Horse racing newsletter: Tiz The Law rolls in the Belmont
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the final day of another excruciating Santa Anita meeting.
Off to the races
The first leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is in the books, and Tiz the Law was a convincing winner of the race. The thing that doesn’t make sense is that the first leg is the Belmont Stakes, but the Tiz the Law part makes perfect sense.
The race couldn’t have set up any better as the colt set up third behind Tap It to Win and Fore Left. When Tiz the Law hit the top of the stretch, the race was over, and Manny Franco rode the horse with confidence to the finish line.
Trainer Barclay Tagg even went so far as to say he was looking for the Travers next, followed by the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Very ambitious.
We get much more into the race in the story we did — remotely — for our website and print. Just click here.
There is more to report on the race in coming days; just come back here and we’ll keep you up to speed.
Santa Anita review
All the attention on Saturday was on the Belmont Stakes, but Santa Anita had a pretty good card with three stakes races. Let’s recap them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: This was a one-mile turf race for fillies and mares and it was run, shall we say, maybe not like it was planned. Toinette, the heavy favorite, took the lead early but then surrendered it to longshot Gypsy Spirit. But by the top of the stretch Gypsy Spirit started to give way as Toinette showed her class. The winning margin was 2¾ lengths.
Toinette paid $3.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Red Lark finished second followed by Querelle, Gypsy Spirit and Keeper Of the Stars, the close second favorite.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Neil Drysdale (winning training): “It was a strangely run race but I liked the outcome. You’re always a little concerned when a horse has had six months off. It’s great to have her back.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “There was no pace. She was a little fresh, she took me into the race. The three-horse (Gypsy Spirit) made the move to the outside, she got the race to go. [Toinette] took a nice breather and she was in the race from there. I didn’t want to be on the lead, so I was glad there was a horse that made the move and made some pace.”
Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes: This 6 1/2-furlong race for 3-year-olds may have some Kentucky Derby implications. Collusion Illusion was so impressive in his 3 ¼-length win in the race that trainer Mark Glatt said that the Kentucky Derby is “on our radar.”
“We paid the late supplement [of $3,000],” Glatt said. “I don’t know what’s next. I just wanted to get by [Saturday]. We’ll need to stretch him out and figure out how to get enough points.”
Collusion Illusion paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Ragtime Blues was second followed by Howbeit, Phantom Moss and Alcools.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “He’s pretty good. He obviously followed up on his comeback race [Saturday]. He had me a little worried there at the top of the stretch, but I think he’s a pretty smart horse and Flavien has a lot of confidence in him. He’s very athletic, there’s no wasted action in his stride.
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “Around the [far] turn I was inside and he was taking the dirt not quite well. Mike Smith (Ragtime Blues) opened up a little at the turn, so I wasn’t super confident, but I knew as soon as we turned for home, if we switched leads he would give me a good kick. … As of right now he’s running well short but he probably could go longer.”
$150,000 Snow Chief Stakes: This Cal-bred race over 1 1/8 miles on the turf for 3-year-olds had a rousing finish. The stretch drive was a fight between Indian Peak and Margot’s Boy, but in the end Indian Peak drew out to win by a close half-length.
Indian Peak paid $7.00, $3.40 and $2.60. California Kook was second followed by Margot’s Boy, Descartes, Sacred Rider, Canyon Crest and Bam Bam Again.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Quinn Howey (winning trainer): “I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to Mike [Smith] before the race, because of the way everything is set up now. When Mike let him run early there, I was excited, because I’ve been wanting to tell riders to go ahead and let him run, that’s what he likes. It worked out great and to come to Santa Anita and win a stake like this.… I feel really lucky to have the horse first of all. Just to have a horse like this is incredible. When you’ve been claiming horses for $2,500 to run at Stockton for $4,000, this is really special.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “He was being a bit strong [in the paddock], but if you looked at his face he wasn’t in distress or unruly. He was happy, he wanted to get out there. He just wanted to give it to ‘em which is a good thing, which I let him do the first quarter of the race then backed it up the second quarter. He just has such a big, beautiful stride. I talked to the [woman] who rides him in the mornings and she said to just stay out of his way. So, I listened to her.”
Sad to report
Strictly Biz, a lightly raced 4-year-old colt, became the 15th death of the current Santa Anita season when a knee injury was discovered after the horse finished sixth in a 5 ½-furlong turf allowance/optional claiming race on Saturday. Veterinarians believed the injury was not reparable and the horse was euthanized. The colt was pulled up at the top of the stretch at the conclusion of the race and vanned off the course. He was trained by Brian Koriner and ridden by Jose Valdivia, Jr.
Santa Anita preview
Closing day is a big one at Santa Anita with 12 races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are seven turf races and four stakes races. The meeting concludes with a 12-horse allowance/optional claimer. Let’s preview the stakes.
