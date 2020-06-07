Horse racing newsletter: Honor A.P. wins the Santa Anita Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the bad news keeps coming for Bob Baffert with an injury to Charlatan.

Before we get to a very big day at Santa Anita, a couple of quick headlines.

— Charlatan, Baffert’s highly rated 3-year-old, will miss the Kentucky Derby when a filling was discovered in one of his front legs. It was first reported by the Paulick Report. You can read the story here.

— And Cezanne, the $3.25-million purchase, made his first career start in a maiden race on Saturday. He won but looked a little green. Baffert nominated him for the Kentucky Derby last week.

On to the races.



Santa Anita review

With seven stakes races, let’s not waste any time.

$100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes: Yet another masterful ride from Flavien Prat in the six-horse race restricted to Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. He went from last to first with Super Patriot to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

Cordiality went to the lead and was tracked by Sedamar entering the stretch. Sedamar took a slight lead, but Super Patriot kicked late and won easily. Super Patriot paid $5.00, $2.80 and $2.10. Sedamar was second followed by Warren’s Showtime, Pulpit Rider, Cordiality and Hollywood Hills.

“She’s not easy to deal with, but she is special,” winning trainer Richard Baltas told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s got a great turn of foot. They were walking, but she was off the bridle and looked very comfortable. All I told Flavien was ‘Don’t get her stopped.’ She was inside, then he took her outside. He’s Flavien Prat!”

$75,000 Desert Code Stakes: Since this is a minor stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, we won’t spend much time on it. She’s So Special was able to squeeze between horses in the stretch and win by a half-length. It was the third win on the day for Prat.

She’s So Special paid $4.80, $3.00 and $2.40. El Tigre Terrible was second and Thanks Mr. Eidson was third.

Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Oaks: There were only four horses in this Kentucky Derby Oaks race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles but the shipper, Swiss Skydiver, was much the best. She went to the lead and never looked back, winning by four lengths.

Swiss Skydiver paid $3.20 and $2.10. There was no show betting. Speech was second, followed by Merneith and Regal Beauty.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Kenny McPeek (winning trainer): “She’s good, just keeps getting better too. I was reluctant to bring her. We thought maybe we ought to wait for the Ashland with a short field and everything. She’s easy to be around, she loves to run. They asked me to bring her vet records, I said, ‘There aren’t any!’ They went 22 and change speed early, which kind of surprised me, but she’s got it in her. She’s getting better too, I think.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “In talking to Kenny [McPeek] he said, ‘Mike, you can play either way, just play it off the break, she has plenty of speed if you need it or she’ll sit and settle if you want to.’ So I felt pretty confident then. And just to make myself more confident I reached out to Brian Hernandez and I asked him. He told me, ‘If you want her in the lead she will go to it easily.’ So, I checked all the boxes and then I just stayed on. That’s pretty much all I did.

“When a horse puts their ears forward like that, that means there usually is something left in the tank. They are kind of taking a breather, looking at things. When I tightened the reins up she really accelerated. I kept busy until about the eighth pole and really, she was on cruise control after that. She’s an extremely talented filly.”

$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes: Talk about a big upset, or a race you wish you had an “all” in horizontal wagering. Grinning Tiger won this one mile turf race for Cal-breds or Cal-sired horses at odds of 90-1. The 5-year-old gelding went to the front and stayed there, winning by 1 ¾ lengths.

Grinning Tiger paid an unbelievable $186.00, $48.00 and $19.60. Lieutenant Dan was second and Brandothebartender finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Anthony Saavedera (winning trainer): “I really did think we could get it done. He shuts off so easy, he’s not a runoff. He will just bow that head and do whatever we want him to do. We were dying to try the two turns. I’ve entered this horse five times, but nothing filled. We were going to scratch him at the last minute but we all came together and said he needs to run.

“I put blinkers on for three races trying to get him around the turns but he wouldn’t break with them, he was too nervous in there. We took them back off and went back to where we were at.”

Heriberto Figueroa (winning jockey): “I tried to let him relax, he’s very hyper. You have to keep it quiet and talk to him really nice and easy. He relaxed pretty good [Saturday].”

Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Derby: This 1 1/8 mile Kentucky Derby prep was a testament to the undervalued Honor A.P. He swept into the stretch, disposed of favorite Authentic and won by 2 ¾ lengths. For a longer version of what happened in the race, check out the main story we did for web and print. Just click here.

