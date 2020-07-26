Horse racing newsletter: Maximum Security by a nose

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as our TV critic Mike Tierney weighs in on Fox’s Saratoga coverage.

Maximum Security, the bad boy in horse racing, showed a lot of courage down the stretch and got the bob on Midcourt to win the San Diego Handicap by a nose. It was an odd race in that Maximum Security broke on top, looked as if he were losing ground on the backstretch, and then rallied for a gutsy performance in the stretch to run down Midcourt.

The question that everyone wondered was if Maximum Security’s past performances were in any way related to the federal indictment for alleged horse doping against his former trainer Jason Servis. He was moved to the barn of Bob Baffert, which in my book is a major upgrade. It also makes you wonder why, as a 2-year-old, owners Gary and Mary West placed Max in the care of Servis instead of Baffert if they had high hopes for him. Baffert is a regular trainer for the Wests.

Despite the gushing of the TVG anchors, I thought the performance was good but not dominating. Perhaps if Max had his regular jockey of Luis Saez, instead of Abel Cedillo (who is a terrific jockey), familiarity would have had Saez set up the race just a little bit different.

And, to remind everyone of one of those clauses that you know will be in the first paragraph of your obit: Max was the first horse to be disqualified on race day in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

So, where he goes from here is unknown, but here’s hoping he ends up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the ultimate test. We’ll know how good he is at that point. More on Saturday’s race down below.

On to the good stuff.

Tierney’s take on TV

We’re back with another contribution from Mike Tierney, our newly anointed horse racing TV critic. Since about 99% of people experience racing through television, this is a must-cover area. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mike, let us have it.

“For horse-loving TV watchers, there is no more inviting venue than Saratoga. Spicing up the half-hour between calls to the post are delightful scenes of picnickers under shade trees poring through racing forms or containers of food, fans forming a friendly gantlet for jockeys exiting their room, ubiquitous hats and iconic red and white awnings.

“Except for 2020.

“With all but owners and track personnel denied entry, the mostly barren grounds at the Spa during this meet have posed a challenge for Fox Sports. Its on-air crew sings the praises of the place — ad nauseam on some days — without being able to show them.

“Blessedly, the races have been first-rate as usual, which makes the yawning gaps separating them somewhat tolerable. (Still, Fox should secure a deal with another track to insert additional races to fill the time.)

“Announcing teams are divided into pairs, each working for about half of the telecast. So, those of us unable to devote a full day to viewing can pick the segment with their preferable personalities.

“Give me analyst Jonathon Kinchen, electric hair, tattoos and colorful shirts all. His handicapping angles are intriguing, and his batting average on winners seems higher than his peers — TVG’s included. (But enough, JK, of reminding the audience that you have been aboard a horse once in your life. We know that.)

“Take (away) Laffit Pincay III. Please. Though knowledgeable, the son of the Hall of Fame rider speaks in a sing-songy voice as if we were reading scales. He often commits broadcasting’s cardinal sin of rudely interrupting or talking over his partners. Can’t somebody mute his mic?

“And what’s with his bizarre habit of repeating adjectives (“huge, huge effort. . . heavy, heavy favorite . . . aggressive, aggressive approach”)?

“Greg Wolf is a competent, if vanilla, host. Andy Serling is, well, another flavor — an acquired taste given his penchant for arguing, but a thorough researcher and informed race historian. Gary Stevens and Richard Migliore provide a welcome perspective as ex-jockeys — Tom Amoss, too, as an active trainer — though Mig would do well to retire his tiresome analogies with old prizefighters.

“The composed Acacia Courtney and the giddy Maggie Wolfendale exude expertise beyond their years. Here is hoping they, as many others in their field, eventually learn the art of the interview, which means asking actual questions instead of making declarative, rambling statements to their subjects and drawing insufficient responses.

“Courtney and Wolfendale alternately work the saddling area, sizing up the entrants by appearance and mood. Doesn’t do much for me, but some might find their observations interesting and helpful with handicapping.

“Memo to the producer/director: Limit the number of folks on-air simultaneously. With two at the desk, others stationed around the track and Stevens ensconced at his L.A. home, we are occasionally subjected to awkward moments of silence or multiple voices at once.

“Even with the shortcomings, props to Fox Sports for delivering almost every race of the Spa season. Next summer, may the visual images from the venerable track be more remindful of Grand Central station than a ghost town.”

Thanks, Mike. If you want to send him any thoughts, he can be reached at tierneymike@yahoo.com.

Del Mar review

Great day of racing. Let’s get right to the stakes results.

$65,000 Smiling Tiger Stakes: This minor stakes was early in the card — second race — for 3-year-olds going six furlongs. Ragtime Blues took the early lead, but by the half-mile marker Vertical Threat had poked his head in front, had a big lead going into the stretch and won by 5 ¼ lengths.

With only four horses, there was no show wagering. Vertical Threat paid $4.40 and $2.20. Ragtime Blues was second, followed by Thanks Mr. Eidson and Howbeit. Richard Baltas was the trainer and Heriberto Figueroa was in the saddle.

Grade 2 $150,000 San Clemente Stakes: In this race, 3-year-old fillies were asked to go a mile on the turf. Laura’s Light had a perfect trip, setting up second, taking the lead on the far turn and then winning by an uncontested three-quarters of a length.

Laura’s Light paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.60. Guitty was second, and Warren’s Showtime finished third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer): “They were flying early and I was a little worried being that close to the fast pace. But she’s all heart. She’s just special. Her last race (Honeymoon Stakes victory) was a mile and an eighth, which was stretching her. We’re certainly going to look at the Del Mar Oaks (1 1/8 miles, Aug. 22) but I think she’s better at a mile. But I think she ran every bit as well today as she did last time.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey) “Oh, boy; she was ready today. This filly, you can do what you want with her. She’ll go to the lead, she’ll let me take a hold. She’s just there. You love to ride horses like that. This was a tough race, some good horses in there. But my filly was ready and I felt [confident]. She ran a great race.”

Grade 2 $150,000 San Diego Handicap: In the big race of the day, this 1 1/16-mile race, in some ways, could be a precursor to the Breeders’ Cup Classic. You got some of the details up top, let’s get to the prices and some quotes.