$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes. This race is 5 ½ furlongs on the turf for horses 3 and up. It’s also the first race on the card at 12:30 p.m. Sparky Ville is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Giovanni Franco. He is coming off a second in the Grade 3 Daytona, so this race is a drop in class. He has won three-of-12 lifetime.
The second favorite is Ultimate Bango at 5-2 for Blake Heap and Victor Espinoza. He has been off since November when he finished third in the Cary Grant at Del Mar. He has won four of his 14 races.
Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes. This is one of the favorite races of the meeting because its 1 ¾ miles on turf, meaning it starts at the top of downhill course and the horses go around the turf oval twice. Those that worry it’s too long a race need to watch to see that the horses are at little more than a gallop for a lot of the race.
The favorite, at 6-5, is Ward ‘n Jerry for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. He won the 1 ½-mile San Luis Rey earlier this meeting. He is six-for-21 lifetime. The second favorite is Red King at 4-1 for Phil D’Amato and Umberto Rispoli. He doesn’t have the recent stakes experience of the favorite and is coming off a win in an allowance/optional claimer. Abel Cedillo, who rode him last time is on the other D’Amato entrant, Kershaw. Post is set for 3:03 p.m.
$150,000 Melair Stakes. This race is restricted to Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. Big Sweep is the favorite at 6-5 for Mark Glatt and Flavien Prat. She is undefeated in two starts including a win in the Echo Eddie Stakes.
Smiling Shirlee, at 9-5, is the second favorite for Jeff Bonde and Mike Smith. She is much more experienced having run eight races, winning three of them. Last out she won the Evening Jewel with Smith aboard. Post is scheduled for 3:33 p.m.
Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes. This 10-horse race is for horses going a mile on the turf. This is a really competitive race as morning-line maker Jon White has a lot of horses clustered at the top of the odds board. Cleopatra’s Strike is the 7-2 favorite for Phil D’Amato and Mike Smith. This horse has run 28 times and won four races and finished second an amazing 11 times. Since he joined the D’Amato barn he’s finished second in four of his six races.
There are three horses at 4-1: Sharp Samurai (Mark Glatt/Abel Cedillo), Border Town (Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat), Bowie’s Hero (D’Amato/Umberto Rispoli). Post is set for 5:03 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8 (2 also eligible), 12 (1 ae), 7, 8, 6, 11, 7, 10, 9, 12 (2 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Yes I Am Free (5-1)
Yes I Am Free sees Flavien Prat ride for the first time this meet for trainer Steve Miyadi. A 5-1 on a Prat horse, I probably do not need to write anything else. The horse races protected and makes the first start since February. The presence of this jockey tells me this is not an “exercise for Del Mar” race. Portando also looks interesting in here at a 20-1 price with Evin Roman riding. This horse won at the distance last out and I really think Roman has been riding very well of late and is a jockey to watch at Del Mar. Trainer Jack Carava is 20% at the meet and 50% in the money from his small stable. Thank you for reading my value plays for the Santa Anita meet. I have a special rate for my Del Mar season pass on my website for all readers.
Saturday’s result: California Kook was bet down to 5-1 but alas the horse and my nemesis Mike Smith beat us. Flavien had the better horse but came running a smidge too late to run second.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont (2): Grade 1 $250,000 Woody Stephens Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: No Patrol ($8.20)
Belmont (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Decorated Invader ($3.20)
Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Wonder Again Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sweet Melania ($4.60)
Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 Audubon Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Field Pass ($5.00)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Full Extreme ($19.50)
Santa Anita (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf: Winner: Toinette ($3.40)
Belmont (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Acorn Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Gamine ($3.40)
Woodbine (7): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muchokova ($18.80)
Belmont (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Jaipur Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Oleksandra ($6.50)
Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Wise Dan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($4.00)
Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Malibu Uproar ($20.70)
Belmont (10): Grade 1 $1 million Belmont Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Tiz the Law ($3.60)
Ruidoso (10): $163,415 Mountain Top Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: My Storm Warrior ($69.60)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Collusion Illusion ($2.80)
Santa Anita (10): $200,000 Snow Chief Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Indian Peak ($7.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
10:59 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Art of Almost (9-5)
11:31 Woodbine (4): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Merveilleux (8-5)
1:09 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jean Elizabeth (9-5)
1:42 Woodbine (8): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Candy’s Dream (2-1)
3:03 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¾ miles on turf. Favorite: Ward ‘n Jerry (6-5)
3:33 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Melair Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Big Sweep (6-5)
5:03 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cleopatra’s Strike (7-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 4 All My Hope (4-1)
She ran a better than looked fourth in a needed start here seven nights ago when encountering an uncomfortable journey from the inside portion of the track. The figure earned in this effort is very competitive for Sunday’s endeavor and the good looker should improve in her second start over the oval. Should be a big threat with a quality number in tow along with the quick turnaround for connections that do well with entrants of this ilk.