Honor A.P. paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20. Authentic was second, followed by Rushie, Anneau d’Or, Shooters Shoot, Friar’s Road and Azul Coast.

Here’s what he winning connections had to say.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “He ran great, it was a super effort. I’m just happy for everybody involved, and I can’t thank Mike Smith enough for all that he has done. Whenever I need Mike, he’s always there for me. I really appreciate that.

“We were happy with the way Honor A.P. was training for the race. We knew that he has tactical speed and Mike can put him pretty much where he wants. On the backside, we hoped he would get comfortable to have a nice little kick in the end, and it all worked out well.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “The game plan was to jump well and to let him run into that first turn and hopefully I could get him behind Authentic. If not right behind him then just to his outside a little bit and use my horse’s big long stride to his advantage and maybe get a little brave a little early. Which I did, I kind of went a little bit too early, but he was ready [Saturday]. He missed him [Authentic] time and time before and ran a big race when he ran a very good second [in the San Felipe]. It seems the further you go with him the better, he’s just got that big long, beautiful, powerful stride.”

$150,000 Cinema Stakes: This was probably the most competitive of all the stakes, a 1 1/8-mile turf race for 3-year-olds. Hariboux took the lead at the top of the stretch and held gamely between horses to win by a neck. Jeff Mullins was the trainer and Umberto Rispoli rode the winner.

Hariboux paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. K P All Systems Go was second followed by Heywoods Beach, Dominant Soul and Liar Liar.

Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup: This race, formerly known as the Gold Cup, and previously known as the Hollywood Gold Cup, was all about the colt Improbable. He won the 1 ¼ mile race by 3 ¼ lengths and it could have been more. He went to the front on the far turn and it was all over from there. Improbable was last year’s Kentucky Derby favorite and was placed fourth after the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Improbable paid $4.60, $3.00 and $2.40. Higher Power was second, followed by Tenfold, Brown Storm, Midcourt and Parsimony.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “This horse has been training so well. We actually scratched him out of the race at Oaklawn to bring him back here to run in the Gold Cup, so it turned out great. Drayden [Van Dyke] had him in the perfect spot and he had plenty left for the run home. I’m happy for the team. Everyone thought this horse was a turf horse and I thought he needed the dirt. This horse is only going to get better.”

Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “It’s awesome, walking back it’s just kind of getting it into my head, I just won the Hollywood Gold Cup, there’s so much history in that race. To be a part of it, I’m blessed.

“It was how he has been working in the mornings. I worked him several times going seven furlongs and these gallop outs that he would give me were just unbelievable. He was doing unbelievable for this race. He was sitting on a big one and he ran a big one.

“He’s matured, he still has his antics in the gate a little bit. They put some pads in the gate [Saturday]. I think it helped him, also he was comfortable running at his home base When he travels he seems to have more troubles at the gate, [Saturday] he did everything perfect.”



Santa Anita preview

It’s tough to top Saturday’s big card, and Sunday’s doesn’t do it. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Three of the races are on the turf, there is a pretty good stakes race, and two allowance optional claimers. There are five races that are strictly claimers.

The stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend for horses going seven furlongs. McKinzie is the standout 3-5 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith. You’ll remember him for a pretty high-level career with seven wins in 15 starts. Four of those wins were Grade 1s. Baffert is shortening him up to seven furlongs, which he has run twice. He won his maiden at that distance and also the Malibu Stakes. He’s coming off a very poor performance in the Saudi Cup, where he finished 11th. Smith returns as his jockey after two rides by Joel Rosario.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Flagstaff for John Sadler and Victor Espinoza. He’s coming off a second in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn and one back won the San Carlos at seven furlongs. He is five-for-12 lifetime, spending almost all his career as a sprinter. Post is set for 4:18 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 6, 6, 11, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 5, 10.



Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 7 Sapori Girl (15-1)

Sapori Girl makes the second start off a nine-month layoff. Last out trainer Tim Yakteen brought the horse back at this distance up North on grass. Deep stretch from the back of the pack, on the inside path, the horse had to shift five wide and make a powerful late move to run fourth less than three lengths back. Sunday we get Umberto Rispoli for the first time and on deep closers so far this year he has proven to be the win maker on turf for these types of horses. We are getting great value at 15-1. Sapori has the top speed at this distance in the race. Horses over 5-1 have also won this race 30% of the time.

