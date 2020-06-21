Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Horse racing newsletter: Tiz The Law rolls in the Belmont

Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, approaches the finish line on his way to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes.
Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, approaches the finish line on his way to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
June 21, 2020
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the final day of another excruciating Santa Anita meeting.

The first leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is in the books, and Tiz the Law was a convincing winner of the race. The thing that doesn’t make sense is that the first leg is the Belmont Stakes, but the Tiz the Law part makes perfect sense.

The race couldn’t have set up any better as the colt set up third behind Tap It to Win and Fore Left. When Tiz the Law hit the top of the stretch, the race was over, and Manny Franco rode the horse with confidence to the finish line.

Trainer Barclay Tagg even went so far as to say he was looking for the Travers next, followed by the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Very ambitious.

We get much more into the race in the story we did — remotely — for our website and print. Just click here.

There is more to report on the race in coming days; just come back here and we’ll keep you up to speed.

Santa Anita review

All the attention on Saturday was on the Belmont Stakes, but Santa Anita had a pretty good card with three stakes races. Let’s recap them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: This was a one-mile turf race for fillies and mares and it was run, shall we say, maybe not like it was planned. Toinette, the heavy favorite, took the lead early but then surrendered it to longshot Gypsy Spirit. But by the top of the stretch Gypsy Spirit started to give way as Toinette showed her class. The winning margin was 2¾ lengths.

Toinette paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Red Lark finished second followed by Querelle, Gypsy Spirit and Keeper Of the Stars, the close second favorite.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Neil Drysdale (winning training): “It was a strangely run race but I liked the outcome. You’re always a little concerned when a horse has had six months off. It’s great to have her back.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “There was no pace. She was a little fresh, she took me into the race. The three-horse (Gypsy Spirit) made the move to the outside, she got the race to go. [Toinette] took a nice breather and she was in the race from there. I didn’t want to be on the lead, so I was glad there was a horse that made the move and made some pace.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes: This 6 1/2-furlong race for 3-year-olds may have some Kentucky Derby implications. Collusion Illusion was so impressive in his 3 ¼-length win in the race that trainer Mark Glatt said that the Kentucky Derby is “on our radar.”

“We paid the late supplement [of $3,000],” Glatt said. “I don’t know what’s next. I just wanted to get by [Saturday]. We’ll need to stretch him out and figure out how to get enough points.”

Collusion Illusion paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Ragtime Blues was second followed by Howbeit, Phantom Moss and Alcools.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “He’s pretty good. He obviously followed up on his comeback race [Saturday]. He had me a little worried there at the top of the stretch, but I think he’s a pretty smart horse and Flavien has a lot of confidence in him. He’s very athletic, there’s no wasted action in his stride.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): Around the [far] turn I was inside and he was taking the dirt not quite well. Mike Smith (Ragtime Blues) opened up a little at the turn, so I wasn’t super confident, but I knew as soon as we turned for home, if we switched leads he would give me a good kick. … As of right now he’s running well short but he probably could go longer.”

$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes: This Cal-bred race over 1 1/8 miles on the turf for 3-year-olds had a rousing finish. The stretch drive was a fight between Indian Peak and Margot’s Boy, but in the end Indian Peak drew out to win by a close half-length.

Indian Peak paid $7.00, $3.40 and $2.60. California Kook was second followed by Margot’s Boy, Descartes, Sacred Rider, Canyon Crest and Bam Bam Again.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Quinn Howey (winning trainer): “I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to Mike [Smith] before the race, because of the way everything is set up now. When Mike let him run early there, I was excited, because I’ve been wanting to tell riders to go ahead and let him run, that’s what he likes. It worked out great and to come to Santa Anita and win a stake like this.… I feel really lucky to have the horse first of all. Just to have a horse like this is incredible. When you’ve been claiming horses for $2,500 to run at Stockton for $4,000, this is really special.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “He was being a bit strong [in the paddock], but if you looked at his face he wasn’t in distress or unruly. He was happy, he wanted to get out there. He just wanted to give it to ‘em which is a good thing, which I let him do the first quarter of the race then backed it up the second quarter. He just has such a big, beautiful stride. I talked to the [woman] who rides him in the mornings and she said to just stay out of his way. So, I listened to her.”

Sad to report

Strictly Biz, a lightly raced 4-year-old colt, became the 15th death of the current Santa Anita season when a knee injury was discovered after the horse finished sixth in a 5 ½-furlong turf allowance/optional claiming race on Saturday. Veterinarians believed the injury was not reparable and the horse was euthanized. The colt was pulled up at the top of the stretch at the conclusion of the race and vanned off the course. He was trained by Brian Koriner and ridden by Jose Valdivia, Jr.

Santa Anita preview

Closing day is a big one at Santa Anita with 12 races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are seven turf races and four stakes races. The meeting concludes with a 12-horse allowance/optional claimer. Let’s preview the stakes.

$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes. This race is 5 ½ furlongs on the turf for horses 3 and up. It’s also the first race on the card at 12:30 p.m. Sparky Ville is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Giovanni Franco. He is coming off a second in the Grade 3 Daytona, so this race is a drop in class. He has won three-of-12 lifetime.