A final thought
Now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 45.35 57.10 1:03.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Utalknboutpractice
|120
|2
|8
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Prat
|1.70
|4
|Caerulean
|120
|4
|4
|4–2
|4–2
|4–3½
|2–hd
|Gutierrez
|9.40
|6
|DQ–Hammering Lemon
|120
|6
|1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Roman
|25.30
|7
|Count Alexei
|120
|7
|3
|2–1½
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–2½
|Rispoli
|0.80
|1
|El Diablo Rojo
|120
|1
|6
|8
|7–½
|7–2½
|5–nk
|Figueroa
|25.80
|3
|Me Macho
|119
|3
|2
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–½
|6–½
|Flores
|23.70
|8
|Hollywood's Best
|120
|8
|7
|5–½
|5–2
|6–hd
|7–3½
|Cedillo
|13.60
|5
|California Tenga
|120
|5
|5
|7–1
|8
|8
|8
|Gryder
|104.00
|2
|UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE
|5.40
|3.60
|2.10
|4
|CAERULEAN
|8.80
|3.20
|7
|COUNT ALEXEI
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$22.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-1)
|$21.27
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-1-3)
|$979.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7)
|$25.55
Winner–Utalknboutpractice Ch.g.3 by Justin Phillip out of Country Whirl, by Country Light. Bred by Carnation Racing Stables (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: MyRacehorse.com, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $285,552 Exacta Pool $164,230 Superfecta Pool $68,972 Super High Five Pool $5,135 Trifecta Pool $97,836. Scratched–none. DQ–#6 Hammering Lemon–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 6th.
UTALKNBOUTPRACTICE broke in then pulled alongside the leader and then cleared, inched away around the turn and held sway under right-handed urging. CAERULEAN bumped and lost path at the start, tracked near the inside, angled three wide on the turn and was up for second three deep at the wire. HAMMERING LEMON veered in and bumped rival at the start, stalked two wide then between in the lane and got edged for second. COUNT ALEXEI sped to the front then dueled inside, chased into and around the turn and finished willingly from the along the inside. EL DIABLO ROJO off a bit slow and bothered at the start, saved ground to the lane and never threatened. ME MACHO bumped and forced in leaving the gate, settled early, went four wide into the stretch and never responded to urging. HOLLYWOOD'S BEST chased two wide, angled three wide then back to the two path and failed to rally. CALIFORNIA TENGA off a bit slow and shuffled back between runners, saved ground into the lane and was never a factor. After a review, the Stewards disqualified HAMMERING LEMON from third to sixth for veering in and causing interference to CAERULEAN and ME MACHO at the start.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.89 47.68 1:11.34 1:23.31 1:35.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Toinette
|124
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–2¾
|Prat
|0.70
|1
|Red Lark
|116
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|14.30
|4
|Querelle
|122
|3
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–1
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|26.70
|3
|Gypsy Spirit
|122
|2
|3
|3–5
|1–2½
|1–1
|2–1
|4–2¼
|Smith
|11.00
|5
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|126
|4
|2
|2–2
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–½
|5
|Cedillo
|1.30
|6
|TOINETTE
|3.40
|2.60
|2.40
|1
|RED LARK (IRE)
|6.60
|4.20
|4
|QUERELLE
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$16.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3)
|$20.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$42.90
Winner–Toinette Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hudson, Jr., Edward J. and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $358,226 Daily Double Pool $39,234 Exacta Pool $153,209 Superfecta Pool $45,724 Trifecta Pool $86,987. Scratched–Cordiality, Simply Breathless (GB).
TOINETTE dueled for command from the outside then cleared outside rival, lost command and chased the leader into and around the far turn, bid alongside GYPSY SPIRIT in upper stretch, moved clear near the eighth pole and drew away. RED LARK (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, traveled outside a rival then in the two path, kept in that path on the second turn then came out four wide, rallied and bested the rest. QUERELLE threw head and off slow at the start, angled to the inside, held the rail chasing the pace out upper stretch and was edged for the place. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) pulled early from off the rail chasing the pace, went three wide around the first turn, moved outside the leader then cleared that foe to assume control, inched away on the backstretch, led clear into the lane, overtaken a furlong out and weakened late. KEEPER OFTHE STARS dueled from the inside then stalked the leader, raced three wide and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.56 45.45 57.39 1:10.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Posterize
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|Franco
|3.30
|5
|Jan's Reserve
|124
|5
|2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|Delgadillo
|2.00
|2
|Vander Kelen
|124
|2
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|3–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|12.00
|1
|Oh Marvelous Me
|124
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–2¼
|Prat
|2.30
|4
|Adens Dream
|124
|4
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|5
|Maldonado
|3.00
|3
|POSTERIZE
|8.60
|4.00
|3.40
|5
|JAN'S RESERVE
|3.00
|2.80
|2
|VANDER KELEN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$13.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$34.70
Winner–Posterize B.g.4 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust, Hames, Doug and Kruljac, Ian S.. Mutuel Pool $170,596 Daily Double Pool $21,028 Exacta Pool $63,471 Trifecta Pool $41,085. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $17.10. Pick Three Pool $45,113.