Saturday’s result: Sedamar was bet down to 7-2 and looked every bit of it. Tracking perfectly in second, Sedamar took the lead in the stretch but was caught on the line to run second to the favorite.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, long shots of the day, best bets of the day.



Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Fairywren ($12.10)

Gulfstream (6): $100,000 Soldier’s Dancer Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muggsamatic ($7.40)

Santa Anita (1): $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Super Patriot ($5.00)

Gulfstream (8): $100,000 Ginger Punch Stakes, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Kelsey’s Cross ($7.80)

Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Not So Quiet ($10.00)

Belmont (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Fort Marcy Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Instilled Regard ($6.40)

Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Westchester Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Code of Honor ($4.50)

Churchill (8): $100,000 Aristides Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Volatile ($3.00)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Intercontinental Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Newspaperofrecord ($4.70)

Woodbine (9): $112,500 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Another Time ($15.30)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Anita Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Swiss Skydiver ($3.20)

Belmont (9): $250,000 Grade 1 $250,000 Carter Handicap, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Vekoma ($5.30)

Churchill (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Dogwood Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Four Graces ($6.60)

Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Artie’s Princess ($3.00)

Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Winning Tiger ($186.00)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Honor A.P. ($6.40)

Santa Anita (9): $150,000 Cinema Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Winner: Hariboux ($3.60)

Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Improbable ($4.60)



Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:39 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Casanova Kitten (3-1)

1:21 Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Foxxy Belle (8-5)

1:53 Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Muskoka Son (3-1)

4:18 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: McKinzie (3-5)



Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No. 9 Watch Over Bella (5-1)

This first-time gelding finished a much better than looked third in his career debut 37 nights ago as the public choice after prepping very strongly in the morning hours. The son of One Famous Eagle leaned back at the gate opening and then threw his head around to lose over a length of ground to a perfect tripped winner. He went on to finish strongly to garner a trifecta placing followed by a solid gallop out past the wire. For this race, he should love the change in post position, and I believe he will be a strong contender to win this Ed Burke Million Futurity trial.

