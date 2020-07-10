Horse racing newsletter: Los Al stays in business … for now

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Del Mar has the strangest opening in its history with no fans and Ron Flatter gives us a history lesson.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

First, the news about Los Alamitos. The California Horse Racing Board gave the track 10 days to come up with a plan to curb a recent increase in horse deaths. There have been 20 racing and training deaths at Los Alamitos since Dec. 27, including eight since May 26.

The proposal came from Dr. Greg Ferraro, chairman of the CHRB. Wendy Mitchell was the dissenting vote in the 5-1 decision. Vice-chair Oscar Gonzales put forth the idea that Los Al should put a pause on racing for maybe three racing days but switched to vote for the proposal.

Advertisement

CHRB votes rarely are close, although it was the case on the original whip vote in the last meeting. I get the impression that the board is starting to see some splits between the old guard and new guard. It was probably most evident in that Scott Chaney, the new executive director, and Dr. Rick Arthur, longtime equine medical director, did not agree on the need for Friday’s meeting.

Arthur was probably Los Alamitos’ best witness, saying that deaths can cluster and that things aren’t significantly different than in the past.

“I see no evidence there is a problem with the Los Alamitos track,” Arthur said. “It’s the same problems everywhere … with questionable training and horse management and questionable veterinary practices. For whatever reasons those have been especially problematic at Los Alamitos this year. This is not a Los Alamitos problem.”

The Los Alamitos presentation was all backward looking, filled with stats, as opposed to forward looking, which is what the board would have preferred. At one point, attorney Drew Couto made a comparison to the deaths last year at Santa Anita.

Advertisement

It brought a rebuke from Ferraro. “Guilt by one doesn’t necessarily obviate guilt by the other,” he said.

I was disappointed we didn’t get to hear from Dr. Ed Allred, the Los Al owner and patriarch. When they write the history of racing in Southern California, he should get his own chapter. Maybe at the next meeting. More in 10 days.

OK, on to the good stuff.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Ron Flatter’s weekly insights

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some history on fillies competing for the Kentucky Derby. Ron, what insights do you have?

“She is out to make some history Saturday. But it is a lock that Swiss Skydiver will not be doing what Alcibiades did 90 years ago.

“It is true that if Swiss Skydiver wins the Blue Grass Stakes, the 100 points that she will earn will qualify her for the Kentucky Derby. The 40 points for second might also get her in.

“Already a winner of three graded stakes this year, she is more than qualified for the Kentucky Oaks. Right now, it sounds like trainer Kenny McPeek, who has not had a Derby starter in seven years, and owner Peter Callahan, who has never had a Derby horse, are leaning hard toward making Swiss Skydiver the first filly in 10 years to run for the roses.

Advertisement

“But she will not be in both races. Not with their being just one day apart. As long as that is the case, Alcibiades will remain the last filly to have run in the Oaks and the Derby. And not in that order. Back in those days, the Derby was a de facto prep race for the Oaks, which was held between mid-May and early June.

“In 1930 Gallant Fox won the Derby, which was the middle jewel in his Triple Crown. Alcibiades finished 10th as part of an 18-1 mutuel entry. Two weeks later she finished first in the Oaks, making her the last of seven fillies to start both races, all between 1906 and 1930. Of those seven, five won the Oaks.

“By 1936 a total of 28 fillies had raced in the Kentucky Derby, including two favorites — Regret, the 1915 winner, and Nellie Flag, the fourth-place finisher in 1935. But then it all stopped. By 1944 the Oaks was moved to its current place the day before the Derby, which would see only two fillies in the 43 runnings from 1937 to 1979.

“When graded-stakes earnings became most influential in filling the Derby field, connections found the process more female-friendly. That is because dollars from no-boys-allowed races were worth every bit as much as those earned in open company. From 1980 to 2010, 10 fillies started the Derby, and two won it — Genuine Risk in 1980 and Winning Colors in 1988.

Advertisement

“Criticism grew. It was frequently pointed out that being in restricted company and theoretically a thinner pool of talent, the girls had an easier path to Churchill Downs than the boys.

“Look at Devil May Care, the last filly to race in the Derby. She carried $243,000 in graded-stakes earnings to the entry box, mostly from a Grade 1 win as one of trainer Todd Pletcher’s 2-year-olds. But was her résumé more impressive than that of Jackson Bend, the runner-up in the Holy Bull, the Fountain of Youth and the Wood Memorial? With $230,000 he scraped into the Derby only because Devil May Care’s stable mate Rule was not entered.

“Devil May Care would finish 10th in 2010, losing to another one of her stable mates. That was the year when Super Saver got Pletcher off his 0-for-24 Derby schneid.

“The pendulum swung completely the other way in 2013, when the Derby went to the current system of points preps. Conspicuous by their absence are sprints — and fillies-only races.

Advertisement

“’If a filly wants to run in the Kentucky Derby she can,’ is what the Derby’s formal announcement said when the format was announced eight years ago. ‘But she’ll have to earn her way into the field by accumulating points against open company just like the rest of the colts and geldings.’