Maximum Security paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10. Midcourt was second, followed by Higher Power, Ax Man and Combatant.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “That was crazy. I knew I didn’t have him really drummed up for this race, we were going to use this to get ready for the next one. But we’re learning about the horse. He won [Saturday] when he had every reason to get beat. He showed what a great horse he is today. He’s such a fighter. I’m glad we got this over with and now he’s in good shape.”

Cedillo (winning jockey): “He broke really well and we were in front. Then that horse outside me (Midcourt) rushed up and I didn’t want to have to deal with him, so I just let him go. Then on the backstretch that other horse (Higher Power) came up inside me, but I felt OK. My horse was fine. When we turned for home, I had to get to work. I knew I was going to do that. He’s the kind of horse you have to ride all the way. You have to keep working on him. We got it done. I thought I’d won the photo, but you can never be sure about those things. But it came out right.”

Del Mar preview

Sunday is Day 3 of this four-day week with 11 races starting at 2 p.m. There are two stakes races, four allowance/optional claimers, and five of the races are on the turf. As Sunday cards go, it’s not too bad.

Let’s look at the two stakes races.

Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes: This is a 1 1/8-mile turf race for horses 3 and up. The favorite is the high-quality gelding United, running for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. He’s at 8-5 in the six-horse race. United almost won the Breeders’ Cup Turf but was won down by Bricks And Mortar. He coming off two Grade 2 wins and a second in the Hollywood Turf Cup. All of those races were longer, which shouldn’t make Sunday a problem.

The second favorite, at 4-1, is Bowies Hero for Phil D’Amato and Tiago Pereira. He is the defending champion in this race, having won three of eight lifetime at Del Mar. Prat used to ride this horse but went with United. Umberto Rispoli rode him last time but is on Originaire, one of his regular rides. Post will be around 5:30 p.m.

$125,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes: This one is for Cal-breds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. Camino Del Paraiso is the 5-2 favorite for O.J. Jauregui and Drayden Van Dyke. This 7-year-old is five of 37 lifetime with 12 seconds. His last win came in an allowance Jan. 4. Since then he has two seconds and two thirds in stakes races, three of them graded.

Galilean is the second favorite at 4-1 for John Sadler and Prat. He is coming off a four-length win in the Soi Phet at Los Alamitos. This 4-year-old has won four of nine lifetime. After easily handling Cal-bred competition to start his career, he was sent to the Rebel and Arkansas Derby last year where he finished third and fifth. Then he was off until Feb. 29 of this year.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 8, 12, 10, 10, 10, 10, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 11, 12 (2 also eligible).

Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 6 Neptune’s Storm (6-1)

Only six are likely to go postward in the Grade 2 Eddie Read, but there is value with front-running Neptune’s Storm. The Richard Baltas trainee comes off a win in the San Francisco Mile at Golden Gate and catches a field without any early speed. He should be clear early, can run this far, likes the Del Mar course and may have enough cushion to hold off the late runners to the wire.

Saturday’s result: Sassyserb ($6.00), bet down from 8-1 ML after four program scratches, got a typical perfect trip/ride from Flavien Prat and came away in the final 70 yards to win by a couple lengths.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick of the day

RACE TEN: No. 3 Brandothebartender (15-1)

Sticking with my Umberto Rispoli theme for the weekend we have Brandothebartender, who stumbled at the start last time before running third. This horse owns a 2-2-1 record from seven starts here at the beach. Rispoli rides again, and check out the 59-second workout last week; and as I’ve said before when the horses race protected after those works I put more weight in them. Odds of 15-1 on turf with Rispoli is too great a value to ignore. Brando has as much speed as the favorites and a great closing kick as well. Trainer Craig Dollase has two seconds from four starts at the meet thus far. His in-the-money percentages this year are mind blowing with an 83% ITM for non-graded stakes races, 47% on the year and 33% going dirt to turf. His best winning percentage is this category as well at 21%. A must-use horse in all exotics, but it’s the win we really want.

Saturday’s result: City Rage just never looked comfortable and had to be ridden early just to keep position finishing off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Marine Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Shirl’s Speight ($4.10)

Saratoga (3): Grade 2 $200,000 Ballston Spa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Starship Jubilee ($8.20)

Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Pacenza ($18.70)

Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Selene Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Two Sixty ($21.40)

Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs on the turf. Winner: Afleet Katherine ($14.50)

Saratoga (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Volatile ($2.80)

Del Mar (9): Grade 2 $150,000 San Clemente Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Laura’s Light ($4.40)

Del Mar (10): Grade 2 $150,000 San Diego Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Maximum Security ($2.80)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

11:38 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Pantom Dance (3-1)

12:50 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Let’s Go Now (3-1)

1:23 Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Seagram Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr Ritz (2-1)

1:32 Monmouth (9): $100,000 Jersey Derby Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Irish Mias (5-2)

2:27 Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: O’Keeffe (3-1)

2:46 Saratoga (9): Grade 2 $150,000 Bernard Baruch Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Good Governance (9-5)

5:30 Del Mar (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie Read Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: United (8-5)

6:30 Del Mar (10): $125,000 California Dreamin’ Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Camino Del Paraiso (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 5 Chancer (5-1)