A final thought



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 6. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 54th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Fran's Valentine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.03 48.22 1:11.77 1:23.76 1:35.66 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Super Patriot 124 2 5 6 6 5–4 3–½ 1–1¾ Prat 1.50 1 Sedamar 124 1 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2 1–½ 2–½ Blanc 3.80 5 Warren's Showtime 120 5 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 4–1½ 3–1¼ Velez 2.20 3 Pulpit Rider 126 3 4 4–½ 4–1 4–1 5–10 4–1¼ Van Dyke 10.30 6 Cordiality 126 6 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 5–17¼ Rispoli 6.00 4 Hollywood Hills 122 4 6 5–2 5–1 6 6 6 Espinoza 21.30 2 SUPER PATRIOT 5.00 2.80 2.10 1 SEDAMAR 3.80 2.40 5 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 2.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3) $5.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $11.70 Winner–Super Patriot Ch.m.5 by Unusual Heat out of Patriot C H, by Redattore (BRZ). Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Baltas, Richard, Peskoff, Jeremy, Ramos, Jose Cruz and Salvatore, Raymond. Mutuel Pool $214,729 Exacta Pool $108,338 Superfecta Pool $27,596 Trifecta Pool $59,499. Scratched–none. SUPER PATRIOT saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under a strong hand ride to the front in deep stretch and proved best. SEDAMAR stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. WARREN'S SHOWTIME broke in some, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. PULPIT RIDER chased along the inside, came out a bit in midstretch and went alongside a rival in deep stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. CORDIALITY quickly went to the front and crossed to the inside,set the pace along the rail, dueled inside, fought back along the fence in the stretch and weakened late. HOLLYWOOD HILLS squeezed a bit at the start, drifted out some into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.81 46.96 59.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Herd Immunity 122 4 5 4–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–1¾ Prat 0.60 2 Sonic Brees 122 2 4 5–6 5–6 5–13 2–2 Roman 4.70 3 Foxborough 122 3 1 2–hd 4–3 3–1½ 3–2¼ Velez 9.90 6 Exhalting 122 5 3 1–1 1–½ 2–2½ 4–3½ Cedillo 3.40 7 Okudah 122 6 2 3–1 3–hd 4–1 5–24 Valdivia, Jr. 15.80 1 Jeanne B 119 1 6 6 6 6 6 Lopez, Jr. 30.90 4 HERD IMMUNITY 3.20 2.40 2.10 2 SONIC BREES 3.80 2.80 3 FOXBOROUGH 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-6) $2.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $8.55 Winner–Herd Immunity Ch.c.2 by Union Rags out of Enhanced, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Mike G. Rutherford (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $262,163 Daily Double Pool $40,592 Exacta Pool $142,241 Superfecta Pool $62,746 Trifecta Pool $97,793. Scratched–Rombauer. HERD IMMUNITY a step slow to begin, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn, took a short lead nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging and held. SONIC BREES bobbled at the start, chased inside, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch, angled out when in tight off heels in midstretch and finished well. FOXBOROUGH had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out off the fence nearing midstretch and bested the rest. EXHALTING had speed between horses then edged away and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back into the stretch then along the fence in midstretch and weakened late. OKUDAH stalked outside a rival then between horses on the turn, was floated out some in midstretch and weakened. JEANNE B broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside, saved ground throughout and was outrun. THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.86 44.11 1:08.17 1:14.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kneedeepinsnow 126 3 2 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ 1–2½ Cedillo 1.40 5 Dreams of Valor 126 4 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1¾ Maldonado 8.80 2 Silken Prince 126 2 5 5 4–hd 3–2½ 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 3.90 6 It's Tiz Time 124 5 3 4–1½ 5 5 4–6½ Prat 4.20 1 Horse Greedy 126 1 1 3–3½ 3–2 4–1 5 Rispoli 2.50 4 KNEEDEEPINSNOW 4.80 3.20 2.40 5 DREAMS OF VALOR 6.20 3.20 2 SILKEN PRINCE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-2-6) $9.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $23.85 Winner–Kneedeepinsnow Ch.c.4 by Flat Out out of Michelleinhearts, by Lion Heart. Bred by BWB Bloodstock, LLC & WDS Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $316,821 Daily Double Pool $24,768 Exacta Pool $136,713 Superfecta Pool $35,233 Trifecta Pool $75,417. Scratched–Heartfullofstars. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-4) paid $10.85. Pick Three Pool $51,031. KNEEDEEPINSNOW had speed between horses then inched away just past midway on the backstretch, angled in approaching the turn, kicked away again in the stretch and held sway under a left handed crack of the whip a sixteenth out and steady handling. DREAMS OF VALOR three deep early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked outside a rival or off the rail to the stretch and was second best. SILKEN PRINCE dropped back just after the start and settled a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the fence in the stretch and just held third. IT'S TIZ TIME chased off the inside then alongside a rival on the turn, fell back some in the drive then came back on at that foe to be edged for the show. HORSE GREEDY had speed inside to press then stalk the pace, came off the rail into the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. HAND TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Desert Code Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 20.76 43.59 55.39 1:01.