“There have not been many takers. Churchill Downs racetrack spokesman Darren Rogers looked it up and found that only three fillies have earned so much as a single point in the current format. Paved won the 2018 El Camino Real and got 10 points, but she would have needed at least 19 more to get into the Derby. The other two — Polar River in 2016 and Rayya in 2018 — got 40 points each for finishing second in the UAE Derby, but their connections decided not to come to America.

“If Swiss Skydiver makes it to the Derby by going through the Blue Grass, she will be the first filly in 25 years to use a race against 3-year-old colts and geldings as a springboard. Serena’s Song was the last, winning the Jim Beam Stakes (now the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.

“Even though she faded to finish 16th in the 1995 Derby, Serena’s Song has a legacy that is in her bloodlines. Her ancestors include this year’s Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P., the second betting choice for the Kentucky Derby.

Advertisement

“The idea of building that legacy is what drove Swiss Skydiver’s connections to skip Saturday’s Ashland, a Grade 1 for fillies, to take on the challenge of the Blue Grass, even though it is only a Grade 2.

“’The possibility that she could beat the colts in a (109-year-old) race that’s never been won by a filly,’ McPeek said, ‘it would be kind of a throwback to Serena’s Song.’

“Not bad for a horse that was still only a maiden winner when she lost her graded-stakes debut in March. But a lot can change in four months. Ask, well ... anyone.

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. VSiN.com. The current episode focuses on Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes. Sports-gambling broadcaster Hank Goldberg and Art Collector’s trainer Tommy Drury are the guests, and South Point race and sportsbook director Chris Andrews handicaps Saturday’s Keeneland card. To listen, just click here.

Advertisement

Del Mar review

Opening day is normally about festivities, hat contests, and parking jams getting into Del Mar. Not so Friday. The big story, besides the racing, was the COVID-19 situation in regards to the jockeys. The day started with jockeys not having to be tested for the novel coronavirus unless they showed symptoms.

Things changed when jockeys Martin Garcia and Luis Saez, who both raced at Los Alamitos last weekend, tested positive. That meant they had exposure to the regular Southern California jockey colony.

Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza came down with a case of the sniffles Thursday and was tested. But the results didn’t come back in time and Espinoza was scratched from his three mounts. Now, Del Mar, at that time, wasn’t testing jockeys without symptoms.

Interesting. The one jockey who got tested, but didn’t get the results in time, wasn’t allowed to ride while the rest of the colony, who weren’t tested and could be asymptomatic, got to ride.

Advertisement

That information all came from Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune off his Twitter feed. (@Bryce_A_Miller)

Upon that news, Del Mar changed its jockey policies. From Miller: “Anyone coming from out of state, or an out-state trip must test negative 72 hours before racing. Even if a jockey receives a negative test, they will be housed in auxiliary jockey room and would require a second negative test before the following weekend to rejoin the main colony.”

On to the opening day feature, the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf.

Hit The Road ran a perfect race under jockey Umberto Rispoli, saving ground near the front for most of the race and then splitting horses to win by a convincing 1 ¾ lengths for trainer Dan Blacker.

Advertisement

The colt paid $5.20, $3.60 and $2.80. Kanderel was second, and Ajourneytofreedom finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Dan Blacker (winning trainer): “I’m just thrilled to win a big race on opening day at Del Mar. The Oceanside is like my Kentucky Derby. It’s unfortunate that there were no fans, but that’s the way things are. Umberto ran a faultless race and the horse is super talented. You can put him on the lead or take him back and Umberto put him in a perfect spot.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I think Dan has done a terrific job with this horse. He ran a very, very good race today. He broke really well, so I could take the rail. I had a lot of horse, more horse than I thought. Maybe I could have won this race by more. I love being in California, it feels like home. I’m working hard every day and having some results. Everyone told me about Del Mar and opening day and what a big deal it is. But we can’t have the fans now, too bad. But right now, I’m still loving Del Mar. It’s a good day for me.”

Advertisement

Del Mar preview

The second day of the summer Del Mar meeting is not one you would say “wow” about, but there are plenty of races and pretty good-sized fields. There are 10 races starting at 2 p.m. Half of the races are on the turf, and the feature is the $65,000 Wickker Stakes for horses going a mile on the turf.

The favorite, at 3-1, is Kiwi’s Dream for trainer Victor Trujillo and jockey Juan Hernandez. This 5-year-old gelding is five for 13 lifetime and is coming off a pair of second-place finishes in stakes at Golden Gate.

The second favorite is Big Score at 7-2 for Tim Yakteen and Abel Cedillo. This 6-year-old horse has won four of 18 lifetime and last out was fifth in the City of Hope Mile at Santa Anita. He’s been running at a high level with a lot of graded stakes races, so the class is likely there. Post is scheduled for 5:37 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 9, 7, 10, 6, 11, 8, 9, 8, 12.