The second favorite is Ultimate Bango at 5-2 for Blake Heap and Victor Espinoza. He has been off since November when he finished third in the Cary Grant at Del Mar. He has won four of his 14 races.

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes. This is one of the favorite races of the meeting because its 1 ¾ miles on turf, meaning it starts at the top of downhill course and the horses go around the turf oval twice. Those that worry it’s too long a race need to watch to see that the horses are at little more than a gallop for a lot of the race.

The favorite, at 6-5, is Ward ‘n Jerry for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. He won the 1 ½-mile San Luis Rey earlier this meeting. He is six-for-21 lifetime. The second favorite is Red King at 4-1 for Phil D’Amato and Umberto Rispoli. He doesn’t have the recent stakes experience of the favorite and is coming off a win in an allowance/optional claimer. Abel Cedillo, who rode him last time is on the other D’Amato entrant, Kershaw. Post is set for 3:03 p.m.

$150,000 Melair Stakes. This race is restricted to Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. Big Sweep is the favorite at 6-5 for Mark Glatt and Flavien Prat. She is undefeated in two starts including a win in the Echo Eddie Stakes.

Smiling Shirlee, at 9-5, is the second favorite for Jeff Bonde and Mike Smith. She is much more experienced having run eight races, winning three of them. Last out she won the Evening Jewel with Smith aboard. Post is scheduled for 3:33 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes. This 10-horse race is for horses going a mile on the turf. This is a really competitive race as morning-line maker Jon White has a lot of horses clustered at the top of the odds board. Cleopatra’s Strike is the 7-2 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Mike Smith. This horse has run 28 times and won four races and finished second an amazing 11 times. Since he joined the D’Amato barn he’s finished second in four of his six races.

There are three horses at 4-1: Sharp Samurai (Mark Glatt/Abel Cedillo), Border Town (Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat), Bowie’s Hero (D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli). Post is set for 5:03 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8 (2 also eligible), 12 (1 ae), 7, 8, 6, 11, 7, 10, 9, 12 (2 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Yes I Am Free (5-1)

Yes I Am Free sees Flavien Prat ride for the first time this meet for trainer Steve Miyadi. A 5-1 on a Prat horse, I probably do not need to write anything else. The horse races protected and makes the first start since February. The presence of this jockey tells me this is not an “exercise for Del Mar” race. Portando also looks interesting in here at a 20-1 price with Evin Roman riding. This horse won at the distance last out and I really think Roman has been riding very well of late and is a jockey to watch at Del Mar. Trainer Jack Carava is 20% at the meet and 50% in the money from his small stable. Thank you for reading my value plays for the Santa Anita meet. I have a special rate for my Del Mar season pass on my website for all readers.

Saturday’s result: California Kook was bet down to 5-1 but alas the horse and my nemesis Mike Smith beat us. Flavien had the better horse but came running a smidge too late to run second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Belmont (2): Grade 1 $250,000 Woody Stephens Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: No Patrol ($8.20)

Belmont (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Decorated Invader ($3.20)

Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Wonder Again Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sweet Melania ($4.60)

Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 Audubon Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Field Pass ($5.00)

Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Full Extreme ($19.50)

Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf: Winner: Toinette ($3.40)

Belmont (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Acorn Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Gamine ($3.40)

Woodbine (7): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muchokova ($18.80)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Jaipur Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($6.50)

Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Wise Dan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($4.00)

Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Malibu Uproar ($20.70)

Belmont (10): Grade 1 $1 million Belmont Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tiz the Law ($3.60)

Ruidoso (10): $163,415 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: My Storm Warrior ($69.60)

Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Collusion Illusion ($2.80)

Santa Anita (10): $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Indian Peak ($7.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:59 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Art of Almost (9-5)

11:31 Woodbine (4): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Merveilleux (8-5)

1:09 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jean Elizabeth (9-5)

1:42 Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Candy’s Dream (2-1)

3:03 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf. Favorite: Ward ‘n Jerry (6-5)

3:33 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Big Sweep (6-5)

5:03 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cleopatra’s Strike (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 4 All My Hope (4-1)

She ran a better than looked fourth in a needed start here seven nights ago when encountering an uncomfortable journey from the inside portion of the track. The figure earned in this effort is very competitive for Sunday’s endeavor and the good looker should improve in her second start over the oval. Should be a big threat with a quality number in tow along with the quick turnaround for connections that do well with entrants of this ilk.

A final thought

Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 20.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 45.35 57.10 1:03.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Utalknboutpractice 120 2 8 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–2¾ Prat 1.70
4 Caerulean 120 4 4 4–2 4–2 4–3½ 2–hd Gutierrez 9.40
6 DQ–Hammering Lemon 120 6 1 3–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ Roman 25.30
7 Count Alexei 120 7 3 2–1½ 3–2 3–hd 4–2½ Rispoli 0.80
1 El Diablo Rojo 120 1 6 8 7–½ 7–2½ 5–nk Figueroa 25.80
3 Me Macho 119 3 2 6–2 6–1½ 5–½ 6–½ Flores 23.70
8 Hollywood's Best 120 8 7 5–½ 5–2 6–hd 7–3½ Cedillo 13.60
5 California Tenga 120 5 5 7–1 8 8 8 Gryder 104.00
2 UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE 5.40 3.60 2.10
4 CAERULEAN 8.80 3.20
7 COUNT ALEXEI 2.10
$1 EXACTA (2-4)  $22.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1)  $21.27
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-1-3)  $979.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7)  $25.55

Winner–Utalknboutpractice Ch.g.3 by Justin Phillip out of Country Whirl, by Country Light. Bred by Carnation Racing Stables (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: MyRacehorse.com, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $285,552 Exacta Pool $164,230 Superfecta Pool $68,972 Super High Five Pool $5,135 Trifecta Pool $97,836. Scratched–none. DQ–#6 Hammering Lemon–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th.

UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE broke in then pulled alongside the leader and then cleared, inched away around the turn and held sway under right-handed urging. CAERULEAN bumped and lost path at the start, tracked near the inside, angled three wide on the turn and was up for second three deep at the wire. HAMMERING LEMON veered in and bumped rival at the start, stalked two wide then between in the lane and got edged for second. COUNT ALEXEI sped to the front then dueled inside, chased into and around the turn and finished willingly from the along the inside. EL DIABLO ROJO off a bit slow and bothered at the start, saved ground to the lane and never threatened. ME MACHO bumped and forced in leaving the gate, settled early, went four wide into the stretch and never responded to urging. HOLLYWOOD'S BEST chased two wide, angled three wide then back to the two path and failed to rally. CALIFORNIA TENGA off a bit slow and shuffled back between runners, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. After a review, the Stewards disqualified HAMMERING LEMON from third to sixth for veering in and causing interference to CAERULEAN and ME MACHO at the start.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.89 47.68 1:11.34 1:23.31 1:35.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Toinette 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–2¾ Prat 0.70
1 Red Lark 116 1 4 5 5 5 5 2–½ Van Dyke 14.30
4 Querelle 122 3 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–2 3–1 3–nk Rispoli 26.70
3 Gypsy Spirit 122 2 3 3–5 1–2½ 1–1 2–1 4–2¼ Smith 11.00
5 Keeper Ofthe Stars 126 4 2 2–2 3–1½ 3–½ 4–½ 5 Cedillo 1.30
6 TOINETTE 3.40 2.60 2.40
1 RED LARK (IRE) 6.60 4.20
4 QUERELLE 6.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)  $11.60
$1 EXACTA (6-1)  $16.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3)  $20.75
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)  $42.90

Winner–Toinette Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hudson, Jr., Edward J. and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $358,226 Daily Double Pool $39,234 Exacta Pool $153,209 Superfecta Pool $45,724 Trifecta Pool $86,987. Scratched–Cordiality, Simply Breathless (GB).

TOINETTE dueled for command from the outside then cleared outside rival, lost command and chased the leader into and around the far turn, bid alongside GYPSY SPIRIT in upper stretch, moved clear near the eighth pole and drew away. RED LARK (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, traveled outside a rival then in the two path, kept in that path on the second turn then came out four wide, rallied and bested the rest. QUERELLE threw head and off slow at the start, angled to the inside, held the rail chasing the pace out upper stretch and was edged for the place. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) pulled early from off the rail chasing the pace, went three wide around the first turn, moved outside the leader then cleared that foe to assume control, inched away on the backstretch, led clear into the lane, overtaken a furlong out and weakened late. KEEPER OFTHE STARS dueled from the inside then stalked the leader, raced three wide and weakened.

THIRD RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.56 45.45 57.39 1:10.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Posterize 124 3 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–1½ Franco 3.30
5 Jan's Reserve 124 5 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd Delgadillo 2.00
2 Vander Kelen 124 2 4 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–½ Cedillo 12.00
1 Oh Marvelous Me 124 1 5 5 5 5 4–2¼ Prat 2.30
4 Adens Dream 124 4 3 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 5 Maldonado 3.00
3 POSTERIZE 8.60 4.00 3.40
5 JAN'S RESERVE 3.00 2.80
2 VANDER KELEN 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)  $26.20
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $13.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)  $34.70

Winner–Posterize B.g.4 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Hames, Doug and Kruljac, Ian S.. Mutuel Pool $170,596 Daily Double Pool $21,028 Exacta Pool $63,471 Trifecta Pool $41,085. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $17.10. Pick Three Pool $45,113.

POSTERIZE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. JAN'S RESERVE pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held second between foes late. VANDER KELEN stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, continued off the inside, swung three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place outside foes on the line. OH MARVELOUS ME bobbled in a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for third. ADENS DREAM prompted the pace between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was outside a rival past midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.94 45.06 57.27 1:03.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Moonhall Milly 120 7 9 4–hd 4–2 3–hd 1–nk Rispoli 1.70
9 Vegas Palm 126 8 4 6–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ 2–1 Figueroa 8.10
3 Fabiolla 126 3 10 10–hd 9–2 6–hd 3–½ Prat 5.20
11 Officious 120 10 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–2¼ Cedillo 14.20
1 Journal Entry 126 1 6 8–½ 7–1½ 7–2½ 5–½ Fuentes 27.70
2 Rowangoeshollywood 120 2 5 3–1½ 3–½ 5–½ 6–nk Delgadillo 63.80
5 Sweet Sonny 122 5 3 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 7–ns Valdivia, Jr. 4.60
4 Into Victory 120 4 7 7–hd 8–1 8–2 8–1 Pereira 11.10
7 This Tea 120 6 11 11 11 9–3 9–4¾ Gutierrez 9.60
12 Lookin So Lucky 120 11 8 9–½ 10–hd 11 10–6½ Blanc 82.50
10 River Girl 120 9 2 5–1½ 6–1½ 10–½ 11 Flores 14.40
8 MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) 5.40 3.20 2.60
9 VEGAS PALM 6.00 3.20
3 FABIOLLA (GB) 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)  $33.00
$1 EXACTA (8-9)  $15.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-11)  $56.31
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3)  $28.00
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-3-11-1)  Carryover $975