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 She's So Special 118 2 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 1–½ Prat 1.40 3 El Tigre Terrible 124 3 2 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–hd Fuentes 3.70 6 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 6 1 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ Smith 3.70 1 Phantom Boss 124 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–nk Pereira 25.30 5 DH–Party Town 120 5 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 5 Maldonado 27.40 4 DH–Rookie Mistake 122 4 4 5–1 6 6 5 Gutierrez 2.50 2 SHE'S SO SPECIAL 4.80 3.00 2.40 3 EL TIGRE TERRIBLE 4.60 2.60 6 THANKS MR. EIDSON 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-1) $16.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $16.90 Winner–She's So Special B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Born Special, by Pulpit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $328,643 Daily Double Pool $31,589 Exacta Pool $146,161 Superfecta Pool $33,692 Trifecta Pool $72,356. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-2) paid $7.75. Pick Three Pool $29,638. SHE'S SO SPECIAL stalked a bit off the rail then between foes into and on the turn, rallied between rivals under strong handling and a late crack of the whip to gain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. EL TIGRE TERRIBLE saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside behind horses leaving the turn then a bit off the rail to the sixteenth pole, came out off heels in deep stretch and got up for second four wide on the line. THANKS MR. EIDSON had speed three deep then stalked three wide to the stretch and continued willingly between foes late. PHANTOM BOSS went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but was edged for a minor share late. ROOKIE MISTAKE was bumped then bobbled just after the start, stalked outside a rival then three deep into the turn, fell back some on the bend, swung four wide into the stretch and also went on willingly late. PARTY TOWN broke in and bumped a rival, dueled between horses then outside a foe, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was outfinished but shared fifth. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.92 46.55 1:10.82 1:36.65 1:43.20 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Swiss Skydiver 124 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–3 1–4 Smith 0.60 3 Speech 124 3 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–4 2–1½ 2–7¼ Prat 2.00 2 Merneith 124 2 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–5 3–4½ Van Dyke 4.30 5 Regal Beauty 124 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 Cedillo 13.20 1 SWISS SKYDIVER 3.20 2.10 3 SPEECH 2.20 2 MERNEITH $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $1.70 Winner–Swiss Skydiver Ch.f.3 by Daredevil out of Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek. Owner: Peter J. Callahan. Mutuel Pool $374,108 Daily Double Pool $26,790 Exacta Pool $144,419 Trifecta Pool $82,526. Scratched–Smiling Shirlee. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $6.85. Pick Three Pool $51,744. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5-3/4-2-1) 7501 tickets with 4 correct paid $17.55. Pick Four Pool $172,593. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4/5-3/4-2-1) 6756 tickets with 5 correct paid $55.70. Pick Five Pool $437,918. SWISS SKYDIVER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then came out some into the backstretch, angled back to the rail, responded when a rival loomed alongside leaving the backstretch, edged away again on the second turn, widened while being shaken up a bit with a loose rein in midstretch and won clear under a hold late. SPEECH stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. MERNEITH had speed outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside that one a half mile out, continued just off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. REGAL BEAUTY broke a bit slowly, chased off the inside, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.19 44.73 1:09.64 1:16.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cezanne 120 1 3 4–1½ 2–½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 0.40 6 Charlito 126 6 4 5–2 5–3 4–4 2–¾ Rispoli 16.40 4 Rayray 126 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–2¾ Cedillo 5.30 5 Mystery Man 120 5 2 3–hd 4–2 3–hd 4–2½ Smith 6.70 3 Quicker 120 3 7 6–hd 6–5 5–hd 5–4½ Espinoza 47.10 2 Brazen 120 2 5 2–hd 3–hd 6–12 6–15 Van Dyke 9.10 7 Winning Prospect 120 7 6 7 7 7 7 Pereira 79.00 1 CEZANNE 2.80 2.40 2.10 6 CHARLITO 7.20 3.80 4 RAYRAY 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $5.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5) $10.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-4-5-3) $259.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $16.80 Winner–Cezanne B.c.3 by Curlin out of Achieving, by Bernardini. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. &St. Elias Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B., Smith, Derrick and St. Elias Stable. Mutuel Pool $443,831 Daily Double Pool $57,843 Exacta Pool $207,730 Superfecta Pool $85,742 Super High Five Pool $11,483 Trifecta Pool $140,951. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $3.60. Pick Three Pool $65,902. CEZANNE stalked inside then bid between rivals on the backstretch to duel for the lead, took the advantage outside a rival into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. CHARLITO chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. RAYRAY had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for second. MYSTERY MAN stalked outside foes then bid four wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. QUICKER a bit slow to begin, settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, continued along the fence into and through the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRAZEN stalked between rivals then bid three deep between horses on the backstretch and most of the turn, angled in a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. WINNING PROSPECT chased outside a rival then dropped back and angled in some on the turn and had little left for the drive. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.46 47.73 1:12.11 1:23.94 1:35.75 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Grinning Tiger 122 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¾ Figueroa 92.00 8 Lieutenant Dan 122 8 2 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 2–1 2–½ Van Dyke 3.20 4 Brandothebartender 124 4 4 6–hd 5–hd 5–½ 5–2 3–1¾ Espinoza 26.40 6 King Abner 124 6 3 4–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ Cedillo 7.50 7 Ward 'n Jerry 126 7 6 8 8 7–2½ 6–hd 5–1½ Prat 4.60 1 Cono 124 1 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–hd 6–3¼ Gutierrez 37.90 3 Prince Earl 126 3 8 7–½ 7–1 6–2 7–10 7–13¼ Rispoli 0.80 5 Oliver 126 5 7 5–½ 6–½ 8 8 8 Smith 20.30 2 GRINNING TIGER 186.00 48.00 19.60 8 LIEUTENANT DAN 5.00 4.20 4 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 8.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $232.00 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $401.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-4-6) $1,431.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-4) $1,627.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-4-6-7) Carryover $5,218 Winner–Grinning Tiger Ch.g.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Karlee's Kitten, by Pioneering. Bred by Patrick Cosgrove (OR). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Tyree J. Wolesensky. Mutuel Pool $492,425 Daily Double Pool $55,879 Exacta Pool $242,825 Superfecta Pool $73,234 Trifecta Pool $138,809 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,837. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-2) paid $53.40. Pick Three Pool $126,286. GRINNING TIGER had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in a bit in deep stretch and held on gamely under urging. LIEUTENANT DAN three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for second. KING ABNER between horses early, angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and lacked the needed rally. WARD 'N JERRY settled three deep then a bit off the rail chasing the pace, angled to the inside on the second turn, came out in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. CONO pulled along the inside then came out approaching the first turn, stalked just off the rail to the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late. PRINCE EARL a half step slow to begin, chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. OLIVER chased three deep, dropped back outside a rival on the second turn, angled in a bit and gave way. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.07 46.88 1:10.97 1:36.10 1:48.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Honor A. P. 124 6 3 5–hd 5–2 4–hd 1–1½ 1–2¾ Smith 2.20 7 Authentic 124 7 7 3–1 2–hd 3–2 2–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 0.50 2 Rushie 124 2 2 4–1 4–hd 5–3 5–7 3–1¾ Prat 12.60 4 Anneau d'Or 124 4 1 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 3–1 4–5½ Espinoza 16.10 3 Shooters Shoot 124 3 4 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 4–hd 5–1¾ Cedillo 20.00 1 Friar's Road 124 1 5 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–½ Franco 42.60 5 Azul Coast 124 5 6 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–½ 7 7 Rispoli 27.60 6 HONOR A. P. 6.40 2.60 2.20 7 AUTHENTIC 2.20 2.10 2 RUSHIE 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $488.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $5.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4) $6.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-4-3) $217.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $10.20 Winner–Honor A. P. Dbb.r.3 by Honor Code out of Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,432,132 Daily Double Pool $66,329 Exacta Pool $597,431 Superfecta Pool $201,947 Super High Five Pool $48,478 Trifecta Pool $363,174. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $118.80. Pick Three Pool $121,694. HONOR A. P. stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch, drifted in through the final furlong and won clear. AUTHENTIC broke outward and a bit slowly, tugged his way up four wide then pressed the pace three deep, entered the drive three wide between horses, drifted to the inside in the final furlong, could not match the winner but held second. RUSHIE had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and bested the others. ANNEAU D'OR three wide early, prompted the pace between horses to the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch, came out a bit off the rail and weakened some in the final furlong. SHOOTERS SHOOT between horses early, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FRIAR'S ROAD bobbled some at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the second turn, came a bit of the rail past midstretch and lacked a further response. AZUL COAST tugged a bit and chased off the rail, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Cinema Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 24.64 49.63 1:14.22 1:38.57 1:50.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Hariboux 124 5 4 5 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–nk Rispoli 0.80 3 K P All Systems Go 122 2 5 4–½ 5 5 2–hd 2–1 Cedillo 2.10 1 Heywoods Beach 120 1 2 2–1 4–2 3–hd 4–2½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.80 5 Dominant Soul 120 3 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 4–6¼ Pereira 29.70 6 Liar Liar 120 4 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 5 5 Gutierrez 12.40 7 HARIBOUX (GB) 3.60 2.40 2.10 3 K P ALL SYSTEMS GO 2.80 2.10 1 HEYWOODS BEACH 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $3.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-1-5) $2.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-1) $3.10 Winner–Hariboux (GB) B.g.3 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of Royal Warranty (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Lady Gillian Brunton (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $430,378 Daily Double Pool $81,354 Exacta Pool $156,375 Superfecta Pool $41,234 Trifecta Pool $85,280. Scratched–Club Aspen, Constitutionaffair. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $209.65. Pick Three Pool $75,695. HARIBOUX (GB) angled in outside a rival then pulled and came out three deep nearing the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the advantage in upper stretch, fought back under urging between horses in midstretch then inside the runner-up in deep stretch and held on gamely. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO a bit crowded in the opening strides, tugged along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, went up three deep into and on the secod turn and into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch and continued gamely outside the winner to the wire. HEYWOODS BEACH came out a bit early, stalked just off the rail then inside, came slightly off the inside past midstretch and went around the pacesetter late for the show. DOMINANT SOUL came in a bit just after the start, took the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished late for third. LIAR LIAR (IRE) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.24 47.57 1:11.84 1:36.26 2:01.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Improbable 122 5 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–3 1–4 1–3¼ Van Dyke 1.30 3 Higher Power 124 3 4–2½ 4–1 3–1 2–hd 2–1 2–4½ Prat 3.20 6 Tenfold 122 6 6 6 5–1 4–½ 3–2 3–2½ Smith 9.70 4 Brown Storm 122 4 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–1 4–½ 4–13½ Cedillo 14.90 2 Midcourt 124 2 5–½ 5–½ 6 6 6 5–5½ Espinoza 2.10 1 Parsimony 122 1 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 6 Gutierrez 19.70 5 IMPROBABLE 4.60 3.00 2.40 3 HIGHER POWER 4.00 3.00 6 TENFOLD 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-4) $11.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $14.45 Winner–Improbable Ch.c.4 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and SF Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $628,734 Daily Double Pool $66,716 Exacta Pool $260,076 Superfecta Pool $81,929 Trifecta Pool $157,627. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $6.75. Pick Three Pool $123,434. IMPROBABLE pulled outside a rival to stalk the pace then tracked the leader a bit off the rail, bid outside that one on the backstretch to gain the advantage into the second turn, kicked clear and angled in on that turn, opened up under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best under steady handling late. HIGHER POWER three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was clearly second best. TENFOLD settled off the rail then outside a rival, split horses on the second turn, came three wide between foes into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bested the others. BROWN STORM (CHI) took the early lead and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled inside on the backstretch and into the second turn, tracked the winner on that turn, came out between foes into the stretch and weakened. MIDCOURT hopped some in a bit of a slow start, pulled along the inside, came out passing the half mile pole, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, dropped back and was not persevered with late. PARSIMONY pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in again for the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased late. ELEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.01 45.75 1:11.64 1:18.96 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Silk From Heaven 126 4 2 7–hd 7–2 6–1 1–hd Flores 9.30 3 Li'l Grazen 126 3 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 2–nk Prat 5.20 7 Homehome 120 7 4 5–½ 5–½ 2–½ 3–2¾ Gutierrez 2.60 5 Florentine Diamond 120 5 6 6–hd 6–½ 7–3½ 4–½ Pereira 34.10 6 Time for Ebby 126 6 9 9 8–½ 8–5 5–1 Espinoza 4.70 2 Wishful 126 2 8 2–hd 3–½ 3–hd 6–4¼ Figueroa 10.40 9 Dim Lights 120 9 7 4–3½ 2–hd 5–½ 7–2½ Cedillo 3.70 8 Takethediamondlane 126 8 5 3–hd 4–3 4–hd 8–27½ Rispoli 10.40 1 Baby Boo 120 1 1 8–2 9 9 9 Gryder 14.50 4 SILK FROM HEAVEN 20.60 10.80 5.80 3 LI'L GRAZEN 5.80 3.80 7 HOMEHOME 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $51.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $86.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5) $491.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-7-5-6) Carryover $14,948 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $149.30 Winner–Silk From Heaven B.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Elegant in Silk, by Hard Spun. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Palma, Hector O. and Riggio, Dolores. Mutuel Pool $510,376 Daily Double Pool $136,140 Exacta Pool $324,645 Superfecta Pool $126,980 Super High Five Pool $19,586 Trifecta Pool $217,022. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Saratoga West, Russell, Craig and Russell, Ellie. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $21.50. Pick Three Pool $174,058. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2/4/7-5-4) 7225 tickets with 4 correct paid $98.95. Pick Four Pool $936,727. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-2/4/7-5-4) 51 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,930.85. Pick Five Pool $658,418. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2-6-2/4/7-5-4) 66 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,918.08. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $484,112. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $723,959. SILK FROM HEAVEN chased between horses then three deep on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. LI'L GRAZEN dueled between horses then inched away on the turn, opened up just off the rail in the stretch, remained clear in deep stretch and was caught on the line. HOMEHOME stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, swung out into the stretch and rallied between the top pair late. FLORENTINE DIAMOND chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. TIME FOR EBBY turned her head at the break and was off slowly, settled off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and improved position. WISHFUL bobbled at the start,went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along thee rail on the turn and weakened late. DIM LIGHTS had speed outside then pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAKETHEDIAMONDLANE dueled three deep between horses then stalked between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. BABY BOO went up inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