Advertisement

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

EIGHT RACE: No. 3 Jasikan and No. 5 Bob And Jackie

I like two comebackers who are both 8-1 on the morning line in No. 3 Jasikan and No. 5 Bob And Jackie. Looks like two committed speed horses and Bob And Jackie could get a great trip if able to relax and tuck in behind them. The Richard Baltas trainee showed good ability as a sophomore and is two for two at Del Mar. Jasikan is a deep closer who would benefit from a pace meltdown. He also showed talent last year as a 3-year-old and likes this course. If the prices are right, bet them both to win and box in the exacta.

Friday Result: Tonahutu (5-1) got a perfect trip and ride, fired her best shot but couldn’t quite match Maxim Rate while well clear of the third horse.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No.7 Rowangoestohollywood (12-1)

Rowangoestohollywood was a value play for me in the debut race last month at 5 ½ furlongs. The horse blasted out of the gate, tracked in third into the turn and made a small late move before fading. It was a nice debut where nothing was expected. Saturday, trainer Alfredo Marquez sends the horse routing. This trainer is 21% from his 14-race sample and 22% in turf starts. He has a flat bet profit. This horse cost $75,000, a decent amount of money compared to some of the horses in here. In for a $50,000 claim Saturday when they win the race they will be very happy. The name is also the name of my niece and it is Del Mar. Crazy value plays and name horses have done very well here for us over the years. Horses over 5-1 win this race 40% of the time.

Friday’s result: When your horse gets ridden horribly there is nothing you can say than on to the next race.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

11:35 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Fort Hope (3-1)

11:45 Keeneland (4): $150,000 Appalachian Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Alms (6-5)

11:55 Belmont (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Ruffian Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Monomoy Girl (2-5)

Advertisement

12:12 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Designed By Kitten (2-1)

12:18 Keeneland (5): Grade 1 $250,000 Madison Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Guarana (1-1)

12:43 Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Moonlit Garden (2-1)

12:51 Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $150,000 Shakertown Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorites: Wildman Jack, Bound For Nowhere (5-2)

Advertisement

1:15 Delaware (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Gentle Ruler (3-2)

1:15 Woodbine (7): Grade 2 $175,000 Connaught Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Silent Poet (9-5)

1:24 Keeneland (7): Grade 1 $400,000 Ashland Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Venetian Harbor (6-5)

1:45 Delaware (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Delaware Handicap, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Dunbar Road (6-5)

Advertisement

1:57 Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $350,000 Jenny Wiley Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Rushing Fall (6-5)

2:17 Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: All Good (3-1)

2:30 Keeneland (X): Grade 2 $600,000 Blue Grass Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Swiss Skydiver (3-1)

Los Alamitos weekend preview

Los Alamitos is going to race while on probation from the CHRB. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

Advertisement

“BF Outfoosed, who raced in the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity in his last start, and Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity finalists La Reina Del Sur and Hi High Hopes are among the 40 juveniles that will race in the trials to the $322,000 Governor’s Cup Futurity on Saturday night.

“There will be five futurity trials with each heat having an eight-horse field. The Governor’s Cup trials will start in the fourth of the eight-race program. First post is 7:10 p.m. The horses with the 10 fastest times will advance to the 350-yard final on Saturday, July 25.

“Owned by Les and Kim Sweeting, the Foose gelding was a game second to Strange Fellow in their Ed Burke trial on June 7. BF Outfoosed was the longest shot on the board in the Ed Burke final, but he was in contention early before lacking racing room and then trailing from there. He will be in the second trial and take on unbeaten filly Sassies Blues Girl and the impressive debut winner Cartels Legacy.

“Abel Reyes’ La Reina Del Sur 1 and Paul Jones and Ripley Vaughn’s Hi High Hopes met in the Kindergarten final, finishing fourth and sixth respectively, and now face off in the fifth and final Governor’s Cup trial. Trained by Sally Rivera, La Reina Del Sur 1 was all class in her Kindergarten trial, winning the 300-yard race by a half-length and in the third fastest qualifying time of the night. Hi High Hopes had the sixth-fastest qualifying time while running second in his trial. He will be a top contender to advance to the July 25 final.

Advertisement

“On Sunday night, there will be two trials to the $185,000 Governor’s Cup Derby, and similarly to the futurity with the 10 fastest times advancing to the Governor’s Cup final on California Breeders Champions Night.

“The second of two trials is loaded with top names headed by Runforyourlife, winner of the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity, Sass Go Blue, winner of the Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity, and Cattail Cove, runner-up in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity. Other top names in this heat include Nomadic, the winner of the Ed Burke Memorial Juvenile Stakes last year, and Mister Tornado, the recent winner of the Adequan California Derby Challenge.

“Ridden by Eduardo Nicasio for trainer Chris O’Dell, Runforyourlife finished second in the Governor’s Cup Futurity and made the final of the Los Alamitos Two Million during his strong juvenile campaign last year. Ralph Link Newcomb’s Cattail Cove was second in the Los Alamitos Two Million and posted three victories last year.

