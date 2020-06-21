Horse racing newsletter: Tiz The Law rolls in the Belmont

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the final day of another excruciating Santa Anita meeting.

The first leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is in the books, and Tiz the Law was a convincing winner of the race. The thing that doesn’t make sense is that the first leg is the Belmont Stakes, but the Tiz the Law part makes perfect sense.

The race couldn’t have set up any better as the colt set up third behind Tap It to Win and Fore Left. When Tiz the Law hit the top of the stretch, the race was over, and Manny Franco rode the horse with confidence to the finish line.

Trainer Barclay Tagg even went so far as to say he was looking for the Travers next, followed by the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Very ambitious.

We get much more into the race in the story we did — remotely — for our website and print. Just click here.

There is more to report on the race in coming days; just come back here and we’ll keep you up to speed.

Santa Anita review

All the attention on Saturday was on the Belmont Stakes, but Santa Anita had a pretty good card with three stakes races. Let’s recap them.

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: This was a one-mile turf race for fillies and mares and it was run, shall we say, maybe not like it was planned. Toinette, the heavy favorite, took the lead early but then surrendered it to longshot Gypsy Spirit. But by the top of the stretch Gypsy Spirit started to give way as Toinette showed her class. The winning margin was 2¾ lengths.

Toinette paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Red Lark finished second followed by Querelle, Gypsy Spirit and Keeper Of the Stars, the close second favorite.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Neil Drysdale (winning training): “It was a strangely run race but I liked the outcome. You’re always a little concerned when a horse has had six months off. It’s great to have her back.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “There was no pace. She was a little fresh, she took me into the race. The three-horse (Gypsy Spirit) made the move to the outside, she got the race to go. [Toinette] took a nice breather and she was in the race from there. I didn’t want to be on the lead, so I was glad there was a horse that made the move and made some pace.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes: This 6 1/2-furlong race for 3-year-olds may have some Kentucky Derby implications. Collusion Illusion was so impressive in his 3 ¼-length win in the race that trainer Mark Glatt said that the Kentucky Derby is “on our radar.”

“We paid the late supplement [of $3,000],” Glatt said. “I don’t know what’s next. I just wanted to get by [Saturday]. We’ll need to stretch him out and figure out how to get enough points.”

Collusion Illusion paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Ragtime Blues was second followed by Howbeit, Phantom Moss and Alcools.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “He’s pretty good. He obviously followed up on his comeback race [Saturday]. He had me a little worried there at the top of the stretch, but I think he’s a pretty smart horse and Flavien has a lot of confidence in him. He’s very athletic, there’s no wasted action in his stride.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “Around the [far] turn I was inside and he was taking the dirt not quite well. Mike Smith (Ragtime Blues) opened up a little at the turn, so I wasn’t super confident, but I knew as soon as we turned for home, if we switched leads he would give me a good kick. … As of right now he’s running well short but he probably could go longer.”

$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes: This Cal-bred race over 1 1/8 miles on the turf for 3-year-olds had a rousing finish. The stretch drive was a fight between Indian Peak and Margot’s Boy, but in the end Indian Peak drew out to win by a close half-length.

Indian Peak paid $7.00, $3.40 and $2.60. California Kook was second followed by Margot’s Boy, Descartes, Sacred Rider, Canyon Crest and Bam Bam Again.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Quinn Howey (winning trainer): “I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to Mike [Smith] before the race, because of the way everything is set up now. When Mike let him run early there, I was excited, because I’ve been wanting to tell riders to go ahead and let him run, that’s what he likes. It worked out great and to come to Santa Anita and win a stake like this.… I feel really lucky to have the horse first of all. Just to have a horse like this is incredible. When you’ve been claiming horses for $2,500 to run at Stockton for $4,000, this is really special.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “He was being a bit strong [in the paddock], but if you looked at his face he wasn’t in distress or unruly. He was happy, he wanted to get out there. He just wanted to give it to ‘em which is a good thing, which I let him do the first quarter of the race then backed it up the second quarter. He just has such a big, beautiful stride. I talked to the [woman] who rides him in the mornings and she said to just stay out of his way. So, I listened to her.”

Sad to report

Strictly Biz, a lightly raced 4-year-old colt, became the 15th death of the current Santa Anita season when a knee injury was discovered after the horse finished sixth in a 5 ½-furlong turf allowance/optional claiming race on Saturday. Veterinarians believed the injury was not reparable and the horse was euthanized. The colt was pulled up at the top of the stretch at the conclusion of the race and vanned off the course. He was trained by Brian Koriner and ridden by Jose Valdivia, Jr.

Santa Anita preview

Closing day is a big one at Santa Anita with 12 races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are seven turf races and four stakes races. The meeting concludes with a 12-horse allowance/optional claimer. Let’s preview the stakes.