Winner–Moonhall Milly (IRE) B.f.3 by Bungle Inthejungle (GB) out of Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Leaf Stud (IRE). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $210,182 Daily Double Pool $14,984 Exacta Pool $119,476 Superfecta Pool $42,055 Trifecta Pool $67,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,278. Scratched–Nurse Goodbody, She'seversoclever.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-8) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $26,636.

MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out some and rallied between horses under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. VEGAS PALM between horses early, chased just off the rail on the backstretch and turn, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. FABIOLLA (GB) settled just off the inside then along the rail, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. OFFICIOUS angled in and stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and was edged late for third. JOURNAL ENTRY bobbled some at the break, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD also bobbled a bit at the start, stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SWEET SONNY had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch to deep stretch and weakened late. INTO VICTORY chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. THIS TEA steadied just after the start, settled outside a rival then between horses into the turn, angled in on the bend and lacked the needed rally. LOOKIN SO LUCKY wide early, chased outside then three deep, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and could not offer the necessary response. RIVER GIRL stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.73 45.11 57.90 1:11.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Undeniable Proof 126 6 2 3–1½ 2–hd 1–1 1–ns Fuentes 11.20
3 Baby Gronk 126 3 1 5–1 4–1½ 2–hd 2–2¼ Pereira 1.40
1 Alvaaro 126 1 6 1–½ 1–½ 3–2½ 3–1¼ Prat 7.90
2 Conte Cavour 126 2 7 8 6–2 5–5 4–4½ Gutierrez 54.30
5 Sorriso 126 5 5 2–½ 3–1½ 4–½ 5–8¼ Cedillo 3.10
4 All American Hero 126 4 3 4–1 5–1 6–2½ 6–1¼ Gryder 10.30
8 Shanghai Curly 120 8 4 7–½ 7–hd 7–1½ 7–13¼ Franco 46.80
7 Cryin' Chuck 126 7 8 6–hd 8 8 8 Rispoli 3.60
6 UNDENIABLE PROOF 24.40 9.60 5.80
3 BABY GRONK 3.20 2.60
1 ALVAARO 5.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)  $65.00
$1 EXACTA (6-3)  $34.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2)  $144.96
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)  $109.50
$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-2-5)  Carryover $4,839

Winner–Undeniable Proof B.g.4 by Idiot Proof out of Carissa, by Richly Blended. Bred by Richard Keeline, Patricia Keeline &Jesus Manuel Ochoa (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Keeline, Patricia and Keeline, Richard. Mutuel Pool $196,974 Daily Double Pool $13,057 Exacta Pool $92,010 Superfecta Pool $41,756 Trifecta Pool $61,536 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,062. Claimed–All American Hero by Boom Racing, GNO Racing Club and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $121.35. Pick Three Pool $25,851. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/6/7-3-8/13-6) 4 correct paid $283.75. Pick Four Pool $140,862. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/6/7-3-8/13-6) 5 correct paid $821.95. Pick Five Pool $450,965.

UNDENIABLE PROOF pressed the pace three deep, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and held gamely under urging. BABY GRONK chase a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch, bid three deep a sixteenth out and just missed on the line. ALVAARO had speed inside to set a pressured pace, bid again along the rail past midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and steadied in tight nearing the wire. CONTE CAVOUR chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and bested the others. SORRISO angled in and prompted the pace between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALL AMERICAN HERO stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHANGHAI CURLY chased outside then three deep to the stretch and weakened. CRYIN' CHUCK settled off the rail then chased between horses, fell back just off the fence on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.21 45.42 57.10 1:03.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Silardi 120 8 2 3–1 3–hd 2–½ 1–½ Prat 2.60
6 Whooping Jay 126 6 3 2–½ 2–1 1–1 2–¾ Gutierrez 3.40
2 Unbridled Ethos 126 2 6 7–2 6–½ 6–1 3–½ Cedillo 3.40
5 City Rage 126 5 1 6–½ 7–1½ 5–hd 4–¾ Rispoli 3.80
1 Psycho Dar 126 1 5 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 5–hd Delgadillo 7.60
7 Strictly Biz 126 7 8 8 8 7–½ 6–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 28.30
4 Silenced 126 4 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–1¼ Espinoza 11.80
3 Luck's Royal Flush 126 3 7 5–1½ 5–hd 8 8 Maldonado 47.60
8 SILARDI 7.20 4.20 2.80
6 WHOOPING JAY 4.60 3.00
2 UNBRIDLED ETHOS 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)  $132.40
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $17.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-5)  $15.82
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-5-1)  $562.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2)  $29.20

Winner–Silardi B.g.3 by City Zip out of Whispering Softly, by Arch. Bred by Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC &Narola, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $283,959 Daily Double Pool $16,496 Exacta Pool $127,749 Superfecta Pool $46,073 Super High Five Pool $12,930 Trifecta Pool $81,785. Scratched–Saints Paynter.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-8) paid $71.70. Pick Three Pool $45,373.