She upset an open cast of rivals 21 nights ago in her first start for these connections and earned a figure with everything — trouble and track variant — factored in that’s very competitive in this event. In her winning effort, she bobbled and drifted out at the start to lose ground and her early racing momentum, but fought back with a big run past the gap to garner the lead and held on nicely for the big priced win and with run left to give. A repeat effort could lead to a double-digit win return.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, July 25. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.75 49.61 1:14.50 1:26.49 1:38.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rombauer 121 3 7 7–1 7–1½ 7–½ 6–½ 1–½ Hernandez 16.70 8 Dyn O Mite 121 8 2 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–nk Desormeaux 3.10 7 Flint Stroll 121 7 6 4–1 4–hd 3–1 3–1 3–½ Cedillo 11.70 6 Caisson 121 6 4 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 4–1 4–1½ Prat 1.00 4 Ingest 121 4 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 2–1 5–½ Gutierrez 8.10 2 Gone Rogue 121 2 5 5–½ 5–1 6–1½ 5–hd 6–¾ Rispoli 8.60 5 Big Talker 121 5 8 8 8 8 8 7–½ Smith 11.20 1 Falcons Fury 121 1 3 3–1 3–½ 4–hd 7–1½ 8 Espinoza 71.80 3 ROMBAUER 35.40 13.40 8.20 8 DYN O MITE 4.20 3.80 7 FLINT STROLL 6.00 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $91.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $78.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-6) $167.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7) $300.70 Winner–Rombauer B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. Bred by John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Fradkin, John and Diane. Mutuel Pool $301,265 Exacta Pool $168,138 Quinella Pool $6,181 Superfecta Pool $54,608 Trifecta Pool $98,521. Scratched–none. ROMBAUER off a bit slow, settled inside, angled three wide into the stretch, surged late from the outside and nailed foe in the closing moments. DYN O MITE stalked outside the leader, bid outside around the far turn, gained command and dueled into the stretch, bumped by inside rival at the three-sixteenths marker, cleared in the lane, drifted out late and caught by the winner. FLINT STROLL off a bit slow, tracked three wide, floated out by the runner-up in deep stretch and finished well. CAISSON raced two to three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, swung four wide into the lane, lugged out past the eighth pole and finished with a good late effort. INGEST sped to the front, angled to the inside, set the pace to the far turn, dueled with DYN O MITE around the bend, drifted out and bumped that foe into the stretch, then weakened in the late stages. GONE ROGUE chased between rivals, two wide and outside a rival on the final turn, roused in the drive but offered no response. BIG TALKER off a bit slow to begin, traveled off the inside, four wide into the lane and failed to threaten. FALCONS FURY stalked inside to the stretch and never responded to urging. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. 'Smiling Tiger Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.18 45.46 57.60 1:10.47 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Vertical Threat 118 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5¼ Figueroa 1.20 3 Ragtime Blues 120 2 1 1–1½ 2–2 2–2½ 2–1½ Smith 0.70 2 Thanks Mr. Eidson 118 1 3 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–¾ Franco 7.20 5 Howbeit 118 4 4 4 4 4 4 Cedillo 16.50 4 VERTICAL THREAT 4.40 2.20 3 RAGTIME BLUES 2.10 2 THANKS MR. EIDSON $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $79.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $3.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $3.30 Winner–Vertical Threat B.c.3 by Tapiture out of Viola Blew By, by Omega Code. Bred by Albert Davis & Teresa Davis (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $183,166 Daily Double Pool $49,455 Exacta Pool $65,039 Quinella Pool $5,085 Trifecta Pool $34,921. Scratched–Annie's Boy. VERTICAL THREAT stalked the pace from outside, challenged nearing the three-eighths marker, dueled and gained a short lead approaching the quarter pole, kicked clear of the runner-up, drew off and ridden out to the wire. RAGTIME BLUES set the pace off the rail, angled in on the turn, dueled with VERTICAL THREAT around the bend, proved no match for the winner but bested the rest. THANKS MR. EIDSON chased along the rail, went up inside on the turn but was in tight and steadied near the five-sixteenths marker, chased two wide into the lane and held the show. HOWBEIT chased five wide into the turn, four wide into the drive and never made an impact. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.44 47.97 1:12.90 1:25.51 1:38.18 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Dark Vader 121 3 5 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Rispoli 0.80 7 Potantico 114 7 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–¾ Flores 17.60 1 Kershaw 121 1 1 4–2 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 3–4½ Cedillo 5.80 5 Unbroken Star 123 5 7 7 6–½ 5–1 5–3 4–½ Espinoza 12.60 4 Bold Endeavor 121 4 6 5–1 5–1 7 7 5–nk Van Dyke 18.90 6 Lambeau 123 6 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–hd 6–¾ Smith 2.10 2 Pepe Tono 121 2 2 6–½ 7 6–1 6–½ 7 Velez 69.00 3 DARK VADER 3.60 2.60 2.20 7 POTANTICO 8.20 3.60 1 KERSHAW 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $19.10 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $29.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-5) $41.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $40.85 Winner–Dark Vader Dbb.h.5 by Tale of Ekati out of Dark Obsession, by Grand Slam. Bred by Schleprock Racing LLC (OH). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Estate of Sharon Alesia, Burns Racing LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Christensen, Robin. Mutuel Pool $260,626 Daily Double Pool $27,118 Exacta Pool $121,302 Quinella Pool $4,916 Superfecta Pool $51,885 Trifecta Pool $82,780. Scratched–Loud Mouth. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $43.05. Pick Three Pool $70,942. DARK VADER stalked outside the leader, applied pressure at the five-sixteenths, collared rival around the bend, went three wide into the lane, took a short lead upper stretch, battled with POTANTICO through the final furlong and held gamely. POTANTICO in range of the pacesetter from off the rail, raced four wide into final turn, came in a bit then back out into the four path, bid three deep entering the lane, challenged through the drive but could not get by the winner. KERSHAW stalked inside, asked at the three-sixteenths marker and finished well inside the top pair for a game third. UNBROKEN STAR unhurried in the early going, traveled off the rail, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, went five wide into the drive, drifted in then back out mid-stretch and bested the rest. BOLD ENDEAVOR went three wide into the first turn, tracked off the rail, raced wide into the far turn, came out into the stretch and passed tired foes. LAMBEAU stumbled leaving the gate but recovered quickly, sped to the front, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled two wide around the far turn and into the stretch, then wilted in the late stages. PEPE TONO raced a bit off the rail then moved out further, traveled three wide then angled in on the last turn and proved no menace. FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.09 45.50 1:10.83 1:17.