN tugged between horses to stalk the pace and was in a bit tight into the turn, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SWEET HONOR had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LA SABALERA stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.99 49.20 1:14.49 1:38.07 1:50.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Reprobate
|120
|4
|11
|11
|11
|9–½
|4–1
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|7.40
|1
|Frasard
|120
|1
|3
|5–1½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|1–1
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|6.40
|2
|Capital Call
|120
|2
|8
|10–½
|10–hd
|11
|7–1½
|3–½
|Smith
|6.00
|6
|Tallien
|126
|6
|9
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–½
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|28.40
|8
|Rio Ocho
|120
|8
|10
|9–1½
|9–2
|8–1
|8–½
|5–nk
|Prat
|5.50
|10
|Unusually Handsome
|126
|10
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|6–1
|6–hd
|6–2¼
|Rispoli
|10.10
|11
|Canadian Luck
|126
|11
|1
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|7–½
|Pereira
|27.90
|3
|Whirl Candy
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|3–hd
|8–½
|Cedillo
|3.00
|7
|Cosmo
|120
|7
|6
|8–1
|7–1
|5–hd
|9–3
|9–4½
|Franco
|9.00
|9
|Infatuate
|120
|9
|7
|6–1
|8–1
|10–hd
|10–2½
|10–10½
|Maldonado
|64.50
|5
|Premier League
|126
|5
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|11
|11
|Blanc
|7.70
|4
|REPROBATE
|16.80
|9.80
|6.20
|1
|FRASARD (GB)
|7.40
|5.00
|2
|CAPITAL CALL
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$44.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$64.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6)
|$416.15
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-2-6-8)
|Carryover $9,293
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2)
|$151.35
Winner–Reprobate B.c.3 by Blame out of Sky Garden (GB), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Claiborne Farm (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $584,839 Daily Double Pool $165,534 Exacta Pool $391,250 Superfecta Pool $150,426 Super High Five Pool $12,177 Trifecta Pool $239,588. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-4) paid $54.60. Pick Three Pool $285,601. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3/9-4) paid $19.30. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 1030 tickets with 4 correct paid $389.90. Pick Four Pool $526,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 312 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,219.05. Pick Five Pool $498,365. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-1/8/12-1-5-1/3/5/7/9-4) 38 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,887.46. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $205,386. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $544,919.
REPROBATE settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in some to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. FRASARD (GB) stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, went up three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the advantage and drifted in nearing midstretch, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and held second. CAPITAL CALL settled inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and edged rivals late for the show. TALLIEN (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and waited off heels in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. RIO OCHO (IRE) pulled three deep early then angled in and chased inside, steadied in tight between and behind rivals in midstretch, came out and put in a late bid at a minor award. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME angled in and chased a bit off the rail, was in tight between foes into the second turn, continued between rivals, was in tight again in close quarters in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. CANADIAN LUCK also angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, steadied off heels when boxed in passing midstretch and was outfinished. WHIRL CANDY had speed inside then inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. COSMO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, awaited room briefly in midstretch, came out and lacked the needed rally. INFATUATE chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. PREMIER LEAGUE angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. HAND TIMED.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 31.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 52nd day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mongolian Legend
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Enebish Ganbat
|2-1
|50,000
|2
|Master Recovery
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|2-1
|50,000
|3
|Fay Dan
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|50,000
|4
|Invictatatus
|Victor Flores
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-2
|50,000
|5
|Twirling Derby
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raul Rosas
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|32,000
|2
|Whatwasithinking
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|32,000
|3
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|32,000
|4
|Mystery Messenger
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|32,000
|5
|Spanish Hombre
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Tina's Exchange
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|32,000
|7
|Juggles
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|32,000
|8
|Portando
|Evin Roman
|126
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|32,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Atina
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|9-5
|16,000
|2
|She Cherie
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Discrete Stevie B
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Marcelo Polanco
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Encountress
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Brian T. Cunningham
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Lisa Bernard
|2-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seven Scents
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|35,000
|2
|Via Egnatia
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|35,000
|3
|More Honor
|Evin Roman
|126
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|35,000
|4
|Quick Finish
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|35,000
|5
|Emerald Magic
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Bill McLean
|15-1
|35,000
|6
|Little No Way
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Alfredo Marquez
|3-1
|35,000
|7
|Unbridled's Skye
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|35,000
|8
|Morgan S.
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|35,000
|9
|Factorial
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|35,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Super Mario
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Mr Show Off
|Victor Flores
|113
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|Kingofjesters
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|El Chapin
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Edwin Alvarez
|50-1
|50,000
|5
|Mobjack
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Art Sherman
|10-1
|50,000
|6
|Hot Socks
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|Pack Twelve
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Scary Fast Smile
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Sean McCarthy
|7-2
|50,000
|9
|Agamemnon
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Ronald L. McAnally
|7-2
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ballet de Cour
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|2
|Into Victory
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Dean Pederson
|15-1
|3
|Fabiolla
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|4
|Va Va Voom
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Antonio Garcia
|5-1
|5
|Sandal
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|6
|Sweet and Cheeky
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|7
|Enchanting Moon
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|8
|Win the Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|9
|Rakassah
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Viazar
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Maria Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hard Not to Love
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|9-5
|2
|Ce Ce
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-5
|3
|Fighting Mad
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|4
|Horologist
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|5
|Kaydetre
|Brice Blanc
|122
|David A. Randall
|20-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seaside Dancer
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|32,000
|2
|Meso
|Jorge Velez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|32,000
|3
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|32,000
|4
|Avalon Ride
|Heriberto Figueroa
|126
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|32,000
|5
|Miss Flawless
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|32,000
|6
|Tammy's Window
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|32,000
|7
|Sugary
|Mike Smith
|126
|Martin F. Jones
|5-2
|32,000
|8
|Tonahutu
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Dan Blacker
|3-1
|32,000