SILARDI four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid under urging outside the runner-up a sixteenth out to gain the lead nearing the wire and gamely prevailed. WHOOPING JAY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged late. UNBRIDLED ETHOS saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside leaving the turn and again in midstretch, came out past midstretch and split rivals in deep stretch for the show. CITY RAGE chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. PSYCHO DAR stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. STRICTLY BIZ settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, swung out three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. SILENCED bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had speed between horses and pulled then was in tight midway on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.44 46.57 1:11.01 1:36.55 1:43.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Ax Man 126 7 3 2–2 1–½ 1–1 2–2½ 1–ns Smith 0.80
6 Multiplier 126 6 7 6–2½ 5–5 2–½ 1–hd 2–4¼ Prat 1.40
4 Potantico 119 4 4 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–1¼ Flores 63.30
3 Bold Endeavor 124 3 5 7 7 7 6–8 4–1 Van Dyke 14.20
2 Order and Law 124 2 2 5–hd 6–7 6–4 5–1½ 5–hd Fuentes 10.70
1 Route Six Six 126 1 1 1–½ 2–1 4–2½ 4–2 6–17¼ Valdivia, Jr. 25.90
5 Synthesis 124 5 6 4–1½ 4–½ 5–hd 7 7 Franco 29.50
7 AX MAN 3.60 2.20 2.10
6 MULTIPLIER 2.20 2.20
4 POTANTICO 5.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)  $18.00
$1 EXACTA (7-6)  $3.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3)  $31.09
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-4-3-2)  $529.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-4)  $29.85

Winner–Ax Man B.g.5 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $471,302 Daily Double Pool $30,271 Exacta Pool $254,680 Superfecta Pool $100,396 Super High Five Pool $12,303 Trifecta Pool $171,739. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $54.80. Pick Three Pool $43,703.

AX MAN had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch, fought back when headed in the drive and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging. MULTIPLIER bobbled at the start, went three deep into the first turn then chased off the rail or outside a rival, continued inside leaving the backstretch, split horses on the second turn, bid outside the winner into the stretch to put a head in front in midstretch and was outgamed late. POTANTICO stalked off the rail then between horses, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. BOLD ENDEAVOR settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and improved position. ORDER AND LAW saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROUTE SIX SIX sent along inside, dueled along the rail, stalked on the second turn and weakened in the drive. SYNTHESIS chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 20.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

EIGHTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.77 44.25 55.85 1:02.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Brickyard Ride 118 5 4 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ Figueroa 1.30
9 Preaching Trainer 126 8 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–hd Rispoli 5.20
4 Offshore Affair 126 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–½ 3–½ Cedillo 23.00
8 Jetovator 126 7 3 7–3½ 7–6 6–2½ 4–1¼ Prat 1.90
2 Handsome Cat 120 2 9 4–1½ 4–3 4–2 5–2½ Gryder 42.10
1 Zipper Mischief 126 1 8 6–1½ 5–½ 5–½ 6–2¼ Espinoza 6.90
10 Ready for a Fight 120 9 2 5–1 6–2 7–7 7–3¼ Pereira 36.10
11 Agamemnon 122 10 6 9–hd 8–½ 8–8 8–19¾ Valdivia, Jr. 58.60
3 Shinny 120 3 10 10 10 9–½ 9–2¾ Gutierrez 43.80
7 Afternoon Heat 126 6 7 8–1 9–2 10 10 Fuentes 81.70
5 BRICKYARD RIDE 4.60 3.40 3.00
9 PREACHING TRAINER 4.60 4.00
4 OFFSHORE AFFAIR 8.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)  $12.40
$1 EXACTA (5-9)  $11.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-8)  $33.11
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-4-8-2)  $578.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4)  $63.80
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6)  $3.60

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $517,738 Daily Double Pool $52,981 Exacta Pool $246,550 Superfecta Pool $90,532 Super High Five Pool $2,276 Trifecta Pool $153,736. Scratched–A Man's Man, Mon Camo.

50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $19.85. Pick Three Pool $94,672. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $4.55.

BRICKYARD RIDE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace along the inside and held on gamely under left handed urging. PREACHING TRAINER stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly late. OFFSHORE AFFAIR close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and also went on willingly in the final stages. JETOVATOR chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. HANDSOME CAT between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZIPPER MISCHIEF chased inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. READY FOR A FIGHT four wide early, chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. AGAMEMNON dropped back off the rail then angled in outside rival, fell farther back on the turn and lacked a response in the lane. SHINNY broke in and bobbled in the second step, saved ground off the pace, also dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive. AFTERNOON HEAT angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.90 44.73 1:09.66 1:16.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Collusion Illusion 124 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ 1–3¼ Prat 0.40
2 Ragtime Blues 122 2 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–2 2–3¼ Smith 2.10
5 Howbeit 120 5 4 5 4–1 4–8 3–¾ Rispoli 43.30
3 Phantom Boss 124 3 2 3–1 3–2 3–1½ 4–14¼ Pereira 13.00
4 Alcools 122 4 5 4–hd 5 5 5 Cedillo 15.20
1 COLLUSION ILLUSION 2.80 2.10 2.10
2 RAGTIME BLUES 2.20 2.10
5 HOWBEIT 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)  $5.60
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $2.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)  $4.45

Winner–Collusion Illusion B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Natalie Grace, by First Dude. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Orr, Rodney E., Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $542,266 Daily Double Pool $39,005 Exacta Pool $199,358 Trifecta Pool $166,023. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $5.05. Pick Three Pool $108,600. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-6-1) paid $1.45.