POSTERIZE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. JAN'S RESERVE pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held second between foes late. VANDER KELEN stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, continued off the inside, swung three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place outside foes on the line. OH MARVELOUS ME bobbled in a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for third. ADENS DREAM prompted the pace between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was outside a rival past midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.94 45.06 57.27 1:03.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Moonhall Milly
|120
|7
|9
|4–hd
|4–2
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|1.70
|9
|Vegas Palm
|126
|8
|4
|6–1½
|5–½
|4–1½
|2–1
|Figueroa
|8.10
|3
|Fabiolla
|126
|3
|10
|10–hd
|9–2
|6–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|5.20
|11
|Officious
|120
|10
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|4–2¼
|Cedillo
|14.20
|1
|Journal Entry
|126
|1
|6
|8–½
|7–1½
|7–2½
|5–½
|Fuentes
|27.70
|2
|Rowangoeshollywood
|120
|2
|5
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–½
|6–nk
|Delgadillo
|63.80
|5
|Sweet Sonny
|122
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|7–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.60
|4
|Into Victory
|120
|4
|7
|7–hd
|8–1
|8–2
|8–1
|Pereira
|11.10
|7
|This Tea
|120
|6
|11
|11
|11
|9–3
|9–4¾
|Gutierrez
|9.60
|12
|Lookin So Lucky
|120
|11
|8
|9–½
|10–hd
|11
|10–6½
|Blanc
|82.50
|10
|River Girl
|120
|9
|2
|5–1½
|6–1½
|10–½
|11
|Flores
|14.40
|8
|MOONHALL MILLY (IRE)
|5.40
|3.20
|2.60
|9
|VEGAS PALM
|6.00
|3.20
|3
|FABIOLLA (GB)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$33.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-11)
|$56.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3)
|$28.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-3-11-1)
|Carryover $975
Winner–Moonhall Milly (IRE) B.f.3 by Bungle Inthejungle (GB) out of Analasa (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by Leaf Stud (IRE). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $210,182 Daily Double Pool $14,984 Exacta Pool $119,476 Superfecta Pool $42,055 Trifecta Pool $67,430 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,278. Scratched–Nurse Goodbody, She'seversoclever.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-8) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $26,636.
MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out some and rallied between horses under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. VEGAS PALM between horses early, chased just off the rail on the backstretch and turn, swung three deep into the stretch and finished well. FABIOLLA (GB) settled just off the inside then along the rail, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and edged a rival late for the show. OFFICIOUS angled in and stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and was edged late for third. JOURNAL ENTRY bobbled some at the break, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD also bobbled a bit at the start, stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SWEET SONNY had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch to deep stretch and weakened late. INTO VICTORY chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. THIS TEA steadied just after the start, settled outside a rival then between horses into the turn, angled in on the bend and lacked the needed rally. LOOKIN SO LUCKY wide early, chased outside then three deep, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and could not offer the necessary response. RIVER GIRL stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.73 45.11 57.90 1:11.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Undeniable Proof
|126
|6
|2
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–ns
|Fuentes
|11.20
|3
|Baby Gronk
|126
|3
|1
|5–1
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–2¼
|Pereira
|1.40
|1
|Alvaaro
|126
|1
|6
|1–½
|1–½
|3–2½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|7.90
|2
|Conte Cavour
|126
|2
|7
|8
|6–2
|5–5
|4–4½
|Gutierrez
|54.30
|5
|Sorriso
|126
|5
|5
|2–½
|3–1½
|4–½
|5–8¼
|Cedillo
|3.10
|4
|All American Hero
|126
|4
|3
|4–1
|5–1
|6–2½
|6–1¼
|Gryder
|10.30
|8
|Shanghai Curly
|120
|8
|4
|7–½
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–13¼
|Franco
|46.80
|7
|Cryin' Chuck
|126
|7
|8
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Rispoli
|3.60
|6
|UNDENIABLE PROOF
|24.40
|9.60
|5.80
|3
|BABY GRONK
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|ALVAARO
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$65.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$34.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2)
|$144.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$109.50
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-2-5)
|Carryover $4,839
Winner–Undeniable Proof B.g.4 by Idiot Proof out of Carissa, by Richly Blended. Bred by Richard Keeline, Patricia Keeline &Jesus Manuel Ochoa (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Keeline, Patricia and Keeline, Richard. Mutuel Pool $196,974 Daily Double Pool $13,057 Exacta Pool $92,010 Superfecta Pool $41,756 Trifecta Pool $61,536 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,062. Claimed–All American Hero by Boom Racing, GNO Racing Club and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $121.35. Pick Three Pool $25,851. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/6/7-3-8/13-6) 4 correct paid $283.75. Pick Four Pool $140,862. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2/6/7-3-8/13-6) 5 correct paid $821.95. Pick Five Pool $450,965.