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Secret Keeper 119 6 2 3–1 3–2 1–hd 1–2½ Cedillo 3.20 2 Merneith 119 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 2–3 2–3¾ Van Dyke 1.60 3 Provocation 119 3 4 4–½ 4–½ 3–2 3–3½ Smith 1.50 4 Time for Ebby 125 4 6 6–2½ 6–2½ 4–1 4–2½ Espinoza 77.70 7 High On Gin 121 7 5 5–1 5–hd 5–2 5–4¼ Espinoza 14.90 1 Aunt Lubie 123 1 7 7 7 7 6–4¼ Rispoli 47.10 5 Affianced 119 5 3 2–1 2–hd 6–1 7 Prat 12.10 6 SECRET KEEPER 8.40 3.60 2.60 2 MERNEITH 3.20 2.40 3 PROVOCATION 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $18.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $10.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $10.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-4) $29.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $10.60 Winner–Secret Keeper B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $406,831 Daily Double Pool $30,026 Exacta Pool $180,412 Quinella Pool $6,247 Superfecta Pool $81,868 Trifecta Pool $125,560. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $13.60. Pick Three Pool $41,403. SECRET KEEPER stalked the top pair then bid three deep near the seven-sixteenths, dueled outside into the stretch, took control and drew clear from MERNEITH in the final sixteenth. MERNEITH dueled for command from the inside then vied with outside pair, dueled two wide into the lane, fought back inside the winner but was outkicked in the final furlong. PROVOCATION chased outside a rival, three to four wide into the lane and bested the rest. TIME FOR EBBY tracked off the pace, raced three wide then came in a bit before moving angling back out into the lane and further out in upper stretch, asked but lacked the needed rally. HIGH ON GIN raced mid-pack and wide up the backstretch, continued wide to the lane and had little left. AUNT LUBIE trailed the field from the inside, angled out leaving the turn, drifted back inward in upper stretch and never threatened. AFFIANCED dueled outside a rival then vied between, lost ground nearing the quarter pole and tired. FIFTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.69 49.15 1:13.55 1:37.98 2:02.96 2:15.25 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Pretty Point 123 7 9 9 9 9 4–½ 1–½ Smith 2.40 6 Sutro 123 6 5–½ 6–1 6–hd 7–2 3–½ 2–1 Van Dyke 12.70 9 Imperial Creed 125 9 8–1 8–1 8–1 8–hd 5–1 3–½ Hernandez 28.50 8 Never Be Enough 125 8 6–1 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 1–hd 4–¾ Roman 3.40 5 Quinnie 125 5 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 2–1 5–2¼ Franco 19.40 3 Woodfin 123 3 7–2 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–2¼ Rispoli 6.30 2 Kookie Gal 125 2 4–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 7–hd 7–4¼ Cedillo 10.40 1 Unicorn 123 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1 8–3½ 8–5¾ Prat 2.60 4 Clockstrikestwelve 123 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 9 9 Blanc 67.20 7 PRETTY POINT 6.80 4.20 3.00 6 SUTRO 9.80 5.80 9 IMPERIAL CREED 9.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $27.20 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $29.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-9-8) $167.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-9) $220.50 Winner–Pretty Point B.f.4 by Point of Entry out of Pretty Syrie, by Street Boss. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Newtown Anner Stud, Bowden, Dave, Buerchler, Sabine and Thompson, Gary A.. Mutuel Pool $332,596 Daily Double Pool $37,016 Exacta Pool $151,044 Quinella Pool $6,041 Superfecta Pool $57,247 Trifecta Pool $95,445. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-7) paid $18.15. Pick Three Pool $100,280. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-6-7) 4 correct paid $55.10. Pick Four Pool $282,646. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-3-6-7) 5 correct paid $1,471.85. Pick Five Pool $719,315. PRETTY POINT unhurried early on and angled to the inside, kept inside to the last turn, came out and swung four wide into the stretch, rallied and overhauled rivals under urging. SUTRO between rivals early then a bit off the rail, two wide into the far turn, angled out, bid between in the lane and got outkicked by the winner. IMPERIAL CREED reserved a bit off the inside, raced outside a rival, three wide around the final turn, drifted out under left-handed urging in the stretch and was gaining late. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) raced two wide, outside a rival on the backstretch, three wide then bid four deep into the final turn, led into the stretch and edged for third late. QUINNIE well placed behind the top pair a bit off the rail, tucked inside on the clubhouse turn, bid three deep and between rivals into the last bend, took a short lead but lost command into the lane and faltered in the final furlong. WOODFIN settled inside, awaited room nearing the quarter pole, angled out into the drive and lacked a rally. KOOKIE GAL chased inside, saved ground to the stretch and flattened. UNICORN set the pace with company to the outside, dueled with that foe then vied inside into the final turn, fought back along the rail then faded in the drive. CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE attended the pace from the outside, moved up to challenge at the half-mile marker, dueled outside rival then between into the far turn and tired in the late stages. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.72 47.03 1:00.05 1:07.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hot Box 121 3 2 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3 1–1¼ Gonzalez 6.60 10 Dennis Celery 121 9 5 6–1½ 3–½ 2–2 2–3¼ Cedillo 1.20 2 Father O'Flaherty 121 2 7 5–2½ 5–4 4–1 3–nk Pereira 2.80 1 C'Mon Jenna 121 1 6 4–hd 4–1 3–2½ 4–5¾ Desormeaux 8.10 8 Broken Finger 121 7 8 8–hd 6–1½ 6–6 5–2½ Diaz, Jr. 23.40 6 Proud Musket 121 5 4 3–hd 2–hd 5–2 6–8 Maldonado 9.40 9 Govenor Bernstein 121 8 1 7–1 7–½ 7–6 7–17¼ Flores 86.20 7 Magnificent Red 121 6 9 9 9 8–5 8–9¼ Hernandez 19.90 5 Call Sign Lucky 121 4 3 2–hd 8–1 9 9 Gutierrez 26.70 4 HOT BOX 15.20 5.80 3.40 10 DENNIS CELERY 3.20 2.40 2 FATHER O'FLAHERTY 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $52.80 $1 EXACTA (4-10) $20.00 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-2-1) $25.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-2) $30.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-3) $5.60 Winner–Hot Box Dbb.c.2 by Heat Shield out of Heat Exposure, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $389,239 Daily Double Pool $25,755 Exacta Pool $181,433 Quinella Pool $5,625 Superfecta Pool $73,976 Trifecta Pool $110,890. Scratched–Wedding Groom. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $43.80. Pick Three Pool $71,108. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $6.95. HOT BOX set the pace in the two path, inched away on the turn and held safely to the wire. DENNIS CELERY stalked outside, went five deep into the turn, moved in a few paths while three deep around the bend then came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was corrected twice in the stretch while gaining to the wire. FATHER O'FLAHERTY chased between rivals, checked near the three-eighths pole, traveled four wide into the lane and edged rival for third. C'MON JENNA chased inside, drifted out a bit in the lane and lost the show. BROKEN FINGER raced off the pace and off the rail, outside a rival into the turn, bothered by CALL SIGN LUCKY around the bend, entered the stretch two wide and kept on to improve position. PROUD MUSKET broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased four deep, two wide and outside a rival into the lane and retreated. GOVENOR BERNSTEIN tracked off the inside, four wide leaving the bend and had little left for the stretch. MAGNIFICENT RED bumped at the start, angled to the inside, steadied along the rail near the five-sixteenths, kept inside to the lane and was eased in the stretch. CALL SIGN LUCKY chased three deep and between rivals, checked near the three-eighths pole, dropped back on the turn and eased to the wire. SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.21 45.26 57.20 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Highly Distorted 125 6 1 1–1 1–3½ 1–4 1–1¼ Hernandez 5.30 9 Much More Halo 121 9 7 7–1 7–1 4–hd 2–1½ Van Dyke 2.80 4 Absolute Unit 121 4 5 5–1 4–hd 2–hd 3–1½ Rispoli 3.10 5 Mystery Man 121 5 3 4–½ 5–hd 3–1 4–hd Smith 3.60 8 Tilted Towers 125 8 11 9–1 9–2 8–1 5–2¾ Cedillo 5.80 11 Acting Cat 121 10 8 8–½ 6–1 6–hd 6–ns Valdivia, Jr. 71.50 1 Jack Sprout 121 1 9 11 11 10–hd 7–½ Delgadillo 80.30 2 Fiftyfive Chevy 121 2 4 3–2 2–1 5–1½ 8–½ Maldonado 10.60 7 El Chapin 121 7 10 10–2½ 10–2 11 9–½ Franco 162.40 12 Candy Fury 121 11 6 6–2 8–1½ 9–1½ 10–6¼ Fuentes 62.10 3 Twirling the Gold 121 3 2 2–½ 3–1 7–½ 11 Desormeaux 27.10 6 HIGHLY DISTORTED 12.60 5.80 3.60 9 MUCH MORE HALO 4.00 2.80 4 ABSOLUTE UNIT 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $197.20 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $24.80 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $29.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-4-5) $27.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-4) $41.80 Winner–Highly Distorted Grr.g.5 by Distorted Humor out of Hightap, by Tapit. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. &Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $549,568 Daily Double Pool $50,267 Exacta Pool $279,882 Quinella Pool $9,230 Superfecta Pool $114,544 Trifecta Pool $188,822. Scratched–Colossal Storm. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $147.95. Pick Three Pool $85,268. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $19.45. HIGHLY DISTORTED vied outside a pair of rivals then cleared, padded the lead around the turn and held safely in deep stretch. MUCH MORE HALO broke in and bumped rival, chased two wide outside a rival, came out into the stretch, rallied but was too late. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked a bit off the rail, angled three wide and got outkicked for the place. MYSTERY MAN stalked outside rival, angled four wide and lacked a serious bid. TILTED TOWERS pinballed at the start, raced off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out upper stretch and produced a mild rally. ACTING CAT settled early then angled in, raced near the inside then angled out mid-stretch and improved position. JACK SPROUT trailed the field from the inside, saved ground into the lane and summoned a mild rally. FIFTYFIVE CHEVY showed speed from the inside then took a hold of by the rider let the leader go, chased from the inside to the lane and weakened. EL CHAPIN bumped at the start, raced two wide to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and never threatened. CANDY FURY settled outside a rival, entered the lane four wide and proved no menace. TWIRLING THE GOLD vied between rivals early then chased the leader into and around the turn while outside a rival and faded in the late stages. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $37,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.33 45.26 1:10.98 1:24.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Zimba Warrior 120 8 6 6–hd 7–½ 3–1½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 2.00 9 Drippin Sauce 122 7 4 3–1½ 3–2 1–½ 2–1¼ Cedillo 9.10 6 Promise Nothing 120 5 3 4–1 4–½ 4–1½ 3–½ Roman 24.00 1 Handsome Cat 120 1 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 8.00 4 Octopus 120 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 5–3¼ Rispoli 4.70 3 Hidden Promise 120 3 7 8 6–hd 6–5½ 6–6¾ Prat 3.20 8 Final Final 120 6 8 7–½ 8 7–1 7–5¾ Gonzalez 67.50 2 Itsthattime 122 2 2 2–½ 2–1 8 8 Smith 4.30 10 ZIMBA WARRIOR 6.00 3.60 2.80 9 DRIPPIN SAUCE 7.20 5.40 6 PROMISE NOTHING 6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $63.00 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $19.60 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $28.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-6-1) $99.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-6) $87.60 Winner–Zimba Warrior Ch.c.3 by Khozan out of Slick and True, by Yes It's True. Bred by Stonehedge, LLC (FL). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Marquis, Charles K. and Marquis, Cynthia F.. Mutuel Pool $455,352 Daily Double Pool $40,625 Exacta Pool $200,590 Quinella Pool $7,445 Superfecta Pool $76,865 Trifecta Pool $127,229. Claimed–Zimba Warrior by Pearl Racing. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–Agamemnon, Antithetical. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-10) paid $133.75. Pick Three Pool $110,286. ZIMBA WARRIOR three deep early, advanced around the turn, angled five wide, brushed with inside rival at the top of the lane, drove to the front and cleared late. DRIPPIN SAUCE stalked outside, bid alongside rival near the five-sixteenths, collared rival at the quarter pole, led upper stretch and yielded to the winner. PROMISE NOTHING tracked off the rail, angled four wide around the turn, brushed with the winner at the top of the lane and kept on to earn the show. HANDSOME CAT raced along the inside, put to right-handed urging early, went outside a rival on the turn, a bit off the rail into the lane, then finished willingly along the inside. OCTOPUS dueled for command from the outside, put away inside rival then met the challenger from the outside on the turn, fought back to the sixteenth pole then weakened late. HIDDEN PROMISE traveled near the back of the field, went three wide through the turn and flattened in the drive. FINAL FINAL between rivals into the turn, three to four wide around the bend and was never a factor. ITSTHATTIME dueled from the inside, lost contact midway around the turn and faded. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'San Clemente Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.46 46.15 1:10.16 1:22.16 1:34.16 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Laura's Light 123 3 1 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 1–1 1–¾ Cedillo 1.20 10 Guitty 118 9 10 10 9–1 9–1 5–hd 2–½ Hernandez 19.90 9 Warren's Showtime 123 8 8 9–1½ 10 8–hd 4–hd 3–ns Velez 5.00 1 She's So Special 120 1 3 3–1 3–1 3–1 2–1 4–2¼ Prat 6.10 5 Croughavouke 118 5 9 8–½ 7–hd 5–1 7–2½ 5–1 Rispoli 7.30 11 Applecross 118 10 5 6–1½ 6–hd 10 8–½ 6–½ Van Dyke 15.70 6 Cheermeister 123 6 4 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 3–2 7–nk Espinoza 8.80 4 Over Attracted 118 4 6 5–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 6–1 8–4¾ Smith 13.90 7 Little Bird 120 7 7 7–½ 8–½ 6–½ 9–3 9–¾ Fuentes 59.10 2 Lazy Daisy 118 2 2 4–1 5–1 7–hd 10 10 Franco 36.80 3 LAURA'S LIGHT 4.40 3.00 2.60 10 GUITTY (FR) 12.80 6.60 9 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $29.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $49.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-1) $88.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $76.20 Winner–Laura's Light B.f.3 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $603,034 Daily Double Pool $46,674 Exacta Pool $293,815 Quinella Pool $10,483 Superfecta Pool $113,248 Trifecta Pool $190,699. Scratched–Mind Out. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-10-3) paid $45.55. Pick Three Pool $94,279. LAURA'S LIGHT away quickly then let the CHEERMEISTER take control, stalked the leader a bit off the rail, took aim nearing the quarter pole, swooped by the leader into the stretch, led clear through the drive and held well. GUITTY (FR) pulled early then settled into stride of the rail, raced outside a rival on the backstretch, came out and entered the stretch five wide, closed from the outside and earned the place. WARREN'S SHOWTIME unhurried early on, saved ground into the stretch, angled out and got up for the show. SHE'S SO SPECIAL pulled early, settled into the stride on the backstretch, raced a bit off the rail around the far turn, angled out and was outfinished in the late stages. CROUGHAVOUKE (IRE) bumped leaving the gate, raced along the inside, angled four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. APPLECROSS (IRE) traveled two wide and outside a rival, lacked room and angled out on the final turn, came four wide into the lane, angled back to the inside in the stretch and improved position. CHEERMEISTER broke in and bumped foe at the start, set the pace and angled to the inside, led to the far turn, asked nearing the quarter pole, could not offer resistance to the winner into the lane and gave way. OVER ATTRACTED angled in early, mid-pack along the inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) raced three wide then four wide into the lane and came up empty in the drive. LAZY DAISY traveled off the rail, two wide into the second turn and came up empty in the drive TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $150,000. 'San Diego H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.74 46.87 1:11.40 1:37.91 1:44.54 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Maximum Security 127 4 1 2–2 3–2½ 2–½ 2–3 1–ns Cedillo 0.40 6 Midcourt 122 5 4 1–½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–6¼ Espinoza 6.00 1 Higher Power 122 1 3 3–2½ 2–1 3–2½ 4–½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.50 2 Ax Man 118 2 2 4–3 4–2½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–3¼ Smith 14.80 4 Combatant 121 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 Van Dyke 19.10 5 MAXIMUM SECURITY 2.80 2.20 2.10 6 MIDCOURT 3.60 2.10 1 HIGHER POWER 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $4.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-2) $2.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $4.30 Winner–Maximum Security B.c.4 by New Year's Day out of Lil Indy, by Anasheed. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary, West, Mary, Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $722,465 Daily Double Pool $98,671 Exacta Pool $234,242 Quinella Pool $5,926 Superfecta Pool $67,232 Trifecta Pool $115,896. Scratched–Sharp Samurai. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-3-5) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $90,382. MAXIMUM SECURITY away quickly and led into the first turn, dueled with MIDCOURT briefly then dropped back to stalk that rival, angled out off the rail and stalked up the backstretch, crept closer around the far turn, drifted out into the drive, collared the leader nearing the eighth pole, dueled through the lane stages and gamely prevailed. MIDCOURT chased early then moved up to duel outside, moved clear, pressured to the outside before moving clear once again, inched away on the backstretch, led two wide leaving the turn, battled with MAXIMUM SECURITY down to the wire and just missed. HIGHER POWER chased inside, moved outside and pressed early on the backstretch, chased the winner to the far turn, saved ground into the lane and held the show. AX MAN traveled two wide then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and never produced a bid. COMBATANT hopped at the start, traveled along the inside, two to three wide into the lane and weakened. ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.62 48.13 1:12.34 1:24.48 1:36.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sassyserb 121 7 4 4–2 4–2 4–1 3–hd 1–1½ Prat 2.00 2 Nice Ice 125 2 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 2–hd Gryder 3.50 11 Magnificent Q T 123 8 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 3–¾ Espinoza 20.90 6 Smiling Rose 123 5 3 7–½ 7–hd 8–½ 5–hd 4–¾ Maldonado 4.30 7 Kristi's Tiger 119 6 9 9–2 9–1½ 7–hd 6–½ 5–¾ Blanc 16.50 3 Peace Pipe 125 3 1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–½ 6–½ Diaz, Jr. 13.40 12 Warrior's Moon 121 9 10 10 10 10 10 7–1¼ Rispoli 12.70 1 Oh Pretty Woman 125 1 7 6–½ 5–½ 6–½ 8–1 8–½ Cedillo 9.80 13 Charmingslew 125 10 6 5–½ 6–hd 5–1 7–½ 9–½ Van Dyke 13.80 4 Nocherylikemychery 121 4 8 8–hd 8–1 9–2 9–hd 10 Franco 22.10 8 SASSYSERB 6.00 3.60 2.80 2 NICE ICE 4.00 3.40 11 MAGNIFICENT Q T 9.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $15.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $19.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-11-6) $78.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-11-6-7) $17,153.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-11) $88.85 Winner–Sassyserb B.f.3 by Circumference (IRE) out of Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing. Mutuel Pool $450,822 Daily Double Pool $130,379 Exacta Pool $268,029 Quinella Pool $9,109 Superfecta Pool $115,512 Super High Five Pool $22,476 Trifecta Pool $176,331. Claimed–Nice Ice by ERJ Racing LLC, Great Friends Stable, Bambauer, Sheila, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Goodtingscominpink, Harper's Gallop, Hot On the Trail, Ruby Bradley. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-5/7/10-3-3/5-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $35,806. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $9.05. Pick Three Pool $220,154. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7/10-3-3/5-8) 4 correct paid $38.75. Pick Four Pool $1,065,814. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/7/10-3-3/5-8) 5 correct paid $305.65. Pick Five Pool $1,317,001. $2 Pick Six (4-6-5/7/10-3-3/5-8) 5 out of 6 paid $68.20. $2 Pick Six (4-6-5/7/10-3-3/5-8) 6 correct paid $8,648.00. Pick Six Pool $194,256. $1 Place Pick All 10 out of 11 paid $246.80. Place Pick All Pool $30,886. SASSYSERB in range just off the rail, angled three wide into the stretch, challenged four deep in the drive, drifted in then back out late and proved best. NICE ICE raced inside saving ground, awaited room into stretch, found an opening and rallied along the fence and edged MAGNIFICENT Q T for the place. MAGNIFICENT Q T stalked from the outside to the far turn, bid alongside the leader and dueled into the stretch, vied between runners in the lane, floated inward near the sixteenth pole and lost the place. SMILING ROSE pulled early, raced between rivals, two wide into the stretch and finished well. KRISTI'S TIGER traveled outside a rival, three deep into the far turn, four wide into the lane and summoned a mild late bid. PEACE PIPE sped to the front and angled inside, controlled the pace to the far turn, responded when challenged from the outside, resisted through the lane, steadied briefly when rival came in a bit near the sixteenth pole and weakened after. WARRIOR'S MOON traveled along the inside, angled out then back in on the backstretch, chased two wide, came out near the eighth pole and improved position. OH PRETTY WOMAN settled mid-pack along the inside, saved ground into the lane and never produced a bid. CHARMINGSLEW also mid-pack and raced three deep, outside a rival into the far turn, exited the bend three wide and weakened. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY two wide into the first turn, moved inside, saved ground to the lane and never threatened. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $63,358 Inter-Track N/A $3,913,072 Out of State N/A $13,697,585 TOTAL N/A $17,674,015