COLLUSION ILLUSION saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and again in midstretch, went after the runner-up under urging, collared that one a sixteenth out and drove clear under steady handling and a hold late. RAGTIME BLUES had good early speed then inched away five eighths out, set the pace along the inside, held on well to the sixteenth marker then could not mach the winner but bested the others. HOWBEIT bobbled slightly at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. PHANTOM BOSS had speed outside the runner-up then stalked alongside the winner, came out some into the stretch and was outfinished for third. ALCOOLS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, dropped back leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Snow Chief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.41 47.61 1:11.75 1:36.05 1:48.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Indian Peak 122 7 5 5–2½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Smith 2.50
5 California Kook 117 5 7 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–½ 4–½ 2–ns Prat 5.50
2 Margot's Boy 122 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2¼ Van Dyke 1.10
4 Descartes 120 4 2 3–hd 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–hd 4–1¼ Gutierrez 63.70
1 Sacred Rider 122 1 4 4–2 4–hd 3–½ 5–7 5–19¾ Cedillo 4.90
3 Canyon Crest 122 3 6 7 7 7 6–5 6–1¾ Rispoli 12.00
6 Bam Bam Again 120 6 3 2–1½ 2–hd 4–hd 7 7 Pereira 66.60
7 INDIAN PEAK 7.00 3.40 2.60
5 CALIFORNIA KOOK 5.00 2.60
2 MARGOT'S BOY 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)  $14.20
$1 EXACTA (7-5)  $17.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-4)  $44.09
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-2-4-1)  $779.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2)  $26.65

Winner–Indian Peak Dbb.c.3 by Comic Strip out of Ms. Booty, by Roar. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Quinn Howey. Owner: Gray, Jill and Dr. William T.. Mutuel Pool $498,716 Daily Double Pool $54,483 Exacta Pool $215,322 Superfecta Pool $77,173 Super High Five Pool $11,233 Trifecta Pool $144,804. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-7) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $55,756.

INDIAN PEAK angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then pulled his way up three deep to bid five eighths out, dueled outside a foe, took a short lead on the second turn, battled alongside that one through the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging between horses late. CALIFORNIA KOOK broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. MARGOT'S BOY dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and through a long drive and continued willingly to the end. DESCARTES stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn, continued alongside a foe leaving that turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SACRED RIDER saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. CANYON CREST a step slow into stride, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. BAM BAM AGAIN pulled and dueled outside a rival then drifted out into the first turn, angled in and vied alongside a foe then briefly between horses five eighths out, stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.

ELEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.60 46.03 1:12.08 1:25.39 1:39.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Vodka Twist 120 3 1 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–5 1–3¾ Maldonado 1.40
2 Hapi Hapi 120 2 4 6 6 4–hd 3–½ 2–3½ Figueroa 7.30
1 Kazansky 126 1 2 5–2 5–1½ 5–8 4–hd 3–1¼ Pereira 9.10
6 Endless Tale 119 5 3 1–2 1–4 2–2 2–hd 4–2½ Flores 6.10
7 Ultimate Mystery 126 6 5 4–2½ 3–1 3–4 5–20 5–34 Fuentes 1.60
5 Fabio 120 4 6 3–1 4–2½ 6 6 6 Gutierrez 23.30
4 VODKA TWIST 4.80 3.20 2.40
2 HAPI HAPI 6.60 4.00
1 KAZANSKY 4.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)  $22.20
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $11.20
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6)  $17.12
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)  $29.75

Winner–Vodka Twist B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Diamondsandcaviar, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Bacharach, Burt, Bacharach, Jane, Speelman, Anthony and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $307,734 Daily Double Pool $32,769 Exacta Pool $147,440 Superfecta Pool $77,000 Trifecta Pool $113,798. Scratched–World Affairs.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $10.10. Pick Three Pool $42,913.