UNDENIABLE PROOF pressed the pace three deep, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and held gamely under urging. BABY GRONK chase a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch, bid three deep a sixteenth out and just missed on the line. ALVAARO had speed inside to set a pressured pace, bid again along the rail past midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and steadied in tight nearing the wire. CONTE CAVOUR chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and bested the others. SORRISO angled in and prompted the pace between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ALL AMERICAN HERO stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SHANGHAI CURLY chased outside then three deep to the stretch and weakened. CRYIN' CHUCK settled off the rail then chased between horses, fell back just off the fence on the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.21 45.42 57.10 1:03.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Silardi
|120
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–½
|1–½
|Prat
|2.60
|6
|Whooping Jay
|126
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|2–¾
|Gutierrez
|3.40
|2
|Unbridled Ethos
|126
|2
|6
|7–2
|6–½
|6–1
|3–½
|Cedillo
|3.40
|5
|City Rage
|126
|5
|1
|6–½
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–¾
|Rispoli
|3.80
|1
|Psycho Dar
|126
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–1
|5–hd
|Delgadillo
|7.60
|7
|Strictly Biz
|126
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|6–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|28.30
|4
|Silenced
|126
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|11.80
|3
|Luck's Royal Flush
|126
|3
|7
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Maldonado
|47.60
|8
|SILARDI
|7.20
|4.20
|2.80
|6
|WHOOPING JAY
|4.60
|3.00
|2
|UNBRIDLED ETHOS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$132.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$17.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-5)
|$15.82
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-5-1)
|$562.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2)
|$29.20
Winner–Silardi B.g.3 by City Zip out of Whispering Softly, by Arch. Bred by Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC &Narola, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $283,959 Daily Double Pool $16,496 Exacta Pool $127,749 Superfecta Pool $46,073 Super High Five Pool $12,930 Trifecta Pool $81,785. Scratched–Saints Paynter.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-8) paid $71.70. Pick Three Pool $45,373.
SILARDI four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid under urging outside the runner-up a sixteenth out to gain the lead nearing the wire and gamely prevailed. WHOOPING JAY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged late. UNBRIDLED ETHOS saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside leaving the turn and again in midstretch, came out past midstretch and split rivals in deep stretch for the show. CITY RAGE chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. PSYCHO DAR stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. STRICTLY BIZ settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, swung out three wide into the stretch and also was outfinished then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. SILENCED bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened late. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had speed between horses and pulled then was in tight midway on the backstretch, continued between foes on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.44 46.57 1:11.01 1:36.55 1:43.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Ax Man
|126
|7
|3
|2–2
|1–½
|1–1
|2–2½
|1–ns
|Smith
|0.80
|6
|Multiplier
|126
|6
|7
|6–2½
|5–5
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–4¼
|Prat
|1.40
|4
|Potantico
|119
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Flores
|63.30
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|124
|3
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–8
|4–1
|Van Dyke
|14.20
|2
|Order and Law
|124
|2
|2
|5–hd
|6–7
|6–4
|5–1½
|5–hd
|Fuentes
|10.70
|1
|Route Six Six
|126
|1
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|4–2½
|4–2
|6–17¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|25.90
|5
|Synthesis
|124
|5
|6
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Franco
|29.50
|7
|AX MAN
|3.60
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|MULTIPLIER
|2.20
|2.20
|4
|POTANTICO
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$3.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3)
|$31.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-4-3-2)
|$529.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-4)
|$29.85
Winner–Ax Man B.g.5 by Misremembered out of Shameful, by Flying Chevron. Bred by Hal J. Earnhardt (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Earnhardt III, Patti and Hal J.. Mutuel Pool $471,302 Daily Double Pool $30,271 Exacta Pool $254,680 Superfecta Pool $100,396 Super High Five Pool $12,303 Trifecta Pool $171,739. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $54.80. Pick Three Pool $43,703.
