Horse racing newsletter: Uncle Chuck moves into Derby picture

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we finish the official holiday with some great racing. As for today, not so much.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

There’s not much for me to say outside of the obvious. The big race of the day was the Grade 1 $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap, otherwise known as the Met Mile. There were high hopes for the locally based McKinzie, but he didn’t have the kick and finished a better-than-looked fifth.

Vekoma was the winner by 1 ¼ lengths at Belmont Park.

Advertisement

“I was happy with our trip around the backside,” trainer George Weaver told NYRA media relations. “I knew we had natural speed, and no one really went with us, so I was happy with the fact that he was there. At the quarter pole, it seemed like all comers were coming and I thought, ‘Man, does he have anything left in the tank or not?’ When they got to the eighth pole and I saw him rebreak and keep going, I got excited. It was fun.”

OK, let’s get on to the rest.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Los Alamitos daytime review

This was the biggest day of the seven-day Los Alamitos meeting. Two major stakes races. Take a look.

Advertisement

Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby: It was only four horses but Uncle Chuck put himself squarely in the Kentucky Derby picture with an effortless win in the 1 1/8-mile race. It won’t be enough to get Uncle Chuck into the Kentucky Derby, so he’ll have to do well in an upcoming prep, maybe the Haskell at Monmouth, but that is nothing more than a guess.

There were only four horses in the race after Anneau d’Or scratched because of an elevated temperature. Uncle Chuck paid $2.80 to win. Thousand Words was second followed by Cosmo and Great Power. It was trainer Bob Baffert’s fourth straight win in this race.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “That was good. At the top of the lane, I thought [runner-up] Thousand Words might get him, but at least he ran better. We’re just learning more about Uncle Chuck. He’s still pretty green, but he’s got gears. [Jockey] Luis [Saez] was excited about him and I think he’s one of the top riders in the country. He said [Uncle Chuck] is still learning and he’s got a lot of improvement in him. He was full of himself when he came back. It’s exciting. He’s learning quickly and he has brilliance. I was impressed. I think we just saw something pretty special and he’s been special from day one. He’s bred to be any kind.’’

Advertisement

Luis Saez (winning jockey): “He broke great and I just left him alone. He was doing it easy all the way. When I showed him the whip he took off. He’s a very nice colt.’’

Grade 2 $201,000 Great Lady M Stakes: This was supposed to be a stroll in the park for Bellafina but she didn’t fire early enough to win this 6 ½-furlong race, allowing Sneaking Out to sneak out a three-quarter length win.

Sneaking Out paid $16.40 and $4.40. There was no show wagering. Bellafina was second, followed by Amuse, Artistic Diva, Hang a Star, Zushaand Donut Girl.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Advertisement

Jerry Hollendorfer (winning trainer): “That was nice. She was laying outside and she got a little breather around the turn and when he asked her to go she had a lot left. She finished up really well. I thought she could be the speed if she wanted, but we learned at Oaklawn Park that she didn’t have to have the lead. She ran a huge race there (April 25) where she got passed, then came back on and won the race.’’

Martin Garcia (winning jockey): “We were able to sit in the exact spot I wanted early, just behind the speed, and she felt strong. I made sure we stayed in our lane into the stretch. She dug in and wouldn’t let them by.’’

Los Alamitos daytime preview

You know when you put a bag of popcorn in the microwave and pull it out and eat your way to the bottom and what’s left are lots of remnants and unpopped kernels? Well, that’s kind of what Los Alamitos’ closing day card feels like. I know that sounds mean, but six of the eight races are 5 ½ furlongs or shorter and six of them have purses of $15,000 or less. First post is 1 p.m.

Tradition dictates that I pick a feature,and we’ll make it the seventh, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special for Cal-bred fillies and mares running for $40,000. Elgofranco is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Ben Cecil and jockey Mario Gutierrez, which of course means it’s a Paul and Zillah Reddam horse. She is winless in six starts and coming of a fourth last out at Santa Anita.

Advertisement

Second favorite, at 3-1, is Eddie’s Sister for Phil D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. He was fifth in his only start a Del Mar on Nov. 17.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 6, 7, 6, 5, 9, 10.



Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Empress of Fire (6-1)

Flavien Prat, at Los Alamitos on a 6-1 morning line debut horse: I’ll take that price anytime, especially when Prat is riding for trainer Peter Eurton. They are 88% in the money together. Dam has four winners from four starters. Could be a prep for Del Mar, but the 6-1 value, if we get it, is great. I will be looking to do a Prat daily double with his Peter Miller horse Seaside Dancer in the sixth race.

Advertisement

My Los Alamitos full cards are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.

Saturday’s result: Encountress didn’t show up and finished sixth in the seven-horse race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Advertisement

Woodbine (3): $101,200 allowance optional claiming, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Im Beast ($78.80)

Belmont (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Victory Ride Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Frank’s Rockette ($2.90)

Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs. Winner: Eskiminzin ($8.90)

Woodbine (7): $125,000 Queenston Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Halo Again ($4.70)

Advertisement

Delaware (8): Grade 3 $300,000 Delaware Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Project Whiskey ($79.60)

Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Eclipse Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Skywire ($36.10)

Belmont (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Poker Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Social Paranoia It’s All Relevant ($11.80)

Delaware (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Kent Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Gufo ($3.20)

Advertisement

Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Chuck Willis ($5.10)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Metropolitan Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Verkoma ($5.90)

Woodbine (10): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on the turf. Winner: Shirl’s Speight ($8.50)

Belmont (10): Grade 1 $400,000 Manhattan Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Instilled Regard ($6.30)

Advertisement

Los Alamitos (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Uncle Chuck ($2.80)

Belmont (11): Grade 2 Suburban Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Tacitus ($4.20)

Los Alamitos (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Sneaking Out ($16.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

Advertisement

12:42 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Muskoka Giant (3-1)

1:14 Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Alkeline (2-1)

2:18 Woodbine (9): $125,000 Fury Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Curlin’s Voyage (2-1)

3:20 Woodbine (11): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Pretty and Fast (3-1)

Advertisement

5:08 Prairie Meadow (8): $100,000 Iowa Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Shashashakemeup (2-1)

5:35 Prairie Meadow (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Iowa Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dynasty of Her Own (7-2)

6:02 Prairie Meadow (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Cornhusker Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Night Ops (5-2)

Simulcast at Los Alamitos on hold

Los Alamitos Race Course will remain closed to the public during daytime simulcasting hours due to the most recent developments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Live night quarter horse and thoroughbred racing will continue to be held with no spectators. There is no new date for reopening for simulcasting. Last week, the track had announced it would be open for daytime simulcasting starting on Monday, July 6.

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 4 Kenny Wayne (6-1)