$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes. This race is 5 ½ furlongs on the turf for horses 3 and up. It’s also the first race on the card at 12:30 p.m. Sparky Ville is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Giovanni Franco. He is coming off a second in the Grade 3 Daytona, so this race is a drop in class. He has won three-of-12 lifetime.

The second favorite is Ultimate Bango at 5-2 for Blake Heap and Victor Espinoza. He has been off since November when he finished third in the Cary Grant at Del Mar. He has won four of his 14 races.

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes. This is one of the favorite races of the meeting because its 1 ¾ miles on turf, meaning it starts at the top of downhill course and the horses go around the turf oval twice. Those that worry it’s too long a race need to watch to see that the horses are at little more than a gallop for a lot of the race.

The favorite, at 6-5, is Ward ‘n Jerry for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. He won the 1 ½-mile San Luis Rey earlier this meeting. He is six-for-21 lifetime. The second favorite is Red King at 4-1 for Phil D’Amato and Umberto Rispoli. He doesn’t have the recent stakes experience of the favorite and is coming off a win in an allowance/optional claimer. Abel Cedillo, who rode him last time is on the other D’Amato entrant, Kershaw. Post is set for 3:03 p.m.

$150,000 Melair Stakes. This race is restricted to Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. Big Sweep is the favorite at 6-5 for Mark Glatt and Flavien Prat. She is undefeated in two starts including a win in the Echo Eddie Stakes.

Smiling Shirlee, at 9-5, is the second favorite for Jeff Bonde and Mike Smith. She is much more experienced having run eight races, winning three of them. Last out she won the Evening Jewel with Smith aboard. Post is scheduled for 3:33 p.m.

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes. This 10-horse race is for horses going a mile on the turf. This is a really competitive race as morning-line maker Jon White has a lot of horses clustered at the top of the odds board. Cleopatra’s Strike is the 7-2 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Mike Smith. This horse has run 28 times and won four races and finished second an amazing 11 times. Since he joined the D’Amato barn he’s finished second in four of his six races.

There are three horses at 4-1: Sharp Samurai (Mark Glatt/Abel Cedillo), Border Town (Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat), Bowie’s Hero (D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli). Post is set for 5:03 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8 (2 also eligible), 12 (1 ae), 7, 8, 6, 11, 7, 10, 9, 12 (2 ae).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Yes I Am Free (5-1)

Yes I Am Free sees Flavien Prat ride for the first time this meet for trainer Steve Miyadi. A 5-1 on a Prat horse, I probably do not need to write anything else. The horse races protected and makes the first start since February. The presence of this jockey tells me this is not an “exercise for Del Mar” race. Portando also looks interesting in here at a 20-1 price with Evin Roman riding. This horse won at the distance last out and I really think Roman has been riding very well of late and is a jockey to watch at Del Mar. Trainer Jack Carava is 20% at the meet and 50% in the money from his small stable. Thank you for reading my value plays for the Santa Anita meet. I have a special rate for my Del Mar season pass on my website for all readers.

Saturday’s result: California Kook was bet down to 5-1 but alas the horse and my nemesis Mike Smith beat us. Flavien had the better horse but came running a smidge too late to run second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Belmont (2): Grade 1 $250,000 Woody Stephens Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: No Patrol ($8.20)

Belmont (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Decorated Invader ($3.20)

Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Wonder Again Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sweet Melania ($4.60)

Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 Audubon Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Field Pass ($5.00)

Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Full Extreme ($19.50)

Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf: Winner: Toinette ($3.40)

Belmont (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Acorn Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Gamine ($3.40)

Woodbine (7): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muchokova ($18.80)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Jaipur Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($6.50)

Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Wise Dan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($4.00)

Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Malibu Uproar ($20.70)

Belmont (10): Grade 1 $1 million Belmont Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tiz the Law ($3.60)

Ruidoso (10): $163,415 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: My Storm Warrior ($69.60)

Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Collusion Illusion ($2.80)

Santa Anita (10): $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Indian Peak ($7.00)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:59 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Art of Almost (9-5)

11:31 Woodbine (4): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Merveilleux (8-5)

1:09 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jean Elizabeth (9-5)

1:42 Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Candy’s Dream (2-1)

3:03 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf. Favorite: Ward ‘n Jerry (6-5)

3:33 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Big Sweep (6-5)

5:03 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cleopatra’s Strike (7-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 4 All My Hope (4-1)

She ran a better than looked fourth in a needed start here seven nights ago when encountering an uncomfortable journey from the inside portion of the track. The figure earned in this effort is very competitive for Sunday’s endeavor and the good looker should improve in her second start over the oval. Should be a big threat with a quality number in tow along with the quick turnaround for connections that do well with entrants of this ilk.

Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