Del Mar Entries for Sunday, July 26. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 6th day of a 28-day meet. FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bombard Flavien Prat 121 Richard E. Mandella 2-1 2 Blitzkrieg Victor Espinoza 123 Doug F. O'Neill 9-5 3 Baja Sur Juan Hernandez 121 Blaine D. Wright 4-1 4 Sparky Ville Mike Smith 121 Jeff Bonde 3-1 5 Calexman Kent Desormeaux 121 Vladimir Cerin 8-1 100,000 SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 All I Can Say Juan Hernandez 125 Val Brinkerhoff 3-1 16,000 2 Rogallo Flavien Prat 125 Andrew Lerner 7-2 16,000 3 Go for a Ride Alexis Centeno 113 Ryan Hanson 5-1 14,000 4 Linfield Tiago Pereira 121 Eoin G. Harty 12-1 16,000 5 Debt Monger Agapito Delgadillo 121 William Spawr 10-1 16,000 6 Speakerofthehouse Geovanni Franco 123 Ian Kruljac 4-1 14,000 7 Vodka Twist Edwin Maldonado 121 Neil D. Drysdale 5-1 16,000 8 Bodega Jorge Velez 121 Rene Amescua 10-1 16,000 THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Lostintranzlation Brice Blanc 121 Richard Baltas 6-1 25,000 2 Social Graces Drayden Van Dyke 119 Patrick Gallagher 20-1 22,500 3 Unchaining Melody Tiago Pereira 121 Tim McCanna 15-1 25,000 4 Sugary Kent Desormeaux 121 Martin F. Jones 8-1 25,000 5 Tammy's Window Flavien Prat 121 Peter Miller 8-1 25,000 6 Hurley Ricardo Gonzalez 119 Blaine D. Wright 6-1 7 Avalon Ride Jorge Velez 121 Craig Anthony Lewis 15-1 25,000 8 Senoradiablo Eswan Flores 119 Manuel Ortiz, Sr. 20-1 22,500 9 Dorita's Lemon Mike Smith 121 J. Eric Kruljac 12-1 25,000 10 Ruby Bradley Abel Cedillo 119 Doug F. O'Neill 15-1 22,500 11 Kittyhawk Lass Umberto Rispoli 121 Mike Puype 7-2 25,000 12 Lexington Grace Geovanni Franco 121 Reed Saldana 9-2 25,000 FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Endless Tale Alexis Centeno 114 Javier Jose Sierra 12-1 20,000 2 Air Jockey Ruben Fuentes 124 Karen Headley 8-1 20,000 3 Bobs Blues Man Tiago Pereira 121 Val Brinkerhoff 15-1 20,000 4 Papa Lorenzo Geovanni Franco 121 Daniel Dunham 30-1 20,000 5 Sharp Speaker Mario Gutierrez 121 George Papaprodromou 12-1 20,000 6 Santiago's Tower Eswan Flores 121 Sal Gonzalez 20-1 20,000 7 Big Cheddar Agapito Delgadillo 124 Doug F. O'Neill 3-1 20,000 8 Moana Luna Edwin Maldonado 124 Bruce Headley 8-1 20,000 9 Bold Effort Jose Valdivia, Jr. 121 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 6-1 20,000 10 Hudson River Park Juan Hernandez 124 Clifford W. Sise, Jr. 5-2 20,000 11 Fight Me Evin Roman 121 Philip D'Amato 12-1 20,000 FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 First Empress Flavien Prat 121 Peter Eurton 3-1 16,000 2 Establish Justice Juan Hernandez 121 Mike Puype 12-1 16,000 3 Destiny's Journey Abel Cedillo 121 Steve Knapp 5-1 16,000 4 Truth Prevails Heriberto Figueroa 123 Charles S. Treece 20-1 14,000 5 Billy K Jorge Velez 121 Ryan Hanson 6-1 16,000 6 Info's Treasure Geovanni Franco 123 Ian Kruljac 12-1 14,000 7 Manresa Brice Blanc 125 Thomas Ray Bell, II 8-1 16,000 8 Samandah Mario Gutierrez 125 George Papaprodromou 10-1 16,000 9 Pasito Umberto Rispoli 123 J. Eric Kruljac 7-2 14,000 10 Miss Bennet Assael Espinoza 125 Matthew Chew 10-1 16,000 SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Shylock Eddie Aaron Gryder 123 Brian J. Koriner 20-1 2 Plum Wild Edwin Maldonado 123 Adam Kitchingman 10-1 3 D's Lovely Sophia Heriberto Figueroa 125 Hector O. Palma 15-1 4 Dim Lights Juan Hernandez 121 Steven Miyadi 6-1 5 Bella Vita Umberto Rispoli 119 Simon Callaghan 5-2 6 Smiling Annie Abel Cedillo 123 Mark Glatt 7-2 7 Mommy Rose Agapito Delgadillo 123 Ed Moger, Jr. 8-1 8 Queensbeccaandjane Geovanni Franco 119 Gary Stute 20-1 9 Songofthedesert Flavien Prat 125 Jonathan Wong 5-1 10 