“The first trial is headed by Allred’s Autumn Handicap winner and Grade 1 derby finalist Just Be Real and by Martha Wells’ Fire By Night, who ran third to stablemate Tell Cartel in the Grade 3 El Primero Del Ano Derby earlier this year.”

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 7 Stormin Trick (6-1)

He has improved in his last two starts over the oval against quality opposition and those efforts included a third-place finish at a longer distance and a very easy win two races back at this level and yardage. With very competitive numbers earned from recent performances and a perfect outside draw for a barn that’s been doing well these last 30 nights (34%) of racing, we’ll push the chances of this consistent performer.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Advertisement

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, July 10. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.47 46.39 1:11.64 1:24.99 1:38.61 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Secret Touch 121 4 7 5–1½ 5–2 4–1½ 2–½ 1–nk Rispoli 2.00 8 Blame It On Kitty 121 8 8 8 8 7–6 6–4 2–nk Prat 3.60 1 Camino de Estrella 123 1 6 7–6 7–5 6–1 5–hd 3–¾ Velez 7.60 6 Wilshire Dude 121 6 4 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–2 4–2½ Fuentes 32.30 7 El Huerfano 121 7 5 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 3–1 5–½ Cedillo 2.80 5 Fire When Ready 121 5 2 4–1 4–½ 3–½ 4–½ 6–7¾ Valdivia, Jr. 8.10 3 Treasure Hunter 111 3 1 1–1 1–½ 5–1 7–8 7–26½ Centeno 12.30 2 Spanish Hombre 121 2 3 6–3 6–4½ 8 8 8 Maldonado 17.00 4 SECRET TOUCH 6.00 3.60 2.60 8 BLAME IT ON KITTY 5.00 3.40 1 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA 3.20 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $13.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-8) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-1-6) $49.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-1) $34.50 Winner–Secret Touch Dbb.g.6 by First Defence out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $278,535 Exacta Pool $151,779 Quinella Pool $5,865 Superfecta Pool $49,713 Trifecta Pool $88,316. Claimed–Secret Touch by Boom Racing Stable, Great Friends Racing Stable, Bambauer, Bob, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Camino de Estrella by Saratoga West, Hodges, Jeremy and Horseplayers Racing Club. Trainer: Unknown Trainer. Claimed–El Huerfano by Altamira Racing Stable. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. SECRET TOUCH off a bit slow then asked some early, pulled entering the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, rallied to the front past the sixteenth marker and held inside a pair of rivals. BLAME IT ON KITTY trailed from off the rail in the early going, raced a bit off the rail then three wide into the stretch, came out and bumped rival in upper stretch, finished well and earned the place honors between rivals. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA allowed to settle in the beginning, raced a bit off the rail, came out on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn then moved back out, came five wide into the stretch and rallied for a game third. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked outside the leader, bid past the half-mile pole, dueled then gained command, went clear into the drive but got reeled in just past the sixteenth pole. EL HUERFANO raced outside a rival, stalked three wide, bid three deep into the far turn and flattened in the late stages. FIRE WHEN READY chased a bit off the rail and steaided briefly off heels into the first turn, chased a bit off the rail, asked around the far turn and finished evenly. TREASURE HUNTER away quickly from the start, grabbed the lead and angled to the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, dueled into and around the far turn, came out a bit into the lane and faded. SPANISH HOMBRE pulled early from the inside, came out on the backstretch, drifted out into the drive and tired. SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.00 45.12 56.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Aqua Seaform Shame 120 2 4 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 1–1¾ Fuentes 1.40 3 Rakassah 120 3 6 5–1 4–½ 1–hd 2–nk Prat 1.90 1 Seaside Dancer 122 1 5 6 5–hd 4–1 3–1¼ Cedillo 7.80 4 Road Rager 124 4 3 3–½ 6 6 4–½ Rispoli 4.70 5 Mean Sophia 120 5 2 1–½ 1–1 2–hd 5–2¼ Gonzalez 13.90 6 Samskara 124 6 1 2–4 2–1 5–1 6 Van Dyke 10.00 2 AQUA SEAFORM SHAME 4.80 2.80 2.20 3 RAKASSAH (IRE) 3.00 2.20 1 SEASIDE DANCER 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $23.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $3.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $8.65 Winner–Aqua Seaform Shame B.f.3 by Kantharos out of Chandeleur, by Repent. Bred by Green Key Farm (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $303,715 Daily Double Pool $59,652 Exacta Pool $130,323 Quinella Pool $5,014 Superfecta Pool $31,401 Trifecta Pool $69,133. Scratched–none. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME settled inside, moved out into the two path, challenged the leader with a furlong to go, gained a short lead then drew away in deep stretch. RAKASSAH (IRE) broke awkwardly to be last away, traveled outside a rival, swung four wide into the lane, ranged up alongside the winner but could not match that rival and held second. SEASIDE DANCER unhurried from the inside, lacked room around the turn, came off the rail a bit but was blocked behind a pair of rivals, angled to the inside, rallied and missed second. ROAD RAGER stalked outside a rival, went three wide into the stretch, lacked room in upper stretch then came with a late bid. MEAN SOPHIA sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, led clear into the lane, challenged in the drive, fought back from the inside then weakened in the late stages. SAMSKARA (IRE) away quickly, pulled early then stalked outside the leader, raced three wide into the lane and weakened. THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.20 45.86 1:11.00 1:17.70 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Rayray 124 5 2 3–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–1 Cedillo 2.10 3 Midnight Mystery 124 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 2–1¼ Van Dyke 5.10 4 Charlito 124 4 7 5–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–4¾ Rispoli 1.70 6 Dynamic Duo 114 6 4 4–½ 7 6–1 4–nk Ello 73.50 2 Garth 121 2 5 6–1 5–hd 5–1 5–3¼ Prat 3.30 7 Notre Dame 121 7 3 2–1 4–1½ 4–1 6–¾ Figueroa 16.30 1 Candy Fury 121 1 6 7 6–1 7 7 Velez 21.90 5 RAYRAY 6.20 4.00 2.40 3 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 5.40 3.20 4 CHARLITO 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $14.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6) $48.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $18.95 Winner–Rayray Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of Screen Gem, by Dynaformer. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $337,208 Daily Double Pool $28,023 Exacta Pool $160,374 Quinella Pool $6,180 Superfecta Pool $70,287 Trifecta Pool $112,569. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $23.40. Pick Three Pool $92,457. RAYRAY vied between rivals then dropped back to stalk the pace, raced three deep near the half-mile pole, started his run around the turn while two to three wide, closed outside the runner-up and proved best late. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY vied for the lead from the inside then gained a clear advantage, showed the way around the turn and into the stretch while keeping along the inside but got caught in deep stretch. CHARLITO unhurried in the beginning, raced outside a rival, asked three deep around the turn and finished with a good late effort. DYNAMIC DUO tracked off the rail, angled outside rival near the furlong marker and kept on for a minor award. GARTH mid-pack in the early stages, raced between rivals, angled out near the eighth pole and lacked a rally. NOTRE DAME vied three deep then chased the pacesetter, traveled a bit off the rail into the lane and faded. CANDY FURY settled along the inside, roused on the turn but had little left for the drive. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.24 47.97 1:12.73 1:24.26 1:35.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cali Caliente 125 5 3 2–1½ 2–½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–nk Fuentes 9.60 4 Hammering Lemon 121 4 1 1–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 2–1¼ Gutierrez 5.50 2 Table for Ten 125 2 2 3–½ 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–½ Cedillo 2.70 7 Tropical Terror 121 7 8 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 4–1¾ Pereira 1.50 8 Gambini 121 8 5 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Delgadillo 7.80 3 Fravel 125 3 4 5–1 6–hd 6–1 6–1½ 6–2½ Velez 17.30 6 El Diablo Rojo 121 6 6 8 7–½ 7–½ 8 7–hd Figueroa 26.30 1 Jungle Roar 121 1 7 7–hd 8 8 7–½ 8 Flores 11.40 5 CALI CALIENTE 21.20 8.60 6.80 4 HAMMERING LEMON 7.00 4.80 2 TABLE FOR TEN 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $75.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $79.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $64.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7) $107.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $185.00 Winner–Cali Caliente Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. Bred by Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis and Norine. Mutuel Pool $394,660 Daily Double Pool $41,799 Exacta Pool $248,254 Quinella Pool $9,151 Superfecta Pool $91,644 Trifecta Pool $147,797. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $63.00. Pick Three Pool $43,710. CALI CALIENTE stalked to the outside of the leader, bid alongside HAMMERING LEMON in the lane and wore down rival to prevail. HAMMERING LEMON set the pace inside, responded when challenged in the drive, battled back and went gamely to the wire. TABLE FOR TEN stalked from the inside to the stretch, finished willingly and held the show. TROPICAL TERROR raced off the rail, asked around the far turn, angled out into the stretch and gained late. GAMBINI went three wide into the first turn then outside a rival, moved forward off the rail into the far turn, went outside a rival then finished evenly in the late. FRAVEL pulled early then steadied around the first turn, saved ground into the lane, shifted out a sixteenth out and lacked a rally. EL DIABLO ROJO steadied off heels then crowded around the first turn, raced off the rail, traveled in the two path into the lane and came up empty in the drive. JUNGLE ROAR pulled inside early, came out on the far turn and never responded when asked. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 46.74 1:13.06 1:25.88 1:38.67 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Polar Wind 119 2 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 3–3½ 1–¾ Roman 10.20 8 Ronamo 125 8 8 8–4 7–½ 1–½ 1–2 2–5¼ Prat 1.40 7 Zorich 123 7 6 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 2–hd 3–1 Rispoli 7.60 1 Claim of Passion 123 1 1 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 4–½ 4–1 Cedillo 10.80 3 Mongolian Hero 123 3 5 6–hd 8–2 7–hd 6–2½ 5–4¼ Hernandez 15.50 9 Show Business 119 9 3 5–½ 5–1 5–hd 8–4 6–½ Pereira 60.70 6 Dia de Pago 123 6 9 9 9 9 7–hd 7–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 4.40 5 Mongolian Legend 125 5 7 1–½ 1–½ 3–2 5–hd 8–2 Fuentes 5.60 4 Bud Knight 125 4 2 2–½ 2–½ 8–½ 9 9 Franco 12.30 2 POLAR WIND 22.40 8.80 6.00 8 RONAMO 3.40 2.60 7 ZORICH 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $178.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $37.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-1) $117.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $110.25 Winner–Polar Wind B.c.3 by Super Saver out of Wind Gust, by Dynaformer. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $438,070 Daily Double Pool $48,234 Exacta Pool $277,107 Quinella Pool $9,542 Superfecta Pool $96,724 Trifecta Pool $158,921. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $184.45. Pick Three Pool $121,119. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-5-2) 4 correct paid $937.35. Pick Four Pool $260,147. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-5-5-2) 5 correct paid $4,259.35. Pick Five Pool $801,807. POLAR WIND stalked near the inside, came out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped rival late and got up. RONAMO went three wide into the first turn, advanced up the backstretch, bid four wide around the turn, gained command near the quarter pole, kicked clear, drifted out and bumped with POLAR WIND late and got outkicked. ZORICH stalked outside a rival, bid three deep or three wide but proved no match for the top pair. CLAIM OF PASSION broke well from the inside, saved ground stalking the pace to the lane, came out a bit and kept on for a minor award. MONGOLIAN HERO raced a bit off the rail, stalked up the backstretch, came out on the far turn, exited the bend four wide and failed to rally. SHOW BUSINESS tracked off the rail then outside a rival, steadied briefly around the second turn and came up empty in the drive. DIA DE PAGO stumbled leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning, traveled along the inside, came off the rail on the backstretch, angled five wide around the far turn and proved no menace. MONGOLIAN LEGEND dueled for the lead outside a rival to the far turn, lost command and chased rivals into the lane then gave way. BUD KNIGHT dueled from the inside, rank past the five-sixteenths pole dropped back and faded. The Stewards reviewed the incident between POLAR WIND and RONAMO in deep stretch and ruled that each horse contributed to the bumping and there would be no change. SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.98 47.48 1:00.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Righteously 121 9 4 4–½ 5–½ 2–hd 1–½ Gutierrez 20.80 6 Big Andy 121 6 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 2–¾ Delgadillo 2.80 8 Luxury Liner 121 8 10 7–1 6–1½ 6–3½ 3–½ Gonzalez 14.80 1 Taming the Tigress 121 1 6 5–1 4–hd 5–½ 4–ns Prat 1.70 5 Smoothlikebuttah 121 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 5–2½ Cedillo 7.70 3 Miz Lola La Dare 121 3 1 2–½ 2–1 3–hd 6–5¼ Gryder 15.20 4 Valentine Ghost 121 4 8 6–hd 7–3½ 7–4 7–hd Pereira 68.30 10 Warrens Candy Girl 121 10 9 8–hd 9–½ 8–½ 8–1 Velez 11.70 2 Super Game 121 2 5 10 8–½ 9–5 9–14½ Hernandez 4.70 7 Jerseys Big Girl 121 7 7 9–hd 10 10 10 Lopez, Jr. 115.80 9 RIGHTEOUSLY 43.60 15.60 7.60 6 BIG ANDY 5.20 3.40 8 LUXURY LINER 8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $404.80 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $82.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $89.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-8-1) $247.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-8) $369.05 Winner–Righteously Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Gypsy Friday, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC & Edward Freeman (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC and Freeman, Edward R.. Mutuel Pool $410,275 Daily Double Pool $52,293 Exacta Pool $218,910 Quinella Pool $7,701 Superfecta Pool $98,116 Trifecta Pool $146,265. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-9) paid $1,689.50. Pick Three Pool $135,121. RIGHTEOUSLY forwardly placed from off the rail, came five wide into the stretch, collared rival near the eighth pole, took command and gamely prevailed. BIG ANDY hopped slightly, chased outside a rival then between rivals, bid four deep into the stretch and finished well for a game second. LUXURY LINER off slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled six wide, closed well and earned the show honors. TAMING THE TIGRESS stumbled a bit and forced in at the start, traveled along the inside then angled three wide and went willingly to the wire. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH set the pace under pressure, resisted in the drive but was outfinished in the late stages. MIZ LOLA LA DARE pressed from the inside and weakened the lane. VALENTINE GHOST shuffled back at the start, raced between then chased two wide and failed to rally. WARRENS CANDY GIRL four wide into the lane and never made an impact. SUPER GAME broke in, raced a bit off the rail into the lane and was never a factor. JERSEYS BIG GIRL three deep early, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the lane and never threatened. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.64 46.15 1:09.85 1:21.81 1:33.46 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Maxim Rate 121 4 5 5–hd 6 5–½ 3–hd 1–½ Rispoli 3.20 3 Tonahutu 121 2 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 2–1¾ Franco 5.40 4 Pulpit Rider 121 3 6 4–2½ 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 3–½ Hernandez 7.30 1 Ellie Arroway 123 1 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–ns Cedillo 6.00 7 Great Return 121 5 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 4–1 5–ns Van Dyke 5.90 8 Strike At Dawn 121 6 4 6 5–½ 6 6 6 Prat 1.50 5 MAXIM RATE 8.40 3.80 3.20 3 TONAHUTU (IRE) 5.80 4.20 4 PULPIT RIDER 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5) $304.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $25.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-1) $49.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $65.85 Winner–Maxim Rate Grr.f.4 by Exchange Rate out of Catch My Eye, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D.. Mutuel Pool $418,614 Daily Double Pool $37,236 Exacta Pool $191,820 Quinella Pool $7,427 Superfecta Pool $48,329 Trifecta Pool $94,731. Scratched–She's Our Charm, Zee Drop. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-5) paid $727.15. Pick Three Pool $120,242. MAXIM RATE angled in to the rail in the beginning, saved ground into the lane, split foes mid-stretch, fought with the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. TONAHUTU (IRE) traveled along the inside, raced three wide into the lane, closed but got outkicked by the winner. PULPIT RIDER raced a bit off the rail, four wide into the lane and bested the others. ELLIE ARROWAY controlled the pace near the inside, inched away briefly then dueled with GREAT RETURN into the drive and flattened in the final furlong. GREAT RETURN stalked outside the leader, bid outside near the quarter pole, dueled into the stretch and flattened. STRIKE AT DAWN reserved in the early going, traveled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, swung four wide into the lane and needed more. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.40 45.52 1:10.80 1:23.83 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 St. Joe Bay 124 6 3 1–hd 2–1 1–1½ 1–1 Prat 2.50 2 Dreams of Valor 124 2 1 4–½ 5–½ 2–hd 2–3½ Maldonado 2.40 3 Silken Prince 124 3 7 6–½ 4–½ 3–½ 3–hd Franco 1.70 1 Appreciated 124 1 5 3–hd 3–1 5–1½ 4–¾ Pereira 25.00 8 Make It a Triple 124 7 4 5–1 7 6–½ 5–ns Hernandez 18.90 5 Alleva 124 4 2 2–3½ 1–½ 4–1 6–½ Cedillo 18.30 6 Lightning Fast 120 5 6 7 6–1 7 7 Delgadillo 8.40 7 ST. JOE BAY 7.00 4.20 2.40 2 DREAMS OF VALOR 3.80 2.40 3 SILKEN PRINCE 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $11.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-1) $7.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $10.80 Winner–St. Joe Bay Dbb.g.8 by Saint Anddan out of Dream Ride, by Honor Glide. Bred by Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: Juan Leyva. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $340,296 Daily Double Pool $43,226 Exacta Pool $177,034 Quinella Pool $7,410 Superfecta Pool $63,436 Trifecta Pool $102,624. Scratched–Sash (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (9-5-7) paid $195.40. Pick Three Pool $82,349. ST. JOE BAY pressed outside, headed rival approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch and held safely under urging. DREAMS OF VALOR chased outside a rival, came four wide into the lane and finished well. SILKEN PRINCE off slow to begin, stalked a bit off the rail, moved out into the three path, made a mild bid into the stretch and held the show. APPRECIATED chased from inside, lacked room and checked nearing the three-sixteenths pole, angled out with a furlong to go and improved position. MAKE IT A TRIPLE raced off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and lacked a bid. ALLEVA set a pressured pace, lost command into the drive and weakened. LIGHTNING FAST outside a rival early, went four wide around the bend and never threatened. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Runhappy Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.82 47.41 1:11.71 1:23.70 1:35.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Hit the Road 124 7 3 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 3–1 1–1¾ Rispoli 1.60 5 Kanderel 122 5 9 10–1 10–½ 10–1½ 5–hd 2–1 Hernandez 17.50 9 Ajourneytofreedom 120 9 8 8–1 7–hd 7–hd 9–½ 3–½ Gonzalez 22.20 1 Rookie Mistake 120 1 6 7–½ 9–1½ 8–hd 7–hd 4–¾ Gutierrez 21.10 4 I'm Leaving You 120 4 10 9–hd 11–1 11–2 10–hd 5–hd Franco 79.70 12 Margot's Boy 122 12 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 6–hd Van Dyke 8.90 6 K P All Systems Go 122 6 11 11–2 6–hd 6–1 6–1 7–½ Cedillo 4.90 11 Heywoods Beach 120 11 4 5–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 8–½ Valdivia, Jr. 49.20 10 Silardi 120 10 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 9–1¼ Fuentes 17.70 8 Tizamagician 120 8 2 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 8–½ 10–½ Velez 10.80 2 El Tigre Terrible 120 2 7 6–hd 8–½ 9–1 11–3½ 11–2¼ Prat 3.60 3 Howbeit 120 3 12 12 12 12 12 12 Roman 94.40 7 HIT THE ROAD 5.20 3.60 2.80 5 KANDEREL 13.20 8.60 9 AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM 9.