AX MAN had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away on the second turn, continued just off the rail in the stretch, fought back when headed in the drive and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging. MULTIPLIER bobbled at the start, went three deep into the first turn then chased off the rail or outside a rival, continued inside leaving the backstretch, split horses on the second turn, bid outside the winner into the stretch to put a head in front in midstretch and was outgamed late. POTANTICO stalked off the rail then between horses, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. BOLD ENDEAVOR settled inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and improved position. ORDER AND LAW saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROUTE SIX SIX sent along inside, dueled along the rail, stalked on the second turn and weakened in the drive. SYNTHESIS chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.77 44.25 55.85 1:02.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Brickyard Ride
|118
|5
|4
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–½
|Figueroa
|1.30
|9
|Preaching Trainer
|126
|8
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|5.20
|4
|Offshore Affair
|126
|4
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|2–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|23.00
|8
|Jetovator
|126
|7
|3
|7–3½
|7–6
|6–2½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|1.90
|2
|Handsome Cat
|120
|2
|9
|4–1½
|4–3
|4–2
|5–2½
|Gryder
|42.10
|1
|Zipper Mischief
|126
|1
|8
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–½
|6–2¼
|Espinoza
|6.90
|10
|Ready for a Fight
|120
|9
|2
|5–1
|6–2
|7–7
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|36.10
|11
|Agamemnon
|122
|10
|6
|9–hd
|8–½
|8–8
|8–19¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|58.60
|3
|Shinny
|120
|3
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|9–2¾
|Gutierrez
|43.80
|7
|Afternoon Heat
|126
|6
|7
|8–1
|9–2
|10
|10
|Fuentes
|81.70
|5
|BRICKYARD RIDE
|4.60
|3.40
|3.00
|9
|PREACHING TRAINER
|4.60
|4.00
|4
|OFFSHORE AFFAIR
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-4-8)
|$33.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-4-8-2)
|$578.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-4)
|$63.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6)
|$3.60
Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $517,738 Daily Double Pool $52,981 Exacta Pool $246,550 Superfecta Pool $90,532 Super High Five Pool $2,276 Trifecta Pool $153,736. Scratched–A Man's Man, Mon Camo.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $19.85. Pick Three Pool $94,672. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $4.55.
BRICKYARD RIDE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace along the inside and held on gamely under left handed urging. PREACHING TRAINER stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and finished willingly late. OFFSHORE AFFAIR close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and also went on willingly in the final stages. JETOVATOR chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and found his best stride late. HANDSOME CAT between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ZIPPER MISCHIEF chased inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. READY FOR A FIGHT four wide early, chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. AGAMEMNON dropped back off the rail then angled in outside rival, fell farther back on the turn and lacked a response in the lane. SHINNY broke in and bobbled in the second step, saved ground off the pace, also dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive. AFTERNOON HEAT angled in and chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.90 44.73 1:09.66 1:16.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Collusion Illusion
|124
|1
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–3¼
|Prat
|0.40
|2
|Ragtime Blues
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2
|2–3¼
|Smith
|2.10
|5
|Howbeit
|120
|5
|4
|5
|4–1
|4–8
|3–¾
|Rispoli
|43.30
|3
|Phantom Boss
|124
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–14¼
|Pereira
|13.00
|4
|Alcools
|122
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|15.20
|1
|COLLUSION ILLUSION
|2.80
|2.10
|2.10
|2
|RAGTIME BLUES
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|HOWBEIT
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$5.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$2.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$4.45
Winner–Collusion Illusion B.c.3 by Twirling Candy out of Natalie Grace, by First Dude. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Orr, Rodney E., Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $542,266 Daily Double Pool $39,005 Exacta Pool $199,358 Trifecta Pool $166,023. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $5.05. Pick Three Pool $108,600. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-6-1) paid $1.45.
COLLUSION ILLUSION saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and again in midstretch, went after the runner-up under urging, collared that one a sixteenth out and drove clear under steady handling and a hold late. RAGTIME BLUES had good early speed then inched away five eighths out, set the pace along the inside, held on well to the sixteenth marker then could not mach the winner but bested the others. HOWBEIT bobbled slightly at the start, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. PHANTOM BOSS had speed outside the runner-up then stalked alongside the winner, came out some into the stretch and was outfinished for third. ALCOOLS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in for the turn, dropped back leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and gave way.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Snow Chief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.41 47.61 1:11.75 1:36.05 1:48.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Indian Peak
|122
|7
|5
|5–2½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|Smith
|2.50
|5
|California Kook
|117
|5
|7
|6–2½
|6–2½
|6–½
|4–½
|2–ns
|Prat
|5.50
|2
|Margot's Boy
|122
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.10
|4
|Descartes
|120
|4
|2
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|63.70
|1
|Sacred Rider
|122
|1
|4
|4–2
|4–hd
|3–½
|5–7
|5–19¾
|Cedillo
|4.90
|3
|Canyon Crest
|122
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–5
|6–1¾
|Rispoli
|12.00
|6
|Bam Bam Again
|120
|6
|3
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|66.60
|7
|INDIAN PEAK
|7.00
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|CALIFORNIA KOOK
|5.00
|2.60
|2
|MARGOT'S BOY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$14.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$17.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-4)
|$44.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-2-4-1)
|$779.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2)
|$26.65
Winner–Indian Peak Dbb.c.3 by Comic Strip out of Ms. Booty, by Roar. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA). Trainer: Quinn Howey. Owner: Gray, Jill and Dr. William T.. Mutuel Pool $498,716 Daily Double Pool $54,483 Exacta Pool $215,322 Superfecta Pool $77,173 Super High Five Pool $11,233 Trifecta Pool $144,804. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-7) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $55,756.