VODKA TWIST stalked inside then a bit off the rail, ranged up to take command outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn and won clear under left handed urging and steady handling late. HAPI HAPI pulled inside then bore out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, was four wide in midstretch and was clearly second best. KAZANSKY chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses into the second turn, angled in, slipped through inside in midstretch and picked up the show. ENDLESS TALE had speed three deep then kicked away and angled in, set the pace inside, relinquished command leaving the second turn, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ULTIMATE MYSTERY chased three deep then outside a rival or off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. FABIO stalked just off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 20.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

TWELFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.34 45.54 1:09.53 1:21.98 1:34.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Shadow Sphinx 124 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–1¼ Prat 1.80
6 Boogalute 124 6 6 6–1½ 6–3 5–hd 4–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 8.10
2 Golden Doughnut 124 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 2–½ 3–nk Figueroa 53.00
10 Hootie 124 9 9 9 7–hd 7–1 5–hd 4–1¼ Rispoli 3.20
3 Mystery Messenger 126 3 2 3–2 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 5–2¼ Gryder 7.40
5 Worthy Turk 124 5 7 5–1 5–2½ 6–1 7–hd 6–1¼ Espinoza 10.80
8 Spanish Hombre 126 8 8 7–½ 8–1 8–6 6–hd 7–8¾ Maldonado 9.60
1 Royal Insider 126 1 3 8–1 9 9 9 8–¾ Pereira 23.10
4 Blackout 126 4 4 1–1 1–1 1–½ 8–10 9 Cedillo 6.40
7 SHADOW SPHINX 5.60 4.20 3.40
6 BOOGALUTE 7.60 5.20
2 GOLDEN DOUGHNUT 16.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)  $16.40
$1 EXACTA (7-6)  $22.30
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-10)  $377.80
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-10-3)  Carryover $8,987
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2)  $261.15
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-9)  $4.40

Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Baltas, Richard and Schuerman, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $541,915 Daily Double Pool $137,657 Exacta Pool $300,003 Superfecta Pool $118,593 Super High Five Pool $11,775 Trifecta Pool $192,262. Scratched–Liberal (IRE).

50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-7) paid $26.40. Pick Three Pool $117,053. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-4-9) paid $5.45. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-3/4-7/9) 9991 tickets with 4 correct paid $39.40. Pick Four Pool $516,216. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6/12-1-7-3/4-7/9) 4480 tickets with 5 correct paid $108.45. Pick Five Pool $636,647. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-5/6-1-7-3/4-7/9) 4183 tickets with 6 correct paid $62.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $491,283. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,089,836.

SHADOW SPHINX stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging and held. BOOGALUTE three deep on the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT pulled inside to stalk the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and just held third. HOOTIE hopped slightly at the start, angled in and chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MYSTERY MESSENGER saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and could not summon the needed late kick inside. WORTHY TURK hopped a bit at the start, chased outside a rival then three deep, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPANISH HOMBRE chased outside a foe then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ROYAL INSIDER drifted out into the first turn then angled in and saved ground, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. BLACKOUT (FR) had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive.

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, June 21.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1TorosayAbel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill6-1
2Big RunnuerRuben Fuentes122Victor L. Garcia7-2
3Ultimate BangoVictor Espinoza124Blake R. Heap5-2
4Sparky VilleGeovanni Franco126Jeff Bonde9-5
5Yes I Am FreeFlavien Prat126Steven Miyadi5-1
6MesutUmberto Rispoli122Carla Gaines10-1
7PortandoEvin Roman124Jack Carava20-1

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Big City BaneVictor Espinoza126Carla Gaines5-1
2Cajun TreasureEdwin Maldonado124Peter Eurton4-140,000
3Salvator MundiUmberto Rispoli124Philip D'Amato4-1
4East RandTiago Pereira124Javier Jose Sierra12-1
5Big Hoof DynamiteAbel Cedillo118Eddie Truman6-1
6Bud KnightFlavien Prat126Leonard Powell5-2
7FactorialRuben Fuentes124Ryan Hanson7-2

THIRD RACE.

4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1GirtherAbel Cedillo122Peter Miller4-1
2Dr. SchivelRuben Fuentes122Luis Mendez5-2
3AmbivalentMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill7-2
4WestonDrayden Van Dyke122Ryan Hanson8-1
5Cross IndianEswan Flores122Hector O. Palma15-1
6Bordeaux RedFlavien Prat122J. Keith Desormeaux5-1
7ExhaltingVictor Espinoza122Doug F. O'Neill6-1
8ClawAaron Gryder122Andrew Lerner8-1
Also Eligible
9SchnellUmberto Rispoli122Simon Callaghan12-1
10Deputy GaryGeovanni Franco122Ruben Gomez30-1

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Lets Get WildVictor Flores113J. Eric Kruljac6-1
2From Jamesto JamieEvin Roman120Doug F. O'Neill15-1
3Cassie BelleAaron Gryder126Sean McCarthy15-1
4Ole SilverDrayden Van Dyke120Philip D'Amato12-1
5Alice MarbleTiago Pereira120Steven Miyadi8-1
6Hot ChickenRuben Fuentes120Michael W. McCarthy6-1
7Pete's InfernoEdwin Maldonado120Vann Belvoir30-1
8South Beach GalAbel Cedillo120Peter Miller4-1
9Ride Sally RideFlavien Prat120Jose Hernandez, Jr.6-1
10QueensbeccaandjaneGeovanni Franco120Gary Stute20-1
11Connie's PromiseKent Desormeaux120Aggie Ordonez20-1
12Bella ChicaUmberto Rispoli126Mike Puype3-1
Also Eligible
13Elegant SilkMario Gutierrez120Philip D'Amato15-1

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Miss BennetAssael Espinoza126Matthew Chew8-125,000
2Bluegrass SkyEvin Roman120Mark Glatt9-225,000
3Your Royal CoilTiago Pereira126Paul G. Aguirre5-225,000
4Flying BusinessJorge Velez120Matthew Chew12-125,000
5Awesome AmandaAbel Cedillo126Dan Blacker6-1
6Remember to SmileRuben Fuentes126Jeff Bonde5-125,000
7Mucho Macho WomanJose Valdivia, Jr.126Ronald W. Ellis2-125,000

SIXTH RACE.