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $28.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $53.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-9-1) $310.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-9) $150.50 Winner–Hit the Road B.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick and Odmark, Dave. Mutuel Pool $608,389 Daily Double Pool $53,755 Exacta Pool $345,405 Quinella Pool $10,268 Superfecta Pool $129,381 Trifecta Pool $203,974. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $24.00. Pick Three Pool $85,721. HIT THE ROAD angled to the inside, saved ground to the lane, came out a bit, split foes and surge clear. KANDEREL tracked off the rail, swung five wide into the stretch and closed well for second. AJOURNEYTOFREEDOM settled early, raced three deep, found traffic in upper stretch, moved out and produced a late bid. ROOKIE MISTAKE chased from the inside, angled out in the drive and got edged for the show. I'M LEAVING YOU rank early from the inside, came out into and upper stretch and finished willingly. MARGOT'S BOY dueled for the lead from the outside to the lane and weakened late. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO raced two wide wide then moved further off the rail, went four deep on the backstretch, four wide into the lane and flattened. HEYWOODS BEACH chased three deep to the lane and lacked room late. SILARDI dueled for command, fought back from the inside and weakened late. TIZAMAGICIAN chased between rivals to the stretch, impeded and checked approaching the sixteenth pole and weakened in the drive. EL TIGRE TERRIBLE traveled between foes and pulled early, raced in traffic in upper stretch, angled to the inside, forced in by rival near the sixteenth pole and and weakened after. HOWBEIT raced off the rail and was never a factor. TENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.29 45.07 1:10.16 1:16.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Julius 125 5 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–4 1–6 Figueroa 2.60 1 Tobacco Road 125 1 10 10–1 10–2 5–½ 2–hd Gonzalez 26.20 11 Jen Go Unchained 125 11 2 4–1 4–2 4–1 3–ns Roman 19.80 10 Castle Gate 125 10 4 2–hd 3–2 2–1½ 4–hd Cedillo 1.50 6 Red Valor 125 6 9 9–2½ 9–½ 6–1 5–4½ Van Dyke 17.40 9 Knifes Edge 122 9 6 7–½ 6–hd 8–1 6–1 Gutierrez 39.60 7 Little No Way 125 7 5 5–½ 7–1 7–1½ 7–nk Hernandez 24.90 8 Dark Hedges 125 8 3 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 8–nk Rispoli 4.50 2 Seven Oxen 125 2 11 11 11 10–2 9–1½ Flores 48.30 4 Artie B Good 125 4 7 8–1½ 8–1 9–1 10–14¾ Velez 23.50 3 Unbridled's Skye 125 3 8 6–½ 5–1 11 11 Gryder 12.90 5 JULIUS 7.20 4.40 3.60 1 TOBACCO ROAD 19.60 8.80 11 JEN GO UNCHAINED 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $54.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $71.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-11-10) $217.47 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-11-10-6) $14,236.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-11) $232.25 Winner–Julius Grr.g.5 by Tapit out of Amen Hallelujah, by Montbrook. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Great Friends Stable, LLC and Cahill, James. Mutuel Pool $395,578 Daily Double Pool $141,179 Exacta Pool $220,946 Quinella Pool $7,565 Superfecta Pool $106,101 Super High Five Pool $18,563 Trifecta Pool $156,664. Claimed–Julius by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Castle Gate by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-9-5-7-7-5) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $16,308. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-5) paid $22.10. Pick Three Pool $191,058. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-7-5) 4 correct paid $112.70. Pick Four Pool $842,270. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-5-7-7-5) 5 correct paid $3,564.20. Pick Five Pool $1,008,744. $2 Pick Six (2-9-5-7-7-5) 5 out of 6 paid $479.60. Pick Six Pool $142,450. Pick Six Carryover $76,103. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 10 paid $5,147.70. Place Pick All Pool $33,720. JULIUS hustled to the front, set the pace into and around the turn, drifted into the stretch and drew off. TOBACCO ROAD settled early, split foes around the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied and got up for second. JEN GO UNCHAINED broke well, in range from the outside, came in some then drifted five wide into the lane, showed a mild response and gained the show. CASTLE GATE stalked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. RED VALOR tracked off the inside, came out on the turn and six wide leaving the bend and kept on four deep late. KNIFES EDGE mid-pack in the early going, traveled two wide into the stretch and weakened. LITTLE NO WAY stalked two wide and could not rally. DARK HEDGES chased three wide into the stretch, tired and was not persevered with late. SEVEN OXEN squeezed soon after the start, angled around a rival, moved to the inside in the stretch and never threatened. ARTIE B GOOD chased off the rail, angled in and raced two wide, angled out in upper stretch and never responded to urging. UNBRIDLED'S SKYE saved ground and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $24,583 Inter-Track N/A $2,928,087 Out of State N/A $12,394,137 TOTAL N/A $15,346,807