INDIAN PEAK angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then pulled his way up three deep to bid five eighths out, dueled outside a foe, took a short lead on the second turn, battled alongside that one through the stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging between horses late. CALIFORNIA KOOK broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and finished well three wide on the line. MARGOT'S BOY dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and through a long drive and continued willingly to the end. DESCARTES stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn, continued alongside a foe leaving that turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SACRED RIDER saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. CANYON CREST a step slow into stride, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and had nothing left for the drive. BAM BAM AGAIN pulled and dueled outside a rival then drifted out into the first turn, angled in and vied alongside a foe then briefly between horses five eighths out, stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.60 46.03 1:12.08 1:25.39 1:39.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Vodka Twist
|120
|3
|1
|2–2½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–3¾
|Maldonado
|1.40
|2
|Hapi Hapi
|120
|2
|4
|6
|6
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–3½
|Figueroa
|7.30
|1
|Kazansky
|126
|1
|2
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–8
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|9.10
|6
|Endless Tale
|119
|5
|3
|1–2
|1–4
|2–2
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Flores
|6.10
|7
|Ultimate Mystery
|126
|6
|5
|4–2½
|3–1
|3–4
|5–20
|5–34
|Fuentes
|1.60
|5
|Fabio
|120
|4
|6
|3–1
|4–2½
|6
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|23.30
|4
|VODKA TWIST
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|HAPI HAPI
|6.60
|4.00
|1
|KAZANSKY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6)
|$17.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$29.75
Winner–Vodka Twist B.g.3 by Distorted Humor out of Diamondsandcaviar, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Bacharach, Burt, Bacharach, Jane, Speelman, Anthony and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $307,734 Daily Double Pool $32,769 Exacta Pool $147,440 Superfecta Pool $77,000 Trifecta Pool $113,798. Scratched–World Affairs.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $10.10. Pick Three Pool $42,913.
VODKA TWIST stalked inside then a bit off the rail, ranged up to take command outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn and won clear under left handed urging and steady handling late. HAPI HAPI pulled inside then bore out into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, was four wide in midstretch and was clearly second best. KAZANSKY chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses into the second turn, angled in, slipped through inside in midstretch and picked up the show. ENDLESS TALE had speed three deep then kicked away and angled in, set the pace inside, relinquished command leaving the second turn, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ULTIMATE MYSTERY chased three deep then outside a rival or off the rail to the stretch and did not rally. FABIO stalked just off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.34 45.54 1:09.53 1:21.98 1:34.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Shadow Sphinx
|124
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Boogalute
|124
|6
|6
|6–1½
|6–3
|5–hd
|4–1
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|8.10
|2
|Golden Doughnut
|124
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|3–nk
|Figueroa
|53.00
|10
|Hootie
|124
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|3.20
|3
|Mystery Messenger
|126
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–2¼
|Gryder
|7.40
|5
|Worthy Turk
|124
|5
|7
|5–1
|5–2½
|6–1
|7–hd
|6–1¼
|Espinoza
|10.80
|8
|Spanish Hombre
|126
|8
|8
|7–½
|8–1
|8–6
|6–hd
|7–8¾
|Maldonado
|9.60
|1
|Royal Insider
|126
|1
|3
|8–1
|9
|9
|9
|8–¾
|Pereira
|23.10
|4
|Blackout
|126
|4
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|8–10
|9
|Cedillo
|6.40
|7
|SHADOW SPHINX
|5.60
|4.20
|3.40
|6
|BOOGALUTE
|7.60
|5.20
|2
|GOLDEN DOUGHNUT
|16.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$22.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-10)
|$377.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-10-3)
|Carryover $8,987
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$261.15
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-9)
|$4.40
Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Baltas, Richard and Schuerman, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $541,915 Daily Double Pool $137,657 Exacta Pool $300,003 Superfecta Pool $118,593 Super High Five Pool $11,775 Trifecta Pool $192,262. Scratched–Liberal (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-7) paid $26.40. Pick Three Pool $117,053. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-4-9) paid $5.45. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-3/4-7/9) 9991 tickets with 4 correct paid $39.40. Pick Four Pool $516,216. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6/12-1-7-3/4-7/9) 4480 tickets with 5 correct paid $108.45. Pick Five Pool $636,647. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-5/6-1-7-3/4-7/9) 4183 tickets with 6 correct paid $62.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $491,283. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,089,836.