About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Soberano Brice Blanc122Thomas Ray Bell, II30-1
2Red KingUmberto Rispoli122Philip D'Amato4-1
3Tintoretto Ruben Fuentes122John W. Sadler8-1
4Siberian Iris Drayden Van Dyke119Richard E. Mandella5-1
5KershawAbel Cedillo122Philip D'Amato6-1
6Swamp SouffleJose Valdivia, Jr.122Steve Knapp10-1
7AvalancheGeovanni Franco122Michael W. McCarthy10-1
8Ward 'n JerryFlavien Prat126Mike Puype6-5

SEVENTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Big SweepFlavien Prat120Mark Glatt6-5
2Smiling ShirleeMike Smith122Jeff Bonde9-5
3ReiwaAbel Cedillo120Jonathan Wong15-1
4Kristi's TigerBrice Blanc120Thomas Ray Bell, II30-1
5HomehomeMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill15-1
6Warren's ShowtimeJorge Velez124Craig Anthony Lewis2-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1I Give UpJorge Velez120Hector O. Palma8-140,000
2Arya's DaggerTiago Pereira120Jorge Periban10-140,000
3Wine At SunsetAbel Cedillo120J. Eric Kruljac12-140,000
4Tiger's PrincessAssael Espinoza126Matthew Chew15-140,000
5MoreavinoHeriberto Figueroa126Gary Mandella12-140,000
6Naughty EvelynEvin Roman120Derek Meredith30-140,000
7Star of AfricaJose Valdivia, Jr.120Patrick Gallagher6-140,000
8Hola ChicaGeovanni Franco126Carla Gaines8-140,000
9KatsarosEdwin Maldonado126Jeff Bonde12-140,000
10DanceformunnyFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas5-240,000
11Sapori GirlUmberto Rispoli126Tim Yakteen3-140,000

NINTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Cosmic CowgirlFlavien Prat120Richard Baltas3-150,000
2True MischiefAbel Cedillo126Richard Baltas8-150,000
3With This VowDrayden Van Dyke120Ronald W. Ellis7-250,000
4M FastRuben Fuentes120Neil D. Drysdale6-150,000
5Apache PassEvin Roman126Mark Glatt7-250,000
6Saving SophieJose Valdivia, Jr.126Ronald W. Ellis5-250,000
7She'seversocleverHeriberto Figueroa120Anthony K. Saavedra15-150,000

TENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1True Valour Jose Valdivia, Jr.124Simon Callaghan6-1
2Jasikan Ruben Fuentes124John W. Sadler20-1
3Cleopatra's StrikeMike Smith124Philip D'Amato7-2
4BlitzkriegVictor Espinoza122Doug F. O'Neill12-1
5Sharp SamuraiAbel Cedillo122Mark Glatt4-1
6Souter Evin Roman122Mark Glatt15-1
7Border TownFlavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella4-1
8Bowies HeroUmberto Rispoli124Philip D'Amato4-1
9King of SpeedGeovanni Franco122Jeff Bonde20-1
10BoloDrayden Van Dyke122Carla Gaines8-1

ELEVENTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Gold ArrowMario Gutierrez126Neil D. Drysdale12-1
2ProvocationMike Smith120Bob Baffert5-2
3Miss Addie PrayDrayden Van Dyke120Patrick Gallagher12-1
4Quiet SecretaryGeovanni Franco120Ian Kruljac50-1
5HimikoAbel Cedillo120Bob Baffert3-1
6Queen of AcesKent Desormeaux120Vladimir Cerin8-1
7Scarlet LipsFlavien Prat120Peter Miller4-1
8La V.Tiago Pereira120Leonard Powell3-1
9Brandons DangerEdwin Maldonado120George Papaprodromou20-1

TWELFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Storm the Bastille Tiago Pereira124William Spawr20-1
2Silken PrinceGeovanni Franco124Matthew Chew15-1
3Of Good ReportKent Desormeaux126Vladimir Cerin5-1
4Go Daddy GoJose Valdivia, Jr.126Brian J. Koriner15-1
5Southern KingRuben Fuentes126Peter Miller6-1
6Winning ElementDrayden Van Dyke124Ryan Hanson8-1
7Fivestar Lynch Mike Smith124Richard Baltas10-1
8Lincoln CityVictor Flores119J. Eric Kruljac20-1
9ColosiAbel Cedillo124Doug F. O'Neill15-1
10Turn the SwitchEdwin Maldonado124Peter Eurton12-1
11Galloping MischiefFlavien Prat124Richard E. Mandella4-1
12Succeedandsurpass Umberto Rispoli126Mike Puype3-1
Also Eligible
13Three Ay EmAaron Gryder126Andrew Lerner6-1
14Move Over Ruben Fuentes124Hector O. Palma15-140,000

Sports
John Cherwa