Florentine Diamond Tiago Pereira 119 Paula S. Capestro 30-1 11 Square Peggy Jorge Velez 125 Javier Jose Sierra 12-1 20,000 SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 I'm Busy Umberto Rispoli 120 Mark Glatt 4-1 32,000 2 Jan's Reserve Agapito Delgadillo 120 Mike Puype 3-1 32,000 3 Make It a Triple Abel Cedillo 122 Daniel Azcarate 20-1 32,000 4 Posterize Geovanni Franco 122 Ian Kruljac 8-1 32,000 5 Oh Marvelous Me Flavien Prat 120 Mark Glatt 6-1 32,000 6 Luck's Royal Flush Edwin Maldonado 120 Jeff Bonde 20-1 32,000 7 Hot Sean Drayden Van Dyke 120 Mike Puype 5-1 32,000 8 Pure Comedy Juan Hernandez 120 Bill McLean 12-1 32,000 9 Lionite Kent Desormeaux 122 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 9-2 32,000 10 Sweet River Baines Tiago Pereira 120 Tim McCanna 20-1 32,000 EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Eddie Read Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bowies Hero Tiago Pereira 123 Philip D'Amato 4-1 2 Originaire Umberto Rispoli 121 Jeff Mullins 9-2 3 Sharp Samurai Juan Hernandez 121 Mark Glatt 5-1 4 Combatant Jorge Velez 125 John W. Sadler 12-1 5 Cleopatra's Strike Abel Cedillo 121 Philip D'Amato 8-1 6 Neptune's Storm Drayden Van Dyke 121 Richard Baltas 6-1 7 United Flavien Prat 123 Richard E. Mandella 8-5 NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Winners Club Heriberto Figueroa 121 Neil D. Drysdale 20-1 2 Still in the Game Mario Gutierrez 125 Ben D. A. Cecil 8-1 3 Whirl Candy Flavien Prat 121 Richard Baltas 6-1 4 A. P. Pharoah Juan Hernandez 121 Blaine D. Wright 12-1 5 Solo Animo Abel Cedillo 121 Philip D'Amato 6-1 6 Charlito Umberto Rispoli 125 Richard E. Mandella 7-2 7 Invictatatus Victor Flores 118 Vladimir Cerin 20-1 8 Adare Edwin Maldonado 125 Neil D. Drysdale 12-1 9 Holden the Lute Drayden Van Dyke 121 Bob Baffert 5-1 10 Friar's Road Victor Espinoza 121 Michael W. McCarthy 3-1 Also Eligible 11 Divine Armor Flavien Prat 121 John W. Sadler 4-1 TENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'California Dreamin' Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. State bred. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Camino Del Paraiso Drayden Van Dyke 121 O. J. Jauregui 5-2 2 Galilean Flavien Prat 125 John W. Sadler 3-1 3 Brandothebartender Umberto Rispoli 121 Craig Dollase 15-1 4 Desmond Doss Tiago Pereira 123 Steven Miyadi 15-1 5 Grinning Tiger Heriberto Figueroa 125 Anthony K. Saavedra 12-1 6 Loud Mouth Juan Hernandez 121 Steve Knapp 20-1 7 Ultimate Bango Ruben Fuentes 121 Blake R. Heap 8-1 8 Three Ay Em Mike Smith 123 Andrew Lerner 12-1 9 Whooping Jay Mario Gutierrez 123 Doug F. O'Neill 15-1 10 Take the One O One Jose Valdivia, Jr. 123 Brian J. Koriner 10-1 11 Irish Heatwave Abel Cedillo 121 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Second Avenue Agapito Delgadillo 124 Paul G. Aguirre 8-1 20,000 2 Miracle Miler Evin Roman 124 Jeffrey Metz 20-1 20,000 3 Caught in a Trappe Abel Cedillo 124 Val Brinkerhoff 4-1 20,000 4 Big Game Plan Ricardo Gonzalez 121 Art Sherman 20-1 20,000 5 Vangogo Edwin Maldonado 124 Luis Mendez 7-2 20,000 6 Wine At Sunset Ruben Fuentes 121 J. Eric Kruljac 6-1 20,000 7 Miss Mozart Tiago Pereira 124 William Spawr 12-1 20,000 8 Forehead Kisses Brice Blanc 121 George Papaprodromou 15-1 20,000 9 Cool Night Eswan Flores 121 Sam J. Scolamieri 20-1 20,000 10 It's a Riddle Jose Valdivia, Jr. 121 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 8-1 20,000 11 Canadian Ginger Mario Gutierrez 121 George Papaprodromou 5-1 20,000 12 Spreckels Assael Espinoza 124 Steve Knapp 20-1 20,000 Also Eligible 13 Final Demand Jorge Velez 121 Tim Yakteen 8-1 20,000 14 Sweet Regards Juan Hernandez 121 Kristin Mulhall 6-1 20,000