He was “better than looked” for fifth in his career debut 15 nights ago after prepping well with a B- drill. In his debut outing, the gelding broke a tad slow and was slightly crossed by a quicker runner to his inside losing some ground and some early racing momentum. He finished well and under a slight hold when placed in close quarters nearing the wire. He should be a player for all the board placings with the expected improvement after having some racing experience under his belt.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, July 4. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.17 45.78 57.89 1:10.59 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mohemian Rhapsody 120 3 4 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Saez 0.30 5 Star Kissed 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1 2–1½ 2–¾ Pereira 17.20 4 Sweet and Cheeky 120 4 5 4–hd 3–3 3–3 3–2 Maldonado 3.00 2 Frose 120 2 2 5 5 4–2½ 4–7 Van Dyke 21.00 1 Pioneer Woman 120 1 3 3–1 4–2 5 5 Mn Garcia 8.10 3 MOHEMIAN RHAPSODY 2.60 2.20 5 STAR KISSED 6.60 4 SWEET AND CHEEKY $1 EXACTA (3-5) $8.20 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $17.50 Winner–Mohemian Rhapsody B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $93,513 Exacta Pool $40,510 Trifecta Pool $39,983. Scratched–none. MOHEMIAN RHAPSODY bumped by inside rival at the start, vied between up the backstretch, dueled with STAR KISSED around the turn and through the lane, responded under a strong drive and prevailed. STAR KISSED vied four deep then three deep for command, dueled outside rival around the turn and down the stretch and finished gamely to the wire. SWEET AND CHEEKY off a bit slow to begin, stalked just off the pace, inched foeward into the turn, came five wide into the stretch and went willingly late outside the top pair. FROSE broke out and bumped rival, early speed between foes, dropped back around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and kept on to show late interest. PIONEER WOMAN vied for the lead from the inside, two wide into the lane and gave way. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.11 44.84 56.77 1:03.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Love Your Life 114 1 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Centeno 6.40 5 C Dub 124 4 3 2–1½ 2–4 2–4 2–2 Maldonado 0.40 2 Tiz Love 124 2 4 3–1 4 3–4 3–5 Aragon 5.80 4 Royal Seeker 124 3 2 4 3–hd 4 4 Pereira 3.40 1 LOVE YOUR LIFE 14.80 3.20 5 C DUB 2.10 2 TIZ LOVE $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $31.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $16.70 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $34.00 Winner–Love Your Life B.g.6 by Ministers Wild Cat out of It's Your Life, by Taste of Paradise. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Gonzaz, Albert E. and Mojarro, Antonio. Mutuel Pool $75,808 Daily Double Pool $16,713 Exacta Pool $32,972 Trifecta Pool $19,122. Scratched–Hank the Tank, Owning. LOVE YOUR LIFE had good early speed from the inside, set the pace in the two path into the turn, lugged out leaving the bend and stayed clear under right-handed encouragement. C DUB stalked outside, bid alongside the leader around the turn, carried wide then angled inside LOVE YOUR LIFE at the top of the lane, chased the winner through the late stages and held the place. TIZ LOVE chased a bit off the rail into the turn, drifted out near the three-eighths then angled back into the three path, showed a mild response in the final furlong and whittled the gap late. ROYAL SEEKER up close between rivals, outpaced into the turn, kept wide by inside rival on the turn then came six wide into the drive and lacked a rally. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.79 46.24 58.33 1:11.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sweet Honor 120 6 1 1–2 1–4 1–5 1–7 Franco 1.00 8 Tenga's Jubilee 120 7 2 2–hd 2–1 2–5 2–3½ Diaz, Jr. 18.20 1 Alicia's Pride 115 1 8 8 7–5 5–2 3–½ Donoe 28.10 2 Flattering Pose 124 2 3 6–½ 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ Bednar 4.00 9 Cool Night 120 8 7 5–1 3–1 3–2 5–8 Pereira 5.90 5 Share the Vision 124 4 4 4–½ 5–1 6–1 6–1¾ Harvey 90.90 3 Gem of a Tiger 120 3 6 7–5 6–2½ 7–7 7–5 Payeras 4.70 6 Untapped Potential 110 5 5 3–hd 8 8 8 Centeno 37.00 10 Haru's Star 120 9 9 dnf Hernandez 14.20 7 SWEET HONOR 4.00 3.00 2.80 8 TENGA'S JUBILEE 9.80 6.00 1 ALICIA'S PRIDE 10.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $47.00 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $15.