SHADOW SPHINX stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging and held. BOOGALUTE three deep on the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT pulled inside to stalk the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and just held third. HOOTIE hopped slightly at the start, angled in and chased a bit off the rail or outside a rival, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MYSTERY MESSENGER saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in midstretch and could not summon the needed late kick inside. WORTHY TURK hopped a bit at the start, chased outside a rival then three deep, angled in alongside a foe on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SPANISH HOMBRE chased outside a foe then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ROYAL INSIDER drifted out into the first turn then angled in and saved ground, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. BLACKOUT (FR) had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, June 21.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Torosay
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Big Runnuer
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|3
|Ultimate Bango
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|5-2
|4
|Sparky Ville
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|9-5
|5
|Yes I Am Free
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|6
|Mesut
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|7
|Portando
|Evin Roman
|124
|Jack Carava
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big City Bane
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|2
|Cajun Treasure
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|40,000
|3
|Salvator Mundi
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|4
|East Rand
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|5
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Eddie Truman
|6-1
|6
|Bud Knight
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|7
|Factorial
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|7-2
THIRD RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Girther
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|2
|Dr. Schivel
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|3
|Ambivalent
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|4
|Weston
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|5
|Cross Indian
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|6
|Bordeaux Red
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|7
|Exhalting
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|8
|Claw
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Schnell
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|10
|Deputy Gary
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lets Get Wild
|Victor Flores
|113
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|2
|From Jamesto Jamie
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|3
|Cassie Belle
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
|4
|Ole Silver
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|5
|Alice Marble
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|6
|Hot Chicken
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|7
|Pete's Inferno
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Vann Belvoir
|30-1
|8
|South Beach Gal
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|9
|Ride Sally Ride
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|6-1
|10
|Queensbeccaandjane
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|20-1
|11
|Connie's Promise
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Aggie Ordonez
|20-1
|12
|Bella Chica
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Elegant Silk
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Bennet
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Bluegrass Sky
|Evin Roman
|120
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|25,000
|3
|Your Royal Coil
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-2
|25,000
|4
|Flying Business
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|Awesome Amanda
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|6
|Remember to Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|25,000
|7
|Mucho Macho Woman
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|2-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Soberano
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|30-1
|2
|Red King
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|3
|Tintoretto
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|4
|Siberian Iris
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|5
|Kershaw
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|7
|Avalanche
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|8
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|6-5
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Sweep
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|6-5
|2
|Smiling Shirlee
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|9-5
|3
|Reiwa
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|4
|Kristi's Tiger
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|30-1
|5
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|6
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|2-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Give Up
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|Arya's Dagger
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jorge Periban
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|Wine At Sunset
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Tiger's Princess
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|40,000
|5
|Moreavino
|Heriberto Figueroa
|126
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Naughty Evelyn
|Evin Roman
|120
|Derek Meredith
|30-1
|40,000
|7
|Star of Africa
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|40,000
|8
|Hola Chica
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
|40,000
|9
|Katsaros
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|40,000
|10
|Danceformunny
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|40,000
|11
|Sapori Girl
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Tim Yakteen
|3-1
|40,000
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|True Mischief
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|With This Vow
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|M Fast
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Apache Pass
|Evin Roman
|126
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|Saving Sophie
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-2
|50,000
|7
|She'seversoclever
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|50,000
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|True Valour
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|2
|Jasikan
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Mike Smith
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|4
|Blitzkrieg
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|5
|Sharp Samurai
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|6
|Souter
|Evin Roman
|122
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|7
|Border Town
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|8
|Bowies Hero
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|9
|King of Speed
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|10
|Bolo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Carla Gaines
|8-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gold Arrow
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|2
|Provocation
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Miss Addie Pray
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|4
|Quiet Secretary
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|50-1
|5
|Himiko
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Queen of Aces
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|7
|Scarlet Lips
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|8
|La V.
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
|9
|Brandons Danger
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
TWELFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Storm the Bastille
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|20-1
|2
|Silken Prince
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|3
|Of Good Report
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|4
|Go Daddy Go
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|5
|Southern King
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Winning Element
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|7
|Fivestar Lynch
|Mike Smith
|124
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|8
|Lincoln City
|Victor Flores
|119
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|9
|Colosi
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|10
|Turn the Switch
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|11
|Galloping Mischief
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|12
|Succeedandsurpass
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Three Ay Em
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|14
|Move Over
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|40,000