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-1-2) $60.79 $1 TRIFECTA (7-8-1) $162.90 Winner–Sweet Honor Ch.f.3 by To Honor and Serve out of Sweet Gator Girl, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $150,145 Daily Double Pool $6,653 Exacta Pool $70,666 Superfecta Pool $33,082 Trifecta Pool $44,822. Scratched–Thick Smoke. $1 Pick Three (3-1-7) paid $32.60. Pick Three Pool $24,714. SWEET HONOR sped to the front with pressure to the inside then cleared that rival, padded the lead around the turn off the rail to the stretch and widened under a a drive and hand urging late. TENGA'S JUBILEE tracked from the outside, went three deep into the turn, four wide exiting the bend, gave futile chase through the lane but was clearly second best. ALICIA'S PRIDE trailed the field in the early going, raced in the two path into the turn, came out and entered the stretch six wide, summoned a mild rally and gained the show. FLATTERING POSE bumped leaving the gate, stalked bit off rail, moved out and came four wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch and got edged for the show honors. COOL NIGHT tracked off the inside, went four deep into the turn, five wide into the lane and lacked rally. SHARE THE VISION chased between rivals to the turn, angled to the inside around the bend, cut the corner into the drive and weakened. GEM OF A TIGER stumbled, broke in and bumped rival at the start, traveled off the rail, five wide into the lane, angled inward in upper stretch and had little left for the drive UNTAPPED POTENTIAL pressed the leader from the inside early, chased the pacesetter into the turn, lost ground into the lane and faded. HARU'S STAR off slow to begin, pulled up just past the five-eighths marker and vanned off following the race. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.40 46.43 58.30 1:04.41 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sonic Brees 122 4 1 2–1 2–1 1–2½ 1–2½ Prat 0.60 1 Dr. Schivel 122 1 3 3–½ 3–hd 2–3 2–11 Fuentes 2.50 2 Freerunning 122 2 2 1–1 1–½ 3–4 3–1¾ Gryder 41.00 5 She's a Lil Flirt 119 5 4 5–2 5–1 6 4–¾ Hernandez 3.40 7 Deputy Gary 122 6 6 6 6 5–hd 5–nk Franco 40.30 3 Big Wish 119 3 5 4–hd 4–1 4–1 6 Flores 24.20 4 SONIC BREES 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 DR. SCHIVEL 2.80 2.40 2 FREERUNNING 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $3.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-5) $4.21 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $24.60 Winner–Sonic Brees Dbb.r.2 by Maclean's Music out of Miss Hetty, by Congrats. Bred by Springhouse Farm, Olin Gentry &John F. Goldthorpe (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Suarez, Pablo, Strauss, William and Tsukashima, Darin. Mutuel Pool $106,324 Daily Double Pool $12,817 Exacta Pool $42,605 Superfecta Pool $20,498 Trifecta Pool $31,186. Scratched–Exhalting. $1 Pick Three (1-7-4) paid $39.30. Pick Three Pool $11,635. SONIC BREES stalked off the rail, bid outside the lead on the turn, moved clear in the upper stretch and held well under urging. DR. SCHIVEL stalked from the inside, steadied briefly into the turn, angled out into the stretch, finished well but could not reach the winner. FREERUNNING hustled from the gate and sped clear, set the pace into and around the turn, could not keep up with the winner at the top of the stretch, weakened but bested the rest. SHE'S A LIL FLIRT settled between foes, traveled three deep on the turn, came five wide into the lane and weakened. DEPUTY GARY three deep early then off the rail into the turn, moved in a path around the bend then back three wide into the lane and could not rally. BIG WISH traveled two wide into the turn, moved out and came four wide into the stretch and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.80 44.71 57.00 1:09.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tinsel Town Queen 124 5 3 3–4 2–1 2–2 1–1 Hernandez 2.20 2 Magnificent Q T 124 2 5 5–1 4–½ 4–2 2–2 Espinoza 5.10 7 Fracas 124 7 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–hd 3–1 Franco 2.50 4 Speedy Gigi 120 4 2 2–2 3–3 3–2 4–1½ Gutierrez 3.60 3 Diamond of Value 124 3 4 4–½ 5–2 5–2 5–hd Delgadillo 7.50 6 Encountress 124 6 6 6–1 6–2 6–3 6–8 Gryder 33.20 1 All Tea All Shade 122 1 7 7 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 12.70 5 TINSEL TOWN QUEEN 6.40 4.00 3.00 2 MAGNIFICENT Q T 4.80 2.80 7 FRACAS 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $18.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-4) $23.28 $1 TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $61.80 Winner–Tinsel Town Queen Dbb.f.4 by Hoorayforhollywood out of Caught in the Act, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Madsen, Linda L. and Seifert, Joy. Mutuel Pool $118,221 Daily Double Pool $10,317 Exacta Pool $53,478 Superfecta Pool $22,410 Trifecta Pool $33,150. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-5) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $37,516. $1 Pick Four (1-4/7-4/6-5) 4 correct paid $115.60. Pick Four Pool $54,799. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-4/7-4/6-5) 5 correct paid $107.45. Pick Five Pool $239,005. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN stalked off the inside, went outside a rival around the turn, came three wide into the stretch, pulled up alongside the leader approaching the eighth pole, grabbed command shortly after and drew clear. MAGNIFICENT Q T brushed with inside rival at the start, raced near the inside to the lane, shifted out past the three-sixteenths pole and closed well for the place. FRACAS dueled outside for command, cleared rival around the turn, led in the two path into the drive, challenged nearing the furlong marker and weakened late. SPEEDY GIGI dueled from the inside for the lead, outpaced around the turn and weakened in the drive. DIAMOND OF VALUE raced off the rail, four wide around the turn, bothered by MAGNIFICENT Q T past the three-sixteenths pole and weakened in deep stretch. ENCOUNTRESS raced two to three wide around the turn and failed to rally. ALL TEA ALL SHADE brushed with outside rival at the start, traveled along the inside through the turn, came off the rail in the lane and was empty in the lane. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'Los Alamitos Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 22.76 47.15 1:11.39 1:35.80 1:47.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Uncle Chuck 122 4 1 2–hd 3–2½ 1–hd 1–2 1–4 Saez 0.40 3 Thousand Words 122 3 4 4 4 3–hd 2–2½ 2–7 Prat 1.80 1 Cosmo 122 1 3 3–1½ 2–½ 4 3–2½ 3–4 Cedillo 25.10 2 Great Power 122 2 2 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 4 4 Van Dyke 8.50 4 UNCLE CHUCK 2.80 3 THOUSAND WORDS 1 COSMO 20-CENT DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $2.10 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $9.70 Winner–Uncle Chuck Dbb.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Forest Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $171,919 Daily Double Pool $10,320 Exacta Pool $80,315 Trifecta Pool $52,646. Scratched–Anneau d'Or. $1 Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $13.10. Pick Three Pool $24,450. UNCLE CHUCK broke well from the outside, stalked off the rail, bid two wide into the far turn, gained the lead midway around the bend, kicked clear mid-stretch under a right-handed encouragement, drifted inward in the final furlong and drew away under hand urging. THOUSAND WORDS stalked off the inside, bid three wide and outside UNCLE CHUCK into the stretch, could not match strides with the winner but finished a clear second. COSMO stalked the pace off the rail then moved to the inside, went two wide around the turn and proved no match for the top pair. GREAT POWER controlled the pace in the early going, showed the way from off the rail up the backstretch, angled to the inside and entered the far turn along the rail, headed around the bend, fought back inside to the quarter pole then gave way. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,000. Time 21.66 45.11 57.29 1:10.16 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Abusive Gary 124 5 3 3–2 2–2 1–½ 1–2 Maldonado 1.90 6 Shinny 120 6 5 5–½ 4–hd 4–2 2–nk Figueroa 13.60 9 See Through It 118 9 6 4–hd 5–2½ 3–hd 3–1½ Orduna-Rojas 36.10 1 Indy Jones 124 1 7 6–2½ 6–2 5–2½ 4–¾ Roman 5.10 10 Equipo A 120 10 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 5–6 Franco 4.50 8 Watch Cairo 124 8 9 8–2½ 8–2½ 7–½ 6–¾ Bednar 92.30 4 Agronomo 124 4 4 7–½ 7–hd 8–2 7–½ Diaz, Jr. 13.50 7 Mr. Vitamin 113 7 10 9–10 9–15 9–20 8–10 Flores 48.20 3 Fellow Citizen 124 3 2 2–2 3–1 6–2 9–15 Prat 2.40 2 Canadian Warrior 114 2 8 10 10 10 10 Centeno 143.10 5 ABUSIVE GARY 5.80 3.00 2.60 6 SHINNY 8.60 5.60 9 SEE THROUGH IT 10.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $8.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $24.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-1) $203.29 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $493.50 Winner–Abusive Gary Dbb.g.4 by Boisterous out of Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Phil D'Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $199,787 Daily Double Pool $17,110 Exacta Pool $89,718 Superfecta Pool $45,030 Trifecta Pool $60,834. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $16.70. Pick Three Pool $31,323. ABUSIVE GARY chased outside, bid four wide, gained command mid-stretch and drew off. SHINNY angled in early, raced outside a rival into the turn, chased three wide into the lane, drifted inward in the drive and rallied inside to earn the place. SEE THROUGH IT broke in and bumped rival, settled outside, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in near the three-sixteenths marker and lost the place. INDY JONES chased inside, came out on the turn, four wide into the lane and summoned a mild late bid. EQUIPO A dueled from the outside, cleared inside rival then responded when challenged from the outside, fought back in the drive but was outfinished in the final furlong. WATCH CAIRO bumped both sides leaving the gate, off the rail in the early going, raced three wide, angled out in upper stretch and could not rally. AGRONOMO between rivals early then off the rail, went two wide into the lane and proved. MR. VITAMIN bumped leaving the gate, lacked early speed, went three wide into the stretch and made no impact. FELLOW CITIZEN dueled from the inside, chased a bit off the rail into the lane, took a bad step in deep stretch, eased and walked off. CANADIAN WARRIOR always outrun. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Great Lady M Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.09 1:08.14 1:14.62 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Sneaking Out 119 3 3 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 1–¾ Mn Garcia 7.20 1 Bellafina 124 1 6 4–1½ 3–1 3–1 2–2 Prat 0.50 6 Amuse 119 6 2 3–½ 4–2 4–2½ 3–½ Van Dyke 16.40 2 Artistic Diva 119 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 4–1¼ Espinoza 6.50 5 Hang a Star 119 5 5 6–2 6–3 6–3½ 5–½ Rispoli 4.10 7 Zusha 119 7 4 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–5 Pereira 34.90 4 Donut Girl 119 4 7 7 7 7 7 Franco 90.10 3 SNEAKING OUT 16.40 4.40 1 BELLAFINA 2.20 6 AMUSE $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2) $25.64 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $80.00 Winner–Sneaking Out B.f.4 by Indian Evening out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $294,776 Daily Double Pool $12,049 Exacta Pool $157,509 Superfecta Pool $81,654 Trifecta Pool $113,630. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-3) paid $33.70. Pick Three Pool $28,263. SNEAKING OUT chased the leader off the rail, bid three wide from the outside, took command in upper stretch, moved clear then held well in deep stretch. BELLAFINA stalked from the inside, a bit off the rail and angled in some entering the stretch, angled out near the three-sixteenths marker and closed gamely for second. AMUSE in range just behind and outside the leader, traveled off the rail and four exiting the turn, then finished willingly to earn the show. ARTISTIC DIVA off alertly and set the pace under some restraint, continued under a hold to the lane, roused stretch and was outfinished in the late stages. HANG A STAR raced off the rail, three wide into the lane and never produced a bid. ZUSHA settled off the rail then outside a rival, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DONUT GIRL traveled near the inside then came out into the stretch and never threatened. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.75 47.16 1:11.87 1:24.21 1:37.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ekklesia 120 6 4 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–¾ Maldonado 12.20 4 Still in the Game 124 3 5 4–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 4–2½ 2–3 Gutierrez 5.70 3 Big Mel 120 2 2 3–2 3–1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Saez 0.50 7 Dodger 120 5 1 1–2 1–1 1–1 2–½ 4–ns Van Dyke 6.40 1 Winners Club 120 1 3 5–2 5–2 5–1½ 5–6 5–11 Hernandez 14.40 6 Quicker 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 6.60 8 EKKLESIA 26.40 7.60 2.80 4 STILL IN THE GAME 5.60 2.80 3 BIG MEL 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $213.80 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $67.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-3-7) $43.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-3-7-1) $989.20 $1 TRIFECTA (8-4-3) $143.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-5) $17.40 Winner–Ekklesia Dbb.c.3 by Raison d'Etat out of Neith, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Alesia, Sharon, Hudock, Dan and Van Doren, Paul. Mutuel Pool $260,886 Daily Double Pool $100,164 Exacta Pool $123,698 Superfecta Pool $53,269 Super High Five Pool $12,961 Trifecta Pool $75,175. Scratched–Divine Armor, Winning Prospect. $1 Pick Three (5-3-8) paid $287.90. Pick Three Pool $57,411. $1 Pick Four (4/5-5-3-8) 4 correct paid $512.50. Pick Four Pool $317,007. $2 Pick Six (4/6-5-4/5-5-3-8) 6 correct paid $8,064.40. Pick Six Pool $60,381. $2 Pick Six (4/6-5-4/5-5-3-8) 5 out of 6 paid $113.20. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-3-5) paid $32.90. EKKLESIA went three wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, raced two to three wide around the far turn, collared rival under left-handed urging in the lane, gained command mid-stretch, took a bad step inside the furlong pole, recovered quickly and gamely prevailed. STILL IN THE GAME settled off the rail then outside rival, came three wide into the stretch, closed well but could not get by the winner. BIG MEL stalked off the rail, saved ground around the far turn, bid inside in upper stretch, lacked the needed late punch but held the show. DODGER sped to the front to gain control, pulled early on the backstretch, led from the two path into the drive, met challengers from both sides, fought back between rivals but faltered. WINNERS CLUB bit off the rail into the first turn, came off the rail early on the backstretch then angled in, tracked the leader under restraint to the far turn, asked two wide around the bend, angled out in upper stretch, drifted in then out late in the stretch and could not rally. QUICKER traveled off the rail, three wide then four wide into the stretch and weakened.